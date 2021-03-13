You are here

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity readiness

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness
A member of the military specialised in cyber defense works on a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP file photo)
Rashid Hassan

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness

Training initiatives to improve Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity readiness
  • Professionals are getting a boost to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks in Saudi Arabia
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Cyberterrorism and cyberwars are successful due to the vulnerability of computer networks and critical infrastructure, and these weak spots have the potential to place the Kingdom at significant additional risk.
Training programs are available in various fields of cybersecurity, a rising profession globally and one that is in high demand in Saudi Arabia, including cloud security, incident handling, web applications security, and advanced network forensics CISSP Certification GISP to support the country’s ongoing information security efforts.
One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21. It runs until April 1 and is designed to give professionals flexible access to in-depth and practical courses online.
Legal expert Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan called the program a good opportunity to upskill. “We are expecting big numbers of interested students and employees to enroll immediately to best utilize this initiative,” he told Arab News.
Society was experiencing new challenges and changes due to the pandemic, he said, meaning new models would be adopted based on new technologies. “Therefore, we need to provide such initiatives to prepare our professionals to build their skills as career goals to act with new technology. I do have strong confidence that participants can advance their careers and develop skills through world-class online cyber security training delivered by leading security practitioners.”

HIGHLIGHT

One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21.

He added that the SANS initiative would also allow participants the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded security professionals from the region who were facing similar career and organizational challenges.
According to IDC’s annual Saudi Arabia CIO Survey 2020, 25 percent of enterprises in the Kingdom plan to deploy on-premises and dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.
However, security concerns form one of the three main obstacles toward cloud adoption. The same survey said that enterprises needed to be better equipped in current times in order to respond to cyberattacks, data breaches and privacy violations effectively.
“The Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, has been significantly exposed to geopolitical threat actors,” said Ned Baltagi, managing director Middle East and Africa at the SANS Institute. “In the current post-pandemic era, with looming lockdowns, closed borders, and remotely dispersed workforces, adopting cloud platforms is the way forward for enterprises. With SANS Riyadh March 2021, we continue to place emphasis on building skills to manage security practices in the cloud, as well as offer web application security.”

Topics: Cybersecurity cybercrimes

Canada judge denies ex-Saudi spy chief’s asset freeze appeal

Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Canada judge denies ex-Saudi spy chief's asset freeze appeal

Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
  • Lawsuit alleges that Al-Jabri conspired with at least 21 other people to misappropriate $4.3 billion in funds from Saudi companies
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A judge in Canada has denied a request to lift an asset freezing order by a former Saudi spymaster residing in Toronto.

In a ruling announced on Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets and rebutted claims that a Canadian lawsuit alleging he is corrupt is part of a “persecution campaign” against him, CBC reported.

Gilmore also rejected evidence given by a former CIA counterterrorism expert contained within the request, while also questioning why Al-Jabri refused to answer questions surrounding allegations that he funneled security funds to himself, family members and associates.

The lawsuit alleges that Al-Jabri conspired with at least 21 other people to misappropriate $4.3 billion in funds from Saudi companies intended to support the Kingdom’s counterterrorism activities.

Gilmore ruled that the Saudi companies had grounds to sue Al-Jabri because he had not adequately explained the alleged fraudulent activity, which has been laid out in a 150-page forensic report prepared for the plaintiffs by accounting firm Deloitte.

She said Al-Jabri had “merely glossed over” hundreds of millions of dollars linked to him, members of his family and some of his associates.

She referenced the fact that Al-Jabri had not sworn an affidavit on the origins of the assets, which include bank accounts in Europe, Malta and the US, as well as a $13 million mansion in Toronto.

“Without an affidavit, the plaintiffs were left without a means to fully explore the issues (of fraud) raised by his counsel,” Gilmore said.

In a hearing in January attended by Canadian lawyers representing the Saudi companies, Gilmore granted a worldwide freezing order on Al-Jabri’s assets based on evidence contained in the report from Deloitte, as well as a voluminous affidavit from the CEO of the holding company for the Saudi companies.

However, during a hearing in February, Al-Jabri’s lawyers sought to have the freezing order, known as a Mareva injunction, lifted.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Canada

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
  • The Saudi and Greek air forces will carry out joint sorties and exercises in the skies over the Mediterranean Sea
  • The exercise aims to refine and develop the skills of the air and technical crews and raise the combat readiness of Saudi air forces
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Royal Saudi Air Forces fighter jets arrived in Greece on Saturday ahead of their participation in military exercise Eye of the Falcon 1, which will take place in March.
The F-15C fighter jets touched down with their air, technical and support crews in Crete.
The Saudi and Greek air forces will carry out joint sorties and exercises in the skies over the Mediterranean Sea.
Saudi air force personnel were greeted on arrival by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Greece Dr. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar and other officials.
The exercise aims to refine and develop the skills of the air and technical crews and raise the combat readiness of Saudi air forces.
It also aims to facilitate the exchange of military experiences in planning and implementing air operations.

Topics: Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF) Greece Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 372,456
  • A total of 6,563 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 351 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 175 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 13 in Madinah, eight in Asir, seven in Hail, three in the Northern Borders region, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,456 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,563 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The health ministry said that more than 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across 500 vaccination sites in the Kingdom to date. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy, Jason D. Greenblatt writes in Newsweek

Saudi Arabia worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy, Jason D. Greenblatt writes in Newsweek
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy, Jason D. Greenblatt writes in Newsweek

Saudi Arabia worked hard to help protect US interests in the region, former Middle East envoy, Jason D. Greenblatt writes in Newsweek
  • Jason D. Greenblatt: Critical voices regarding the Iranian threat are those in the Middle East itself
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has worked hard to help protect American interests in the region, contrary to what has been portrayed, Jason D. Greenblatt, former President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, said in an opinion piece for news magazine Newsweek.

Greenblatt was reacting to an earlier The Washington Post commentary which claimed that the Kingdom’s interests “often run counter” to the US and “have often complicated them, especially in recent years.”

“This is surprising, since one of the greatest threats faced by the United States today is Iran’s nuclear and hegemonic ambition. On that front, the Kingdom worked hard with the Trump administration to assist us in protecting US national security interests and the interests of our allies,” Greenblatt wrote.

“The Biden administration appears to be taking a different, misguided and unfortunate approach with the Iranian regime, which might cause the Kingdom and others most at risk to seek alliances elsewhere.”

Another Trump-era senior official, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier scolded the new US administration for refusing to put America first, especially with its softened approach with Iran’s nuclear program.

“This connotes weakness and, I promise you, the Iranian leadership understands how to drive a truck through American weakness,” Pompeo told Arab News.

Greenblatt emphasized that the “critical voices regarding the Iranian threat are those in the Middle East itself.”

“Instead, the US is now placing some European nations on the highest pedestal of influence when it comes to Iran,” he wrote.

“These European nations are not at risk from Iran in the same way our Middle East allies are. Some of these European nations act purely out of naked economic self-interest, irrespective of the security concerns of the United States and our allies. That is their right, but let’s at least candidly acknowledge that.”

The former envoy said that the Kingdom and its leadership, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been ally, friend and partner to America’s regional interests.

“Based on my extensive experience with the crown prince and those who work closely with him, the crown prince serving in that leadership role would greatly benefit the people of Saudi Arabia, the United States and our other allies in the region – including our most important regional ally, Israel,” Greenblatt wrote, dispelling the Washington Post commentary’s criticism that the relationship with Saudi Arabia was bigger than any one individual.

“Politics, diplomacy and so much else in life is not just black and white. Unless we behave and speak in a nuanced manner and recognize the differences we may have with our friends, partners and allies, while also understanding that we will only move our societies forward if we work together where we can and respect each other, we will fail to achieve the progress we strive for,” Greenblatt wrote.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Jason Greenblatt

Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Saudi Health official

Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Saudi Health official
A nurse holds a bottle of a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at Scott Hospital in Maseru on March 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Europe vaccine withdrawal 'temporary': Saudi Health official

Europe vaccine withdrawal ‘temporary’: Saudi Health official
  • Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 14,227,459 people having been vaccinated so far
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine had been withdrawn in a limited number of European countries to ensure its safety, the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said, adding that this was a “temporary and precautionary measure” commonly done with vaccines.
“We assure you that some of these countries have returned to using it after it was proven safe,” said Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly in a tweet. “We confirm that the vaccines in the Kingdom are safe and effective.”
Saudi Arabia reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,556.
The Health Ministry reported 360 new cases, meaning that 381,708 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,935 remaining active cases, with 542 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 174 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 59 in the Eastern Province, 45 in Makkah and 14 in Madinah.
In addition, 367 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 372,217 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has conducted 14,227,459 PCR tests, with 51,656 carried out in the past 24 hours.

FASTFACTS

381,708 Total cases

372,217 Recoveries

6,556 Deaths

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine and 14,227,459 PCR tests have been conducted. 

Topics: Coroanvirus

