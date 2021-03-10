You are here

Award-winning short-story collection 'A Bed for the King's Daughter' resonates long after final tale

date 2021-03-10

MANAL SHAKIR

Shahla Ujayli is the author of “A Bed for the King’s Daughter.” (Supplied)
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Award-winning Syrian author Shahla Ujayli’s “A Bed for the King’s Daughter” is an extraordinary short-story collection of 22 fictional tales.

From a global hunt for a man named Mohammed Ismail, to Cinderella, and a woman who uses her own strength to ensure her fate, the writer’s characters spread themselves around the world.

Translated into English by another prize winner, Sawad Hussain, the subjects of Ujayli’s tales take shape and transform in their incredible thirst for life by living through themes of apartheid, spirituality, life’s contradictions and ironic fates, the curiosity of the young, and the instinct to survive.

Identified as an experimental journey and one that fits no mold, according to Hussain’s translator’s note, there had been difficulties trying to find an editor, despite the collection scooping the 2017 Al-Multaqa award for Arabic short-story collections.

Labeled as “too short” or “not Arab enough,” Hussain said that the collection went beyond what was on the page, inspiring readers to explore what was unsaid and unwritten.

Beginning with the story of Cinderella, whose slipper becomes a weapon of agency rather than a clue that leads to fortune and love, a woman finds strength in her own hands.

But in the second tale, that power is taken away when young children waiting for their Christmas presents are left disappointed when they realize Santa cannot get to them.

From the sheikh who continues to ask the heavens for rain while the youth check the weather on their phones, to the villagers on the mountain who battle the cold and refuse to succumb, Ujayli invokes and massages perspectives and resilience that is carried on the wind of her words. In just a few simple sentences, she conveys the lives of ordinary people and the contradictions and ironic fates they face.

Among the stories there is a desire for life, and each of Ujayli’s characters adapt and fight to survive for the human spirit rather than materials they can possess.

Her characters are stubborn which can bring about their own downfall and sometimes success, as happens in life. But that which is broken, or wounded is still alive in Ujayli’s collection.

There are scars, mental and physical, that mar the collection’s multiple characters, but that shows they have lived and their urgency for life remains long after their stories have ended.

Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion label Miu Miu presented their Fall/Winter 2021 collection digitally at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen and her sister, Jessica Wazen, were among the models starring in the virtual show.  

The pair championed pieces from Miu Miu’s latest releases.

In the short clip, which Karen shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, she wore a dress tied at the top of her waist with a large yellow ribbon. 

The top half of the dress, which has also been worn by “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, is beige and features lined sequins, while the bottom half is pastel blue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

Meanwhile, Jessica wore a black turtleneck sweater with red stripes on the shoulder. She paired it with a voluminous yellow skirt featuring ribbons embroidered with sparkly sequins. 

Karen captioned the video: “Loved shooting this with my sister @jessicawazen.”  

Jessica took to her Instagram to thank the label. “This was so much fun. Thank you @miumiu for having me virtually at your show! Playing dress up with my @karenwazen,” she wrote.

Arab News

DUBAI: British singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has criticized the Grammy Awards’ selection process on Twitter despite his latest album being released in January, two months after the nominations were announced in November.

The star, who recently welcomed his first child – a girl called Khai – with his part-Palestinian model partner Gigi Hadid, slammed the Grammys “and everyone associated.”

In a tweet, he said: “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

Malik’s comments came days ahead of the awards show that is set to take place on March 14.

Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s short film “The Present” and British director Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” starring Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry, have been nominated for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim’s thriller-drama “The Mauritanian” has been listed in five categories for best film, outstanding British film, leading actor, adapted screenplay, and cinematography.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim’s thriller-drama “The Mauritanian” has been listed in five categories. (AFP)

Nabulsi’s movie has been shortlisted in the British short film section, while “Limbo” has been nominated for outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, and director or producer awards.

“The Present” is a short film that tells the story about a man named Yusef and his daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift.

“Limbo” stars Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry. (Toronto International Film Festival)

Meanwhile, “Limbo” sees El-Masry star as a Syrian asylum-seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.

Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the US government after the 9/11 terror attacks, is the subject of the “The Mauritanian.”

Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Arab News

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on Tuesday presented the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear show via a fashion film at an empty Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris.

The offering featured 64 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included regional face Moroccan-British model Nora Attal.

The 21-year-old stomped down the runway wearing two looks. For her first turn down the catwalk, she stunned in a tweed button-up blazer worn over a white collared blouse and paired with a matching flowy skirt and black boots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora (@noraattal)

She later switched into a navy-blue pleated dress with a white collar and a thin black belt secured around the waist. The look was elevated with white, lace-up boots and a dark headband.

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and fall 2018 couture shows.

Titled “Disturbing Beauty,” the video paid sartorial homage to popular fairytales such as “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Snow White.”

For the fashion film, Chiuri commissioned artist Silvia Giambrone to create an installation of rows of thorn-adorned mirror-like sculptures titled “La Galerie des Ombres” to line the palace’s halls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The Italian designer’s new collection was punctuated by puffers quilted in the house’s print, sharply tailored coats, crisp shirting, pleated full skirts, and evening gowns printed with roses and apple motifs that were adapted from those created for Dior by Andree Brossin de Mere in the 1950s.

The video, which was streamed online, was watched by Dior front row fixtures and house ambassadors – including Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen – who all shared photographs of themselves sporting looks from the new collection.

Wazen uploaded a snap of herself sitting on wooden stairs with her cat Leo perched on her lap. She opted for a yellow, long-sleeved evening gown that was printed with floral motifs throughout. She accessorized the dress with a brown leather Christian Dior handbag.

In a caption for the image, she said: “Got to watch the stunning Dior show from home in this stunning Dior dress.”

She added: “Congratulations Maria Grazia Chiuri on yet another beautiful collection and work of art.”

Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan has partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion label House of Aama on a tote bag that honors women in North Africa and southwest Asia.

The bag, which is available on US e-tailer Shopbop, features an illustration of a woman holding a cup of Arabic coffee, fig trees and gold jewelry — things that Arab women are famous for.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

As part of the collaboration, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to TBD, an organization that promotes gender equality and supports women.

The partnership came right in time for International Women’s Day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

Flayhan is a well-known advocate of women’s rights.

She often draws colorful sketches of women in the region. Most of her illustrations feature multiple hands or eyes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

In 2020, the artist collaborated with Italian luxury label Gucci Beauty for artworks that featured imaginary characters pictured at home.

In an interview with the brand, she spoke about her vision of wanting to change the narrative about being Arab and a woman of color.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

“The women of color, the diaspora around me that I grew up and the lack of representation in the media, books and magazines always inspired me. I never saw myself in them, and could never connect,” she told Gucci.

She added: “I am using my voice to share the stories that need to be shared about our communities, and create conversation around topics that may seem taboo in our cultures or ones that might be sensitive to talk about among our societies or patriarchal systems that need to end.”

