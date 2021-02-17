You are here

Barty pooper: Australian Open top seed crashes out

Barty pooper: Australian Open top seed crashes out
Ashleigh Barty had raised expectations of ending Australia’s 43-year wait for a home winner. (Reuters)
Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

  • Ashleigh Barty had raised expectations of ending Australia’s 43-year wait for a home winner
Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

MELBOURNE: Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open came to a juddering halt in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, just as fans were cleared to return after an eerie, five-day coronavirus lockdown.
Barty had raised expectations of ending Australia’s 43-year wait for a home winner but her campaign was ended by Czech surprise package Karolina Muchova, who stunned the top seed 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Muchova will face Jennifer Brady in the last four after the 22nd seed beat her fellow American and close friend Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev contest an all-Russian quarter-final and Rafael Nadal, targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title, plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night match.
As Victoria state’s six million people prepared to emerge from the snap lockdown, tickets went on sale for Thursday — heralding the end of an odd hiatus where matches were played in empty stadiums with fake crowd noises broadcast on TV.
Barty’s campaign, however, ended in front of 15,000 vacant seats at Rod Laver Arena in a stunning upset by Czech 25th seed Muchova, who came from behind to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Muchova looked on her way out after Barty raced through the opening set, but after a medical timeout she returned to dominate as the Aussie crumbled.
“I was a bit lost on the court and my head was spinning so I took a break,” said Muchova, while Barty, a semifinalist last year, called her latest near-miss “heartbreaking.”
“Will it deter me, will it ruin the fact we’ve had a really successful start to our season? Absolutely not,” Barty said.

Culture Ministry organizes special programs for Saudi Cup

Culture Ministry organizes special programs for Saudi Cup
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
SPA

  • Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry organized the activities
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry will participate in the second Saudi Cup tournament, an international horse race held in Riyadh, through a wide variety of cultural programs.
The tournament will be held at the King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Field in Janadriyah in partnership with the Horse Racing Club on Feb. 19 and 20.
It is considered one of the most expensive horse races in the world with prizes amounting to more than $30 million.
Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry such as heritage, music, literature publishing and translation and culinary arts commissions etc. have organized the activities.
Activities related to the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative will also be held.
The ministry has composed theme music for the racing club and publications containing pictures of horses and details about them.
Saudi musician Mamdouh Saif led a global creative team to come up with the musical masterpiece.
The ministry has also designed a special Sadu scarf in the colors of the Saudi Cup for the winning horses.
An exhibition has also been organized in the King Abdul Aziz Square. It will showcase paintings of horses depicting their importance in the ancient history of the region.
Special food outlets have been planned to give the guests a taste of the Saudi cuisine and Arab hospitality.
A special documentary will also be screened highlighting the heritage and tourism sites in the Arabian Peninsula. It will show handicrafts of different parts of the Kingdom and highlight other aspects of the Arab culture.

Racism row overshadows Riyadh football derby 

As Seba left the pitch behind his own team’s goal, making his way past the Al-Nassr bench, TV footage showed the Brazilian exchanging words with Al-Nassr official Hussein Abdulghani. (Screenshot)
As Seba left the pitch behind his own team’s goal, making his way past the Al-Nassr bench, TV footage showed the Brazilian exchanging words with Al-Nassr official Hussein Abdulghani. (Screenshot)
Updated 16 February 2021
Wael Jabir

  • Al-Nassr official and Al-Shabab winger Sebastian Junior in sideline spat
Updated 16 February 2021
Wael Jabir

RIYADH: Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Shabab extended their competition lead to four points with an emphatic 4-0 victory over struggling Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr at Mrsool Park on Saturday in a match that is still being talked about several days later — but for all the wrong reasons.

With two minutes left on the clock and Al-Shabab leading 3-0, manager Pedro Caixinha brought on veteran Nawaf Al-Abed for Brazilian winger Sebastian Junior, commonly known as “Seba.”

Play had stopped for Abderazzak Hamdallah to take a penalty for Al-Nassr, but the remainder of the match and the few days since have been shaped not by the Moroccan’s fourth miss from the spot this season or by former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo adding a fourth Al-Shabab goal in added time to put the icing on the cake of a famous victory, but by an exchange that happened just outside the pitch perimeter.

As Seba left the pitch behind his own team’s goal, making his way past the Al-Nassr bench, TV footage showed the Brazilian exchanging words with Al-Nassr official Hussein Abdulghani. The two had to be separated by staff members from both clubs, with Abdulghani seen gesturing to Seba to get out, while the player responded with a wry smile.

While Abdulghani’s exact words cannot be heard, footage examined by Arab News shows Al-Shabab President Khaled Al-Baltan in the stands telling off the former international defender, saying: “This is Saudi Arabia, we don’t call people monkeys in this country. Shame on you”.

Abdulghani stared back in silence as Al-Baltan and an unidentified fellow official continued to shout from the stands: “This does not belong in our sports. You are on TV; you should not say things like that here.”

Al-Nassr later issued a statement denouncing “false accusations” against Abdulghani and calling on Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Faisal and the Saudi Football Federation to step in.

“We stand behind our executive manager, Hussain Abdulghani, in the face of these false allegations,” read the statement, which also questioned why the official had not been sent off immediately if he had spoken the words as claimed.

Al-Nassr’s statement also referred to previous controversies involving the two teams, including a string of negative comments that followed the side’s 4-2 over Al-Shabab in February 2020.

In turn, Al-Shabab issued a brief statement confirming it has lodged a complaint to the Saudi Football Federation after Seba complained of “an insult by an official at Al-Nassr club.”

The club also tweeted pictures of the player in action against Al-Nassr with the caption: “We love you, Seba.”

The player’s Instagram account saw an outpouring of support from fans of Al-Shabab and other Saudi Pro League clubs, while there were also a few abusive remarks among the 25,000 comments his pre-match training photo received.

Sebastian Junior has since turned off comments on his Instagram posts.

Late on Monday night, the Saudi Football Federation’s discipline and ethics committee provisionally suspended both Al-Baltan and Abdulghani for 15 days.

The committee said that it needed more time to complete its hearing sessions and make a final decision on the case.

Israeli media hails 'historic' arrival of Iranian-born judoka

Israeli media hails ‘historic’ arrival of Iranian-born judoka
Updated 16 February 2021
AFP

Updated 16 February 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli media on Tuesday hailed as “historic” the arrival of Iranian-born former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei, who now competes for Mongolia and has criticized the Iranian regime.
The 2018 world champion Mollaei was embroiled in a political row when he was reportedly ordered by Iranian authorities to throw a match to avoid facing off with the Israeli Sagi Muki.
Muki went on to win the 2019 world 81 kg title as Mollaei came third without fighting him.
Despite coronavirus restrictions, Israel is hosting an international judo tournament that begins in Tel Aviv on Thursday, featuring some 600 athletes from 63 countries.
Israel’s Sport 1 website celebrated Mollaei’s arrival for the contest as “historic” in a banner homepage headline.
The influential Ynet site said it was “courageous” and “heroic” for an athlete born in arch foe nation Iran to compete on Israeli territory.
Muki posted an image on social media Monday of a February 2020 photo of him with Mollaei, captioned “Welcome Brother,” and featuring Israeli, Iranian and Mongolian flags.
A short video released by the Israel Judo Association showed its president Moshe Ponte hugging Mollaei upon his arrival at Ben Gurion airport on Monday.
Mollaei is heard saying he was “pleased to be here.”
In October 2019, the International Judo Federation said it had banned Iran from international competition over the country’s refusal to allow its fighters to face Israeli opponents.
Iran said the ban was based on “false claims.”
On Tuesday, president of the Iranian Judo Federation Arash Miresmaeili expressed regret that “a foolish athlete” and “hollow champion who only thinks of his personal interests has gone to Tel Aviv and is proud of it.”
“This is not an honor but a stain of shame on your forehead that will stay with you forever, because you have turned your back on the ideals of the system, on your homeland, and are proud of it,” Miresmaeili said in a statement, addressing Mollaei.
The judo tournament during the coronavirus pandemic has stirred controversy, with Israel’s airport still closed to all but non-emergency travel.
Thousands of Israelis remain stranded abroad by the travel restrictions, with some voicing outrage in local media that hundreds of foreign athletes have been allowed into the country.
Aryeh Tzimet, a 46-year-old citizen stuck in Zurich where he had been visiting his sick father, told the Yediot Ahronot newspaper: “Athletes are allowed in with no problem and with no quarantine — while I’m Israeli and I’m stuck here.”

'We achieved a dream,' says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

  • The coach, who won the 2019 AFC Champions League, the 2019-20 King’s Cup and the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League, was dismissed hours after a 1-0 defeat at struggling Damac
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Razvan Lucescu may have left his position as Al-Hilal head coach on Sunday, but the feeling on all sides seems to be amicable, including in the coach’s native Romania, where there is confidence that the country’s special football relationship with Saudi Arabia will continue.

The coach, who won the 2019 AFC Champions League, the 2019-20 King’s Cup and the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League, was dismissed hours after a 1-0 defeat at struggling Damac saw the Riyadh giants in third place in the league, with just two wins in their last nine games.

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. “Together we won the Champions League, the Championship and the Cup. We were a force together and we made history, and I thank you,” Lucescu said.

“Do not think that I am crying here just because of crying, but these are the feelings that I feel,” he said. “We achieved a big dream and experienced beautiful and unforgettable moments. What will remain in our minds for me and my staff is the appreciation from everyone at Al-Hilal.”

The feelings were reciprocated with warm words from the club, while there has been more sadness than anger in Romania. Images of Lucescu hugging his players were widely shared in the country.

“It was a big subject in Romania and all the media covered it,” Romanian football journalist Emanuel Rosu told Arab News. “But it didn’t come as a surprise, as the rumors of his dismissal started a few weeks ago. It’s sad that it finished like this and that he couldn’t end the campaign.”

It is not just Lucescu’s farewell that was big news. Fans and media in Romania have been following every step of the coach’s journey in the Kingdom.

“People have been paying attention ever since he took charge, and after each of Razvan’s games there were reports in the Romanian media,” said Rosu.

Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League win in 2019 was a huge story in the European country. “It was reported as a big success for Romanian football. In fact, his results in 2020 brought Razvan the award of joint best Romanian manager of the year.”

Lucescu shared the prize with another former Al-Hilal boss, Cosmin Olaroiu, who won the league in China with Jiangsu. There have been other coaches and players that have traveled from Romania to Riyadh and all over Saudi Arabia over the years, something that is symbolic of the two countries’ close football relationship.

“There’s a special connection between Al-Hilal and Romania,” said Rosu. “There have been quite a few players and managers over there in the past 25 years. In fact, there’s a special connection between Romanian and Saudi Arabian football, as we went there in numbers — both coaches and players — to clubs such as Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Ettifaq, and many others.”

Rosu said that the relationship will endure and that coaches from the Romania will not be deterred Lucescu’s dismissal and the high-pressure world of Saudi Arabian football.

“Romanian managers who worked in Saudi Arabia don’t think it is much different than working in Romania, to be honest. Many of them even lasted longer in Saudi Arabia than they did at home.”

The fact that standards are improving at Saudi Arabian clubs also helps. “They now have good players more than ever and they pay good salaries, so I guess coaches are super tempted to go. Lucescu had a great relationship with the management before the end of last year; he always mentioned the support and vision of the club.”

Lucescu is unlikely to be too concerned with losing that support and job. The coach walked away with a contract payout reported to be worth about $2 million, and has already been linked with Italian club Parma.

The two-time UEFA Cup winners are languishing just one place from the bottom of the Serie A table, with just two wins all season and none since November. There is growing speculation that the days of coach Roberto D’Aversa are coming to an end.

Lucescu’s name is already in the mix, not least because he had a short spell in Italy as a player in the 1990s — the same decade that his father, Mircea Lucescu, coached Inter, Pisa, Brescia and Reggiana.

“Razvan Lucescu sounds good in Parma,” Italian coach Cristiano Bergodi told Romanian television. “He is a coach that I consider very good; he is one of the best Romanian coaches. He also speaks Italian well, he has no problem.”

Rosu also expects Lucescu to stay closer to home this time around. “I guess he’s willing to try and become a coach in Europe. He deserves a chance at a decent club. He’s mature enough and it comes after a great time at PAOK and Al-Hilal, so I think he should step into the European scene.”

However, Lucescu’s departure does not mean the end of Romanians heading to Saudi Arabia, as the special relationship will continue to grow.

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year's close call

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call
Updated 16 February 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Khalid Bin Mishref-owned Mekong finished second in last year’s Longines Turf Handicap at King Abdulaziz Racecourse
Updated 16 February 2021
Ali Khaled

It was one of the most exciting races of the inaugural Saudi Cup.

With 600m left of the highly-anticipated $2.5 million Longines Turf Handicap, Call The Wind was in sixth place. By the end, it had claimed top prize in the last of the day’s turf races.

The trainer of second-placed Mekong, however, had seen enough to make sure he brought his horse back to Riyadh for this year’s Long Distance Turf Handicap over 3000m.

“I thought it was a great event, everybody was incredibly hospitable and everybody made great effort,” said Jamie Osborne. “Obviously there was that lovely incentive for us, running for an abnormal amount of money. My horse is owned by Khalid Bin Mishref, who’s a Saudi national, so obviously it was going to be very high on our list of priorities for this horse to go back again.”

 

 

Mekong was bought privately by Bin Mishref from Britain having previously been trained in Newmarket by 10-time champion trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who has previously experienced major success in the Gulf by winning the Dubai World Cup with Singspiel in 1997 and the Dubai Sheema Classic with Fantastic Light in 2000.

Osborne says that the disappointment of not winning last year was somewhat softened by the circumstances.

“In this sport we’re kind of indoctrinated to think that winning is everything,” the 53-year-old ex-jockey told Arab News. “This is probably the only race day of the year where you can have sense of satisfaction in not winning, because we won half a million dollars. This horse could never win that amount of money in Europe. We all want to be winners but that’s not a bad consolation prize, is it?”

But Osborne is no strangers to success in this region, having won the UAE Derby with Toast of New York in 2014, and remains a big supporter of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan.

Now he expects the King Abdulaziz Racecourse turf to be in even better shape than last year for Mekong’s latest run for glory.

“Europe is mish-mash of different types of courses, and this is a firmly uniform oval track,” he said. “The turf surface was very good there last year, I’d imagine it could only improve with another year. It’s a no excuses track, it’s pretty straight forward.”

In October 2019, Mekong was valued in excess of 425,000gns when he went through the ring at Tattersalls October Horses-In-Training Sale and was bought back for that sum by his former owner-breeder Philip Newton, who happens to be Deputy Chairman of Britain’s Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association. It was later sold privately to Bin Mishref.

Osborne is frank about its chances of success.

“The key to Mekong, the key to whether he has a chance is the pace of the race,” he said. “He is one of those horses that needs a proper test of stamina. So if they go proper end to end gallop, his stamina will kick in and he has a chance of winning some money. If the race is run at a more sedate, tactical pace then that will detract from his chance.”

“To a degree, we are at the mercy of how the race is run.”

And did the Covid-19 pandemic have any adverse effect on Mekong’s preparation for the 2021 Saudi Cup?

“No, not really, because with this horse we took a view in the middle of last summer that February was going to be a very important month,” said Osborne. “So to give him the best chance of winning some money in this race we gave him a break from June of last year, and we built him back up to this point, and we’ve been able to do everything that we wanted to do with him. We’re going in with a fit, fresh horse. Covid has played a very minor role as far as this horse is concerned.”

Should success come at the Saudi Cup this weekend, Osborne will turn his attention to another big meeting taking place in the Gulf on March 27.

“If all goes well on Saturday, I would very much like to bring him back to the Middle East and run him on World Cup night in Dubai.”

First, there’s some unfinished business to take care of for Osborne and Bin Mishref.

