Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast US Embassy complex. (Reuters/File Photo)
Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast US Embassy complex. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast US Embassy complex. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • A statement from the military said there were no casualties
  • The US Embassy was a frequent target of rocket attacks during the Trump administration
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: At least two rockets struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq's army said in a statement. Security officials said the US Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast US Embassy complex. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A statement from the military said there were no casualties and that an investigation was ongoing. There was minor property damage, including a damaged vehicle. The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and is the seat of Iraq's government.

It was the third attack to target the American presence in Iraq in a week. A US-led coalition contractor was killed and other civilians were wounded in a rocket attack outside Irbil international airport last Tuesday. On Saturday, rockets wounded personnel working for a US defense company at Balad airbase in Salahaddin province.

The US Embassy was a frequent target of rocket attacks during the Trump administration. The pace of attacks abated in the weeks before Biden took office and recently resumed.

Topics: Middle East Iraq Baghdad US us embassy Baghdad US embassy in Iraq

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister
  • Both sides also discussed regional security challenges
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said
“The Secretary addressed the US approach toward a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Israelis, Palestinians, and the greater Middle East,” it said in a statement.
Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.
Blinken also told Ashkenazi of Washington’s continued “commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena.”
Both sides also discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing these issues. 
Ashkenazi and Blinken “acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead,” it added.
(With Reuters)

Topics: United States Anthony Blinken Gabi Ashkenazi Israel Palestine

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war
  • Lenderking will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3
  • He will meet with senior government officials and UN envoy to Yemen
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US envoy seeking to end Yemen’s brutal war headed back to the region Monday as the Houthi militia presses ahead with an offensive to take the government’s last northern toehold.
Tim Lenderking, named by President Joe Biden in his first days in office in a sign of renewed US effort to address the humanitarian catastrophe, will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3, the State Department said.
His discussions “will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” a statement from the State Department said, without specifying his exact stops.
The statement also said that he is expected to meet with senior government officials in the region and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. 
Lenderking was in the region less than two weeks ago when he held talks in Saudi Arabia.
On his return to Washington, Lenderking said the administration was working “to energize international diplomatic efforts with our Gulf partners, the United Nations and others to create the right conditions for a cease-fire and to push the parties toward a negotiated settlement to end the war in Yemen.”
The diplomacy comes as the Houthis ignore international calls for restraint and seek to capture Marib, the internationally recognized government’s last major bastion in the north which lies next to some of Yemen’s richest oil fields.
The Biden administration in one of its first moves ended a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump’s team of the Iranian-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Topics: Tim Lenderking Yemen United States Houthi

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
AFP

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests
  • At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters AFP

ALGIERS: Thousands of Algerians marched through Algiers and other cities on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak protests that forced Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.
Protesters urged the removal of a new government they see as little different from the one Bouteflika led for two decades. “We are not here to celebrate, but to demand your departure,” they chanted. “The fateful hour has arrived,” read one banner brandished by demonstrators, while others waved Algerian and Berber flags.
The mass rally in Algiers was the largest since weekly Hirak demonstrations were suspended in March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police were deployed in force in the capital, where they set up security checkpoints and carried out identity checks around key flashpoints while helicopters hovered overhead. At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers.
Police tried to block protesters from gathering around the Grand Post Office, which was at the heart of the mass protests that began in Algiers and other cities on Feb. 22, 2019, to oppose Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.
The main demands of the leaderless, unorganised Hirak protests were the ousting of Algeria's old ruling elite, an end to corruption and the army’s withdrawal from politics.
After Bouteflika was ousted, the authorities held a presidential election that Hirak supporters viewed as a sham and which resulted in Abdelmadjid Tebboune winning the presidency in December 2019.
Many of Monday’s demonstrators want a more thorough change. “We will stick to our principles until all demands are met,” said Mohamed Tadjer, 30, an employee of Algeria's state insurance company.
“Things must change. We are fed up,” said Ahmed Kachime, 25, a student.
Tebboune returned to Algeria last week after spending most of the past four months in Germany receiving medical treatment after contracting COVID-19. On the eve of the anniversary, he carried out a limited government reshuffle, in a bid to head off renewed rallies. But there were few significant changes, and amongthose retained were Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, who is seen as a symbol of Algeria’s judicial crackdown on protesters and opposition activists.
Zaki Hannache, a 33-year-old activist, said Hirak supporters were unimpressed by the president’s reshuffle and his call for early elections.
“The reshuffle doesn’t interest me, it’s the same old people,” he said. "Same thing with parliament, the new members will work, like the current regime, for their own interests, not for the people.”
 

Topics: Algeria

US military chief warns Iran against ‘provocation’

US military chief warns Iran against ‘provocation’
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

US military chief warns Iran against 'provocation'

US military chief warns Iran against ‘provocation’
  • No one can stop Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Khamenei says
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US military chief in the Middle East has warned Iran against any provocation amid diplomatic maneuvers over Tehran’s nuclear program.
“I would think this would be a good time for everybody to behave soberly and cautiously, and see what happens,” Gen. Frank McKenzie said on a visit to Oman.
The four-star general, head of US Central Command (Centcom), did not rule out that Tehran would try to avenge Iranian warlord Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
“I think there’s still a risk that they might entertain that as a course of action,” he said.
He urged Iran not to undertake any “nefarious activities” if it wanted to rebuild trust.
“I think they would want to be recognized as a responsible member of the family of nations and a stable member in the region,”
he said.
After he spoke, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would enrich uranium up to any purity the country needed, and would never yield to US pressure over its nuclear work.
“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20 percent. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs. We may increase it to 60 percent,” he said.
Khamenei claimed Tehran had never sought a nuclear weapon but if it wanted to, “no one could stop us from acquiring it.”
The supreme leader spoke after Iranian officials reached a compromise agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency over access for UN inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities.
US President Joe Biden, European powers and Tehran are trying to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement, which collapsed when Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
Since then the US has reimposed sanctions that were eased under the deal, while Iran has incrementally breached its obligations. Each side insists that the other should return to compliance first.
Iran threatened to restrict IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities from Feb. 23 unless the US lifted sanctions, but IAEA chief Rafael Grossi held last-ditch talks in Tehran at which the two sides reached a technical agreement for up to three months.
Grossi said that under the temporary deal there was less access, but the IAEA would be able to “retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work.”

Topics: US Central Command Iran Iran deal Kenneth McKenzie

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses
Former Palestinian Health Minister Jawad Tibi receives a dose of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Gaza City on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses
  • The PA says it has large supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca and plans to distribute them across the West Bank and Gaza, but doses have been slow to come
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

GAZA: Palestinians in Gaza began a limited COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday after receiving doses donated by Russia and the UAE, but a wider campaign could be further off as health officials await larger shipments.
Officials in the coastal enclave, run by Hamas and home to 2 million people, are administering the first of their 22,000 Russia Sputnik V doses to health workers. Patients with chronic diseases and those over 60 years old will follow.
The Gaza Health Ministry sent out text messages to urge those eligible to come and get their shots.
“I am proud the health sector was able to overcome this difficult time, with limited resources but great dedication,” said Riyad Zanoun, a former Gaza health minister, after receiving his first dose.
Those vaccinated received instruction cards telling them to continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
While Gaza health officials praised the vaccine launch as a turning point in their fight against the pandemic, they have not said when they expect to begin receiving larger shipments.
Both Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade on the coastal strip, citing security fears about Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.
Gaza received its first vaccine shipment last week after Israel approved a transfer of 2,000 doses that Russia had donated to the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.

FASTFACT

Gaza received its first vaccine shipment last week after Israel approved a transfer of 2,000 doses that Russia had donated to the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.

It has separately received 20,000 Russian doses from the UAE.
Health officials have said they need 2.6 million doses to inoculate all people over 16, assuming a two-dose regimen.
The PA says it has large supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca and plans to distribute them across the West Bank and Gaza, but doses have been slow to come.
The West Bank, home to 3.1 million Palestinians, has reported 1,361 deaths and 110,294 cases. Gaza has registered 543 deaths and more than 54,000 cases.

Topics: Gaza Coronavirus

