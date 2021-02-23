UAE sees 4.4% rise in free zone companies

DUBAI: The UAE reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year rise in the total number of companies operating across its 44 free trade zones, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
The UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) said around 60,600 were registered in the country’s free-zones as of mid-February 2021.
“The growth is reflective of the successful business continuity and disaster recovery plans adopted by the UAE to lure foreign business to work across the nation amid the global economic slowdown triggered by [the pandemic] since the second quarter of 2020,” WAM, the UAE state news agency, said in a report.
According to the NER’s figures, the free zones account for 8 percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, most of which are based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Earlier this month, the NER said 3,087 foreign companies had set up branches in the UAE at the end of January, while 812 Gulf Cooperation Council companies had operations in the emirates.
HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
LONDON: HSBC plans to nearly halve its office space globally over the long term as part of a renewed cost-cutting drive set out on Tuesday, in a further sign the COVID-19 pandemic is leading companies to make drastic changes to working patterns.
HSBC aims to cut its office footprint by 40% over the long-term, the bank said in an analyst presentation accompanying its full-year results without giving further details.
The lender unveiled a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia after the COVID-19 shock saw its annual profits drop sharply.
PIF-backed Lucid Motors to go public in $24-bln mega deal
Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
BENGALURU: Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors on Monday agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm Churchill Capital IV Corp in a deal that valued the combined company at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion.
Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere.
The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors.
Other prominent players in the sector went public through mergers with so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) last year. While some deals such as Fisker have delivered well, others such as Nikola have given up short-term gains.
Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.
The publicly traded shares of CCIV fell nearly a third to $40.35 in volatile extended trading, giving the merged company a market capitalization of about $64 billion. By comparison, General Motors Co is worth about $76 billion.
Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan. It had previously said it planned to start its deliveries in spring of 2021.
Lucid, which plans to build vehicles at its factory in Arizona, aims to deliver 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 251,000 in 2026 by adding other models like an electric sport utility vehicle.
With a starting price of $77,400, the sedan is slated to be the first to achieve a 500-mile (805 km) driving range.
After Lucid priced its sedan, Tesla chief Elon Musk announced a price cut to its flagship Model S sedan. "The gauntlet has been thrown down!" he tweeted.
CCIV, which is backed by Wall Street dealmaker and former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, and new private investors are getting shares at different prices, with the newer private investors paying a premium.
The deal with CCIV includes a private investment of $2.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, funds managed by BlackRock and others.
PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom
Updated 23 February 2021
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Sanabil Investments, a Riyadh-based investment firm wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has entered into partnership with Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups to launch an early stage accelerator program for Saudi startups looking to expand across the Middle East and beyond.
The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will be based in Riyadh and follows the recent announcement that 500 Startups is planning to establish its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional headquarters in the Saudi capital.
Saudi Arabia last week announced it will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.
The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom, and will also create jobs, increase spending efficiency, and guarantee that the main goods and services purchased by government agencies are from the Kingdom.
The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will consist of six programs run by 500 Startups over three years for a group of pre-seed and seed stage startups from across the MENA region.
Up to 100 startups taking part in the program are expected to receive investment of up to $100,000.
Bedy Yang, managing partner at 500 Startups and general partner of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund, said: “We are thrilled to back the best startups in MENA. The region’s ecosystem has evolved significantly since 500 first started investing in the region nearly 10 years ago, and we will continue providing seed-stage founders with the best support possible.”
500 Startups has run more than 50 accelerator programs in Silicon Valley and around the world, and invested in over 2,500 companies worldwide, including more than 180 companies in the MENA region. Applications for the first batch of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator kicked off on Feb. 22, 2021. The deadline for applicants is March 7, 2021.
Startups will be selected from Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, and 500 Startup’s global network of mentors will deliver the program to help the businesses scale and build regional and global connections.
Founders will join a 12-week program which begins with a two-week session on foundations of growth — a deep dive into the fundamentals of business expansion — followed by seven weeks of guided coaching and an additional three weeks of classes on fundraising and pitch prep.
The Saudi Arabian Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) in 2008. A closed joint stock company with a paid-up capital of SR20 billion ($5.33 billion), it is owned by PIF and is a crucial part of the government’s Vision 2030 program.
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Saudi telecoms giant saw its brand value increase 14 percent to $9.2 billion, making it 13th globally
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has topped the list of the most valuable telecoms brands in the Middle East and Africa, just weeks after it reported its highest-ever annual revenue for eight years.
STC’s brand value increased 14 percent to $9.2 billion, jumping five places to 13th on the annual Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2021 report.
Brand Finance analyzed around 5,000 of the biggest brands around the world. Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.
“STC’s brand has evolved and grown following its successful masterbrand refresh and extension into Kuwait and Bahrain at the beginning of last year. The company continues to execute its DARE strategy successfully and has strengthened its positioning as a company that enables digital life. Its commitment to digital transformation has been shown with STC Pay, recognized as the first tech unicorn in Saudi Arabia,” David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said in a press statement.
On a global basis, Verizon claimed the top spot for the second year in a row, increasing 8 percent to $68.9 billion.
STC’s ranking comes as it reported its highest annual revenue for eight years. In 2020, total revenues reached SR 58.94 billion ($15.72 billion), an increase of 8.43 percent. As a result, operating profit reached SR 12.81 billion, an increase of 2.69 percent.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission also announced earlier this month that STC has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 megabytes per second. STC has deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities across the Kingdom, with plans to increase this figure to 71 in the next phase of its expansion.
Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital
Part of government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: US business support company CSG is planning to set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh before the end of the first quarter of 2021, along with an initial 24 companies, following the announcement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2030 strategy for the Saudi capital last month.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital over the next 10 years, and CSG is one of the first to confirm its move.
The initiative is part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) by 2030.
“CSG has been doing business with the major mobile operators in KSA since early 2008. To further strengthen our presence, we will have our legal entity open for business during Q1 2021. Our team has been supporting customers in the Kingdom for more than a decade and has most recently grown our portfolio with a significant new contract at Mobily, one of the country’s leading mobile operators,” Daniel Kjellander, CSG General Manager and Head of Sales Middle East, told Arab News.
The US firm will set up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).
Although the company did not say how many staff it is looking to hire, it did confirm that Riyadh will become its official Middle East headquarters and it will “increase headcount throughout 2021.”
In addition to Kjellander, the team appointed to lead the new headquarters include Head of Delivery, Francis O’Sullivan; and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, James Kirby.
“Our initial management team has been appointed, but we are looking to expand with local talent as soon as COVID-19 allows, and from there we can really start building out the team on the ground in Riyadh,” Kjellander said.
CSG, which is headquartered in Colorado, offers its clients software and services to help simplify internal and external processes. It began operations in Saudi Arabia with a strategic partnership with telecom operator Mobily in 2008, and has since developed its regional portfolio of clientele to include Batelco, Etisalat, Omantel, and Ooredoo Qatar, du, MB, and Telecom Egypt.
“The initiatives and programs put in place by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia, are pivotal points in the decision for CSG to move its regional headquarters to the Kingdom,” Kjellander said.
“We have seen significant growth, providing a wealth of new business opportunities. The progressive policies and programs create the right environment for CSG to attract talent and provide the infrastructure to enable our business to grow,” he added.