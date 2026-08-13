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US jury awards $29 million damages to Boeing 737 MAX victim’s family

US jury awards $29 million damages to Boeing 737 MAX victim’s family
Families and friends who lost loved ones in the March 10, 2019, Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia, hold a memorial protest in front of the Boeing headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on March 10, 2023 to mark the four-year anniversary of the event. (AFP)
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Updated 13 August 2026 02:32
AFP
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US jury awards $29 million damages to Boeing 737 MAX victim’s family

US jury awards $29 million damages to Boeing 737 MAX victim’s family
  • The civil suit was brought against Boeing by Naoise Connolly Ryan, widow of Irish-born UN employee Michael Ryan
  • Ryan was one of the victims in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crash that killed all 157 aboard
Updated 13 August 2026 02:32
AFP
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NEW YORK: A Chicago jury awarded $29 million in damages to the family of an Irish-born United Nations employee who died in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash, a US court spokesman said Wednesday.
The civil suit was brought against Boeing by Naoise Connolly Ryan, widow of Michael “Mick” Ryan, an engineer with the UN World Food Programme who was one of the victims in the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.
Ryan had worked during the Ebola crisis in Liberia and with Rohingya refugees. A UN memorial page to Ryan, who was 39 at the time of the crash, also recognized his work Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Ethiopia.
The case is one of the final remaining civil suits pending against Boeing following the pair of deadly MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that together claimed 346 lives.
The vast majority of claims have been settled out of court with undisclosed terms, but Naoise Ryan’s attorney Steven Marks had described his client as “committed to seeking accountability and justice from a jury and not accepting money from Boeing directly.”
Boeing has apologized for the crashes and acknowledged that anti-stall software was implicated in both accidents.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In May, a Chicago jury awarded $49.5 million in damages to the family of Samya Stumo, a 24-year-old American who was killed on the same Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Topics: Boeing Max 737 Ethiopian Airlines

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