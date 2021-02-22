You are here

  • Home
  • Mumbai imposes fresh coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases

Mumbai imposes fresh coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases

Mumbai imposes fresh coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of arriving passengers for COVID-19 at a railway terminus in Mumbai on Feb. 22, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma7w7

Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

Mumbai imposes fresh coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases

Mumbai imposes fresh coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases
  • All religious, social and political gatherings are banned in the city
  • India’s tough nationwide lockdown imposed in March has largely been relaxed
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s financial capital Mumbai imposed fresh coronavirus restrictions on Monday as a rise in cases in the worst-affected region sparked fears of a new wave, while the country’s vast inoculation drive fell behind schedule.
All religious, social and political gatherings are banned in the city and the surrounding western state of Maharashtra, home to 110 million people, after infections spiked to levels last seen in October.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was “worried about the severity of a second wave if it hits the state,” which has recorded nearly 52,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
“The simple mantra is wear a mask, follow discipline and avoid lockdown. We will review the situation again in the next eight days and decide on a lockdown,” Thackeray said in a live television address on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the state there were tighter restrictions.
India’s tough nationwide lockdown imposed in March has largely been relaxed, with even its famously lavish weddings and cricket crowds returning, albeit with numbers capped.
Daily new cases peaked at more than 97,000 in September but have been falling sharply, coming in at under 9,000 a day earlier this month.
But the past two weeks have seen an uptick, with around 14,000 new infections on Monday, the biggest rise coming in Maharashtra, taking India’s total past 11 million since the pandemic began with 156,000 deaths.
In the capital New Delhi, which on Monday recorded just 46 new infections and two deaths in the crowded megacity of 20 million, locals said they were still concerned.
“If we look worldwide, in places where they let the guard down cases have increased again,” said 44-year-old sales and marketing professional Gaurav Kumar.
“We cannot afford to take things lightly, given our population size and recent history of cases.”
Anand Krishnan, a professor at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi, said it was too soon to say whether there would be a new wave, but he said the “primary focus” should be on sticking to precautions like masks, and vaccines.
India’s huge inoculation drive is lagging behind schedule as the world’s biggest vaccine maker said it had been told to prioritize domestic supplies ahead of exports to other poor countries.
India began vaccinating health care and other frontline workers from mid-January, aiming to inoculate 300 million people — or 600 million shots in a two-dose regime — by July.
But at the current pace, with 11.1 million shots given as of Monday, that will take several years.
The head of India’s Serum Institute, which other poor countries are relying on for supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said on Sunday it had been “directed to prioritize the huge needs of India.”
Adar Poonawalla did not clarify whether these were new instructions or if they were related to the slow pace of India’s vaccine rollout. A spokesperson declined to comment further.

Topics: India Mumbai Coronavirus

Related

Mumbai hospital shut after surge in coronavirus cases among staff
World
Mumbai hospital shut after surge in coronavirus cases among staff
India COVID-19 cases near 3 million as Mumbai festival approaches
World
India COVID-19 cases near 3 million as Mumbai festival approaches

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations
  • Imran Khan will meet key leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and FM Dinesh Gunawardena
  • Sri Lanka’s Muslim leaders said they hoped Khan would address the issue of forced cremations during his talks with key leaders
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka will open a new chapter in bilateral relations, officials told Arab News on Monday.

Khan is due to arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport at 4 p.m on Tuesday, and will be given a special guard-of-honor ceremony.

He will meet key leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and will attend an investors’ forum on Wednesday.

“Premier Imran Khan is making his maiden visit as prime minister to our country,” Rohan Welliwita, Rajapaksa’s media secretary, said. “This is a landmark visit which will open a new chapter in the Lanka-Pak relations.” 

Seven agreements are going to be signed during Khan’s two-day trip, but Welliwita did not give details about them.

A Foreign Ministry official, requesting anonymity as she was not authorized to speak to the media, said the agreements would promote “tourism, technology, parliamentary relations, culture, sports, trade and investments.”

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Forum, organized by the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and its diplomatic mission in Colombo, will be at the Shangri-La Hotel, where Khan is expected to woo the island's business magnates into investing in Pakistan.

Khan’s original itinerary, which included an address to Sri Lanka’s parliament on Wednesday, was abruptly cancelled last week due to his “tight schedule” amid claims that the visit was ill-timed due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

"The address has been canceled because of the visiting premier’s demanding schedule," Shan Wijetunge, the parliament’s head of communications, told Arab News.

Khan will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the prime minister’s commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mehmood and a delegation of senior officials and business leaders.

Rajapaksa tweeted: “Look forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his delegation in Sri Lanka. This visit will further reinforce our bilateral relationship and pave the way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both our nations.”

Khan replied: “Thank you for your invitation Prime Minister Rajapaksa. Looking forward to my visit to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”

Pakistani media reports, quoting the Commerce Ministry, said that Sri Lanka had agreed to reactivate a joint working group to resolve pending technical issues between the two trading partners.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim leaders said they hoped Khan would address the issue of forced cremations during his talks with key leaders.

The mandatory cremation policy for COVID-19 victims was enforced last April, angering Muslim and Christian communities, who said it violated their rights.

Earlier this month on Feb. 9, in response to a lawmaker's question, Rajapaksa said the government would soon begin to allow burials for those who had died from COVID-19.

The following day, however, the Health Ministry said the statement was not effective since it had yet to be ratified by an official notification.

Sri Lanka continues to face pressure over the policy, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation lodging three requests for the country to reconsider its decision on cremations.

The issue has gained more momentum after a video of a 13-year-old boy asking Khan to help the Muslim community complete the last rites for COVID-19 victims went viral on Monday.

"I hope he will take up the cremation matter on behalf of Lankan Muslims with the high officials of Sri Lanka," Sri Lanka Muslim Council President N.M. Ameen told Arab News.

Topics:  Pakistan Sri Lanka Imran Khan Mahinda Rajapaksa

Related

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes
Updated 22 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes
  • More than 400 houses destroyed by Tropical Storm Dujuan, a few of which were swept away by floodwaters
  • Alexander Pimentel, governor of the Surigao Del Sur province, said that “floodwaters were neck-deep,” particularly in Tandag City
Updated 22 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 53,000 people were forced to flee their homes over the weekend after heavy rains brought by Dujuan, the Philippines’ first storm of the year, flooded several parts of the country, particularly its southern region.

Officials said more than 400 houses were destroyed by the storm, a few of which were swept away by floodwaters.

Alexander Pimentel, governor of the Surigao Del Sur province, said that 41,492 of the affected individuals were from his area, which was “the most affected by the cyclone.”

During a radio interview with DZMM on Monday, Pimentel said “187 homes were totally damaged, and 236 were partially destroyed in the province,” adding that “floodwaters were neck-deep,” particularly in Tandag City.

Other municipalities had also been affected by the strong winds and heavy rains unleashed by Dujuan, he said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), most of the evacuees are from 216 villages in the CARAGA Administrative Region, Northern Mindanao, and areas in the Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions.

The NDRRMC report added that of the affected residents in the four regions, 49,236 people had temporarily sought shelter at evacuation centers, with others turning to their relatives or friends for help.

Pimentel said that most parts of Surigao Del Norte were located along the shoreline, with several of its municipalities facing the Pacific Ocean. Usually only some parts of Surigao Del Sur would experience flooding, but Dujuan is the worst cyclone the province has ever endured.

“Almost the entire province was flooded,” Pimentel said, adding that he is “thankful for the preparedness of the mayors and first responders” of the 17 towns and two cities of Surigao Del Sur.

He added that as early as last Friday “they were already prepared for the possible effects of the cyclone.

“We were all set with the engineering and rescue equipment and ambulances. Preemptive evacuations were also carried out ahead of the arrival of the storm,” he said, adding that so far, there are no reported casualties “despite the massive flooding.”

The governor said: “Floods were worse last Friday and Saturday, some houses were swept away, some were hit by falling wood.”

Some of the evacuation centers were unable to implement minimum health standards — particularly social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — due to overcrowding. Some of the centers were submerged in flood water.

Local officials, however, were working round the clock to monitor the situation, with affected residents starting to return to their homes after the weather improved on Monday, Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said that the floodwaters had also affected road networks in other regions, with 40 domestic flights cancelled from Feb. 19 to 22.

Classes were also suspended, and government offices closed down in some parts of the Visayas on Saturday and Sunday.

Dujuan weakened into a tropical depression late on Sunday ahead of its landfall in Eastern Visayas’ Northern Samar region. It is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Luzon.

Topics: Philippines Surigao Del Sur province Tropical Storm Dujuan

Related

Philippines storm leaves 200 dead and tens of thousands displaced
World
Philippines storm leaves 200 dead and tens of thousands displaced
Update Philippines storm death toll rises to 133, many missing
World
Philippines storm death toll rises to 133, many missing

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on US convoy

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on US convoy
Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio was killed while travelling in a UN convoy. (AFP file photo)
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
AP

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on US convoy

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on US convoy
  • Envoy was travelling with a UN stabilization mission convoy
  • The ambush on the World Food Program convoy occurred near Goma
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
AP

KINSHASA: The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabineri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday when gunmen attacked a U.N. convoy going to visit a school in eastern Congo, the Italian Foreign Ministry and residents said.
The ambush occurred as the convoy was travelling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a World Food Program school project in Rutshuru, the U.N. agency said.
The WFP said the attack occurred on a road that had been cleared previously for travel without security escorts, and it was seeking more information from local officials on the attack. Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups all vying for control of the mineral-rich Central African nation that is the size of Western Europe.
Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed, the Foreign Minister said. Other members of the convoy were injured and taken to a hospital, WFP said.
The attack, a few kilometers north of Goma, was just next to the Virunga National Park. North Kivu Gov. Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said the U.N. vehicles were hijacked by the attackers and taken into the bush. The Congolese army and park guards for Virunga National Park came to help those who had been attacked, he said.
“There was an exchange of fire. The attackers fired at the bodyguard and the ambassador,” the governor said, adding that the ambassador later died from his wounds.
Attanasio, a 43-year-old career diplomat, left behind a wife and three young children.
The attack occurred in the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in 2018, said Mambo Kaway, head of a local civil society group.
“The situation is very tense,” he added.
More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo in violence by armed groups whose brutal attacks have also displaced over 5.2 million people in what the U.N. calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Marie Tumba Nzenza, Congo's minister of foreign affairs, sent her condolences and promised the Italian government that the Congolese government would do all it could to find those behind the killings.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi also expressed their condolences to the victims' families.
“The circumstances of this brutal attack are still unclear and no effort will be spared to shed light on what happened," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.
Di Maio was flying from Brussels to Rome to meet with Draghi and to brief Italian lawmakers on the attack. The Rome prosecutors’ office routinely leads investigations of Italians who are victims of crime abroad.
A special Carabinieri investigative unit was headed to Kinshasha and expected to arrive Tuesday, Italian state TV reported.
After serving in diplomatic roles in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria, Attanasio was assigned to the Italian embassy in Kinshasa in September 2017.
Last October, he was awarded the Nassiriya International Prize for Peace in a ceremony held in a church in southern Italy. Attanasio was cited for “having contributed to the realization of important humanitarian projects, distinguishing himself for altruism, dedication and the spirit of service for people in difficulty,” the La Repubblica newspaper reported.
It quoted Attanasio as saying that “all that which we take for granted in Italy isn’t in Congo, where, unfortunately, there are so many problems to resolve.”
Attanasio described the role of the ambassador is “above all to be close to the Italians but also to contribute to achieving peace.” Some 1,000 Italians live in Congo.
Congo suffered through one of the worl's most brutal colonial reigns before undergoing decades of corrupt dictatorship. Back-to-back civil wars later drew in a number of neighboring countries. In January 2019, Congo experienced its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960 following the election of President Felix Tshisekedi.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission has been working toward drawing down its more than 17,000-troop presence in the country and transfer its security work to Congolese authorities.

Topics: Italy Congo

Related

46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
World
46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed
World
25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing

COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing

COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
  • ‘Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education and well-being’
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government’s priority was to get children back to school in a cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
“Today I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously,” he said on Twitter.
“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education and well-being. We’ll also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

Topics: Britain Coronavirus

Related

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
World
Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist
World
Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist

US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum

US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum

US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum
  • Catastrophic US toll comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world’s hardest-hit country
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States stood on the brink of 500,000 COVID-related deaths on Monday, while the vaccination rollout picked up pace globally including with the first shots in Australia.
The catastrophic US toll comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world’s hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter’s massive spike in infections dropping.
But deaths are still coming, and President Joe Biden last month warned that “well over” 600,000 people in the US could die from the virus.
“It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza,” Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”
“It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it’s true,” Fauci added.
The US toll stood at 498,897 by Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the figure was approaching 2.5 million.
After America’s first COVID-19 death was announced in February last year, it took about three months to pass the 100,000 mark, during a first wave that hit New York particularly hard.
But as the outbreak surged across the country, the pace of deaths increased, with the toll jumping from 400,000 in just over a month after a spike fueled in part by holiday gatherings.
Fauci noted the number of daily new infections was on a steep decline after peaking in January, but he added normal life may still be some way off.
“I think we’ll have a significant degree of normality... as we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 61 million people have received at least one shot of vaccine in the United States, with some 18 million getting the full two doses.
Biden has made it a priority to get 100 million people vaccinated within the first 100 days of his administration.
In Australia, top officials Sunday were among a small group receiving the first vaccinations, a day before the program starts in earnest.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a medical center in Sydney, in what the government said was a bid to boost public confidence after some anti-vaccine protests.
And in Gaza on Sunday, some 20,000 Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine doses arrived from the United Arab Emirates.
The jabs came via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, meaning they did not pass through Israel, which has maintained a tight blockade on Gaza since 2007.
Britain’s government has vowed to offer a first dose to every adult by the end of July. More than 17 million people have now received at least a first vaccine dose — one third of the adult UK population.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday set to start unwinding England’s third lockdown as a quickening UK-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on hard-hit hospitals.
Johnson is expected to confirm the reopening of all English schools on March 8 in the first big step toward restoring normal life, nearly a year after he imposed the first stay-at-home order.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Related

US records a coronavirus death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
World
US records a coronavirus death every minute as total surpasses 150,000
US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours
World
US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours

Latest updates

Saudi defense ministry workers to receive COVID-19 jab amid case surge
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field
Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field
Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital: security sources
Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital: security sources
As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows ‘strict compliance’ with it. (File/Reuters)
UK must stand up to Iran: MPs
UK must stand up to Iran: MPs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.