You are here

  • Home
  • Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
1 / 4
Britain's Prince William watches a child in the playground during a visit with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (AP)
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
2 / 4
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (AP)
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
3 / 4
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (AP)
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
4 / 4
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqqce

Updated 11 March 2021
AP

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
  • Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment have rocked the royal family
  • Buckingham Palace sought to respond to them in a 61-word statement Tuesday, but it has failed to quell the controversy
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

LONDON: Prince William defended Britain’s monarchy Thursday against accusations of bigotry made by his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan, insisting the family is not racist.
In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the US that Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.
“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.
Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment have rocked the royal family, and Buckingham Palace sought to respond to them in a 61-word statement Tuesday, but it has failed to quell the controversy.


William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.’’
Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.
Hers and Harry’s comments have touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.
William and Kate toured School21 in Stratford, east London as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

Topics: Prince William Kate Middleton Harry and Meghan

Related

Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift
Lifestyle
Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift
Trailer drops for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Lifestyle
Trailer drops for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
  • All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that travelers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Britain and Singapore would no longer have to need a compelling reason to travel.
All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding a decree was due to be published on March 12.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

France back in coronavirus lockdown as US surges to daily record
World
France back in coronavirus lockdown as US surges to daily record
France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10
World
France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
  • The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage
  • Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: At least 10 different hacking groups are using recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Corp’s mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft’s Exchange software.
The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers or move elsewhere in the network. Tens of thousands of organizations have already been compromised, Reuters reported last week, and new victims are being made public daily.
Earlier on Wednesday, for example, Norway’s parliament announced data had been “extracted” in a breach linked to the Microsoft flaws. Germany’s cybersecurity watchdog agency also said on Wednesday two federal authorities had been affected by the hack, although it declined to identify them.
While Microsoft has issued fixes, the sluggish pace of many customers’ updates — which experts attribute in part to the complexity of Exchange’s architecture — means the field remains at least partially open to hackers of all stripes. The patches do not remove any back door access that has already been left on the machines.
In addition, some of the back doors left on compromised machines have passwords that are easily guessed, so that newcomers can take them over.
Microsoft declined comment on the pace of customers’ updates. In previous announcements pertaining to the flaws, the company has emphasized the importance of “patching all affected systems immediately.”
Although the hacking has appeared to be focused on cyber espionage, experts are concerned about the prospect of ransom-seeking cybercriminals taking advantage of the flaws because it could lead to widespread disruption.
ESET’s blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specializes in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software.
ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks — several of which other researchers have tied to China. Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role.
Intriguingly, several of the groups appeared to know about the vulnerability before it was announced by Microsoft on March 2.
Ben Read, a director with cybersecurity company FireEye Inc. , said he could not confirm the exact details in the ESET post but said his company had also seen “multiple likely-China groups” using the Microsoft flaws in different waves.
ESET researcher Matthieu Faou said in an email it was “very uncommon” for so many different cyber espionage groups to have access to the same information before it is made public.
He speculated that either the information “somehow leaked” ahead of the Microsoft announcement or it was found by a third party that supplies vulnerability information to cyber spies.
Taiwan-based researchers reported to Microsoft on Jan. 5 that they had found two new flaws which need patching. Those two were among those that began being used by the attackers shortly before or after the friendly report.
They said were investigating whether there had been a theft or leak on their side, since exploitation was discovered in the wild the same week later. So far, the group called Devcore said, they had found no evidence.
Top-flight hackers are also commonly targeted by other hackers. Just this week, Microsoft patched one of the flaws used by suspected North Koreans in attempts to steal information from Western researchers.
But simultaneous discovery happens fairly often, in part because researchers use the same or similar tools to hunt for serious flaws, and many eyes are looking at the same high-value targets.
“It is very likely that some actor groups may have being using these vulnerabilities and led to the result of the attacks being observed by other information security vendors,” Devcore member Bowen Hsu told Reuters.
But the security industry has been abuzz with other theories, including a hack of Microsoft’s systems for tracking bugs, which has happened in the past.

 

 

Topics: Microsoft Cybersecurity ESET Microsoft’s Exchange FireEye

Related

More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw
Business & Economy
More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw
Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
Business & Economy
Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
  • The bus carrying 66 passengers was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java when it plunged into a ravine
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: A bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia’s Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, authorities said Thursday.
Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash late Wednesday in West Java’s Sumedang district.
The bus carrying 66 passengers was traveling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-meter (65 foot) ravine, authorities said.
The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 survived the accident.
“The fatalities are a mix of children and adults,” Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.
Authorities said they were probing the accident’s cause.
The bus was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java.
Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.
In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

Topics: Indonesia West Java road accident pilgrims

Related

Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java
World
Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java
Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
World
Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
  • Garland, 68, is a respected, moderately liberal judge
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be President Joe Biden’s attorney general, five years after the veteran judge was controversially denied a seat on the Supreme Court.
The Senate voted 70 to 30 to confirm the appeals court judge to the top Justice Department post.
Among the 20 Republicans approving the nomination was Senator Mitch McConnell, who in 2016, as the then-Senate majority leader, blocked Democratic president Barack Obama from seating Garland on the nation’s highest court.
Garland, 68, is a respected, moderately liberal judge.
He was a senior official in the Justice Department before being named a judge nearly 24 years ago.
In his confirmation hearing, Garland said fighting domestic extremism would be his “first priority” if confirmed as attorney general.
After supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Garland said far-right extremism today was worse than when he investigated the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that left 168 dead.
He said there was a direct line between that attack and the assault on Congress by Trump supporters seeking to prevent certification of Biden’s presidential election victory.
Garland also pledged to keep the department free of politics after alleged repeated interference by Trump.
He said an “urgent” task of the department was to ensure equal justice for minorities and people of color, in an apparent reference to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Minorities still face discrimination in housing, education and the jobs market, and disproportionately suffer the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, Garland told the panel.
“The Civil Rights Act of 1957 created the department’s Civil Rights Division, with the mission ‘to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society,’” Garland said.
“That mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice.”
The Senate on Wednesday also confirmed Biden’s pick to be secretary of housing and urban development.
Marcia Fudge, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio, will be the first Black woman to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development in more than 40 years.
Fudge was confirmed by a 66 to 34 vote.

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
Updated 11 March 2021

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
  • Indian government denies ‘misleading’ media reports
Updated 11 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Wednesday denied “misleading” media reports that said it had made it mandatory for madrasas, or Islamic schools, to include Hindu epics such as the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in their curriculum, saying instead that it was “optional” to teach the ancient scriptures.

“It is up to the madrasas to teach Indian epics. We are not forcing anyone to start this course. It is just optional,” Professor Saroj Sharma, chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), said in exclusive comments to Arab News.
Controversy arose after local media outlets claimed that the NIOS, an autonomous body of the education ministry, had passed an order making it “mandatory” for Hinduism to be taught at 100 autonomous madrasas.
“It is misleading. Madrasas are integral to the NIOS, and the students of madrasas can opt for any subject of their choice,” Sharma said.
Under the topic of ancient Indian knowledge and heritage studies — announced by the government as part of its New Education Policy in July last year — 15 new courses had been added to the curriculum, which includes ancient Hindu scriptures called the Vedas, yoga, the Sanskrit language, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.
The reports further said that the latest order from the NIOS was for autonomous madrasas.
There are two types of madrasas in India — ones affiliated with the state-run madrasa board and others operated by the community.
Sharma told Arab News that there are 500 madrasas accredited to the NIOS with “more to be added soon.”
However, the move from the NIOS making it “optional” to teach the Hindu content at madrasas has drawn the ire of Muslim leaders and scholars, several of whom see it as an “attempt to impose a majoritarian worldview on minorities.”
“The main purpose of creating a madrasa is to teach Islamic education. There is no need to teach Hindu texts in Islamic schools. These texts should be taught in Hindu religious schools,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed, chairman of the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal madrasa, told Arab News.
The 350-year-old Islamic seminary is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (UP), a northern state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and is the most populous in the country.
At its helm is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk, who has often faced criticism for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and controversial policies.
In 2017, his administration failed to include the Taj Mahal in its tourism booklet, saying that it did not “reflect Indian culture.”
More than 30,000 madrasas in UP are run by the community, while nearly 12,000 are state-run and teach its curriculum.
Rasheed, however, said that such moves are anti-community.
“The secular character of the constitution says that the government should not interfere in other people’s religious affairs,” he said, adding that “we would sit together and decide what legal steps need to be taken if it is imposed on us.”
Experts believe the latest campaign is part of the BJP’s “old tactics, which rely heavily on its slogan: Indianization of Islam.”
“For them, it is very important to problematize the madrasa education as a source of separatism. This is precisely what they intend to do this time,” Delhi-based scholar and writer Dr. Hilal Ahmad of the think tank Centre for Study of Developing Societies told Arab News.

Ahmad, who has authored two books — “The Muslim Political Discourse in Postcolonial India: Monuments, Memory, Contestation” and “Siyasi Muslims: A Story of Political Islams in India” — added that the attempt to “Indianize Islam is nothing new.”
“The idea of the Indianization of Islam has a long history. In the 1950s, there was a demand to remove a few verses from the Qur’an to make it India-specific and tolerant. In the 1980s, there was a court case in which it was demanded that the Qur’an be banned. This proposal to teach Hindu epics in madrasas actually stems from this ideological premise,” he said.
None of the demands saw the light of day.
However, Ahmad said it is an exercise to “send a message to the pro-Hindu majoritarian constituency that the state is determined to promote Hindutva as the authentic culture and religion of India.”
The BJP, however, justified its move to teach Hindu epics in Islamic schools as part of efforts to introduce “great historical works in schools.”
“The stories of the Ramayana and Mahabharata are for the whole of humanity. They are history. Their teaching should not be seen from the perspective of religion,” Rakesh Tripathi, BJP’s spokesman in UP, told Arab News.
Tripathi reasons that the “modernization of madrasas is the need of the hour.”
“Society wants that. Students should be exposed to all kinds of texts and history in Islamic schools, not only religious texts,” he said.
This is not the first time the BJP has turned its focus on madrasas.
In December last year, it disbanded all the state-run madrasas in the northeastern state of Assam before converting them into regular schools.
Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, told Arab News that he fears a repeat of events in UP.
“Ever since the BJP government came to power, it has been making all efforts to undermine the Muslim community, interfere in their religion, create a situation in which they are cornered. Its majoritarian political intent is clear,” he said.

Topics: India

Related

Update Muslim comic jailed for 1 month over Hindu joke claim wins bail
World
Muslim comic jailed for 1 month over Hindu joke claim wins bail
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Media
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry

Latest updates

Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to counter international isolation
Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to counter international isolation
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts
Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.