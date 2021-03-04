Saudi Human Resources Development Fund holds workshop to support graduates

JEDDAH: Jeddah Health Affairs on Thursday launched a vaccination program against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for home healthcare patients.The program, which is supported by the Health Ministry, is aimed at adult home healthcare patients and adults who share a residence with these patients.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus infection rate continues to fluctuate and is being monitored closely.
He highlighted the importance of adherence to precautionary measures.
Saudi Arabia reported four more virus-related deaths on Thursday, lifting the overall death toll to 6,514. The ministry reported 375 new cases, meaning that 378,708 people have contracted the disease. There are 2,581 active cases, with 503 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 162 of the new cases were in Riyadh, 66 in Makkah, 61 in the Eastern Province and 14 in Madinah.
In addition, 336 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 369,613 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 13,829,692 PCR tests, with 47,118 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Al-Aly said that health services continue through all centers and facilities. Taakad centers carried out 7,602,845 swabs, while Tetamman clinics provided services to 2,046,344 people.
Health and medical consultations were also provided to 28,557,611 people through the call center 937.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to be vaccinated, with 1,093,468 people having been inoculated at 405 centers, including drive-throughs.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom Hospital has been approved as the first specialized private hospital to provide vaccination services against COVID-19. The hospital previously supplied vaccines for free during the national campaign.
A strategic partnership agreement was signed between the hospital and the ministry. The date for receiving those eligible for vaccination is due to be announced shortly.
The Kingdom Hospital said that beneficiaries will be received through the special gate of the VIP Center at the main headquarters located at the intersection of King Abdul Aziz Road with Al-Thumama Road. Medical staff will record the beneficiaries and the vaccine data in approved national electronic systems.