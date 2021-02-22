Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java

You are here

Children play in the water at a neighborhood flooded after the Citarum River embankment in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP)
AP

BEKASI: Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials said Monday.
Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province have experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.
“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said Monday.
Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.
Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.
Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimeters (40 to 100 inches) of water and are without power.
Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

  • Hong Kong is set to begin its inoculation program on Friday after several delays in vaccine shipments to the city
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other government officials received a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the city begins its inoculation program.
Lam and the city’s health minister Sophia Chan were among the first people to receive their vaccines in Hong Kong, after about a million doses of the vaccine by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the city last week.
Hong Kong is set to begin its inoculation program on Friday after several delays in vaccine shipments to the city. Those who will get priority for the vaccinations include the elderly, as well as medical workers, caretakers at elderly homes and employees such as airline cabin crew and cross-border drivers.
Hong Kong’s government has also ordered the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. So far, only the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been approved for use in the city.

  • Three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement
  • Several Western countries have condemned the coup and decried the violence against protesters
Businesses shut in Myanmar on Monday in a general strike called to oppose the military coup and thousands of protesters gathered in towns and cities despite a chilling message from the junta that confrontation would cost more lives.
On Sunday, hundreds of people attended the funeral in the capital Naypyitaw of Mya Thwate Thawte Khaing, a young woman who became a symbol of resistance after being shot in the head on Feb.9 while protesting.
On Saturday, two more protesters were killed when police opened fire in the city of Mandalay, marking the bloodiest day in the campaign for the restoration of democracy.
Yet, three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
“Everyone is joining this,” said San San Maw, 46, at the Hledan junction in the main city of Yangon, which has become a rallying point for the protests. “We need to come out.”
State-owned media MRTV warned protesters against action on Monday.
“Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a path of confrontation where they will suffer loss of life,” it said.
Htet Htet Hlaing, 22, said she was scared and had prayed before joining Monday’s demonstration, but would not be discouraged.
“We don’t want the junta, we want democracy. We want to create our own future,” she said. “My mother didn’t stop me from coming out, she only said ‘take care’.”
In a country where dates are seen as auspicious, protesters noted the significance of the date 22.2.2021, comparing it with demonstrations on Aug. 8, 1988 when a previous generation staged anti-military protests which were bloodily suppressed.
The response of security forces this time has been less deadly. Aside from the three protesters that have been killed, the army has said one policeman died of injuries in protests.
The deaths in Mandalay did not discourage protesters on Sunday, when they turned out again in tens of thousands there and in Yangon and elsewhere.
As well as local stores, international chains announced closures on Monday, including Yum Brands Inc.’s KFC and delivery service Food Panda, owned by Delivery Hero. Southeast Asian company Grab stopped delivery services too, but left its taxis running.
Protesters were also out in various towns around the country including Myitkyina in the north, Bhamo near the Chinese border and in the central town of Pyinmana, according to media reports.
Authorities were “exercising utmost restraint,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. It rebuked some countries for remarks it described as flagrant interference in Myanmar’s internal affairs.
Several Western countries have condemned the coup and decried the violence against protesters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter the United States would continue to “take firm action” against authorities violently cracking down on opponents of the coup in the Southeast Asian country that is also known as Burma.
“We stand with the people of Burma,” he said.
Britain, Germany, Japan and Singapore have also condemned the violence and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said lethal force was unacceptable.

  • CoronaVac is the third candidate to get emergency approval for use in the Southeast Asian nation of over 108 million
MANILA: The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to health care workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday.
Late-stage trial data of Sinovac’s vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for health care workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo.
The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.
“According to our experts, (Sinovac’s) vaccine is not the best vaccine for them,” Domingo said in a briefing, referring to health workers.
He cited results of clinical trials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia.
CoronaVac is the third candidate to get emergency approval for use in the Southeast Asian nation of over 108 million.
That clears the way for the delivery of 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccines that China has agreed to donate, which were due to arrive on Tuesday but had been delayed because of the absence of the authorization.
The Philippines, which has the second highest of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, has yet to begin its immunization campaign.
It was banking on 117,000 Pfizer-BioNTech shots secured through the international vaccine sharing facility COVAX to kick off its vaccine program.
However, the unresolved question of who would pay for claims for damages in the event of adverse effects from the inoculations has delayed the delivery.
A bill is pending in Congress that seeks to grant indemnity to coronavirus vaccine makers.
“We ask for your patience because the vaccines were delayed by a few days, but we can finally begin the vaccination,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a separate briefing.

  • The aim of Prevent is to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism
  • Basu previously said Prevent had been the least successful part of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy
LONDON: The UK’s greatest chance of reducing terrorist violence risks being undermined amid a backlash to the official the government has chosen to lead a review of counter-terrorism strategy Prevent, the country’s top counter-terrorism officer told The Guardian newspaper.
The aim of Prevent is to reduce the threat to the UK from terrorism by stopping people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.
The appointment of William Shawcross by Home Secretary Priti Patel to lead the review has been met with criticism due to alleged Islamophobic comments he has made in the past.
Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu’s comments to The Guardian come after key Muslim and human rights groups, including Amnesty International, announced a boycott of the official review of Prevent.
Basu said the participation of critics in the official review is vital, and “only when all sides of the discussion are heard can this review achieve what it sets out to achieve.”
He added that Prevent is the most important part of the fight against violent extremism from both Islamists and the far right.
“I have always believed and stated publicly that Prevent is the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy, and counter-terrorism police have long been advocates of an independent review,” he said.
“We will, of course, work with the government’s chosen reviewer, because we believe the process will give our Prevent practitioners the opportunity to share their many years of expertise and insight, with the hope of bringing lasting improvement to this vital strategy,” he added.
“But we also recognize how important the support and trust of our communities will be if we are to continue to protect vulnerable people, and so it is with great disappointment that I read some key groups plan to boycott the review altogether. I would urge them to reconsider, because only when all sides of the discussion are heard can this review achieve what it sets out to achieve.”
In 2019, Basu said Prevent had been the least successful part of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, and had at times been “badly handled.”

  • He argued that in such a scenario, Afghanistan could face a “similar bloody and chaotic situation like the 1990s”
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to block the formation of a provisional government in Afghanistan after calls for the establishment of a temporary setup began to gain ground across the country.

“Be assured that as long as I am alive, they will not see the formation of an interim government. I am not like those willows that bend with the wind,” Ghani said on Saturday while speaking to family members of security forces who had been killed in recent attacks by the Taliban.

He argued that in such a scenario, Afghanistan could face a “similar bloody and chaotic situation like the 1990s” when an interim government replaced the then Moscow-backed administration.

Earlier, Ghani had said that he would transfer power to his successor only after his tenure ended in 2025.

He began his second term as president in March last year.

However, there has been much conversation on the need for a transitional government within Afghanistan, with Russia — which had hosted talks between the Taliban and nonstate Afghan actors twice in recent years — becoming the latest country to endorse the move.

An interim setup would be the ideal solution to end a protracted conflict in the country, Russia said.

“Moscow prefers that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan agree on the establishment of an inclusive and transitional coalition government,” Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik last week.

Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged plan to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy stated that it would be a “bad scenario” if the Taliban insisted on such an approach.

He added that a delay in starting “real” peace talks had led to the “Taliban’s expansion of their area of influence” by exploiting the Afghan government’s reluctance to engage in a vital dialogue. The Taliban, he said, now controls 75 percent of Afghanistan’s territory.

Prior to Moscow’s statement, Mir Rahman Rahmani — the head of the Afghan parliament — a few factional chiefs and two government-appointed negotiators for the US-sponsored intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban had made similar demands.

Ghani’s latest remarks follow his talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Western leaders and senior officials from the newly installed US administration led by President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Biden has vowed to review a historic deal — signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year — which, among other things, set a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Under the controversial accord, Ghani has also freed thousands of Taliban inmates who had been detained by the government and has engaged in peace talks with the group in Doha, Qatar.

However, in a significant U-turn last week, NATO said that foreign troops would only be withdrawn from the country “when the time was right,” providing much-needed relief to Ghani’s beleaguered and divided government, which is plagued by infighting over various policy measures regarding the peace process.

Stoltenberg said that NATO’s decision was due to the Taliban failing to meet a key criterion of the February accord — to reduce violence and sever ties with Al Qaeda — a charge strongly rejected by the insurgent group.

The Taliban, for their part, have abandoned the intra-Afghan talks with government emissaries and warned Washington against an extended presence of foreign troops in the country.

Experts, however, believe that Ghani might give up his seat of power sooner than later.

“President Ghani might have been told by delegates of some of the countries he has spoken with lately that talks with the Taliban have to be revived and that he might give up power ultimately,” Nasratullah Haqpal, an independent analyst and university teacher, told Arab News.

“Therefore, he is worried about the formation of an interim or transitional government. So now, in every event or session, he says, ‘I will not accept a provisional government at the cost of my life’,” Haqpal added.

Tameem Bahiss, a political analyst on Afghanistan and Pakistan, said that the formation of a provisional government would be a critical topic to revive during the intra-Afghan talks.

“Regional powers and Afghan opposition leaders have endorsed the formation of a provisional government. Neither the Taliban nor the US has outrightly rejected the notion of a provisional government,” he told Arab News.

“US think tanks and experts are suggesting incentives that could persuade the Taliban to reduce violence and possibly accept an extension for the deadline of the troops’ departure. Dissolving the current government and forming a provisional government will remain a viable option to persuade the Taliban to reduce and possibly end violence,” he added.

Meanwhile, an adviser for the former Afghan administration said the “world had lost the hope of holding transparent polls to elect Ghani’s successor,” citing allegations of fraudulent polls in the past few years.

“This has put Ghani’s presidency under a dark cloud of doubt, and the international community is no longer willing to finance another round of fraudulent elections in Afghanistan,” Torek Farhadi told Arab News.

Farhadi added that, on the other hand, foreign forces were considering an exit in May or a few months later, while several “well-known US experts, including those at the United States Institute of Peace, had warned the Biden administration that Ghani’s government might collapse under the weight of corruption, infighting and Taliban attacks if the US and NATO left now.

“The US, NATO and now Russia, Iran, Pakistan and possibly China believe that Afghanistan’s current situation should be addressed through a political settlement. This translates to forming a coalition government with the Taliban to prevent Afghanistan’s crisis from further endangering the national security of its neighbors,” he said.

