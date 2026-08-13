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Moscow warns of higher global food prices as Russia, Ukraine strike grain ports

Moscow warns of higher global food prices as Russia, Ukraine strike grain ports
This handout satellite image taken and released by Vantor on August 12, 2026, shows heavily damaged ships at the Black Sea port naval base of Novorossiysk in Russia, following Ukrainian strikes. Ukraine has increased its strikes on Russia in what it says is fair retribution for Moscow’s own daily strikes on Ukrainian cities that force people into shelters and kill civilians across the country. (Photo by Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP)
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Updated 13 August 2026 04:15
Agencies
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Moscow warns of higher global food prices as Russia, Ukraine strike grain ports

Moscow warns of higher global food prices as Russia, Ukraine strike grain ports
  • Strikes on key export hubs threaten already disrupted grain supplies
  • Ukraine says grain shipments plunged 76% in first two weeks of August
Updated 13 August 2026 04:15
Agencies
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MOSCOW/KYIV: Russia warned Wednesday that attacks on its grain and agricultural infrastructure were worsening global food shortages and could drive food prices higher, as Moscow and Kyiv traded strikes on key ports and export facilities on both sides of the Black Sea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of seeking to disrupt the global food market after a wave of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk killed three people, including a child, and forced major grain terminals to halt operations.

Zakharova said the attacks were exacerbating shortages of grain and fertilizers and increasing pressure on countries in the Global South and East.

Ukraine has this summer stepped up attacks on Russian economic infrastructure that it says supports Moscow’s war effort, including agricultural export facilities.

Hours after the Russian accusations, local Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces struck the Izmail port area in the southern Odesa region overnight, causing damage and fires.

Izmail, near Ukraine’s border with Romania, is the country’s largest Danube port and handles grain and other commodities. The port has become increasingly important for Ukrainian exports since Russia’s invasion disrupted traditional Black Sea shipping routes.

The escalating attacks have raised concerns about further disruption to global grain supplies. Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said grain shipments fell 76% in the first two weeks of August compared with the same period a year earlier.

Grain futures rose sharply Wednesday after the Ukrainian strikes on Novorossiysk, underscoring market concerns over the security of supplies.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, while Ukraine is also a major grain supplier. Russian attacks on Ukrainian ships and port infrastructure in the Black Sea have already severely reduced Ukraine’s maritime grain shipments.

The latest strikes threaten to further disrupt agricultural exports at a time when both countries remain major suppliers to international markets, potentially increasing price pressures on import-dependent countries.

With AFP and Reuters

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sevastopol

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