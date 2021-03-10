COVID-19: EU-UK relations take a new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ comments

You are here

The EU envoy in London was summoned to explain comments that Britain had issued a coronavirus vaccine export ban. (AFP)
  • ‘Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false’
BRUSSELS: Relations between the European Union and recently departed Britain took another diplomatic dip on Wednesday when the EU envoy in London was summoned to explain comments that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban.
The United Kingdom was so irate about Tuesday’s comments from EU Council President Charles Michel that Britain had “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines,” that it called in the ambassador for a morning meeting.
A British government statement said that it “has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false.”
The spat comes against a background that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Britain is seen as a huge success while that in the 27-nation bloc has been a major failure. The United Kingdom has given about 35 percent of its adults a vaccine shot while the EU is further back with 9.5 percent.

  • The increase will take South Korea’s contribution this year to $1.03 billion
  • The pact replaces an arrangement that expired at the end of 2019
SEOUL: South Korea has agreed to a 13.9 percent increase in its contribution to the cost of hosting some 28,500 US troops for 2021, the biggest annual rise in nearly two decades, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The increase will take South Korea’s contribution this year to $1.03 billion (1.18 trillion won). Former US President Donald Trump questioned the extent of US funding of the defense of allies and had demanded that South Korea pay as much as $5 billion a year.
“The agreement resolved a vacuum that had lasted about a year and three months,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“It provided a chance to reaffirm the importance of the alliance and the need for stable stationing of US Forces Korea.”
The six-year Special Measures Agreement with the United States, which came after drawn-out negotiations and will boost South Korea’s annual contribution to the bill for 2022 to 2025 in line with its annual defense budget increase, which was 5.4 percent this year, the foreign ministry said.
The pact replaces an arrangement that expired at the end of 2019, under which South Korea paid about $920 million a year. Both sides agreed to freeze South Korea’s contribution for 2020, the ministry said.
In the last big annual increase, in 2003, South Korea paid 17 percent more than the previous year, according to data from a defense ministry white paper.
On the new link between the contribution to the cost of maintaining US forces and the defense budget, the ministry said the increase in the defense budget was a “reasonable, clearly verifiable standard” that reflected financial and security capabilities.
The ministry said it would take swift administrative steps and send the agreement to parliament for approval.
About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to help defend it against North Korea. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

  • Pakistan is currently using China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated to it by Beijing last month
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started vaccinating people who are 60 years old or above to protect them from COVID-19 amid a steady increase in cases and fatalities from the disease.
Pakistan is currently using China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated to it by Beijing last month.
Pakistan hopes to start receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine this month under the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility. Authorities say Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccines under the scheme from March to June.
Fatalities and confirmed cases from the coronavirus have increased steadily since March 1, when Pakistan resumed regular classes at schools. On Wednesday, Pakistani authorities were expected to decide whether schools should again be closed.
Pakistan has reported 595,239 cases, including 13,324 deaths.

  • Moscow’s initiative comes after US letter to Afghan president over impasse
KABUL: Kabul was on Tuesday said to be considering an offer from Russia to host talks on the stalled Afghan peace process, two days after the leak of a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani over the impasse.

Blinken’s letter had included an urgent proposal to help restart discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

But Gran Hewad, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry spokesman, on Tuesday told Arab News: “We have received an invitation from the government of the Russian Federation addressed to the leadership of the government of Afghanistan for participation in this conference and are aware about their invitation of other national personalities and political leaders.

“We will soon begin consultations on what sort of decision we take on it. We appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation’s government with regards to peace.”

Besides Taliban and Afghan government emissaries, the March 18 meeting in Russia will also host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China, and Pakistan.

Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for HCNR Chairman Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, told Arab News: “The meeting will be discussions on finding ways for resolving Afghanistan’s problem. The leadership of the HCNR have been consulting (among each other) about this invitation and will decide later on it.”

Officials in Ghani’s administration could not confirm if an official Afghan government representative would be attending the meeting. The Taliban were also unavailable for comment.

Russia’s offer to host the conference comes a week after US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government – which would include Taliban members – as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Moscow, similar to Iran and Pakistan, has been pressing for the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan for years. Russia recently hosted two rounds of talks between the Taliban and influential national leaders, besides being a vocal supporter for forming a new government to replace Ghani, whose second term ends after four years. 

Ghani has repeatedly said that he is against the idea and vowed to oppose the set up “at the cost of my life.” His resistance promoted Blinken’s letter to Ghani – a copy of which was published by several media houses on Sunday – asking the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jumpstart the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives in September and have been riddled with disputes.

The US secretary of state has been pushing for a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders, including proposals to arrange a discussion between the Taliban and Kabul to form a negotiated settlement and enforce a cease-fire.

The letter also made it clear to Ghani that US President Joe Biden’s administration continued to consider a “full withdrawal” of the 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, as negotiated by the Trump administration during a controversial deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

“I must also make clear to you, Mr. President, that as our policy process continues in Washington, the US has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options,” Blinken said.

Some of the letter’s proposals included the formation of a participatory government that would eventually transfer power to a permanent government “following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.”

In a speech on Saturday, however, Ghani said that the “transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised.”

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh reiterated the stance on Monday when he said: “The West and America have the right to decide about their troops in Afghanistan, but it is also our right not to make a deal and compromise on the destiny of 35 million Afghans based on others’ timetable.”

Shortly after Saleh’s statement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar adopted a softer tone, and told the BBC that the letter was “not a matter of concern for Kabul. We allowed for this in our diplomacy – that such contacts are made; therefore, I don’t see it as a type of offense or indifference.”

The minister added that government leaders would “debate on the letter and proposal, discuss it with national leaders and offer a response later.”

Meanwhile, a senior government official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News on Tuesday that the leaked letter had “reduced Ghani’s status” and “if the US proposal fails due to the government’s opposition, the Taliban will benefit, and there will be a more regional realignment in support of the group.”

The official added: “Ghani may have found himself more isolated at home and in the region because Russia, like the US, two permanent members of the UN permanent Security Council, also backs creation of a new government here.”

Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former Afghan government, told Arab News: “Russia has been complaining since it left Afghanistan about militants seeping into Central Asia.

“Russia has experienced its own share of terror attacks in the Moscow metro and elsewhere. Russia has complained about the lack of control in northern Afghan borders for narcotics out of Afghanistan. Superpowers (the US and Russia) have rivalries, but they are capable of coordinating wisely when they need to,” he said.

  • The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase
MANILA: The Philippines is set to sign a new agreement with US drugmaker Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jabs.

“We will sign tomorrow, March 10, the supply agreement with Novavax. That’s 30 million doses,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

To initiate the process, National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTFAC) chief and vaccine czar, Carlito Galvez Jr., will fly to India on Tuesday to ink the deal.

Roque added that the government had also signed a purchase order for 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China — plus a supply agreement for 13 million doses of Moderna vaccine  — and another 7 million doses of the Moderna jabs from the private sector.

Galvez said that the Philippines might receive more than 20 million doses of vaccines in April, May or June, with shipments from Sinovac, Novavax and the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility expected in June or July.

In total, the Philippines has already received 1.125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 600,000 doses of Sinovac donated by China.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Duterte reminded Filipinos to strictly observe health protocols on Monday, after a surge in COVID-19 infections across the Philippines.

“You have only one life to live, so please guard yourself,” he said during his weekly public address.

He blamed the surge in cases, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), or Metro Manila, on those who had failed to follow health protocols.

“Because of this, the public must be put on notice on the importance of observing health protocols,” he said.

“Many have died, and many got infected. Metro Manila now has the highest number of cases. What’s the reason for this? Well, those who don’t believe in social distancing, those who don’t believe in personal hygiene,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of washing hands and wearing face masks before urging Filipinos “not to let their guard down against the coronavirus disease.”

Duterte then asked the public to trust the government, which, he said, was “doing everything” to address the current health crisis.

“Believe in your government … follow our advise and help bring down the COVID-19 cases,” Duterte said, adding that reducing the rate of infection would help the government “effectively combat” emerging COVID-19 variants.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) had recorded 2,668 new infections, taking the total tally to 600,428 cases and 12,528 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported a spike in the number of cases in region 4A or Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and NCR.

“The NCR recorded a high two-week growth rate,” Duque said, adding those at “critical risk are Pasay City and Malabon City while those in the high-risk level are the cities of Navotas, Makati and San Juan.”

The health chief also assured the public that despite the rising number of infections in those areas, “the government was doing everything to ensure that hospitals can treat individuals.”

Malacañang on Monday also said that the government had ruled out re-imposing a strict lockdown in the country due to “sufficient health care capacity.”

  • Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people
  • Newlines released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program
WASHINGTON: The Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs has violated “each and every act” prohibited by the United Nations’ Genocide Convention, a report by dozens of international experts alleged Tuesday.
The report from Washington-based think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy offers an independent analysis of what legal responsibility Beijing could bear over its actions in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people, which China has defended as vocational training centers to counter extremism.
“Uighurs are suffering serious bodily and mental harm from systematic torture and cruel treatment, including rape, sexual abuse, exploitation, and public humiliation, at the hands of camp officials,” the report said.
The outgoing administration of president Donald Trump declared in January that China is carrying out genocide against the Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.
For their part, Canadian MPs voted in February to label Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, and ministers called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to officially label it as such.
Newlines identified over 30 experts in fields ranging from international law to Chinese ethnic policies it said had examined the available evidence regarding Beijing’s treatment of Uighur people and the Genocide Convention.
The convention was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1948, with signatories that include China and 151 other countries.
It offers a handful of specific definitions of genocide, such as deliberately imposing conditions “calculated to bring about (a group’s) physical destruction in whole or in part.”
While violating just part of the convention can qualify as genocide, the report alleges Chinese authorities are in “breach of each and every act prohibited” by the definitions.
“The persons and entities perpetrating the... acts of genocide are all state agents or organs — acting under the effective control of the State — manifesting an intent to destroy the Uighurs as a group,” the report alleges.
Newlines, which was previously known as Center for Global Policy, released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program.
The report — which referenced online government documents — said the total number involved in three majority-Uighur regions exceeds a 2018 estimate of 517,000 people forced to pick cotton as part of the scheme by hundreds of thousands.
China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uighurs in Xinjiang and says training programs, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.

