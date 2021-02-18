You are here

  Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed has been an assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the ministry’s official spokesperson, since January.

Saeed, who received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in 2007, has 13 years’ experience in strategic engagement, process improvement and creating standards for work processes.

Saeed has been the general manager of the Umrah development department at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah since January 2019. He also served as the chief operating officer for Umrah affairs, and assistant general adviser of Umrah e-systems.

Prior to that, he worked for more than 11 years at the Ports Projects Management & Development Co. Ltd. He also worked as a resource allocation planner there for one year, beginning in 2007. A year later, he became a control center operation supervisor until 2013. For two more years he served as terminal duty manager. From 2013 he worked as a quality management system representative, until 2018. During the period between 2015 and 2018, he also served as an assistant operations manager.

Saeed attended several courses on topics such as general safety awareness, setting strategic goals and cooperative training conducted by Saudia airline in 2006.

He also attended training leadership and communication programs at KAU, as well as a number of aviation and resources management programs.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting Thursday with Malaysian foreign minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed the oil market conditions and joint cooperation between the two countries to maintain stability in the petroleum market.
The two ministers also discussed “investment opportunities between the two countries in the petroleum field, and ways to strengthen them to benefit the economies of both countries,” the statement said.
Earlier, Hussain, who was on an official visit to the Kingdom, also met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.
The two sides also reviewed developments and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to offer help to the United States after millions of people have been suffering power outages for days due to winter storms, the kingdom’s energy minister said.  
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman sent good wishes for “friends and family” members in US states that suffered massive outages due to snow storms.  
“I couldn't start without having to put few words of hope and good wishes for our friends, and I would add family members, in many places in Texas, Oklahoma, California, Louisiana,” he said in remarks during the opening of the International Energy Forum dialogue on Wednesday. 
“I certainly, as a Saudi, as someone who is heading this sector, I can speak volumes about the friendship and partnerships and sense of family that we have with so many of these states. I can speak on behalf of the whole sector to say that our hearts and minds are with you, and as always Saudi Arabia does stand ready to extend any support that we can render.”
“We would leave no capacity that we have within our reach, that we could offer to help and support that we will be ready and stand ready to be that supportive friend and supportive family member.” 
The extreme weather conditions this week have been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. 
Widespread power outages left millions of Texans without electricity or heat, sparking a fury this week among residents and politicians who are asking who was to blame for a massive failure of the state’s energy infrastructure.

 

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 327 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 165 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, nine in Madinah, six in Asir, six in Hail, four in Najran and four in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 365,017 after 371 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,450 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

DUBAI: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) on Thursday has approved the use and importation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers, but will test the vaccine once they receive the shipments, state news agency SPA reported.
The authority uses a scientific process to approve vaccines based on safety and efficacy results of clinical studies and other data provided by manufacturers, the report added.
Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces also announced on Wednesday that they will be inoculating their employees against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

 


Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Balawi, deputy commander of the Saudi Air Defense Forces, held a meeting to review the plans and initiatives.
Leaders from the Kingdom’s regions, air bases, fleets and other groups were in attendance, along with a team from the Ministry of Defense’s temporary crisis support cell for the coronavirus pandemic.
They urged employees to register their data through their units in the ministry’s inoculation system and to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.
The Kingdom launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Dec. 17, 2020 after receiving its first consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a day before in an effort to control the outbreak.
Saudi Arabia is the second country in the Gulf Cooperation Council, after Bahrain, to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it was approved by SFDA.

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said.
Yellen “emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change,” the Treasury said in a statement.

