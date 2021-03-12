Umrah and Hajj minister relieved of his duties by royal decree

JEDDAH: King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten was relieved of his duties, which Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed will now take over as acting minister in addition to his current role.
The President of the Supreme Administrative Court Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Rasheed was also removed from his post. Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali Al-Sa’awi was appointed as the new court president at the rank of minister.
HIGHLIGHTS
Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duaij was appointed head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation at the rank of minister, replacing Abdul Hadi bin Ahmed bin Abdul Wahhab Al-Mansouri, who was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs for executive affairs at the rank of minister.
Muhammad bin Tawila bin Saad Al-Sulami was relieved of his duties as assistant minister of human resources and social development, with Eng. Maher bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Qasim being appointed deputy minister of human resources and social development for civil service.
Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Arifi was appointed as assistant minister of transport, while Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Tabib was appointed adviser at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.