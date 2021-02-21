World Bank pushing for standard vaccine contracts, more disclosure from makers

You are here

A UCHealth pharmacy technician prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event in the parking lot of Coors Field on February 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • World Bank expected approve $1.6 billion in vaccine funding for 12 countries
WASHINGTON : The World Bank is working to standardize COVID-19 vaccine contracts that countries are signing with drug makers, and is pushing manufacturers to be more open about where doses are headed, as it races to get more vaccines to poor countries, the bank’s president said on Friday.
World Bank President David Malpass told Reuters he expected the bank’s board to have approved $1.6 billion in vaccine funding for 12 countries, including the Philippines, Bangladesh, Tunisia and Ethiopia, by the end of March, with 30 more to follow shortly thereafter.
The bank is working with local governments to identify and fill gaps in distribution capacity, after they purchase vaccines under a $12 billion World Bank program, and also to standardize the contracts they are signing with manufacturers, he said.
The bank’s International Finance Corp, its private financing arm, has $4 billion to invest in expanding existing production plants or building new ones, including in developed countries, but needs more data on where current production is headed, he said.
“We are eager to be investing in new capacity, but it’s hard to do because you don’t know how much of the existing capacity is already committed to the various off-takers,” Malpass said in an interview with Reuters. New or expanded plants could be used to produce other types of vaccinations in the future, he said.
The bank’s funds could be used to expand plants in advanced economies, if the production was earmarked for developing nations, he said.
Malpass welcomed Friday’s pledge by the Group of Seven rich countries to intensify cooperation on the pandemic, saying it could help jump-start deliveries of vaccines to poorer countries, which are lagging far behind rich countries in getting shots in arms.
Data compiled by Our World In Data, a scientific online publication, showed Israel was leading the world in COVID-19 vaccinations, with nearly 82 of 100 people vaccinated, while India and Bangladesh reported less than one person per 100, Many African countries have not started at all.
Malpass said he was heartened by news about new vaccines coming down the road, and about Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE seeking permission to store their vaccine at higher temperatures, which would ease another obstacle to deliveries in lower-income countries.

 

 

Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
AP

  • United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.
  • One of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure — Federal Aviation Administration
BROOMFIELD, Colorado: Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
The plane landed safely, and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.
United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. All passengers were to be rebooked on a new flight to Hawaii, the airline said.
The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver. Police are asking that anyone injured come forward.
Passengers recounted a terrifying ordeal that began to unfold shortly after the plane full of vacationers took off.
The aircraft was almost at cruising altitude and the captain was giving an announcement over the intercom when a large explosion rocked the cabin, accompanied by a bright flash.
“The plane started shaking violently, and we lost altitude and we started going down,” said David Delucia, who was sitting directly across the aisle from the side with the failed engine. “When it initially happened, I thought we were done. I thought we were going down.”
Delucia and his wife took their wallets containing their driver’s licenses and put them in their pockets so that “in case we did go down, we could be ID’d,” said Delucia, who was still shaken up as he waited to board another flight for Honolulu.
On the ground, witnesses also heard the explosion and were scared for those on board.
Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.
“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky, and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview. “The plane just kind of continued on, and we didn’t see it after that.”
Thal was relieved to learn no one was injured or killed from what he saw.
Video posted on Twitter showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.
Kirby Klements was inside with his wife when they heard a huge booming sound, he said. A few seconds later, the couple saw a massive piece of debris fly past their window and into the bed of Klements’ truck, crushing the cab and pushing the vehicle into the dirt.
He estimated the circular engine cowling at 15 feet (4.5 meters) in diameter. Fine pieces of the fiberglass insulation used in the airplane engine fell from the sky “like ash” for about 10 minutes, he said, and several large chunks of insulation landed in his backyard.
“If it had been 10 feet different, it would have landed right on top of the house,” he said in a phone interview with the AP. “And if anyone had been in the truck, they would have been dead.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Aviation safety experts said the plane appeared to have suffered an uncontained and catastrophic engine failure. Such an event is extremely rare and happens when huge spinning discs inside the engine suffer some sort of failure and breach the armored casing around the engine that is designed to contain the damage, said John Cox, an aviation safety expert and retired airline pilot who runs an aviation safety consulting firm called Safety Operating Systems.
“That unbalanced disk has a lot of force in it, and it’s spinning at several thousand rotations per minute ... and when you have that much centrifugal force, it has to go somewhere,” he said in a phone interview.
Pilots practice how to deal with such an event frequently and would have immediately shut off anything flammable in the engine, including fuel and hydraulic fluid, using a single switch, Cox said.
Former NTSB Chairman Jim Hall called the incident another example of “cracks in our culture in aviation safety (that) need to be addressed.
Hall, who was on the board from 1994 to 2001, has criticized the FAA over the past decade as “drifting toward letting the manufacturers provide the aviation oversight that the public was paying for.” That goes especially for Boeing, he said.
Despite the scary appearance of a flaming engine, most such incidents don’t result in loss of life, Cox said.
The last fatality on a US airline flight involved such an engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas in April 2018. A passenger was killed when the engine disintegrated more than 30,000 feet above Pennsylvania and debris struck the plane, breaking the window next to her seat. She was forced halfway out the window before other passengers pulled her back inside.
In that case, the breakdown was blamed on a broken fan blade in an engine of the Boeing 737. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to step up inspections of fan blades on certain engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran S.A.
In 2010, a Qantas Airbus A380 suffered a frightening uncontained engine failure shortly after takeoff from Singapore. Shrapnel from the engine damaged critical systems on the plane, but pilots were able to land safely. The incident was blamed on the faulty manufacturing of a pipe in the Rolls Royce engine.
“The flames scare the hell out of everybody. But they are the least of the problem because you’re going to get them put out and you’re going to shut off everything that can burn,” Cox said.

Updated 21 February 2021
AP

  • Report cites ‘bureaucratic obstacles’ and complications in delivery of aid to vast rural areas
NAIROBI: The UN says Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region faces a “very critical malnutrition situation” as vast rural areas where many people fled during three months of fighting remain out of reach of aid.

The UN humanitarian agency also said in a new report that Ethiopian defense forces continue to occupy a hospital in the town of Abi Adi, “preventing up to 500,000 people from accessing health services” in a region where the health system has largely collapsed under looting and artillery fire.

Alarm is growing over the fate of the Tigray region’s some 6 million people as fighting is reportedly as fierce as ever between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.

“The needs are tremendous, but we cannot pretend that we do not see or hear what is unfolding,” Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde said in a statement after visiting the Tigray capital, Mekele.

In one of the frankest public comments yet by Ethiopia’s government, she noted “significant delays that remain in reaching people in need.”

Ethiopia on Friday said humanitarian aid has reached 2.7 million people in Tigray.

But the UN report calls the current response “drastically inadequate,” even as some progress is made.

With some 80 percent of the population still unreachable, according to the Ethiopian Red Cross earlier this month, fears are growing that more people are starving to death.

“Next few weeks decisive to prevent famines,” Germany’s Foreign Office said in a brief statement last week after hearing accounts of a EU envoy’s visit to Ethiopia.

The new UN report released on Friday says even in areas that can be reached, a screening of 227 children under the age of five showed “staggeringly high malnutrition,” though it did not mention the number of cases.

It also says a screening of more than 3,500 children found 109 with severe acute malnutrition. The World Health Organization describes that condition as “when a person is extremely thin and at risk of dying.”

“Malnutrition (in Tigray) is expected to deteriorate as households are limited to fewer meals every day,” the UN report says.

The Tigray conflict began at a vulnerable time, just before the harvest and after months of a regional locust outbreak. The majority of the population is subsistence farmers.

The UN report cites “bureaucratic obstacles” and the presence of “various armed actors” as complications in the delivery of aid.

Humanitarian workers have described trying to navigate a patchwork of authorities that include ones from the neighboring Amhara region who have settled in some Tigray communities, as well as soldiers from neighboring Eritrea whom witnesses have accused of widespread looting and burning of crops.

Ethiopia’s government denies the presence of Eritrean soldiers, though the Tigray region’s interim government has confirmed it and accused them of looting food aid, according to a recent Voice of America interview.

The UN report describes a “dire” situation in which “COVID-19 services have stopped” in the Tigray region, displaced people in some cases are sleeping 30 to a single classroom and host communities are under “incredible strain.”

A health worker participates in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 February 2021
Reuters

  • President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity
MANILA: The Philippines’ Health Ministry on Saturday reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sept. 14.
The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.
President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.
Duterte has also asked Congress to quickly approve a bill granting indemnity to COVID-19 vaccine makers from legal claims stemming from their emergency use, in a bid to fast-track a lagging immunization program.
The legislation seeks to settle the question of who pays for claims for damages in the event of adverse effects from the inoculations, which has been a sticky point in supply negotiations.
Duterte’s spookesman Harry Roque said a swift approval of the bill would “ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the government’s COVID-19 mass vaccination program.”
The Philippines is negotiating supply agreements with seven manufacturers for 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, so it can inoculate 70 million adults, or two-thirds of its more than 108 million population.
Vaccine manufacturers want protection from future product liability claims before they deliver the shots, authorities have said.
The bills pending in both houses of Congress seek to create a 500 million peso ($10.31 million) indemnification fund to cover adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Carlito Galvez, a former general in charge of the country’s COVID-19 vaccinations strategy, has said the absence of an indemnification program has delayed delivery of 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots through the COVAX facility.
The government had planned to use those, which were due to arrive in mid-February, to kick off its vaccination campaign.
Further delays could derail economic recovery after the country’s worst contraction on record last year, when it slumped 9.5%, the worst in Southeast Asia.
It has the region’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths, at 555,163 and 11,673, respectively. 

Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing was shot in the head during mass demonstrations on Feb. 9, two days before turning 20. (AP)
Updated 20 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

  • Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing was shot in the head during mass demonstrations on Feb. 9, two days before turning 20
YANGON: Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing would have turned 20 on Feb. 11, two days before she was shot in the head during anti-military protests in Myanmar’s administrative capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

Khaing died on Friday after her family decided to remove the life support system which she had been kept on for more than a week, making her the “first victim of the military junta’s rule” in Myanmar.

“She should have been with friends and family members celebrating her birthday on Feb.11. Instead, she was fighting for her life in hospital,” Mya Thatoe Nwe, Khaing’s 31-year-old sister, told Arab News.

They had brought her flowers and birthday cakes, hoping all the while for her to recover, Nwe added.

However, everyone knew that the chances of Khaing’s survival were slim after doctors informed them about the damage done to her brain.

“Doctors say the bullet penetrated her brain, causing nearly complete damage to it. So, her brain was dead since she got shot, and the chance (of recovery) was very slim. She was breathing just because of a ventilator,” Nwe said.

Myanmar has been in a state of unrest since Feb. 1, when military leaders seized power after overthrowing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup followed a landslide win by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the general elections in November last year.

However, the army rejected the results, citing poll irregularities and fraud.

During the takeover, the military detained key government leaders — including Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several prominent activists — and declared a state of emergency, along with the announcement that the country would be under military rule for at least a year.

Myanmar has witnessed widespread protests ever since.

Recalling the events that led to her sister’s injury on Feb. 9, Nwe said: “We were about to leave the scene when she got shot. At first, I didn’t realize what had happened to her. I knew she had been shot only when her helmet (motorcycle helmet) was taken off and saw blood pumping from her head.”

Nwe added that the attack was unprovoked.

“We didn’t cross the police line, nor did we do anything violent during the protests, despite some protesters throwing water bottles and stones at the police,” she said.

However, military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said Khaing was “one of the rioters who threw stones and projectiles to the police on that day.”

The military has yet to clarify whether rubber bullets or live rounds of ammunition were used during the crackdown in which Khaing was injured.

Meanwhile, a photo of a police officer aiming a submachine gun at protesters has gone viral on social media, while a report by Radio Free Asia’s Burmese Service, citing unnamed doctors and images, said Khaing’s X-ray photos “clearly showed that a metal piece or metal bullet was in her head.”

It also alleged that the junta had pressurized the doctors “to transfer her to a military hospital,” but that the doctors had refused to do so, citing the patient’s critical condition.

“Khaing was waiting for the schools to reopen after the coronavirus disease pandemic and was working at a grocery store to support the family,” Nwe said.

Two weeks after the incident, she added that her family of three was still struggling to find closure.

“We don’t want to see or experience such violence. People are protesting peacefully; why can’t the police respond in line with laws? My sister was the first victim but would not be the last one if the international community doesn’t pressure the junta enough.”

Two people were killed in Myanmar’s second city Mandalay on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said.
“Twenty people were injured and two are dead,” said Ko Aung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency in the city.
Opponents of the coup took to the streets in several Myanmar cities and towns with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.
Some protesters fired catapults at police in Mandalay who responded with tear gas and gun fire, though it was initially not clear if they were using live ammunition or rubber bullets.
One man died from a head wound, media workers including Lin Khaing, an assistant editor with the Voice of Myanmar media outlet in the city, and a Mandalay emergency service said.
A volunteer doctor confirmed there had been two deaths: “One shot in the head died at the spot. Another one died later with a bullet wound to the chest.”
Police were not available for comment.
The protests against the coup that overthrew the government of veteran democracy campaigner Suu Kyi have shown no sign of dying down. Demonstrators are skeptical of the army’s promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.
A young woman protester died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first death among anti-coup demonstrators.
The army says one policeman died of injuries sustained in a protest.
On Saturday, young people in the main city of Yangon carried a wreath and laid flowers at a memorial ceremony for the woman, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, while a similar ceremony took place in Naypyitaw.
“The sadness from her death is one thing, but we’ve also got courage to continue for her sake,” said student protester Khin Maw Maw Oo in Naypyitaw.
The demonstrators are demanding the restoration of the elected government, the release of Suu Kyi and others and the scrapping of a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision, that gives the army a major role in politics.
The army seized back power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8 elections that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy swept, detaining her and others. The electoral commission had dismissed the fraud complaints.
Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Her next court appearance is on March 1.

