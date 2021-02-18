You are here

US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in Vienna in 2015, was based on Iran providing safeguards that it would not make an atomic bomb, in exchange for a gradual easing of international sanctions. (File/AFP/Getty Images)
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in Vienna in 2015, was based on Iran providing safeguards that it would not make an atomic bomb, in exchange for a gradual easing of international sanctions.
Agencies

  • Eu’s Charles Michel: I spoke with Rouhani, EU supports full implementation of JCPOA
LONDON: Top European and US officials are urging Iran to keep allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and to cool global tensions over Iran’s atomic ambitions.
The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain met Thursday in Paris to discuss security in Iran and the region, and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken joined them by videoconference.
The minsters expressed their “shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” Britain said.
“Regarding Iran, the E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon,” the foreign ministry said.
The ministers also “expressed their shared concerns over Iran’s recent actions to produce both uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal,” it said in a statement.
Iran has said it will stop part of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of its nuclear facilities next week if the West doesn’t implement its own commitments under the 2015 deal. The accord has been unraveling since Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2018.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Iran was “playing with fire” and could jeopardize efforts to get the United States back as a signatory now that Trump no longer is in office.
“We are the ones who have kept this agreement alive in recent years, and now it’s about supporting the United States in taking the road back into the agreement,” Maas told reporters in Paris.
“The measures that have been taken in Tehran and may be taken in the coming days are anything but helpful. They endanger the Americans’ path back into this agreement. The more pressure that is exerted, the more politically difficult it will be to find a solution,” he said.
The accord aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it says it doesn’t want to do. Tehran has been using its violations of the deal to put pressure on the remaining signatories — France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China — to provide more incentives to Iran to offset crippling. sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed after pulling out of the 2015 deal.
The United States is working closely with allies to engage and coordinate about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
“Iran is a long way from compliance,” Psaki told an online briefing, saying the US government was focused on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear capability.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the president of the European Council spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week to try to end the diplomatic standoff. 
Michel said that he told Rouhani that the European Union backed full implementation of the nuclear deal.
“Preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, is crucial at this stage,” Michel tweeted.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, is scheduled to travel to Iran this weekend to find a solution that allows the agency to continue inspections.
In Iran, Rouhani expressed hope Thursday that the Biden administration will rejoin the accord and lift the US sanctions that the United States re-imposed under Trump, according to state television.
Ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged Iran to “provide full and timely cooperation with the IAEA.”
He insisted that “the path for diplomacy remains open....We hope to be able to pursue it together with our allies and partners.”
(With AP and Reuters)

Topics: Iran germnay European Council Hassan Rouhani Charles Michel Heiko Maas iran nucelar deal E3

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections
AFP

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections - President Tebboune on state TV.
Developing...

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri
Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri
  • They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts towards forming a government
RIYADH: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the capital Doha, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts related to forming a government.
Hariri, who is on an official visit to the country, said in a tweet following the talks that he briefed the Qatari emir on the most prominent developments in Lebanon.
Sheikh Tamim affirmed Doha’s support for Beirut and called on “all Lebanese parties to prioritize national interest to accelerate the formation of a new government to face the crises and challenges facing Lebanon.”
Lebanese President Michel Aoun assigned Hariri with forming a cabinet on Oct. 22 last year.

Topics: Qatar Lebanon Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Saad Hariri

Beirut blast investigation falters as judge removed from case

Beirut blast investigation falters as judge removed from case
Beirut blast investigation falters as judge removed from case

Beirut blast investigation falters as judge removed from case
  • Media and activists criticizing the state’s performance are also the subjects of political pressure
  • The blast killed 202 people, injured more than 6,000 and wrecked thousands of homes
BEIRUT: Six months on from the deadly explosion in Beirut Port, the investigation into its causes has gone back to square one. Lebanon’s court of cassation on Thursday removed Judge Fadi Sawan from the case, after a request from two of the former ministers he had charged — Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter.

Youssef Fenianos, former minister of public works, was due to be questioned on Thursday but said he would not turn up because he did not receive a formal summons, he claimed.

The court’s unanimous decision was expected. Two months ago, Khalil and Zeaiter, who had also refused to be questioned over the Beirut blast, submitted a request to remove Sawan from the case because of “legitimate suspicions” over his neutrality.

A judicial source told Arab News: “The court’s decision was based, in addition to ‘legitimate suspicion,’ on another argument: Sawan’s house in Ashrafieh was damaged by the blast, (for which) the judge received 13 million Lebanese pounds from the High Relief Committee in compensation.”

Sawan has faced political pressure since the investigation into the blast — which killed 202 people, injured more than 6,000, wrecked thousands of homes and destroyed Lebanon’s main grain silo — began, having issued several arrest warrants against senior port officials and security officers.

He was also criticized for summoning the prime minister of the caretaker government, along with current and former ministers, to question them about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored unsafely for more than six years at the port.

The media, too, has been campaigning against Sawan. On Thursday, he was accused by Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar of “heresy.”

Marie-Claude Najm, Lebanese justice minister, is expected to nominate another judge to take over from Sawan, but any appointment must be approved by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The judicial source also told Arab News: “The new judge will study the case again and might annul the decisions of Sawan regarding the measures taken against those who have been detained.”

The source described any new judge agreeing to handle the investigation as “suicidal.”

Media and activists criticizing the state’s performance are also the subjects of political pressure. On Thursday, activist Rami Fanj was released after being arrested on Wednesday for feeding the poor in the city. A campaign was launched on social media and in Tripoli to voice support and solidarity with Fanj.

Fanj said he was interrogated about “the source of funding to distribute food.” He added: “Even if they consider that feeding the poor is a crime, we will not stop.”

Meanwhile, the parliamentary Media and Communications Committee has summoned the chairmen of local TV stations to “address some media incidents that have occurred lately,” according to the head of the committee and Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Al-Haj Hassan.

Al-Haj Hassan said: “Some mistakes must be addressed, such as conspiring to incite sedition, threatening national stability and security, inciting sectarian and confessional strife, and falsely accusing someone of murder, without relying on investigations.” Hassan was likely referring to widespread accusations that Hezbollah was responsible for the killing of the prominent anti-Hezbollah critic and activist Luqman Slim two weeks ago. Several pro-Hezbollah figures have launched their own protests over those accusations.

Joseph Kossaifi, president of Lebanon’s Syndicate of Press Editors, revealed to Arab News that a meeting will be held on Friday in the presence of political media offices’ heads, asking politicians to “carefully and responsibly choose their words while talking on TV channels in order not to hold media outlets responsible for any insults and accusations.”

“When MP Al-Haj Hassan summoned the chairmen of TV stations to parliament, he did not consult us. Nobody can cover the mouths of journalists or anyone else. The country is in complete chaos and politicians must choose their words carefully,” added Kossaifi.

Lebanon’s Kataeb and Progressive Socialist Party criticized what it described as an “attempt to make Lebanon a police state and oppress others’ opinions and media freedom.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut explosion

Iranian regime using Dutch server to spy on dissidents: Investigation

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a "command and control" server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data.
Iranian regime using Dutch server to spy on dissidents: Investigation

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
  • The server was tracked down to a location near the city of Haarlem thanks to a corrupted file received on the chat app Telegram
LONDON: Iran has been using a server in the Netherlands to spy on its political opponents, a Dutch radio station has revealed.

The server was identified by Rik Delhaas, a journalist with the “Argos” radio program broadcast on NPO Radio 1, and security company Bitdefender, following a tip-off from an Iranian man living in the Netherlands.

The server was tracked down to a location near the city of Haarlem thanks to a corrupted file received on the chat app Telegram by an Iranian dissident, Delhaas said.

“Fortunately, he did not open (the file) and his computer was not infected,” he said.

The file was brought to the attention of Bitdefender, which discovered it was hosted on a server being used to hack into computers and mobile phones in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and as far afield as India, the report on Argos revealed.

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data.

The software used by the server has previously been linked to the Iranian regime by security experts, and is used to take screenshots and make audio recordings, the report said.

The server is registered to a company based in Cyprus and owned by a Romanian, and the American company renting the server stopped cooperation with the party as soon as they were told, according to a NL Times report.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Iran is running cyberspace surveillance operations to spy on more than 1,000 dissidents within Iran and in countries such as the UK and the US, according to cybersecurity company Check Point.

Topics: Middle East Netherlands Iran cyber espionage

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination
Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination
  • Report of soldier’s involvement has led to rare public spat within regime
  • Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in November, in attack widely attributed to Israel
LONDON: Revelations that an Iranian soldier was involved in planning the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist have led to a rare public row between organs of the regime.
Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi told a TV interviewer that an army recruit had carried out advance planning for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh — widely believed to have been masterminded by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
Fakhrizadeh was seen as the brains behind Iran’s nascent nuclear program, and was shot dead by an automated machine gun outside Tehran in November.
Alavi said the suspect was a former soldier that has now fled the country, and his intelligence operation could not monitor him because it could not spy on members of the armed forces.
His comments earned a rare public rebuke from the military, which issued a statement saying the accused was only briefly a recruit and was dismissed due to “moral issues and addiction.”
More importantly, the military tried to shift the blame for the killing to the intelligence services, saying because he was a civilian it was their responsibility to monitor him.
The public spat reflects the regime’s embarrassment at allowing a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and an important figurehead in Iran’s nuclear program to be assassinated.
The killing of Fakhrizadeh was seen as a significant blow to the nuclear program, which Iran continues to push forward with at increasing pace.
Last week, Tehran announced that it would begin producing uranium metal — a component required in nuclear weaponry — in violation of the terms of the 2015 deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for a curtailing of its nuclear program.
Its increasing nuclear activity has led to a rapid deterioration in relations between Tehran and the Biden administration, which insists that Iran return to the terms of the 2015 deal before Washington considers lifting Trump-era sanctions.

Topics: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iran Soldier

