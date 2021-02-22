You are here

  UAE, Qatari delegations meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

UAE, Qatari delegations meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in Kuwait. (File/AFP)
Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in Kuwait. (File/AFP)
UAE, Qatari delegations meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration

Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in Kuwait. (File/AFP)
  • The two sides praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in hosting the last GCC Summit
DUBAI: Delegations from the UAE and Qatar met on Monday in Kuwait to discuss implementing the AlUla Declaration, state news agency WAM reported.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's AlUla to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.

In the first meeting between the two sides, the delegations discussed joint procedures to: “underscored the importance of preserving Gulf unity, developing joint action in the interest of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region,” WAM said.

The two sides praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in hosting the last GCC Summit that resulted in the AlUla Declaration, and expressed their appreciation to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah for his efforts.

Since the agreement, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states.

Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches

Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches

Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches
  • Israeli officials said on Sunday they were trying to find the ship responsible for the spill
  • Lebanon’s Diab has tasked the defense minister, environment minister and the National Council for Scientific Research with the follow-up
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said on Monday he was following up on an oil spill that may have originated from a ship passing near the Israeli coast and has now reached the southern shores of Lebanon.
Israeli officials said on Sunday they were trying to find the ship responsible for the spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up.
Lebanon’s Diab has tasked the defense minister, environment minister and the National Council for Scientific Research with the follow-up, a statement from his office said.
The sticky black deposits that showed up on Israeli beaches were visible on Monday on beaches in a nature reserve in Tyre, south Lebanon.
The United Nations interim forces in Lebanon will be informed to draw up an official report, the statement said.
Israel is looking as a possible source at a Feb. 11 oil spill from a ship passing about 50 km offshore.

US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks

US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks

US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks
  • US President Joe Biden’s administration, European powers and Iran have boosted attempts to revive a 2015 deal
  • The US accuses Iran of destabilizing the region through financial and military support for Shiite militant groups, especially in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

MUSCAT: Iran must refrain from any provocation as Washington steps up efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, the head of US forces in the Middle East told AFP.
“I would think this would be a good time for everybody to behave soberly and cautiously, and see what happens,” General Kenneth McKenzie said in an interview Sunday during a visit to Oman, from where he flew close to neighboring Iran in a helicopter.
“I do believe we will be prepared for any eventuality, however.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration, European powers and Iran have boosted attempts to revive a 2015 deal that has been on the brink of collapse since Donald Trump withdrew from it three years later.
On Sunday after talks in Tehran, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi announced a “temporary solution” to allow Iranian facility inspections to continue.
The four-star general, head of the US Army Central Command (Centcom) which covers the region urged Iran not to undertake any “nefarious activities” in a bid to rebuild trust.
“I think they would want to be recognized as a responsible member of the family of nations and a stable member in the region,” McKenzie said.
The US accuses Iran of destabilizing the region through financial and military support for Shiite militant groups, especially in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.
Washington also accuses Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards of disrupting maritime traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
The Strait of Hormuz was the focus of the US general’s visit to Oman, officially intended to make contact with the country’s new chief of staff, Rear Admiral Abdallah Ben Khamis Al-Raissi.
On Saturday, he visited Oman’s rugged peninsula at the naval base at Khassab, which controls maritime traffic in the strait from its side, flying over the sea toward the Iranian island of Qeshm.
“We were about 28 miles (45 kilometers) across the channel and we were looking at Qeshm island,” he said.
“It was a hazy day, couldn’t see it,” he added with a grin.
The visit passed off peacefully but security was tight, and the general did not rule out that Tehran would try to avenge revered Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, killed in an US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
“I think there’s still a risk that they might entertain that as a course of action,” he said.
“Look, we constantly assess our force protection here in the region. We look at that very hard. So I’m confident that we’re ready for anything.”
But he said he was not fearful himself that he was at risk of being attacked.
“I’m an old Marine general,” he said. “There’s been a risk for me many times in many places. I’m confident that we have good force protection measures in place.”
Last month, a Twitter account linked to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a call to avenge Soleimani that appeared to target former US President Donald Trump.
In Iraq in recent months, several rocket attacks that Washington blames on pro-Iran factions have hit bases used by the US military.
The Sultanate of Oman is a US ally, which has several air bases in the country, with the navy using the southern port of Salalah.
It has often acted as a mediator between Iran and its regional enemies, and played a key role in facilitating talks involving the US that led to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Oman, with a population of 4.5 million, is also a neighbor of Iran — and international sanctions against Tehran have hit Muscat’s economy by impacting trade.
Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham, ascended to the throne in January 2020 after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos, modern Oman’s founding father.
Qaboos transformed the former Arabian Peninsula backwater into a modern nation with a staunch policy of neutrality and non-interference.
Sultan Haitham has made several changes to government and reshuffled the military leadership since he came to power, but he has vowed not to change the sultanate’s policy.

Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

Iran says outcome of IAEA chief visit 'significant achievement'

Iran says outcome of IAEA chief visit ‘significant achievement’
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a “significant achievement,” a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi’s meetings “resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement”, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Grossi said Sunday he had negotiated a “temporary solution” after two days of talks with Iranian officials to allow the agency to continue its inspections work in the country and allow breathing space for diplomatic negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue.
However, he admitted that even under the new three-month arrangement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not have the same level of access once a law comes into force on Tuesday limiting some inspections.
Grossi’s visit to Iran came amid stepped-up efforts between US President Joe Biden’s administration, European powers and Iran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal that has been on the brink of collapse since Donald Trump withdrew from it and went on to impose sanctions on Iran.
Iran’s conservative-dominated parliament passed the law in December demanding the country suspend some inspections if the US failed to lift sanctions by this Sunday.

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks
  • Yemeni authorities early this month foiled a similar Houthi attempt to deploy female assassins
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Marib police authorities have uncovered evidence that the Houthi militia are attempting to recruit women and children for bomb attacks and assassinations in the government-controlled northern Yemeni city.

Videos of women confessing to have been recruited by the Houthis, trained on improvised explosive devices, and sent to Marib to plant such bombs were shown by Brig. Yahya Homeid, the Director General of Marib Police, a report from Saba News Agency added.

The targets include a Sports Hall in Marib, which accommodates hundreds of wounded army personnel, ambulances, and civilians and members of the military traveling in vehicles.

Homeid said the women, who come from poor families, were recruited through blackmail, with the Houthis implicating them in honor-damaging acts to get them to do what the militia wants.

Yemeni authorities previously foiled a similar Houthi attempt to deploy female assassins after it uncovered a cell of eight women plotting to military and security officers.

UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000

UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000

UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000
  • There were however 17 deaths due to COVID-19 complications
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE coronavirus cases fell below 3,000 with 2,250 new infections reported overnight by health authorities.

There were however 17 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, state news agency WAM reported. The country’s coronavirus caseload is now at 370,425 with 1,125 fatalities since the first infection was reported last year.

The UAE has launched a massive vaccination drive to inoculate over 50 percent of the population, ‘which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus,’ the report noted.

There were 951 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of jabs provided to 5,554,342 or equivalent to a rate of vaccine distribution of 56.16 doses per 100 people.

