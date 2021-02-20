Turkish court upholds jail sentence for pro-Kurdish lawmaker 

You are here

Turkey’s Court of Appeal has upheld a prison sentence for pro-Kurdish lawmaker and activist Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu. (@gergerlioglueng)
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

  • A two-and-a-half-year jail term is being sought for Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu
  • Gergerlioglu is a deputy in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s Court of Appeal has upheld a prison sentence for a pro-Kurdish lawmaker and activist.
A two-and-a-half-year jail term is being sought for Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, who is also a member of a parliamentary commission responsible for monitoring human rights violations and has consistently drawn attention to allegations of rights abuses. 
“We are with him until the end,” his supporters tweeted.
Gergerlioglu is a deputy in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.
He was convicted on charges of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a T24 news story about the Kurdish conflict and the collapse of the peace process. 
His conviction over a social media post had the “hallmark of an attempt to silence him,” Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum told Arab News.
“The extent of the dissenting opinion of the appeal court judge confirms this concern,” she added. “No one should be subjected to judicial harassment for highlighting allegations of human rights violations.”
Gergerlioglu said last December that female suspects and detainees had been subjected to humiliating strip searches by police in provinces across Turkey. 
While his allegations were supported by thousands of prisoners who told dissident media outlets about their experiences of systematic sexual violence at the hands of the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu denied them and accused Gergerlioglu of being a “terrorist.”
The lawmaker is also a doctor, but was dismissed from the profession by presidential decree.
“After my dad was dismissed from his medical profession a couple of years ago, he was punched in the middle of the street by someone who claimed that my dad was a terrorist,” Gergerlioglu’s son Salih told Arab News. “I remember very well the big bruise on his face. He was so calm but I wasn’t. He explains to everyone that he was on the right track.”
The ruling government had “instrumentalized statehood for consolidating its power” rather than reaching out to people in need, he said, and had prioritized the party over society by criminalizing dissident people. “We need to communicate with every vulnerable segment of society, be it Armenians or Kurds, in order to heal these fault lines in society. It is a must. Struggling for a cause starts with knowing the land you live in. Thanks to my dad, I have been immersed in the struggle for defending human rights from my childhood. I owe him a lot.”
Salih founded the Movement of the Others with friends who felt alienated in Turkish society because of reasons connected to their identities.
“This society will change one day,” he added, “and this transformation will be realized with the cooperation and mutual understanding between those who are oppressed. Whatever they do, they cannot silence my dad, who keeps telling me to gauge my justness all the time with fairness and not to give up my cause if I am right.”
Prosecutors have prepared summaries of proceedings against nine HDP lawmakers over investigations into 2014’s Kobani protests. They have been submitted to the Justice Ministry and the lawmakers will go before a court if they are stripped of their parliamentary immunity.

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead
Iraqi forces search the area in Tarmiyah, 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Baghdad on February 20, 2021, following clashes with Islamic State group fighters. (AFP)
Updated 46 min ago
AFP

  • The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years
Updated 46 min ago
AFP

TARMIYAH: Iraqi security forces clashed with Daesh north of Baghdad on Saturday, leaving at least five extremists and two security personnel dead.
A joint force of army troops and state-sponsored tribal fighters raided a Daesh hideout in the leafy plains of Tarmiyah, according to a statement from the military.
“We had learnt that Daesh was holding a meeting there to plan for attacks on the capital Baghdad,” Ahmad Salim, head of the Baghdad Operations Command, said near the site of the fighting.
Ensuing clashes killed five Daesh terrorists and two tribal pro-government forces, the military statement said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with top military commanders as troops combed the fields and agricultural lands around Tarmiyah.
The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years.
Security sources said the two terrorists had infiltrated the city from the north.
A few days later, nearly a dozen fighters from Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi, a powerful network of state-sponsored groups, were killed in a Daesh ambush — also north of the capital.
Since then, security forces have ramped up their efforts to hunt Daesh sleeper cells there, with Al-Kadhemi announcing the killing of Abu Yasser Al-Issawi, identified as the top IS figure in Iraq, on January 28.
In early February, security forces killed another IS leader who they believed helped transport the twin bombers into Baghdad.
Iraq declared Daesh territorially defeated in late 2017 after a three-year fight aided by US-led coalition air strikes and military advisers.
Daesh attacks in urban areas have dramatically dropped since then, but Iraqi troops have continued to battle sleeper cells in the country’s mountainous and desert areas.

Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote

Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas upon arriving to head the Palestinian leadership meeting at his headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AP

  • The PA is struggling with financial crisis and failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to create Palestinian statehood
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree ordering the respect of freedom of expression ahead of legislative elections in May, a step demanded by Palestinian factions who discussed the polls in Egypt-hosted talks this month.
The decree dispels some of the doubts overshadowing what would be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, although other hurdles remain unsolved.
The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, for “reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation.” Prisoners held on such justifications must be freed, says the decree.
The elections on May 22 are hoped to be the first in the Palestinian territories since the Hamas movement won the last vote in the Palestinian territories in 2006.
A year later, Hamas fought deadly street battles with pro-Abbas forces, culminating with Hamas taking over Gaza and separating it politically from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority administers autonomous enclaves.
Through 14 years of division, rights groups accused Hamas and the PA of cracking down on each side’s adversaries and opponents.

FASTFACT

The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, for ‘reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation.’

Hamas has urged the halt of all politically related arrests in the West Bank, and Abbas’ Fatah party demanded the same in Gaza.
The call for elections came in response to a series of crises Fatah and Hamas face that weakened the standing of the Palestinian cause in the turbulent regional and international spectrum.
The PA is struggling with financial crisis and failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to create Palestinian statehood.
In Gaza, Hamas has held power under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade meant to isolate it and weaken its weaponry, rendering it unable to deliver the minimum of basic services.
Palestinian factions are heading to Cairo next month for another round of talks in a bid to settle thorny issues that have blocked them from mending their rift, including security, employees, judiciary and expanding the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Lebanese leadership under fire over by-election delays

Lebanese leadership under fire over by-election delays
Lebanese security forces gather during a protest in August last year at the vicinity of the parliament in central Beirut following a huge chemical explosion. (File/AFP)
Updated 42 min 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Poll pressure grows on the caretaker government as vacant parliamentary seats spark legal doubts
Updated 42 min 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker government is under mounting pressure to hold by-elections to fill 10 vacancies in the country’s parliament caused by resignations and the recent deaths of two MPs from COVID-19.

In recent months the parliament has lost 10 of its 128 members, raising doubts about legal issues in calculating the quorum, especially with regard to critical sessions, since there is an imbalance of the pact.
Eight MPs submitted a collective resignation in protest against the corruption of the ruling authority after the Beirut port explosion.
Three of the eight were Kataeb (Phalanges) MPs, while the others were either independent or had left their parliamentary blocs.
Two MPs, Michel Murr and Jean Obeid, recently died from COVID-19 complications.
The majority of the MPs who have left parliament are Christians, while one is Druze. Of the remaining 118 parliamentarians, 63 are Muslims and 55 Christian.
By-elections were supposed to take place within two months of parliament accepting the resignations of Marwan Hamadeh, Henri Helou, Paula Yacoubian, Nadim Gemayel, Samy Gemayel, Elias Hankach, Nehmeh Afram and Michel Moawad in the wake of the Beirut port blast.
However, by-elections have not been held despite caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi signing a decree inviting electoral bodies to organize the polls.
The caretaker government did not sign the decree, which led to a constitutional violation.
However, with the deaths of the two MPs, there has been renewed talk of the need to hold by-elections to fill the vacant seats.
Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri said this week that he hoped the by-elections could take place in the spring.
Two missions face Lebanon in the coming year, the first in May 2022 to elect a new parliament to carry out the second Lebanese mission, which is to elect the president.
President Michel Aoun’s term ends in October 2022.
Fahmi responded to Berri’s request to submit a letter to the prime minister, setting the end of March as the deadline for elections.
The issue comes amid a growing dispute between President Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) on the one hand and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and his supporters on the other over the formation of the government.
The political deadlock is the source of mounting concern and anger as the country’s economic and health crisis worsens.
Legal expert Antoine Sfeir said that if by-elections are not held, parliamentary elections are unlikely to take place in the coming year year.

HIGHLIGHTS

• By-elections were supposed to take place in Lebanon within two months of parliament accepting the resignations of Marwan Hamadeh, Henri Helou, Paula Yacoubian, Nadim Gemayel, Samy Gemayel, Elias Hankach, Nehmeh Afram and Michel Moawad in the wake of the Beirut port blast.

• However, by-elections have not been held despite caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi signing a decree inviting electoral bodies to organize the polls.

He added that “there is fear that the current parliament, with its 118 members — if there are no new deaths — will elect the next president of the republic at the end of Aoun’s term.”
If a decision is made to hold by-elections, the polls will take place under current electoral law and according to the majority system in Achrafieh in Beirut as well as Tripoli, Zgharta, Keserwan, Chouf and Alyeh.
However, they will also be held according to the proportional system in Matn (three seats), where there are diverse Christian parties, including the Kataeb (Phalange) Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dasgnaks), the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces, and Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), along with the civil society.
The electoral battles will be mainly confined to Matn, which means a test of the popularity of the parties in this Christian environment. Whereas in the other electoral districts, the results will be almost certain, due to the absence of party competition and the absence of a bloc or coalition of independent civil groups, with the exception of Achrafieh, where elections are linked to alliances.
Political analysts suggest that MP Marwan Hamadeh will be succeeded by his son Karim, and that the late MP Jean Obeid will be succeeded by his son Suleiman.
The media spokesman for the Lebanese Forces Party, Charles Jabbour, said: “If the current (ruling) authority is able to hold by-elections now, then it is capable of holding general elections, so why not hold these general elections now to reduce the simultaneity of the elections that will take place next year?
“I think that the ruling authority is afraid of early and upcoming elections because the people’s resentment will be seen in the ballot boxes, and this does not suit the authority that wants to extend the current parliament so that it can reproduce itself.”
Jabbour said that “by-elections are imposed by the constitution, so will they take place? In any case, it is forbidden to extend the current parliament, and we are on the lookout.”

How justice can be done to Iraq’s Yazidi victims of Daesh genocide

How justice can be done to Iraq’s Yazidi victims of Daesh genocide
Updated 44 min 4 sec ago
David Romano

  • At least 104 Yazidis received some dignity in death when their remains were buried on Feb. 9 near Mount Sinjar
  • Popular societal misconceptions about the community created one of the preconditions for Daesh’s genocide attempt
Updated 44 min 4 sec ago
David Romano

MISSOURI, USA: The mass burial earlier this month of 104 Yazidi victims of Daesh massacres in Iraq’s Nineveh province was yet another somber occasion for a religious community scarred forever by its encounter with attempted extermination.

As the remains of the men, identified and exhumed from mass graves, were laid to rest on Feb. 9 in the village of Kocho near Mount Sinjar, video footage and photos of the event reminded the world of the horrific crimes the Yazidis of Iraq were subjected to less than seven years ago.

The UN has long determined that Daesh carried out genocide against the small community. The big question is, what are their chances of getting justice, if at all?

Justice and restitution will require more than prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against the Yazidis. (AFP)

At least the 104 murdered Yazidis received some dignity in death. In Baghdad, a ceremony was held for them at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and then their remains were brought to their homeland in northern Iraq.

Tens of thousands of other Yazidis who perished at the hands of the self-declared Islamic State remain unaccounted for. Their bodies most likely lie in various other unmarked mass graves created by the Daesh terrorists who rampaged across the region between 2014 and 2017. The victims’ families still await word of their loved ones’ fate.

According to the BBC, “there were believed to be an estimated 550,000 Yazidis living in Iraq before IS invaded on 3 August 2014. Some 360,000 Yazidis escaped and found refuge elsewhere.”

Of the many Yazidis that Daesh turned into slaves during their awful reign in the area, Amnesty International states that some 2,000 rescued children today are still not getting the care and rehabilitation they need. Yazidi villages and towns ravaged by Daesh still lie in ruins, with their former residents unable to return yet and instead languishing in displaced persons camps across northern Iraq.

Mourners gather around graves during a mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Daesh group in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district, on February 6, 2021.(Photo by Zaid Al-Obeidi / AFP)

Justice and restitution for the Yazidis will require more than just prosecuting Daesh collaborators, rebuilding their communities and compensating the survivors, however. Iraqi and Kurdish society’s treatment of Yazidis was problematic well before Daesh burst on the scene.

Iraqi society historically marginalized and ridiculed Yazidis for their faith, calling them “unbelievers” and “devil worshippers.” In reality, the Yazidi religion combines elements of Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Popular misconceptions about and demonization of the Yazidi community created one of the preconditions for Daesh’s genocide attempt.

Genocide scholars such as Helen Fein identify four principal preconditions that generally precede genocidal episodes: The first and perhaps most important of these are that the victims be excluded from the main group. Such exclusion can go beyond the denial of citizenship or group membership.

When members of the group come to be viewed as sub-human (“devil worshippers” or “apostates”), the usual moral injunctions against murder fall away. Iraqi and Kurdistani leaders must therefore work harder to instill popular understanding of the Yazidis and their religion as a legitimate and important component of Iraq’s culture and heritage.

The Yazidis and their place within Iraq need to be celebrated and respected rather than tolerated.

FASTFACTS

Yazidis revere both Bible and Quran, but much of their own tradition is oral.

It is not possible to convert to Yazidism, only to be born into it.

An estimated 550,000 Yazidis lived in Iraq before Daesh’s invasion of Aug. 201.

Crises or opportunities from political vacuums constitute the second precondition for genocides. This happened in Iraq when the federal government and its army failed the Iraqi people. Baghdad’s failures in governance allowed popular discontent to swell, particularly among Iraq’s Sunni Arab population, and paved the way for the emergence of Daesh.

When the Iraqi army, whose leadership was packed with incompetent political appointees of the Nouri al-Maliki regime, fled in the face of inferior Daesh forces, the resulting crisis allowed the radicals to run amok.

Daesh rule over much of central and northern Iraq from 2014 to 2017 in turn fulfilled the third precondition for genocide, which comes in the form of a dictatorial state. Free of the checks and balances of democratic politics, the group’s leadership was accountable to no one and could massacre whomever it wished.

An Iraqi Yazidi woman attends a candle-lit vigil on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Daesh group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. (Photo by Safin Hamed / AFP)​​​​

The fourth and final precondition for genocide comes in the form of bystanders — particularly powerful states in the international community — who remain unwilling to intervene. Luckily this turned out to be the missing precondition for Daesh’s genocidal dreams in Iraq and Syria.

The US, Iran, various European countries, the government in Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and others all intervened to stop Daesh.

Rescue efforts in the late summer of 2014 to save fleeing Yazidis on Mount Shingal captured the world’s imagination, and the total elimination of an already small community was thankfully averted.

By 2017 Mosul was liberated from Daesh control, with the last remaining territories held by Daesh in Iraq following suit soon after.

Moving forward and granting Yazidis some measure of justice for what was done to them will require several things. Obviously as many of the perpetrators of the crimes against Yazidis as possible must be brought to justice. This is not impossible, but it does require political will and resources.

Yazidi towns and villages need faster and more sustained reconstruction. Even then, effecting a return of the Yazidi population will remain difficult within an ambiguous political context. The PKK, Shiite militias, Iraqi government forces and KRG forces all linger in Yazidi areas such as Shingal, with frequent Turkish air strikes occurring as well.

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Daesh group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. (Photo by Safin Hamed / AFP)

Whatever the interests of the local population, all these actors wish to maintain influence and control over the future of the Yazidi region. The quickest way out of such a mess would be to accede to the demands of various Yazidi groups themselves.

They want increased levels of autonomy in their homeland, which would allow them to determine their own fate and provide for their own security in cooperation with both Baghdad and the nearby KRG. The Iraqi Constitution of 2005 allows for, and even envisions, the emergence of multiple regions beyond Iraq’s single region of Kurdistan.

This should seriously be contemplated for both the Yazidis and Christians of Shingal and the Nineveh plains. Sunni Arabs in that area would become a minority of such a region, but could easily enjoy vastly superior guarantees and protections than those that Yazidis and Christians recently had within Iraq.

Yazidi women grieve during the funeral of Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail, supreme spiritual leader of the Yazidi religious minority, in the Iraqi town of Sheikhan, 50 km northeast of Mosul, on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Safin Hamed / AFP)

On a more general level, Iraq must adopt measures to make its constitutional guarantees to the Yazidis and other minorities more than just words on paper.

Article 2 of the Iraqi Constitution states, in Part One, that “Islam is the official religion of the State and is a foundation source of legislation.” But it goes on to say, in Part Two, that “This Constitution guarantees the Islamic identity of the majority of the Iraqi people and guarantees the full religious rights to freedom of religious belief and practice of all individuals such as Christians, Yazidis, and Mandean Sabeans.”

Awareness campaigns and legal initiatives to prevent discrimination against Yazidis and others could make the promises from this section of the constitution more of a reality. Just as Iraq in general has gone a long way towards recognizing Iraqi Kurds as a legitimate and important component of Iraq, so too could Yazidis be recognized.

In this quest for some measure of justice, the international community should also offer whatever assistance it can. As they continue to exhume their dead from various mass graves, the Yazidi community deserves at least this much.

_____________

David Romano is Thomas G. Strong Professor of Middle East Politics at Missouri State University

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

  • Citizens are still allowed to enter but must spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.

