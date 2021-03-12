You are here

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
An anti-coup protester uses a fire extinguisher behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon, Myanmar on March 9, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
  • Military alleges that Aung San Suu Kyi illegally received $600,000 and gold bars from political ally in 2017-18
  • A total of 60 people had been killed since protests erupted after the junta toppled Suu Kyi's government
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

MANDALAY, Myanmar: Myanmar’s security forces shot to death at least 10 people protesting the military’s coup Thursday, spurning a UN Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force and as an independent UN expert cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity.
The military also lodged a new allegation against the deposed government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally. She and President Win Myint have been detained on less serious allegations and the new accusation was clearly aimed at discrediting Suu Kyi and perhaps charging her with a serious crime.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference in the capital that former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein had admitted giving the money and gold to Suu Kyi, but presented no evidence.
Myanmar has been roiled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the coup toppled Suu Kyi’s government Feb. 1 just as it was to start its second term. The takeover reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.
Local press reports and posts on social media on Thursday said there were six deaths in Myaing, a town in the central Magway Region, and one each in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Taungoo. In many cases, photos of what were said to be the bodies of the dead were posted online.
Security forces have attacked previous protests with live ammunition as well, leading to the deaths of at least 60 people. They have also employed tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades. Many demonstrators have been brutally beaten.
On Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously called for reversing the coup and strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters. It also called for “utmost restraint” by the military.
An independent UN rights expert focusing on Myanmar told the the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Thursday that violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.
Thomas Andrews, a former US lawmaker, also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity being committed by security forces, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law. He acknowledged a formal determination requires a full investigation and trial. He is working under a mandate from the council and does not speak for the UN
The human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday issued a report saying Myanmar’s military “is using increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders across the country.”
The London-based group said its examination of more than 50 videos from the crackdown confirmed that “security forces appear to be implementing planned, systematic strategies including the ramped-up use of lethal force. Many of the killings documented amount to extrajudicial executions.”
“These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions. These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open,” Joanne Mariner, its director of crisis response, said in a statement.
As widespread street protests against the coup continue, the junta is facing a new challenge from the country’s ethnic guerrilla forces, which until recently had limited themselves to verbal denunciations of last month’s coup.
Reports from Kachin, the northernmost state, said guerrilla forces from the Kachin ethnic minority attacked a government base on Thursday and were in turn attacked. The armed wing of the Kachin political movement is the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA.
“This morning in Hpakant township, the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO/KIA) attacked a military council battalion based in Sezin village, and the KIO/KIA’s Hpakant-based 9th Brigade and 26 battalions were attacked by helicopter. Both sides are still investigating,” The 74 Media reported on Twitter.
A Facebook page for the Kachin Liberation Media said the KIA had overrun the government outpost and seized ammunition. It warned the government against using lethal force to break up anti-coup protests in the Kachin capital, Myitkyina, where two demonstrators were killed this week.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and ethnic guerrilla armies as well as the government often release exaggerated information. However, even making such an announcement amounts to a sharp warning to the government.
The Kachin actions come a few days after another ethnic guerrilla force belonging to the Karen minority announced it would protect demonstrators in territory it controlled. The Karen National Union deployed armed combatants to guard a protest in Myanmar’s southeastern Tanintharyi Region.
Myanmar has more than a dozen ethnic guerrilla armies, mostly in border areas, a legacy of decades-old struggles for greater autonomy from the central government. Many have formal or informal cease-fire agreements with the government, but armed clashes still occur.
There has been speculation that some ethnic groups could form a de facto alliance with the protest movement to pressure the government.

Topics: Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi

Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Kremlin says 'concerned' about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar
  • At least 70 people have been killed in protests
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Friday it was “concerned” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, where at least 70 people have been killed in protests against a military coup since February, according to the UN.
“In our view, the situation is alarming. And we are concerned by information coming from there about a growing number of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Topics: Myanmar Protests

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
  • Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea
  • The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas
Updated 12 March 2021
AP
TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.
Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.
The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.
“We hope to further strengthen our bilateral relations including the Japan-US alliance and to confirm our close cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kato said. “It would be a good opportunity for us to show the rest of the world the close unity of the Japan-US alliance and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.”
China has built and militarized manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.
China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.
Kato said officials are finalizing details of Suga’s trip.
The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, Kato said, noting that Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.
Suga has had online talks with Biden and on Friday was to join a virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a group known as “the Quad” that shares concerns about China’s growing economic and military might.

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan's chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis' attacks against Saudi Arabia

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • ‘Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen’
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 12 criticized the Houthis’ cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and Aramco oil facilities, and called on Yemen to stop the conflict.

“Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen,” Motegi said in reply to a question by Arab News Japan at a press conference.

“This has been continuing for a long time and is putting many civilians in a difficult humanitarian situation. Japan strongly condemns the continuous cross-border attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia,” he continued

Japan will continue to cooperate with the countries concerned to extend humanitarian assistance and make efforts to allow for stability and peace in Yemen, the foreign minister said, adding he is calling for an immediate ceasefire and early start of dialogue for a political solution.

Motegi also said he had expressed his position on the matter to his counterpart in Saudi Arabia when he visited there and to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a recent telephone conversation.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Houthi Yemen

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
  • India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the US
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered its worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late December as the western state of Maharashtra battles a resurgence.
India’s health ministry on Friday reported 23,285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the highest daily rise since Dec. 24, according to government data.
India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the United States. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.
The increase in new cases is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra, where authorities have announced a lockdown in densely populated Nagpur city. A weeklong complete lockdown will be implemented next week, officials said. The vaccine drive will, however, continue in the city.
Government health official Vinod Kumar Paul in a news conference Thursday said the latest surge, particularly in Maharashtra, was worrisome. He advised people not to lower their guard as “the pandemic is not yet over.”
India began its vaccination drive in January and has advanced to the second phase, giving shots to health care workers, people older than 60 and people over 45 with significant health risks.
But the program aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by August is running way below capacity.
More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.
India has reported more than 158,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • Sanofi has also agreed to help produce COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on Friday announced the launch of human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.
Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.
The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.
Phase 3 would be carried out on many more patients to determine its effectiveness.
The first trials will include 415 people, with initial results expected in the third quarter.
Messenger RNA technology is also used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, already authorized in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.
It is the second vaccine developed by Sanofi against the coronavirus.
An earlier candidate, developed with Britain’s GSK, is recombinant protein-based, but its development is several months behind schedule and testing is only in phase 2, with hopes to launch it in late 2021.
Sanofi has also agreed to help produce COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Topics: Sanofi Coronavirus

