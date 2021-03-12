You are here

Biden slams 'vicious' attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
A sign is posted encouraging people to call a police tip line if they witness a crime on March 08, 2021 in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)
Pedestrians walk along Grant Avenue on March 08, 2021 in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

  • Activists say broader anti-Asian discrimination has been fueled by talk of the “Chinese virus” from former president Donald Trump and others
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes” committed against Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, calling such acts “un-American” and demanding they stop.
“Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said in his first primetime address, detailing the progress made in the fight against Covid-19.
The Democratic president decried “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” over the pandemic, which originated in China.
“At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans — they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said.
“It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”
Activists say broader anti-Asian discrimination has been fueled by talk of the “Chinese virus” from former president Donald Trump and others.
Racial motivation is hard to establish in many cases, but reported anti-Asian hate crimes more than doubled from 49 to 122 last year across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles — even as overall hate crime fell, according to a California State University study.
The report looked at events categorized as criminal in nature and showing evidence of ethnic or racial bias, using preliminary local police data.
It aligns with another study from the Stop AAPI Hate advocacy group showing more than 2,800 incidents of racism and discrimination — including non-physical forms — targeting Asian-Americans and reported online across the United States between March and December last year.

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal voices support for Asian amid racism
Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
  • Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea
  • The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas
Updated 12 March 2021
AP
TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.
Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.
The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.
“We hope to further strengthen our bilateral relations including the Japan-US alliance and to confirm our close cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kato said. “It would be a good opportunity for us to show the rest of the world the close unity of the Japan-US alliance and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.”
China has built and militarized manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.
China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.
Kato said officials are finalizing details of Suga’s trip.
The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, Kato said, noting that Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.
Suga has had online talks with Biden and on Friday was to join a virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a group known as “the Quad” that shares concerns about China’s growing economic and military might.

Japan's chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis' attacks against Saudi Arabia

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • ‘Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen’
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 12 criticized the Houthis’ cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and Aramco oil facilities, and called on Yemen to stop the conflict.

“Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen,” Motegi said in reply to a question by Arab News Japan at a press conference.

“This has been continuing for a long time and is putting many civilians in a difficult humanitarian situation. Japan strongly condemns the continuous cross-border attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia,” he continued

Japan will continue to cooperate with the countries concerned to extend humanitarian assistance and make efforts to allow for stability and peace in Yemen, the foreign minister said, adding he is calling for an immediate ceasefire and early start of dialogue for a political solution.

Motegi also said he had expressed his position on the matter to his counterpart in Saudi Arabia when he visited there and to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a recent telephone conversation.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Houthi Yemen

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
  • India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the US
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered its worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late December as the western state of Maharashtra battles a resurgence.
India’s health ministry on Friday reported 23,285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the highest daily rise since Dec. 24, according to government data.
India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the United States. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.
The increase in new cases is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra, where authorities have announced a lockdown in densely populated Nagpur city. A weeklong complete lockdown will be implemented next week, officials said. The vaccine drive will, however, continue in the city.
Government health official Vinod Kumar Paul in a news conference Thursday said the latest surge, particularly in Maharashtra, was worrisome. He advised people not to lower their guard as “the pandemic is not yet over.”
India began its vaccination drive in January and has advanced to the second phase, giving shots to health care workers, people older than 60 and people over 45 with significant health risks.
But the program aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by August is running way below capacity.
More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.
India has reported more than 158,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • Sanofi has also agreed to help produce COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on Friday announced the launch of human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.
Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.
The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.
Phase 3 would be carried out on many more patients to determine its effectiveness.
The first trials will include 415 people, with initial results expected in the third quarter.
Messenger RNA technology is also used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, already authorized in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.
It is the second vaccine developed by Sanofi against the coronavirus.
An earlier candidate, developed with Britain’s GSK, is recombinant protein-based, but its development is several months behind schedule and testing is only in phase 2, with hopes to launch it in late 2021.
Sanofi has also agreed to help produce COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Topics: Sanofi Coronavirus

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day
  • The move came just hours after US President Joe Biden offered COVID-weary Americans hope of a return to some kind of normality by July 4
  • Australia, Mexico and the Philippines said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday joined several European nations in suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears, despite a range of health authorities around the world insisting it was safe.
The move came just hours after US President Joe Biden offered COVID-weary Americans hope of a return to some kind of normality by July 4, marking the national holiday as his target for "independence" from the virus.
After a shaky start, the US has ramped up its vaccination programme, following the advice of scientists who say jabs are the only way out of a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people around the world.
But global hopes received a blow Thursday when Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Italy and Romania postponed or limited the rollout of their quota of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Thailand followed suit on Friday.
Health regulators stressed there was no evidence of any link, but they were acting out of an abundance of caution.
Australia, Mexico and the Philippines said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.
Thailand's decision led to the embarrassing spectacle of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha abruptly cancelling his own televised jab.
"Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry," said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an adviser for the country's Covid-19 vaccine committee.

In the US, Biden laid out the path for escape from the darkest days of the pandemic in the world's worst-hit country.
"This fight is far from over," Biden said in his first televised primetime address as president, delivering an emotional tribute to the more than 530,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19.
He said Americans could overcome the virus if they worked together and followed health experts' guidelines on wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
"Just as we are emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules," he said.
If Americans stay the course, they may be able to mark their cherished July 4th national holiday in somewhat normal circumstances, with a backyard barbecue, he said.
"That will make this Independence Day something truly special where we not only mark our independence as a nation but we begin to mark our independence from this virus."

After falling behind in its immunisation effort, the EU is now fighting hard to accelerate its vaccine push.
It has targeted AstraZeneca, whose shares plunged more than 2.5 percent on the London Stock Exchange over the vaccine concerns, for censure over its failure to meet delivery promises.
The head of the EU's coronavirus vaccine supply task force said the pace of the company's production was "not good enough" to meet its obligations for the first quarter of the year, the latest in a bitter spat between the 27-nation bloc and the company.
"AstraZeneca vaccines delivery: I see efforts, but not 'best efforts'," Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter.
The EU approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, which is stored at higher temperatures than competitors and is easier to distribute.
Despite the sluggish bloc-wide rollout, Greece on Thursday said it is aiming to reopen for tourists by mid-May because of the acceleration of its own programme.
In another boost for vaccine hopes, a real-world study in Israel showed the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs to be 97 percent effective against symptomatic Covid cases, higher than originally thought.
Since first emerging in China at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has infected more than 118 million people, with few parts of the globe left untouched.
Countries have jostled for the most effective vaccines and enough doses to inoculate their populations, in some cases many times over.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday lashed out at what he called the "many examples of vaccine nationalism and hoarding" that will prevent some countries from getting the resources to bring their health crises to an end.
"Many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose," he said.
"The global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times."

Topics: Coronarivus

