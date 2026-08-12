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Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank

Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank
Violence has surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023. (AFP file)
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Updated 12 August 2026 23:38
Arab News
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Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank

Israeli rights group warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ is accelerating in West Bank
  • B’Tselem says 64 Palestinian communities have been fully displaced and 15 partially displaced since October 2023
  • The group says Israeli settlers established an outpost in the yards of two Palestinian homes near Nablus
Updated 12 August 2026 23:38
Arab News
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LONDON: An Israeli human rights group warned on Wednesday that what an escalating campaign of “ethnic cleansing” is displacing Palestinians from communities across the occupied West Bank.

B’Tselem said in a statement reported by Anadolu Agency that Israeli settlers recently established an unauthorized outpost in the yards of two Palestinian homes on the outskirts of Qusra, a town near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The group said the move was intended to force the families from their homes and take over the properties.

It also said the Israeli military had neither removed the settlers nor taken action to protect the families. Israel’s military did not immediately comment, Anadolu reported.

Yuli Novak, B’Tselem’s executive director, said the events in Qusra were part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated episode.

She accused settler groups, backed by the Israeli army, of intensifying attacks on Palestinian towns and villages, seizing land, attacking homes and displacing families.

“Israeli ethnic cleansing in the West Bank is accelerating and expanding in full view of everyone,” Novak said.

B’Tselem said the military last month enabled settlers to force the Tubasi family from its homes in the nearby village of Jalud after a siege and repeated attacks. The settlers later took over the homes, the group said.

Similar patterns have emerged in other Palestinian communities, including Ein Sinya, Turmusaya, Beita and Abu Falah, according to B’Tselem.

Since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack in October 2023, Israel has fully displaced 64 Palestinian communities and partially displaced 15 others in the West Bank, B’Tselem said.

More than 4,800 Palestinians, including more than 2,300 children, have been affected, the group said.

UN figures show that 76 Palestinians, including 18 children, have been killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli forces or settlers. During the same period, three Israelis, including one civilian, were killed in confrontations with Palestinians and in an alleged ramming attack in the West Bank.

The United Nations says 127 Palestinian communities in the West Bank have experienced full or partial displacement since January 2023, including 47 that were entirely displaced, affecting more than 6,390 Palestinians.

In 2026 alone, about 3,800 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, have been displaced because of settler violence, demolitions and evictions, according to UN data.

Topics: Occupied West Bank

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