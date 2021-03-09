You are here

  • Home
  • At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize
A boat, overcrowded with migrants, capsizes in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Tunisia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xucm

Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize
  • Tunisian defense ministry said 39 bodies had been retrieved so far, with children among the dead
  • The boats left shore overnight carrying mainly migrants from sub-Saharan Africa dreaming of reaching Europe
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

TUNIS: At least 39 migrants drowned off Tunisia when two boats capsized on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, as numbers risking the dangerous crossing to Europe continue to rise.
Rescuers pulled 165 survivors from the floundering boats out of the sea to safety.
It was not immediately clear what caused both boats to capsize, but vessels leaving the North African coast for Europe are often heavily overloaded makeshift crafts, departing at night even in rough weather to avoid detection from the coast guard.
Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said the “search is still on for survivors and bodies.”
The defense ministry said 39 bodies had been retrieved so far, with children among the dead, but no further details were given.
The boats left shore overnight carrying mainly migrants from sub-Saharan Africa dreaming of reaching Europe, but they were spotted by the coast guard off the Tunisian port of Sfax, according to the authorities.
Last year saw an upsurge of makeshift boats attempting to cross the central Mediterranean, the deadliest route for would-be migrants to Europe.
Such vessels have continued to take to the sea almost daily this year, despite frequent poor weather.
“Departures have continued to rise,” said Romdhane Ben Amor, of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
Since the beginning of 2021, 94 migrant boats have been intercepted, according to a count kept by his organization, against 47 in same period of 2020.
Meanwhile, 1,736 people have been arrested for attempting the crossing, around double the number in the same period last year.
Between January 1 and February 21, 3,800 migrants arrived illegally in Italy by sea, according to the UN refugee agency, including nearly 1,000 via Tunisia, and 2,500 via neighboring Libya.
Among illegal arrivals in Italy during 2020, Tunisian citizens constituted the biggest national contingent, numbering 12,000, the UNHCR said.
But many foreign nationals have also used Tunisia as a jumping off point for Europe.
Since the start of 2021, over half of migrants arrested in waters off Tunisia were from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
In February, 22 migrants of various African nationalities who departed Sidi Mansour, near the city of Sfax, disappeared at sea, while 25 were rescued by the Tunisian navy around 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa. One body was retrieved.
In January, the Tunisian navy intercepted 50 migrants, including four Tunisians.

Topics: Tunisia Sfax migrants

Related

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
World
20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean
World
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean

Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks

Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago

Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks

Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks
  • Moscow’s initiative comes after US letter to Afghan president over impasse
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Kabul was on Tuesday said to be considering an offer from Russia to host talks on the stalled Afghan peace process, two days after the leak of a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani over the impasse.

Blinken’s letter had included an urgent proposal to help restart discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

But Gran Hewad, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry spokesman, on Tuesday told Arab News: “We have received an invitation from the government of the Russian Federation addressed to the leadership of the government of Afghanistan for participation in this conference and are aware about their invitation of other national personalities and political leaders.

“We will soon begin consultations on what sort of decision we take on it. We appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation’s government with regards to peace.”

Besides Taliban and Afghan government emissaries, the March 18 meeting in Russia will also host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China, and Pakistan.

Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for HCNR Chairman Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, told Arab News: “The meeting will be discussions on finding ways for resolving Afghanistan’s problem. The leadership of the HCNR have been consulting (among each other) about this invitation and will decide later on it.”

Officials in Ghani’s administration could not confirm if an official Afghan government representative would be attending the meeting. The Taliban were also unavailable for comment.

Russia’s offer to host the conference comes a week after US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government – which would include Taliban members – as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Moscow, similar to Iran and Pakistan, has been pressing for the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan for years. Russia recently hosted two rounds of talks between the Taliban and influential national leaders, besides being a vocal supporter for forming a new government to replace Ghani, whose second term ends after four years. 

HIGHLIGHT

Besides Taliban and Afghan government emissaries, the March 18 meeting in Russia will also host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China, and Pakistan.

Ghani has repeatedly said that he is against the idea and vowed to oppose the set up “at the cost of my life.” His resistance promoted Blinken’s letter to Ghani – a copy of which was published by several media houses on Sunday – asking the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jumpstart the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives in September and have been riddled with disputes.

The US secretary of state has been pushing for a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders, including proposals to arrange a discussion between the Taliban and Kabul to form a negotiated settlement and enforce a cease-fire.

The letter also made it clear to Ghani that US President Joe Biden’s administration continued to consider a “full withdrawal” of the 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, as negotiated by the Trump administration during a controversial deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

“I must also make clear to you, Mr. President, that as our policy process continues in Washington, the US has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options,” Blinken said.

Some of the letter’s proposals included the formation of a participatory government that would eventually transfer power to a permanent government “following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.”

In a speech on Saturday, however, Ghani said that the “transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised.”

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh reiterated the stance on Monday when he said: “The West and America have the right to decide about their troops in Afghanistan, but it is also our right not to make a deal and compromise on the destiny of 35 million Afghans based on others’ timetable.”

Shortly after Saleh’s statement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar adopted a softer tone, and told the BBC that the letter was “not a matter of concern for Kabul. We allowed for this in our diplomacy – that such contacts are made; therefore, I don’t see it as a type of offense or indifference.”

The minister added that government leaders would “debate on the letter and proposal, discuss it with national leaders and offer a response later.”

Meanwhile, a senior government official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News on Tuesday that the leaked letter had “reduced Ghani’s status” and “if the US proposal fails due to the government’s opposition, the Taliban will benefit, and there will be a more regional realignment in support of the group.”

The official added: “Ghani may have found himself more isolated at home and in the region because Russia, like the US, two permanent members of the UN permanent Security Council, also backs creation of a new government here.”

Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former Afghan government, told Arab News: “Russia has been complaining since it left Afghanistan about militants seeping into Central Asia.

“Russia has experienced its own share of terror attacks in the Moscow metro and elsewhere. Russia has complained about the lack of control in northern Afghan borders for narcotics out of Afghanistan. Superpowers (the US and Russia) have rivalries, but they are capable of coordinating wisely when they need to,” he said.

Topics: Kabul Afghan Peace Talks Ashraf Ghani

Related

Special Taliban: No ‘agenda’ yet as Afghan peace talks resume
World
Taliban: No ‘agenda’ yet as Afghan peace talks resume

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’
  • The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is set to sign a new agreement with US drugmaker Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jabs.

“We will sign tomorrow, March 10, the supply agreement with Novavax. That’s 30 million doses,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

To initiate the process, National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTFAC) chief and vaccine czar, Carlito Galvez Jr., will fly to India on Tuesday to ink the deal.

Roque added that the government had also signed a purchase order for 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China — plus a supply agreement for 13 million doses of Moderna vaccine  — and another 7 million doses of the Moderna jabs from the private sector.

Galvez said that the Philippines might receive more than 20 million doses of vaccines in April, May or June, with shipments from Sinovac, Novavax and the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility expected in June or July.

In total, the Philippines has already received 1.125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 600,000 doses of Sinovac donated by China.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Duterte reminded Filipinos to strictly observe health protocols on Monday, after a surge in COVID-19 infections across the Philippines.

“You have only one life to live, so please guard yourself,” he said during his weekly public address.

He blamed the surge in cases, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), or Metro Manila, on those who had failed to follow health protocols.

“Because of this, the public must be put on notice on the importance of observing health protocols,” he said.

“Many have died, and many got infected. Metro Manila now has the highest number of cases. What’s the reason for this? Well, those who don’t believe in social distancing, those who don’t believe in personal hygiene,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of washing hands and wearing face masks before urging Filipinos “not to let their guard down against the coronavirus disease.”

Duterte then asked the public to trust the government, which, he said, was “doing everything” to address the current health crisis.

“Believe in your government … follow our advise and help bring down the COVID-19 cases,” Duterte said, adding that reducing the rate of infection would help the government “effectively combat” emerging COVID-19 variants.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) had recorded 2,668 new infections, taking the total tally to 600,428 cases and 12,528 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported a spike in the number of cases in region 4A or Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and NCR.

“The NCR recorded a high two-week growth rate,” Duque said, adding those at “critical risk are Pasay City and Malabon City while those in the high-risk level are the cities of Navotas, Makati and San Juan.”

The health chief also assured the public that despite the rising number of infections in those areas, “the government was doing everything to ensure that hospitals can treat individuals.”

Malacañang on Monday also said that the government had ruled out re-imposing a strict lockdown in the country due to “sufficient health care capacity.”

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Related

Special Philippines kicks off vaccination campaign
World
Philippines kicks off vaccination campaign
Philippines to receive first COVID-19 vaccines, start inoculations next week
World
Philippines to receive first COVID-19 vaccines, start inoculations next week

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report
  • Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people
  • Newlines released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs has violated “each and every act” prohibited by the United Nations’ Genocide Convention, a report by dozens of international experts alleged Tuesday.
The report from Washington-based think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy offers an independent analysis of what legal responsibility Beijing could bear over its actions in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people, which China has defended as vocational training centers to counter extremism.
“Uighurs are suffering serious bodily and mental harm from systematic torture and cruel treatment, including rape, sexual abuse, exploitation, and public humiliation, at the hands of camp officials,” the report said.
The outgoing administration of president Donald Trump declared in January that China is carrying out genocide against the Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.
For their part, Canadian MPs voted in February to label Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, and ministers called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to officially label it as such.
Newlines identified over 30 experts in fields ranging from international law to Chinese ethnic policies it said had examined the available evidence regarding Beijing’s treatment of Uighur people and the Genocide Convention.
The convention was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1948, with signatories that include China and 151 other countries.
It offers a handful of specific definitions of genocide, such as deliberately imposing conditions “calculated to bring about (a group’s) physical destruction in whole or in part.”
While violating just part of the convention can qualify as genocide, the report alleges Chinese authorities are in “breach of each and every act prohibited” by the definitions.
“The persons and entities perpetrating the... acts of genocide are all state agents or organs — acting under the effective control of the State — manifesting an intent to destroy the Uighurs as a group,” the report alleges.
Newlines, which was previously known as Center for Global Policy, released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program.
The report — which referenced online government documents — said the total number involved in three majority-Uighur regions exceeds a 2018 estimate of 517,000 people forced to pick cotton as part of the scheme by hundreds of thousands.
China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uighurs in Xinjiang and says training programs, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.

Topics: China Xinjiang Uighurs

Related

Dutch parliament: China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
World
Dutch parliament: China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
US, UK decry report of sexual violence against Uighurs
World
US, UK decry report of sexual violence against Uighurs

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
  • IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari, their immediate families ineligible to enter the United States
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON – The US State Department on Tuesday blacklisted two Iranian officials from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing them of their involvement in human rights violations during 2019 and 2020 protests in Iran.
IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari and their immediate family members are now ineligible for entry into the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement adding: “We will continue to consider all appropriate tools to impose costs on those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in Iran.”

Topics: Iran-US relations Iran-US tensions

Related

US Iran sanctions move hits European companies
Business & Economy
US Iran sanctions move hits European companies
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Middle-East
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
  • PM faces opposition from members of his own party, including ex-ministers
  • Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia among countries most likely to be affected by cut
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government faces a possible legal challenge to its plans to cut overseas aid by members of its own party.

Backbench Conservative MPs, including former ministers and other senior figures, have acted after suggestions by Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly last week that the government could seek to amend its legal commitments to humanitarian spending next month without a vote in Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to oversee a raft of spending decisions in the coming weeks that will cause controversy, with the UK facing an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdown measures.

As part of these measures, plans have been floated to reduce foreign aid spending from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent by 2022.

Spending would fall to around £9 billion ($12.5 billion) as a result, having been £15 billion before.

Among the Arab countries most likely to be negatively affected are Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Last week, a leaked email showed the aid budgets to these countries could be cut by as much as two thirds, with Lebanon, in the midst of a financial crisis and a serious coronavirus outbreak, set to receive an even greater cut.

A government spokesman said: “The government is acting compatibly with the International Development Act, which explicitly envisages there may be a circumstance where the 0.7 percent target is not met.”

But MP Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary tasked with originally implementing the UK’s 0.7 percent target, said the new proposals are potentially unlawful, and he and other MPs will back a legal challenge if a vote in Parliament is not forthcoming.

“I was part of the team that drafted the law and it is very clear. It allows the government to breach the 0.7 percent target in exceptional circumstances, but not if it sets about doing so in a premeditated way,” he told The Times.

“If the government wants to change that, MPs need to vote on it. And if we don’t get a vote it will go to court. Then the judge will look at what Parliament intended and that is very clear. The government cannot balance its books on the back of the poorest people in the world.”

Topics: UK Yemen

Latest updates

PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.