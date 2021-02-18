You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Rare show of unity at UN Security Council in support of fair vaccine distribution

Vaccine equity is “the biggest moral test before the global community,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
Vaccine equity is “the biggest moral test before the global community,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Rare show of unity at UN Security Council in support of fair vaccine distribution

Rare show of unity at UN Security Council in support of fair vaccine distribution
  • UK calls for new resolution demanding a global ceasefire to ensure that people in conflict zones do not miss out on COVID-19 immunization
  • 10 countries account for 75 per cent of all vaccinations; more than 130 have had none
Updated 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened a high-level meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday by strongly criticizing the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Just 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccines,” he said. “Meanwhile, more than 130 countries have not received a single dose. Those affected by conflict and insecurity are at particular risk of being left behind.”
Vaccine equity is “the biggest moral test before the global community,” he added.
Guterres called on the G20, the world’s richest countries, to set up an emergency task force to create a global vaccination plan with input from scientists, vaccine manufacturers, authorities with the power to ensure fair distribution of vaccines, and those who can fund the plan. He said this task force should have the capacity “to mobilize the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors.”
The UN chief warned that if the virus is allowed to spread “like wildfire in the Global South” it will continue to mutate into new and potentially more transmissible and deadly variants, which might reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies. This could lead to a resurgence of the virus in the Global North and delay economic recovery, he said.
Thirteen ministers addressed the virtual meeting, which was the first Security Council session organized specifically to discuss COVID-19 vaccines. It was convened by Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, whose country holds the presidency of the council this month.
He proposed a new resolution calling for a temporary global ceasefire and a coordinated effort to distribute and administer the vaccine in all locations, “including in the hardest to reach places, including places of conflict and other types of insecurity.”
He added: “Ceasefires have been used to vaccinate the most vulnerable communities in the past. There is no reason we can’t do this.”
In response to the pandemic, and an appeal by Guterres on March 23 last year for a global ceasefire, the Security Council in July adopted Resolution 2532. This called for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its (the Security Council’s) agenda” and urged all parties engaged in armed conflicts, including those not on the council’s agenda, to “engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days.”
Raab said the council needs to take further action “to call for ceasefires specifically to enable COVID vaccinations to be carried out in those areas so badly affected by conflict.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council that the Biden administration “will work with our partners across the globe to expand manufacturing and distribution capacity and to increase access, including to marginalized populations.”
President Joe Biden restored US ties with the World Health Organization after his predecessor, Donald Trump, ended the relationship. Blinken said that by the end of this month the US will pay more $200 million in assessed and current obligations to the UN agency, but added that Washington will seek to reform it “to defeat COVID-19 and prevent future pandemics.”
The US also plans to provide “significant financial support” to COVAX — an international initiative, led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, that aims to ensure all countries have fair access to vaccines — and will work to strengthen other multilateral initiatives as part of the global response to COVID-19, Blinken said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the widening “immunity divide” among nations that is emerging. He urged the world to “come together to reject ‘vaccine nationalism,’ promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and, in particular, make them accessible and affordable for developing countries, including those in conflict.”
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs, said that any hoarding of “superfluous doses will defeat our efforts toward attaining collective health security.”
He also warned that the potential costs of unfair vaccine distribution are huge, as he quoted a prediction by the International Chamber of Commerce that a failure by the international community to address vaccine inequity could cost the global economy as much as $9.2 trillion.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that if current trends persist, developing nations will not have access to vaccines until the middle of 2023. He called for the acceleration of the COVAX initiative, and for an end to the “undue hoarding” and “monopolization of vaccines” by some countries.
UK authorities said that more than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from vaccination efforts because they live in countries mired in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.
 

Topics: Coronavirus United Nations Vaccines

Bolton: Iran has never abandoned Idea of acquiring nuclear capability

Bolton: Iran has never abandoned Idea of acquiring nuclear capability
Updated 18 February 2021
ALI YOUNES

Bolton: Iran has never abandoned Idea of acquiring nuclear capability

Bolton: Iran has never abandoned Idea of acquiring nuclear capability
  • In an exclusive interview with Arab News, former US President Donald Trump's national security advisor said Gulf states should be involved in negotiations with Tehran
Updated 18 February 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: John Bolton, former US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, said on Wednesday that while a return to the Iran nuclear deal appears to be a priority for the Biden administration, he doubts the sincerity of Tehran’s promises not to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News he said he supports the inclusion of Arab Gulf states in any negotiations relating to Iran’s nuclear program, describing it as a “positive idea.”

He also stressed that while he is not calling for regime change in Tehran that involves foreign military intervention, he believes that an internal “popular opposition” will eventually topple the regime.

During a discussion that covered a range of issues that affect the Middle East, Bolton said he is not opposed in principle to the idea of US President Joe Biden re-engaging with Iran. He pointed out that Biden, during his time as vice president under Barack Obama, played an important role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, so it is not surprising that a return to it is on the agenda. However he warned that Tehran remains determined to develop nuclear capability.

“I don’t think the Iranian regime has ever made a strategic decision to give up the pursuit of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Bolton said that Arab Gulf states have the right to be included when the international community enters into fresh negotiations with Iran, given their proximity to the country and the regime’s aggressive activities in the region.

Distancing himself from previous comments in which he suggested that international military intervention should be on the table, Bolton said he now believes that change in Iran will most likely come from within in the form of an internal civilian and military uprising.

He said that the popularity of the regime among Iranians is at its lowest point because of its mismanagement of the economy the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

“I think the regime in Iran is at its most unpopular point since the 1979 revolution,” he said. “I think the most likely outcome is for the officers and the regular military — and even the Revolutionary Guards, whose families and friends are subjected to the ongoing economic crisis — to split. I think this is how the regime is coming down. I don’t envision any outside intervention.”

In terms of wider regional issues, Bolton praised Arab Gulf nations for resolving their long-running diplomatic dispute with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt, agreed in January to restore relations with Doha. They severed ties in June 2017 over differences in regional policies. He said that a show of unity among Arab Gulf nations is important for their efforts to address the perceived Iranian threat to their interests.

However Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, came in for criticism from Bolton for its military intervention in northern Syria. He also condemned Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400 missile system from Russia, which an adversary to NATO — an organization of which Turkey is a member.

Moving on to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bolton said that a two-state solution that includes an independent Palestinian state in the occupied territories of the West Bank, Gaza and Arab East Jerusalem is no longer realistic.

The world should be paying more attention to the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people, he said. These are different from those of the Palestinian leadership, he added, which continues to pursue an “antiquated strategy” that might have been appropriate decades ago but is no longer relevant given the ways in which the world, and the Arab world in particular, has changed.

These changes should encourage the Palestinians to develop “new thinking” and move on from a two-state solution that he described as “broken.”

As an alternative, Bolton said he believes in a “three-state solution” that would return the Gaza Strip to Egyptian sovereignty, as was the case before it was occupied by Israel in 1967. He suggested that Jordan and Israel should share sovereignty of the West Bank, which he said would lead to a “viable economic existence” for Palestinians.

Topics: John Bolton Iran

Family values: parents and their kids present a positive portrayal of Arab Americans

Family values: parents and their kids present a positive portrayal of Arab Americans
Updated 18 February 2021
RAY HANANIA

Family values: parents and their kids present a positive portrayal of Arab Americans

Family values: parents and their kids present a positive portrayal of Arab Americans
  • The Furrha family have attracted more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok and other social-media platforms with their amusing videos about everyday life
Updated 18 February 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Social media is inundated with offensive content, including hate, anger, personal attacks and, of course, exaggerated and false claims. Much of it is driven by angry political hyperbole and partisan attacks. It can be nauseating.

But every once in a while you come across a social media account that is both positive and fun. And when you find one that also showcases positive views of Arab culture and life, it is even more satisfying.

Salem Furrha, who is Palestinian, was born in Kuwait. When he came to the US he first lived in Michigan before moving to California, where he now resides with his Palestinian-Lebanese wife, Samah, and their eight children. Last year, to overcome the boredom of coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions, he launched a family account on TikTok, a social media site that allows users to share short videos.

The content on the platform can sometimes border on the salacious but the Furrha family’s account uses it in a more constructive and wholesome way to offer a positive look at what everyday life in the US is like for Arab Americans.

When I get bored or nauseated by the political fighting that increasingly dominates other social-media sites — especially the endless stream of negative portrayals of Arabs and Muslims, and hate driven debates — I turn to the Furrhas for a little respite. In the worst moments, when my social-media feeds are in danger of being buried by an avalanche of anti-Arab stereotypes, I take a detour to this more pleasant and welcoming corner of the information superhighway, slow down and savor the family’s posts.

I recently had the pleasure of meeting the Furrha family, virtually, during a zoom conference hosted by Arab America, a national media organization that aims to promote an accurate, positive image of Arab Americans and the Arab world. Furrha and his family should be official icons of Arab Americans, our ambassadors to the rest of the country and the world.

“We wanted to show people we are a close-knit family and we always stick together … we like to be around each other,” Furrha told me. “We try to make people understand how we can all get along even though there are a lot of people in one house.

“That’s Arab culture. We stick together. We try to educate people on Arab culture, and use comedy and humor to bridge the gap of what people see.”

The Furrha family has more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok, and millions more on Facebook and Instagram. The secret to building such an impressive following is simple, said Furrha.

“We like to portray our everyday life in a comedic way,” he explained. “There is a lot of stereotypical stuff about Arabs that is not true … so we want to show how we really are.”

Of course with so many people watching what you do, inevitably there are going to be some negative comments and criticisms, even personal attacks that are often racist and bitter. When asked how he and his family deal with this, Furrha shrugged his shoulders and offered the perfect response.

“We concentrate on the positive comments,” he said. “We ignore the negative comments. We don’t pay attention to them. We try to respond to comments on the chat and interact and engage our followers.”

It is a refreshing attitude, as it can be tough for Arabs to resist the temptation to respond to someone who insults you, especially on social media. It takes a lot of self control.

TikTok has become one of the most influential social media platforms, as it is perceived as being more transparent and so less restrictive than Twitter or Facebook, which often censor or add warnings to posts about controversial topics or which include disputed information.

Sometimes these restrictions can reflect inherent anti-Arab bias. Many pro-Palestinian posts are either blocked or “throttled” on Facebook and on Twitter, for example. Throttling on social media refers to the use of algorithms that restrict the visibility of posts, in terms of how many people get to see them, short of shutting down an account entirely. In many cases, users do not even know they have been throttled.

But on TikTok, the restrictions are more explicit and clearly stated: no violence, no hate or racist comments, and a requirement for generally acceptable Western standards of modesty (which might still be a little risque for some in the Middle East).

Former US President Donald Trump tried to shut down TikTok because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. He argued that the platform could be used “as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party” to “spy on American citizens.”

President Joe Biden has suspended Trump’s efforts to shut TikTok down, or force it to be sold to an American company, while his administration examines the issue.

This is good news for the Furrhas as it means that, for now at least, they can continue to use the platform to share with millions of people their humorous depictions of the everyday lives of a typical Arab American family.

Do not be surprised if some enterprising television producer in Hollywood catches on to their growing popularity and offers the Furrhas a chance to appear in their own reality show.

Come to think of it, having Arab Americans appear in a US reality-TV show that portrays them in a positive way might be exactly what we need to counter the lies, stereotypes and anti-Arab anger that persists here.
 

Topics: US Arabs

US reiterates commitment to enhance security ties with Philippines

US reiterates commitment to enhance security ties with Philippines
Updated 18 February 2021
Ellie Aben

US reiterates commitment to enhance security ties with Philippines

US reiterates commitment to enhance security ties with Philippines
  • Cites importance of 'open dialogue' to maintain strength of alliance
Updated 18 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Washington will continue to find ways to strengthen and advance security cooperation with the Philippines, its “oldest” ally in the region, the US State Department has told Arab News.

It follows the latest demand by President Rodrigo Duterte for the US to pay more if it wants to maintain the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) which allows the deployment of American troops in the country.

“We value our alliance with the Philippines, which is the oldest in the Asia-Pacific region,” the State Department said.

It an unprovoked, angry tirade on Friday, during an address to Philippine troops after inspecting newly acquired air assets, Duterte said that if the US wants the VFA to be continue, it would have to pay, citing US-Chinese relations.

“It’s a shared responsibility, but your share of responsibility does not come free. Because after all, when the war breaks out, we all pay,” Duterte said. “We are nearest to the garrison there, where there are a lot of arsenals of the Chinese armed forces.”

While the State Department’s letter did not directly address Duterte’s demands, it emphasized that it “will continue to look for ways to further strengthen and advance security cooperation that furthers shared security challenges and respects human rights.

“Open dialogue between allies is essential to maintaining the strength of an alliance which is vital to both of our countries’ security,” it said.

Duterte had unilaterally canceled the VFA last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a US visa, but retracted his decision a few months later.

He has faced widespread criticism for his latest remarks on the VFA, which several Filipinos said was “embarrassing.”

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Vice President Leni Robredo, for their part, said that Duterte’s statement gave the impression that the Philippines was a “nation of extortionists.”

Duterte responded during his public address on Monday, when he said that “foreign relations or foreign policy is vested in the president alone” and that Lacson had “nothing to do with the VFA.”

On Tuesday, however, Lacson pointed out that the constitution gives senators a say in the Philippines’ international agreements such as the VFA, “especially if they affect the country’s long-term national interest and security.”

Lacson added that “a diplomatic and civil approach is more effective in upholding the national interest in the long run.”

Another lawmaker, Senator Richard Gordon, advised Duterte to let his defense and foreign affairs secretaries negotiate for the VFA in private.

“Though the words were too harsh … the president’s demand was for the country’s interests,” he said.

During his Monday address, Duterte also accused the US of storing arms in “depots” in the Philippines and “slowly converting Subic into an American base.”

Subic is a former US naval base north of the capital city, Manila.

Denying the president’s claims, Wilma Eisma, chairperson and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said in a statement on Wednesday that, under the VFA, US military vessels and support ships “are allowed to visit the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“This agreement also gives the same privilege to vessels from other nations, including Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Indonesia, whose military ships have docked here under the said accord,” Esima said.

She added that the port visits by foreign military vessels last for only a few days — long enough for disembarkation and re-embarkation of troops and assets in case of military exercises under the VFA, or for ship re-supply and onshore visits by the crew in other cases.

These visits, she explained, have not, in any way, converted the “Subic Bay Freeport into a military base.”

Eisma further said that according to its mandate, the SBMA operates and manages the special economic zone to develop a self-sustaining industrial, commercial, financial and investment center to generate employment opportunities in and around the zone and to attract and promote productive foreign investments.

“The SBMA will continue with its economic mandate and defer to competent authorities in the matter of foreign policy and national security,” she said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque supported the president’s demands on Monday for Washington to pay more than “loose change” for the VFA.

“If we have very strong ties with a very strong ally then I think it also comes with a higher amount of financial assistance to be given,” he told a regular briefing.

Roque cited a study by the Washington-based Stimson Center, which showed the Philippines received $3.9 billion in US counter-terrorism support from 2002-2017 compared to the $16.4 billion for Pakistan over the same period.

“We got $3.9 billion. Is that a huge amount? That’s loose change compared to what other countries were getting,” he said.

The VFA provides a legal framework through which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines.

Experts say that without it, other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty, cannot be implemented.

Having notified Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal, he subsequently extended the termination process, which US President Joe Biden’s administration will now oversee.

Representatives from both countries have been meeting to iron out differences over the deal.

Topics: Philippines United States

Sri Lanka cancels Pakistan PM’s parliamentary address

Sri Lanka cancels Pakistan PM’s parliamentary address
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka cancels Pakistan PM’s parliamentary address

Sri Lanka cancels Pakistan PM’s parliamentary address
  • Khan is due to arrive in the capital Colombo on Feb. 23 for talks with key government officials and party leaders
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has canceled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned address to the parliament next week due to his “tight schedule” amid claims that the visit is ill-timed because of rising coronavirus cases across the country.

Khan is due to arrive in the capital Colombo on Feb. 23 for talks with key government officials and party leaders. He was expected to address the legislature the following day.

However, Shan Wijetunge, the parliament’s head of communications, told Arab News on Wednesday that the address has been canceled because of the visiting premier’s demanding schedule.

During his two-day visit, Khan will meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, as well as attending an investors’ forum on Feb. 24.

Khan would have been the third Pakistani head of state to address the Sri Lankan parliament, after former President Gen. Mohammed Ayub Khan (1963) and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (1975).

Former Indian leader Jawaharlal Nehru also addressed the parliament in 1962, followed by British PM Margaret Thatcher in 1985. More recently, Indian leader Narendra Modi addressed the legislature in 2015.

Commenting on the canceled address, Pakistan High Commission press attache Kalsoom Quaiser Jilani told Arab News that the Sri Lankan government had arranged the entire visit.

Topics: Sri Lanka Pakistan Imran Khan

Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition -letter

Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition -letter
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition -letter

Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition -letter
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.
On Saturday, the US Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.
A Feb. 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters Wednesday from the Taylors’ lawyers said “we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens.”

