Egypt and Qatar hold first meeting since AlUla Declaration

CAIRO: Delegations from Qatar and Egypt met in Kuwait on Tuesday for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift with Doha.
The Egyptian foreign ministry said both sides have welcomed the decisions taken after signing the Ula agreement in Saudi Arabia “as a step on the path of building trust between the brotherly countries.”
The meeting also discussed “ways and measures that should be taken to bolster collaboration and bilateral ties between both countries, in what meets the expectation of their people and achieves stability and development.”
Both sides have expressed their appreciation for efforts at the Al-Ula summit that saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agree to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha.
Since the agreement, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states.
Qatar has also met a delegation from the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait for their first bilateral talks on Monday.
