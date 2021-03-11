Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan

You are here

A decision to ban girls over the age of 12 from reading poems or singing at public events sparked anger in Afghanistan. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

  • Social media users quoted from well-known poems and national songs as they criticized the ban
  • About 2.2 million girls are still out of school and less than 30% of women in Afghanistan are literate
Reuters

KABUL: A decision to ban girls over the age of 12 from reading poems or singing at public events sparked anger in Afghanistan this week, with literary figures and campaigners saying it marked a backwards step on educational rights.
The Education Ministry’s directive comes as the government negotiates a power-sharing deal with the Taliban, and critics said the order recalled rules imposed by the hard-line Islamist group during its 1990s rule, when it banned girls from school.
“Forgive us God, human beings can be so cruel that they see even a child from a gender-based perspective,” tweeted author and poet Shafiqa Khpalwak, one of the country’s most renowned female writers.
Other social media users quoted from well-known poems and national songs as they criticized the ban, which further separates male and female students in the country’s already segregated schools.
Most Afghan schools have separate classes for boys and girls. Only a few city schools allow them to study together until the third grade.
Education Ministry spokeswoman Najeeba Aryan said many parents had asked for their daughters to be excluded from performing in public, while some students had complained that taking part in school events hindered their studies.
The country’s independent human rights commission rejected the government’s explanation, however, saying the freedom to express artistic skills was a fundamental right of all children.
“Any restrictions on the rights and freedoms of children violate the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” the commission said in a statement.
Women’s rights have improved dramatically in Afghanistan since the Taliban was ousted in 2001, with billions of dollars poured into the country since then to help create a more open and equal society.
The Education Ministry’s move has fueled fears that with the Taliban seeking to return to formal power, conservative elements of society will be emboldened to demand that women stay at home.
In a report to Congress this week, John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), warned that gains made by Afghan women and girls in fields including education and public life might not be protected.
The Taliban says it has changed and will let girls be educated, but fears remain that women’s rights will deteriorate if the group regains influence.
An estimated 7.3 million Afghan children attend school, including 2.4 million girls, according to data from the UN children’s agency, UNICEF.
But about 2.2 million girls are still out of school and less than 30% of women in Afghanistan are literate, according to UN agencies.

Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray

Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s Amhara region has denied that its forces were engaged in “ethnic cleansing” in conflict-hit Tigray, one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the phrase in public testimony.
Earlier this week, Tigrayan officials accused Amhara forces of kicking thousands of people off land in western Tigray — a part of the region that ethnic Amharas claim rightfully belongs to them.
Appearing before Congress on Wednesday, Blinken said “acts of ethnic cleansing” had been committed in western Tigray, calling for them to “stop” and for “full accountability.”
In an interview, Amhara spokesman Gizachew Muluneh dismissed reports of ethnic cleansing and large-scale displacement as “propaganda.”
“A few Tigrayans may be displaced, a few in number,” he said.
Gizachew also said Blinken’s call for Amhara forces to leave Tigray was misguided, claiming the territory where these forces were present would actually be considered part of Amhara from now on.
“There are not any Amhara forces in Tigray region. These areas are not Tigrayan areas, in history,” Gizachew said.
“If the Secretary (Blinken) is talking about these areas, these areas are not Tigrayan. Our forces are not in the Tigrayan areas, rather our forces are in Amhara region. That is our response.”
Ethiopia is made up of 10 semi-autonomous federal states organized along ethnic lines, and ethnic violence has soared in recent years.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in Tigray in November after blaming the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, leaned on forces from Amhara to secure western and southern Tigray once the TPLF retreated from those areas, and Amhara officials set up transitional administrations in multiple cities and towns.
It was a sensitive move, given that many ethnic Amharas believe the once-dominant TPLF illegally incorporated the fertile territories after it came to power in the early 1990s — and that they should fall under Amhara administration.
Blinken’s remarks on Wednesday confirmed the substance of a New York Times report last month that said that an internal US government report determined there was “ethnic cleansing” in western Tigray.
The report, according to the newspaper, said entire villages had disappeared in an effort to make western Tigray “ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and intimidation.”
Abiy’s government has not announced any formal decision on whether western and southern Tigray would be annexed by Amhara.
His office on Thursday referred questions to the foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India arrests Rohingya seeking UN help against deportation

India arrests Rohingya seeking UN help against deportation
Updated 12 March 2021

  • Country not signatory to 1951 Refugee Convention, which outlines their rights
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Police detained at least 88 Rohingya asylum seekers who were protesting in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in New Delhi on Thursday.

They protesters were seeking protection from arrest as Indian authorities have announced plans to deport them.
More than 1 million Rohingya Muslims have fled persecution in their native Myanmar over several decades. The number fleeing rose rapidly after a military crackdown that started in August 2017. While most of them are currently living in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, at least 40,000 have moved to India. Some 17,000 of them are registered with the UNHCR.
India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which outlines the rights of refugees, as well as the legal obligations of states to protect them. It also does not have any domestic laws to protect them.
Arrests of Rohingya started on Saturday in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir, where nearly 200 were sent to a holding center in a process for deportation.
Those who arrived to protest in front of the UNHCR in the Vikaspuri area of Delhi came from Jammu to seek protection. The sit-in went on from Wednesday until police detained the protesters on Thursday morning.
“Some 88 persons have been detained,” Vikaspuri’s police station sub-inspector Vikas Sahu told Arab News. Rohingya representatives say that all of those who have been detained are UNHCR cardholders.
“We all have UNHCR cards that guarantee us to be refugees. We came to Delhi to seek protection from the UNHCR, but they did not respond to our plight,” one of the detained refugees, Mohammad Rofiq, told Arab News over the phone.

FASTFACTS

• Arrests started on Saturday in Jammu, where nearly 200 Rohingya were sent to a holding center.

• At least 40,000 Rohingya live in India and some 17,000 of them are registered with the UNHCR.

The deportation plans were confirmed to Arab News by Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh.
“List of those Rohingya who have been sent to the holding center will be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs and the ministry would send the list to the Myanmar government and they would verify the nationality and then we will deport them,” Singh said on Thursday.
He added that UNHCR cards do not entitle them to refugee status in India. “We can deport them despite them having the UNHCR card. You can refer this issue to the Indian government and the Supreme Court,” he said.
The detention of Rohingya in Jammu follows the Indian government’s announcement in 2017 that it would deport all Rohingya who are considered “illegal immigrants.”
Indian authorities have deported 12 Rohingya since October 2018, but the recent developments sent a new wave of fear among the community members.
“I have been living in this country for over 10 years and my family felt a sense of security here. Now our future looks uncertain,” 49-year-old Jammu-based Abdul Rohim told Arab News. His son, daughter-in-law and several relatives were arrested on Saturday.
Delhi-based Sabber Kyaw Min from the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative said that “The UNHCR is acting helpless at a time when the Rohingya need their intervention.”
Indian rights activist Tapan Bose of the Free Rohingya Coalition advocacy group accused the UNHCR of inaction. “I don’t understand why the UNHCR, which has a mandate to protect refugees, did nothing to provide shelter to the refugees who came from Jammu,” Bose said.

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

  • All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place
Reuters

PARIS: France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that travelers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Britain and Singapore would no longer have to need a compelling reason to travel.
All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding a decree was due to be published on March 12.

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

  • Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment have rocked the royal family
  • Buckingham Palace sought to respond to them in a 61-word statement Tuesday, but it has failed to quell the controversy
AP

LONDON: Prince William defended Britain’s monarchy Thursday against accusations of bigotry made by his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan, insisting the family is not racist.
In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the US that Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.
“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.
Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment have rocked the royal family, and Buckingham Palace sought to respond to them in a 61-word statement Tuesday, but it has failed to quell the controversy.


William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.’’
Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.
Hers and Harry’s comments have touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.
William and Kate toured School21 in Stratford, east London as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

  • The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage
  • Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role
Reuters

WASHINGTON: At least 10 different hacking groups are using recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Corp’s mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft’s Exchange software.
The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers or move elsewhere in the network. Tens of thousands of organizations have already been compromised, Reuters reported last week, and new victims are being made public daily.
Earlier on Wednesday, for example, Norway’s parliament announced data had been “extracted” in a breach linked to the Microsoft flaws. Germany’s cybersecurity watchdog agency also said on Wednesday two federal authorities had been affected by the hack, although it declined to identify them.
While Microsoft has issued fixes, the sluggish pace of many customers’ updates — which experts attribute in part to the complexity of Exchange’s architecture — means the field remains at least partially open to hackers of all stripes. The patches do not remove any back door access that has already been left on the machines.
In addition, some of the back doors left on compromised machines have passwords that are easily guessed, so that newcomers can take them over.
Microsoft declined comment on the pace of customers’ updates. In previous announcements pertaining to the flaws, the company has emphasized the importance of “patching all affected systems immediately.”
Although the hacking has appeared to be focused on cyber espionage, experts are concerned about the prospect of ransom-seeking cybercriminals taking advantage of the flaws because it could lead to widespread disruption.
ESET’s blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specializes in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software.
ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks — several of which other researchers have tied to China. Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role.
Intriguingly, several of the groups appeared to know about the vulnerability before it was announced by Microsoft on March 2.
Ben Read, a director with cybersecurity company FireEye Inc. , said he could not confirm the exact details in the ESET post but said his company had also seen “multiple likely-China groups” using the Microsoft flaws in different waves.
ESET researcher Matthieu Faou said in an email it was “very uncommon” for so many different cyber espionage groups to have access to the same information before it is made public.
He speculated that either the information “somehow leaked” ahead of the Microsoft announcement or it was found by a third party that supplies vulnerability information to cyber spies.
Taiwan-based researchers reported to Microsoft on Jan. 5 that they had found two new flaws which need patching. Those two were among those that began being used by the attackers shortly before or after the friendly report.
They said were investigating whether there had been a theft or leak on their side, since exploitation was discovered in the wild the same week later. So far, the group called Devcore said, they had found no evidence.
Top-flight hackers are also commonly targeted by other hackers. Just this week, Microsoft patched one of the flaws used by suspected North Koreans in attempts to steal information from Western researchers.
But simultaneous discovery happens fairly often, in part because researchers use the same or similar tools to hunt for serious flaws, and many eyes are looking at the same high-value targets.
“It is very likely that some actor groups may have being using these vulnerabilities and led to the result of the attacks being observed by other information security vendors,” Devcore member Bowen Hsu told Reuters.
But the security industry has been abuzz with other theories, including a hack of Microsoft’s systems for tracking bugs, which has happened in the past.

 

 

