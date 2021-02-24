You are here

US seeks return to UN rights council after Trump pullout
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US’s intent to seek election in a video message to the UN Human Rights Council session on Feb. 24, 2021. (UN via AFP)
Updated 24 February 2021
AFP

  • The US announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council
  • The US has long complained that prominent rights abusers are given seats on the council
GENEVA: The United States is seeking a return to the UN Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump’s administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday.
“I’m pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message.
“We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body.”
The United States announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council after Trump’s administration pulled the country out in June 2018.
He complained about its “unrelenting bias” against Israel and the “hypocrisy” of allowing rights-abusing nations a seat at the table.
The US departure left a void that China and others have been eager to fill.
While Washington has vowed to begin active participation in the council’s activities immediately, it could not automatically regain the membership it walked away from three years ago.
Elections for the next term will be held toward the end of this year.
“The United States is placing democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy, because they are essential for peace and stability,” Blinken told the council’s main annual session, which this year is being held mainly virtually due to the pandemic.
“This commitment is firm and grounded in our own experience as a democracy: imperfect and often falling short of our own ideals, but striving always for a more inclusive, respectful, and free country,” he said, striking a very different tone than his predecessor Mike Pompeo.
But while the United States under new President Joe Biden is eager to return to the fold of the council, Blinken stressed that the country still agrees with some of the criticisms lobbed by the previous administration.
“Institutions are not perfect,” he said.
“We urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel,” he said.
“In addition, we will focus on ensuring that the council membership reflects high standards for upholding human rights,” he added.
The United States has long complained that prominent rights abusers are given seats on the council.
Currently the membership includes China, Russia, and Venezuela, along with Cuba, Cameroon, Eritrea and the Philippines.
“Those with the worst human rights records should not be members of this council,” Blinken said.
He harshly criticized Russia’s treatment of political opposition figures, demanding that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally release Alexei Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained for exercising their rights.”
He also denounced “atrocities” committed in China’s Xinjiang region, decried that fundamental freedoms were being undermined in Hong Kong, and voiced alarm at the “backsliding of democracy” in Myanmar following the February 1 coup there.
Washington’s rights record has itself been criticized before the council, including with a dedicated special debate last June, without US participation, following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer – since charged with murder – pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, set off a global outcry over racism and police brutality.
Blinken stressed Biden’s commitment to addressing “systemic racism.”
Washington, he said, was also “eager to find a more effective and inclusive way to put ‘fighting racism’ at the top of the global human rights agenda.”
He acknowledged that his country was not perfect, but said “we strive every day to improve, to hold ourselves accountable.”
“There is no moral equivalence between the actions of the United States, which are subject to robust, impartial, and transparent accountability mechanisms, and those of authoritarian regimes, which violate and abuse human rights with impunity,” he said.

Topics: US UN Human Rights Council

India start COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1

India start COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1
  • The country began vaccinating its 1.3-billion population last month and plans to inoculate 300 million people by July
NEW DELHI: India plans to expand its vast but faltering coronavirus vaccination program from March 1 by offering jabs to the over 60s, the government said Wednesday.
The country began vaccinating its 1.3-billion population last month and plans to inoculate 300 million people by July, but so far the rollout has been limited to health care workers and other frontline staff.
However, from Monday people over 60 and those over 45 with multiple medical conditions can be vaccinated for free at 10,000 government hospitals and nearly 20,000 private clinics for a charge.
“Those who want to get vaccinations from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount to be paid will be decided and declared by the health ministry within the next three to four days,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a cabinet meeting.
The vaccination program, one of the world’s largest, has so far seen 12.2 million shots administered, according to the health ministry.
But at the current pace it will take several years to inoculate 300 million people.
The vaccines being used are the AstraZeneca jab, made domestically by Indian giant the Serum Institute, and the homegrown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech, which is yet to complete trials.
The makers of Russia’s Sputnik V have also applied for emergency use approval.
The head of Serum, which other poor countries are relying on for supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said on Sunday it had been “directed to prioritize the huge needs of India.”
Some regions of the country have seen an uptick in infections in recent weeks including in the western state of Maharashtra, which has imposed new restrictions on gatherings.

Russia’s Lavrov slams West for coronavirus pandemic ‘selfishness’

Russia’s Lavrov slams West for coronavirus pandemic ‘selfishness’
  • West criticized for refusing to suspend sanctions in the wake of the global economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted the West for failing to unite globally in the fight against the pandemic and its economic fallout, in an address to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.
In his speech to the United Nations’ human rights body, Lavrov criticized the West for refusing to suspend sanctions in the wake of the global economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the apparent need to consolidate our efforts, some of our Western counterparts refuse to reconsider their selfish ways and abandon their coercive approaches and unlawful methods of intimidation and pressure,” he said by video link.
He accused Western countries of having a “desire to take advantage of the pandemic to punish ‘undesirable’ governments.”
The European Union this week agreed to impose sanctions on four Russian officials over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The move has further strained relations between Moscow and the West, which have seen tensions at their highest since the end of the Cold War.
The EU and the United States have hit Russia with a series of sanctions since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
In recent weeks, Ukraine as well as Latvia, another former Soviet country, have banned a number of pro-Russian television channels.
Lavrov in his speech slammed the moves, describing them as “political censorship.”
“Those who for decades have been preaching about freedom of speech and expression to the whole world are now demonstrating intolerance of alternative views,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also laid into social media platforms, which he said “openly manipulate public opinion by banning or censoring user content at their own discretion.”
Russia last year cleared the way for regulators to block Internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube if they are deemed to have censored content produced by Russians.

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh
  • Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years
  • German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017
BERLIN: A former imam at a radical mosque in Germany was convicted Wednesday of being a member of Daesh and sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
The state court in Celle in northern Germany convicted Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who goes by the alias Abu Walaa, of membership in and support for a terrorist organization, the dpa news agency reported.
The court found that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized young people in northern and western Germany and sent them to areas controlled by Daesh. Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years.
The verdict against the 37-year-old Iraqi citizen ended a trial that began in September 2017.
Abu Walaa was the imam at a prominent radical mosque in the northern city of Hildesheim and also organized “Islam seminars” at mosques elsewhere in Germany.
German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017.

Former Syrian secret policeman convicted of aiding torture

Former Syrian secret policeman convicted of aiding torture
  • Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity
  • He was sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison
BERLIN: A former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s secret police was convicted Wednesday by a German court of facilitating the torture of prisoners in a landmark ruling that human rights activists hope will set a precedent for other cases.
Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison, the dpa news agency reported.
It was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes to bring the case that involved victims and defendants who were in Germany.
Details of the ruling were not immediately available, but Al-Gharib could have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. However judges were able to consider his defection and court testimony as mitigating factors.
Al-Gharib was accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.
The 44-year-old went on trial last year with Anwar Raslan, a more senior Syrian ex-official who is accused of overseeing the abuse of detainees at the same jail near Damascus.
Raslan is accused of supervising the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people. A verdict in his case is expected later this year.
Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the conviction of Al-Gharib “gives Syrians some hope that this may be the beginning of a path to fuller justice.”
“Germany’s trial of two former Syrian officials for atrocities shows that it’s possible with drive and perseverance and determined prosecutors for victims to have their day in court,” she said.
Evidence reviewed during the trial included photographs of thousands of alleged victims of torture by the Syrian government. The images were smuggled out of Syria by a police officer.
Syrian government officials did not testify during the trial.
“Over the last ten months, courageous survivors have provided testimony about horrific abuses committed in Syria’s ghastly archipelago of prisons,” Jarrah said. “This case not only speaks to the role of the two suspects but also lays bare the Syrian government’s systemic torture and killing of tens of thousands of people.”
Al-Gharib was one of Raslan’s subordinates. When he was a sergeant major, his unit was allegedly involved in chasing down and detaining at least 30 people following a demonstration in Douma, and then bringing them to the detention center where they were tortured.
Al-Gharib left Syria in 2013 and came to Germany in 2018. Both men were arrested a year later.

Malaysia urged to explain deportation of Myanmar detainees despite court order

Malaysia urged to explain deportation of Myanmar detainees despite court order
  • The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday had granted a stay on the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar citizens
  • But hours after the ruling, authorities had repatriated 1,086 Myanmar citizens on three Myanmar navy ships
KUALA LUMPUR: Several lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday called on Malaysia’s government to explain its deportation of more than 1,000 Myanmar nationals, despite a court-ordered stay, with some saying the move could amount to contempt of court.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday had granted a stay on the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar citizens held in immigration detention centers, pending an application by Amnesty International and Asylum Access to suspend the plan amid fears over their safety.
But hours after the ruling, Malaysia’s top immigration official said authorities had repatriated 1,086 Myanmar citizens on three Myanmar navy ships.
“We believe that the government owes an explanation to the people of Malaysia as to why they chose to defy the court order,” Amnesty’s Malaysia director Katrina Maliamauv told reporters.
The prime minister’s office and Immigration Department Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The court on Wednesday fixed March 9 to rule on whether the groups would be allowed to challenge the deportation, said New Sin Yew, a lawyer for the rights groups.
It also extended the stay order barring the remaining 114 detainees from being deported before the next hearing.
In a separate statement, four opposition lawmakers questioned whether the deportation amounted to contempt of court and told authorities to provide more details of those deported.
Khairul had said those repatriated did not include Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers.
But concerns over the deportation of unregistered asylum-seekers have persisted, as the UN refugee agency has not been allowed to interview detainees for more than a year to verify their status.
The rights groups in their court filing said three UN-registered people and 17 minors with at least one parent in Malaysia were on the deportee list. It was unclear if those were sent back.
Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar, where the military seized power this month.

