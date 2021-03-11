You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a visit at a Clalit Health Service COVID-19 vaccination centre, in an Arab-Israeli village of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem on March 9, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ecdq

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
  • Netanyahu’s office said visit was postponed “because of difficulties in coordinating his flight in Jordanian airspace”
  • It said conflict stemmed from cancellation of Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested Jerusalem shrine
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government.
Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “because of difficulties in coordinating his flight in Jordanian airspace the visit was postponed” until further notice. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.”
Jordan serves as the custodian of Jerusalem’s holy site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.
The Jordanian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the historic visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since the establishment of bilateral relations last year, would be rescheduled with Emirati authorities. The trip was meant to cement new diplomatic ties between the Mideast nations and boost the embattled Israeli leader’s re-election hopes.
Oded Eran, a former Israeli ambassador to Jordan, said the latest spat between Israel and Jordan reflected a deeper deterioration in relations in recent years.
“The major problem is there is no dialogue between the No. 1’s, that is the prime minister and the king of Jordan,” he said, saying the two leaders are not known to have met or spoken for at least three years.
Eran also said there is a lack of trust, highlighted by Israel’s plans last year to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel suspended the annexation plan as part of its agreement to establish ties with the UAE, but Eran said the Jordanians remain deeply suspicious that Israel has not abandoned its intentions to annex the area.
Jordan, which is home to a large Palestinian population, considers the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the neighboring West Bank to be a key interest, and Israel’s annexation of parts of the area would make Palestinian independence all but impossible.
Israel and the Palestinian peace talks have not held substantive peace talks in over a decade.
“At the least, they need a political process and movement toward a solution,” said Eran, now a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank. “The process itself is very important to the Jordanians and when it is not there, there are certainly concerns with regard to the situation.”
Earlier in the day Netanyahu’s wife’s hospitalization cast doubt on whether the UAE trip would take place. Sara Netanyahu was hospitalized Thursday with an appendix infection at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center, the hospital said.
An official in Netanyahu's office said she had felt unwell and was taken to the Hadassah Medical Center, where she will remain hospitalized for several days. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.
Netanyahu is locked in a tight race against a field of challengers in Israel’s fourth election in two years, and would have been sure to use the UAE trip — 12 days before Israelis go to the polls — to his own political advantage.
The UAE became the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to establish formal diplomatic ties to Israel last August.
Netanyahu has cast himself as a seasoned statesman uniquely qualified to lead the nation through turbulent times. Thursday’s visit, which has been delayed several times due to coronavirus restrictions, would have possibly helped him divert attention from his upcoming corruption trial and anger over the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Topics: Israel UAE United Arab Emirates

Related

COVID-19: UAE, Israel discuss quarantine-free travel corridor
Middle-East
COVID-19: UAE, Israel discuss quarantine-free travel corridor
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses
Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses
  • Nils Muiznieks urges European countries to take harder line against Ankara
  • ‘Turkey’s disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen’
Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

LONDON: The director of Amnesty International’s Europe office has called for a harder line against Turkey’s human rights violations, saying “the time for delay and dithering is over” in holding the country accountable.

“Turkey’s disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen,” said Nils Muiznieks.

“It is not only jailing innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it is also ramping up political persecution and ignoring European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings to release people unjustly imprisoned.

“It is time for European governments to ratchet up the pressure and demand Turkey’s compliance with its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty statements in the long-awaited human rights action plan announced by President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan on 2 March.”

Muiznieks added: “The deep erosion in the justice system can only be reversed through a root and branch reform.”

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe, and has long “gone through the motions of cooperating with the ECtHR,” he said, adding that Ankara’s refusal to budge on two high-profile cases of human rights abuses that have made their way through the European court system has driven a diplomatic wedge between the country and its European neighbors.

“A stark sign of disengagement from ‘business as usual’ for Turkey has been its refusal to release two leading figures who have been wrongly imprisoned for more than three and four years respectively — Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and pillar of Turkish civil society, and Selahattin Demirtaş, a political opposition leader, both of whom I know personally.”

The ECtHR, Muiznieks said, had found that both of these detentions “were cases of political persecution.”

Pan-European organizations such as the Committee of Ministers — a body consisting of the foreign ministers of all EU member states — have called repeatedly for Kavala’s release.

“Turkey’s response has been to spit in the face of the rest of Europe by slapping new, unfounded charges on both men, demonstrating the clearly political nature of the cases,” said Muiznieks.

“These ‘fantastical’ accusations against Kavala would be laughable were their use to deprive him of his freedom not so utterly unjust.”

Muiznieks said the EU should launch “infringement proceedings” against Turkey and launch an inquiry into Ankara’s failure to implement legally binding ECtHR rulings.

“The Turkish authorities have shown that no amount of dialogue will free these men,” he added. “It is impossible to pretend that Turkey continues to cooperate and fulfil its obligations in good faith.”

Topics: Amnesty international Nils Muiznieks Turkey

Related

President Erdogan announced a series of reforms aimed at improving human rights in the country on Tuesday, but critics questioned their effectiveness in improving standards. (AP)
Middle-East
Turkey’s human rights plan ‘ignores attacks on freedoms’
Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed
Middle-East
Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
AFP

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: At least 20 people were killed and 24 others wounded Thursday in a clothing factory fire on the eastern outskirts of the Egyptian capital, medical and security sources told AFP.
Twelve fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the huge blaze as smoke billowed over the area, with the cause not immediately clear.

Topics: Egypt fire

Related

Breaking News Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit
Middle-East
Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit
Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
Business & Economy
Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Rights groups slam Tehran’s ‘assault’ on independent charities

Rights groups slam Tehran’s ‘assault’ on independent charities
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Rights groups slam Tehran’s ‘assault’ on independent charities

Rights groups slam Tehran’s ‘assault’ on independent charities
  • One of Iran’s largest poverty alleviation charities has been dissolved after years of government harassment
  • Human Rights Watch: Move is ‘just the latest attempt to curtail the work of independent civil society’
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A coalition of human rights groups and civil society organizations have penned a joint statement urging Iran to reverse a court ruling that dissolved one of the country’s largest and most important poverty alleviation charities.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW) – one of the statement’s signatories – the court ordered the shutdown of Imam Ali’s Popular Student Relief Society (IAPSRS) “at the government’s request in apparent coordination with Iran’s abusive intelligence and security apparatus.”

IAPSRS is an independent charity that has worked to reduce poverty and address other crucial issues, including child marriage and death sentences against child offenders.

“We call on the Iranian government to immediately overturn this decision, which is an apparent violation of the freedoms of association and speech,” read the joint statement.

“IAPSRS works within legal limitations to provide essential support to marginalized groups, including children. The coordinated pressure by the Rouhani administration as well as the intelligence apparatus to dissolve IAPSRS is a new assault on independent associations.”

On March 5, a court found that the IAPSRS had questioned “Islamic rulings such as qisas (retribution in kind)” and promoted “falsehood by publishing statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The charity held special consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council, and has cooperated at various times with the UN Human Rights Council.

The joint statement concluded by urging the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to “raise this case with the Iranian government at the highest levels, and to pressure them to stop further curtailing the already restricted civil space in Iran.”

The court ruling comes after years of pressure on the group by Tehran. Last year, authorities arrested the organization’s founder, as well as two of his colleagues, on charges of insulting Iran’s supreme leader, and raided the charity’s offices, seizing electronic devices and financial documents.

Tara Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at HRW, said: “Iranian authorities’ attempt to dissolve a reputable charity group on murky grounds is just the latest attempt to curtail the work of independent civil society. Iranian authorities should drop charges against the founder of IAPSRS and allow the group to operate as an independent organization.”

Topics: Iran

Related

French charity MSF deploys treatment center in Iran
Middle-East
French charity MSF deploys treatment center in Iran
Iran arrests founder of student charity, 2 aides
Middle-East
Iran arrests founder of student charity, 2 aides

UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall

UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall

UAE coronavirus cases continue to fall
  • Health officials also said that 42,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Thursday reported another decline in confirmed coronavirus cases with 2,087 confirmed infections from 225,489 COVID-19 tests done overnight.

The country’s caseload is now at 419,996 of which 399,803 individuals have been reported to have recuperated from the contagious disease.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 16 deaths overnight due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total fatalities in the country to 1,369.

Health officials also said that 42,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,367,861 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 64.38 doses per 100 people, state news agency WAM reported.

The government’s aggressive vaccination drive aims to acquire mass immunity for nationals and residents, and help eventually reduce the number of cases and control the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE has deployed four vaccines: one by Sinopharm, the other by Pfizer-BioNTech, the third by Sputnik V and the latest by Oxford-AstraZeneca being offered free of charge.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus
COVID-19: UAE, Israel discuss quarantine-free travel corridor
Middle-East
COVID-19: UAE, Israel discuss quarantine-free travel corridor

Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit

Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit

Dam issue with Ethiopia must be resolved, Sudan’s Hamdok says during Egypt visit
  • Hamdok’s remarks were made during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo
  • Madbouly said Egypt is coordinating with Sudan to seek resolution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Thursday that issues must be resolved and an agreement reached with Ethiopia regarding the years-long dispute over a massive dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.
Hamdok’s remarks were made during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo, where the Sudanese leader also stressed their support for Egypt’s urgency to resolve the crisis.
Hamdok also said he discussed several issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, including the dam dispute.
Meanwhile, Madbouly said Egypt is coordinating with Sudan to seek resolution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, GERD, as it is formally called, and expressed hope it could end soon.
Madbouly said his country is not opposed to Ethiopia’s development, but it should not harm the interests of Egypt and Sudan.
Earlier today, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell tweeted about his talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry about their dam talks.
Egypt last month said it has endorsed a Sudanese proposal to internationalize arbitration in the years-long dispute with Ethiopia over the dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.
Shuokry said Cairo backs the formation of an “international quartet” including the US, the European Union, and the UN, along with the African Union to facilitate reaching a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam.
The dispute centers on how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries would settle any future disputes. Egypt and Sudan also call for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation, while Ethiopia insists on guidelines.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Abdullah Hamdok Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis
Middle-East
Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis
Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam
Middle-East
Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam

Latest updates

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses
Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses
New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh
New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh
At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire
At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire
GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven
GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven
France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.