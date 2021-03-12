You are here

Umrah and Hajj minister relieved of his duties by royal decree

King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday. (SPA/File Photo)
King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday. (SPA/File Photo)


King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday. (SPA/File Photo)
  • Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed will now take over in addition to his current role
  • Royal decrees appoint Supreme Administrative Court president, GACA chief
JEDDAH: King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten was relieved of his duties, which Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed will now take over as acting minister in addition to his current role.

The President of the Supreme Administrative Court Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Rasheed was also removed from his post. Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali Al-Sa’awi was appointed as the new court president at the rank of minister.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed will now take over as acting minister of Hajj and Umrah.

• Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali Al-Sa’awi was appointed as the president of the Supreme Administrative Court.

• Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duaij was appointed head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duaij was appointed head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation at the rank of minister, replacing Abdul Hadi bin Ahmed bin Abdul Wahhab Al-Mansouri, who was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs for executive affairs at the rank of minister.

Muhammad bin Tawila bin Saad Al-Sulami was relieved of his duties as assistant minister of human resources and social development, with Eng. Maher bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Qasim being appointed deputy minister of human resources and social development for civil service.

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Arifi was appointed as assistant minister of transport, while Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Tabib was appointed adviser at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

 



Yasmin Al-Maimani made her first official flight between Hail International Airport and Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi women reach for the skies, inspire fellow dreamers

Saudi women reach for the skies, inspire fellow dreamers
  • Unlimited opportunities made by the crown prince inspire many young women to pursue a career in aviation

Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Not long ago, working in aviation was somewhere near the bottom on the list of careers for Saudi women, until the Kingdom launched a number of reforms including female empowerment programs.

Now, they have broken into many professions which, for decades, remained dominated by men, including in aviation.
The number of Saudi female pilots has risen steadily, with three names standing out: Hanadi Zakaria Al-Hindi, the first female pilot to fly with a Saudi commercial pilot license; Rawia Al-Rifi the first to fly the Airbus A320 internationally as a civil aircraft from the UAE;; and co-pilot Yasmin Al-Maimani, who was the first woman to co-pilot a commercial plane in the Kingdom.
Source of inspiration
Such names were a source of inspiration to many young women pursuing a career in aviation. One of them is Arwa Niyazy, 17, a student at the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
“When I was young, every time I got on a plane I would try to sneak a peek at the pilot’s cabin, and one day I finally got to do that in a museum. It was that moment when I knew I wanted to do that for the rest of my life,” she told Arab News.

Hanadi Zakaria Al-Hindi

She started to take the first steps toward her dream job by enrolling in one of Mawhiba’s summer programs. “I chose a three-week program in space and rocket science called Oxmedica. The physics of it and understanding the science behind it is what inspired me the most.”
Niyazy wants to pursue a career in aviation to inspire more Saudi females that they can be “whatever they want.”

HIGHLIGHT

The number of Saudi female pilots has risen steadily, with three names standing out: Hanadi Zakaria Al-Hindi, the first female pilot to fly with a Saudi commercial pilot license; Rawia Al-Rifi the first to fly the Airbus A320 in the UAE as a civil aircraft internationally; and co-pilot Yasmin Al-Maimani, who was the first woman to co-pilot a commercial plane in the Kingdom.

Ghadir Mohammed, 23, a flight dispatcher with a diploma in aviation, told Arab News that she is keen on completing her studies to obtain a pilot license.
“I want to be a source of inspiration for those of my age. I have always been dreaming of achieving something special among my community and family, and I want to make them both proud,” she added.
Dreams to reality
Raghad Mohdher, 26, has been dreaming of working in aviation since she was only 10, when she was inspired by her father, who used to tell her all about airplanes during their trips to the airport where he used to work.
She is now a flight dispatcher. “Since that day, I felt like this is my place and where I want to work,” she said.
Taking responsibility to plan flights and make decisions with pilots to ensure passengers arrive safely was something Mohdher was passionate about. “I am managing the daily decision-making process according to data about the airplane, the airport, and the weather.”
Prior to the recent reforms targeting women, Mohdher was planning to continue her studies in human resources. “Now, the unlimited opportunities made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to empower us women made me reconsider my plans and follow my heart instead.”

Rawia Al-Rifi

Laila Ibrahim, an 18-year-old student, finds herself fascinated by aviation as it combines physics and engineering, two fields she is interested in the most.
She told Arab News that she is eyeing the Sports Pilot Certificate from the Oxford Saudi Academy and hopes “to participate in aviation competitions” in future.
“The feeling of flying an airplane is incomparable,” she concluded.
Empowering women
Inside the corridors of Flyadeal airline, everything looks vibrant.
The company’s 56 Saudi female employees have succeeded in establishing and launching the latest low-cost airline in the Kingdom, by providing an ideal air travel service under the slogan “travel daily at the lowest prices.”
Women have successfully managed to reach all departments of Flyadeal, onboard and on the ground, including in air operations, ground operations, human resources, marketing, finance, information technology, and others.
Over the past two years, the company has also doubled down on its initiatives towards empowering women, offering many employment opportunities, in addition to organizing many intensive training courses.
Maha Adnan, the company’s marketing director, said that she worked three years in the field of education, four years in information systems, and three years in graphic design before moving to the field of communications and marketing about 11 years ago.
As for Rawan Rashid Al-Juhani, she holds a master’s degree in science from Rochester Institute of Technology in applied statistics. She joined Flyadeal in 2018.
Loujain Ahmed Al-Shabhi, meanwhile, is the first to hold the position of duty manager at any of  the Kingdom’s airports.



Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Health official

Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Health official
A nurse holds a bottle of a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at Scott Hospital in Maseru on March 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Europe vaccine withdrawal 'temporary': Health official

Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Health official
  • Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,227,459 people having been vaccinated so far

Arab News

JEDDAH: The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine had been withdrawn in a limited number of European countries to ensure its safety, the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said, adding that this was a “temporary and precautionary measure” commonly done with vaccines.
“We assure you that some of these countries have returned to using it after it was proven safe,” said Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly in a tweet. “We confirm that the vaccines in the Kingdom are safe and effective.”
Saudi Arabia reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,556.
The Health Ministry reported 360 new cases, meaning that 381,708 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,935 remaining active cases, with 542 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 174 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 59 in the Eastern Province, 45 in Makkah and 14 in Madinah.
In addition, 367 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 372,217 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has conducted 14,227,459 PCR tests, with 51,656 carried out in the past 24 hours.

FASTFACTS

381,708 Total cases

372,217 Recoveries

6,556 Deaths

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,227,459 people having been vaccinated so far.



Saudi aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen
The prosthetics center continues to provide medical services and prosthetic limbs to those mutilated by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. (Supplied)
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen
  • The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015

SPA

JEDDAH: The International Organization for Migration (IOM), supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has continued to improve access to different services for displaced persons in Yemen.
IOM and KSrelief aim to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and provide education services and facilities to Yemen’s Aden, Hadramout and Lahj governorates.
As part of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, the Al-Jaada Health Center in the country’s Hajjah governorate provided treatment services to 16,667 people in February. The center’s laboratory department received 2,281 patients and provided medication to 4,738 individuals.
Backed by KSrelief, the prosthetics center in Yemen’s Taiz governorate continues to provide medical services and prosthetic limbs to those mutilated by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

NUMBER

$5 bn Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,544 projects in 59 countries at a total cost of nearly $5 billion.

KSrelief has implemented 575 projects in Yemen at a total cost of nearly $3.5 billion. The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 80 local, regional and international partners.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,544 projects in 59 countries at a total cost of nearly $5 billion.
The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects include Yemen ($3.48 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).



Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy says

Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy says
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy says

Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy says
  • Jason D. Greenblatt: Critical voices regarding the Iranian threat are those in the Middle East itself

Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect American interests in the region, contrary to what has been portrayed, Jason D. Greenblatt, former President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, said in an opinion piece for news magazine Newsweek.

Greenblatt was a reacting to an earlier The Washington Post commentary which claimed that the Kingdom’s interests “often run counter” to the US and “have often complicated them, especially in recent years.”

“This is surprising, since one of the greatest threats faced by the United States today is Iran’s nuclear and hegemonic ambition. On that front, the Kingdom worked hard with the Trump administration to assist us in protecting US national security interests and the interests of our allies,” Greenblatt wrote.

“The Biden administration appears to be taking a different, misguided and unfortunate approach with the Iranian regime, which might cause the Kingdom and others most at risk to seek alliances elsewhere.”

Another Trump-era senior official, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier scolded the new US administration for refusing to put America first, especially with its softened approach with Iran’s nuclear program.

“This connotes weakness and, I promise you, the Iranian leadership understands how to drive a truck through American weakness,” Pompeo told Arab News.

Greenblatt emphasized that the “critical voices regarding the Iranian threat are those in the Middle East itself.”

“Instead, the US is now placing some European nations on the highest pedestal of influence when it comes to Iran,” he wrote.

“These European nations are not at risk from Iran in the same way our Middle East allies are. Some of these European nations act purely out of naked economic self-interest, irrespective of the security concerns of the United States and our allies. That is their right, but let’s at least candidly acknowledge that.”

The former envoy said that the Kingdom and its leadership, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been ally, friend and partner to America’s regional interests.

“Based on my extensive experience with the crown prince and those who work closely with him, the crown prince serving in that leadership role would greatly benefit the people of Saudi Arabia, the United States and our other allies in the region – including our most important regional ally, Israel,” Greenblatt wrote, dispelling the Washington Post commentary’s criticism that the relationship with Saudi Arabia was bigger than any one individual.

“Politics, diplomacy and so much else in life is not just black and white. Unless we behave and speak in a nuanced manner and recognize the differences we may have with our friends, partners and allies, while also understanding that we will only move our societies forward if we work together where we can and respect each other, we will fail to achieve the progress we strive for,” Greenblatt wrote.



Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 372,217
  • A total of 6,556 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 360 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 174 were recorded in Riyadh, 59 in the Eastern Province, 45 in Makkah, 17 in Madinah, 12 in the Northern Borders region, seven in Hail, seven in Asir, six in Jazan and five in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,217 after 367 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,556 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.



