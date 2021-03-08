You are here

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
Takeaway meals app Deliveroo on March 4, 2021 said it had chosen London for its stock market listing, a major boost for the capital's financial sector which has been roiled by Brexit. (AFP)
Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
  • The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion
  • The company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform
LONDON: British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans to launch its hotly anticipated London listing on Monday after recording a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it still posted a loss for 2020.
The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion, based on a private funding round it completed in January, and will be one of the largest London listings in several years.
The company published a registration document and an expected "intention to float" -- which signals the start of the listing process -- on Monday, capping what has been a busy start to the London IPO season.
In an accompanying trading update, the company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform, the so-called Gross Transaction Value, by 64.3% last year to 4.1 billion pounds from 2.5 billion in 2019.
It also narrowed an underlying loss to 223.7 million pounds ($308.93 million), from 317.3 million pounds in 2019.
"Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever would have thought possible," founder and chief executive Will Shu said in the trading update. "We are building delivery-only kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to take them into the digital age - things I never contemplated when we launched."
Class system
The company confirmed it plans to use a dual-class share structure that will give Shu more control over the company.
This means it will have a "standard" listing upon entry into the London Stock Exchange, rather than a premium one, excluding it from the FTSE indices.
However, this could change if recommendations made in a recent review of listing rules by former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented.
"It's obviously great news that Deliveroo, a global technology leader, born and bred in the UK, has chosen to list here," Hill said in a statement provided by Deliveroo. "The changes we recommended would make it easier for more companies to follow Deliveroo's lead, sending out a message that London is open for business."
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and bookrunners along with Bank of America, Citi, Jefferies and Numis.

Topics: Deliveroo Finance London technology

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
  • Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 100,000 commercial registrations were issued to women in the Kingdom last year, Al Arabiya reported, citing the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.
Most of the activity was concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair services, accommodation, food services and construction.
The registration process requires applicants to be 18 years or older, not be a government employee and have a minimum capital of SR,5000 ($1,330).
Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform.
The Kingdom continues to make progress in the World Bank Group’s Report, “Women, Business, and Law 2021.”
The report compares levels of discrimination between genders in the field of economic development and entrepreneurship in 190 countries.
It revealed that Saudi Arabia scored 80 points out of 100, up from the 70.6 achieved in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia international women's day 2021

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
  • The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) may develop virtual clinics across the Kingdom with King Saud University Health Company.
The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment, they said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Al Moammar earlier said it had signed a separate agreement with Teladoc Health, the largest provider of virtual health services in the US, to develop a digital system using cloud technology.
The aim would be to provide virtual health and medical services inside and outside the Kingdom.
The telehealth sector is attracting increased investment worldwide as more people have sought treatment remotely in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Education Health technology

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
  • Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Telecom subscriptions in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines, and internet, grew to 21.929 million by end of 2020, state news agency WAM has reported.

Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions, according to data from the country’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

Some 13.17 million were subscribed to pre-paid products, while there were some 3.64 million postpaid plans by the end of last year.

Internet subscriptions stood at 2.98 million, according to the data.

Telecom companies worldwide have benefited from a surge in demand for their mobile and TV services  during the pandemic as more people stayed at home.

Topics: telecoms Telecom UAE

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year
  • Some 644,000 families in total will have benefited from different types of assistance under the scheme by the end of 2021
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) in the Kingdom said that 140.000 new Saudi families will be able to own their first home this year through the Sakani program.

This will help to achieve the housing targets set out within the Saudi Vision 2030, said REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It aims to boost Saudi home ownership to 70 percent.
Some 644,000 families in total will have benefited from different types of assistance under the scheme by the end of 2021, the fund chief predicted.
The “subsidized loan” program enabled more than 424,000 Saudi families to own adequate housing, since its launch in June 2017 through the end of 2020.
The scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Topics: Saudi Sakani Program

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant
  • Saudi Arabia earlier committed $2.1 billion for its own program as part of the Vision 2030
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Space Commission (SSC) was in discussion with Europe’s OHB Corporation for partnership opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Officials of the Germany-based aerospace firm met with SSC’s chief operating officer Majed Al-Onazi, discussing possible areas of cooperation. No further details were disclosed.

Countries have been reviving space programs in recent years with Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia also increasing their activity.

Saudi Arabia earlier committed $2.1 billion for its own program as part of the Vision 2030.

OHB is the third largest corporation in the European space sector, and one of its key products is a fully integrated spacecraft.

Topics: technology space

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
