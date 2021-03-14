EU says conflict in Syria is still far from a solution

You are here

Activists paint the wall of a landmark erected in a roundabout in Idlib on March 14, 2021, a day ahead of the 10th anniversary of the uprising against Bashar al-Assad. (AFP)
DUBAI: The European Union said it will renew sanctions against the Syrian regime in May, saying the conflict in the war-torn country is still far from a solution. 

The EU called on the Syrian regime to end repression and release all detainees. Adding that the regime and its allies should implement the Security Council relsolutions, in remarks quoted by Al Arabiya TV. 

The news comes after it has been reported that Syria’s first lady Asma Al-Assad, who is also a British citizen, may be prosecuted and stripped of her UK citizenship.

A preliminary investigation was opened by the Metropolitan police into allegations that she incited and encouraged terrorist acts during the country’s civil war.

Topics: Syria conflict

DUBAI: The Houthi militia’s official spokesman has attempted to retract the group’s implicit rejection of a recent US peace proposal by sharing a “clarification” Twitter post claiming that “discussions” over the plan “were still ongoing.”
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam earlier expressed the group’s rejection of US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking’s proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen.
Abdul-Salam said the Houthis see that “there’s nothing new” in the US envoy’s proposal, adding that “it represents the Saudi and international vision.”
However, the militia group appears to have backtracked its blatant rejection stance later on.
On Saturday Abdul-Salam shared a Twitter post from an interview with Almasirah TV where he had spoken about the US peace plan.
The Houthi spokesperson retweeted the post which said it is a “clarification” that the Houthis did not reject the Oman-sponsored peace talks.
“[Abdul-Salam] only expressed reservations towards the current state of Lenderking’s peace plan,” the tweet by a Almasirah TV anchor said.
“He confirmed that discussions about it are still ongoing,” the anchor added.
Lenderking, speaking at an online forum organized by the Atlantic Council think tank on Friday, said that “a sound plan” has been put before the Houthi leadership for “a number of days.”
But it appears the group is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, said Lenderking, who was on a 17-day trip to the region to revive efforts to end the six-year conflict.
The Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia were said to have given their approval for the plan.

Topics: Yemen US Houthi PEACE PLAN

  • Seven COVID-19 related fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours
DUBAI: Coronavirus cases in the UAE hit below 2,000 for first time in over a month, with health authorities confirming 1,992 infections overnight after conducting 232,901 additional COVID-19 tests.

The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on Jan. 5 with 1,967 infections.

The country’s caseload is now at 526,397, with 1,395 deaths including seven fatalities reported during the past 24 hours. An additional 2,169 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 405,647, state news agency WAM said.

The Dubai government has partnered with Breathonix to carry out a joint clinical trial to assess the accuracy of an easy-to-use breath test to detect COVID-19 within one minute.

The trials are being conducted at the Dubai Health Authority’s Nadd Al-Hamar primary health care center for 2,500 patients.

The UAE has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far 6,516,723 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 65.89 doses per 100 people.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

  • Iran had released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest last Sunday
DUBAI: A trial to present fresh charges against a British-Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran convened Sunday, her supporters said, casting uncertainty over her future following her release from prison.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court in Tehran to face new charges of spreading “propaganda against Iran,” wrote Tulip Siddiq, a member of the British Parliament who represents her area of London and campaigned for her release. A verdict was expected next week, Siddiq added. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The new trial came a week after Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her prison sentence on widely refuted spying charges. Although she was allowed to remove her ankle monitor and leave house arrest when her sentence formally ended, she remains unable to fly home to her family in London.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny. While employed at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, she was taken into custody at the airport as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family in the capital of Tehran in 2016.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s yearslong case has sparked international outrage and strained ties between Britain and Iran. Her supporters have described her as collateral in a long-running dispute over a debt of some 400 million pounds ($530 million) owed to Iran by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. The shah abandoned the throne in 1979 and the Islamic Revolution installed the clerically overseen system that endures today.
Rights groups accuse Iran of using dual-national detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies.
Authorities released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from prison on furlough last March because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, and she was detained in her parents' home in Tehran. Last fall, Iranian state TV abruptly announced the new indictment against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but her trial was adjourned until this week.
Authorities in London and Tehran deny that Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case is linked to the repayment deal for the non-delivery of tanks. But a prisoner exchange that freed four American citizens in 2016 saw the U.S. pay a similar sum to Iran the same day of their release.
In a call last week with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he stressed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s “continued confinement remains completely unacceptable.” Iran’s readout of the same telephone call made no mention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case, instead claiming that Johnson had emphasized to Rouhani “the need to repay the country’s debts to Iran.”

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe UK

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Sisi has stressed the importance of reaching a political settlement in Libya and has urged the country’s leaders to maintain a “Libyan-Libyan” dialogue to curb foreign interference. 

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said it was important to build on positive steps towards a political settlement in Libya during a phone call with the new head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi.

Sisi also congratulated Menfi on the formation of a new executive authority in Libya and on the new government obtaining the parliament’s confidence, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.  

Menfi, during the phone call, hailed Egypt’s sincere efforts in seeking to restore security and stability in Libya.

The phone call comes only few days after Libya's parliament voted to back the unity government led by interim PM Abdel-Hamid Dbeibeh.

Topics: Egypt Libya

  • The UAE submitted the written statement to the UN Security Council for its open debate on conflict and food security convened by the United States, in its capacity as President of the Council for March
DUBAI:  The UAE has called on the UN Security Council to condemn the obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid by armed groups and demand that they fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE submitted the written statement to the UN Security Council for its open debate on conflict and food security convened by the United States, in its capacity as President of the Council for March.

“Protracted conflicts, in particular, pose grave risks for the health and livelihoods of women, men, and children,” the UAE statement explained.

“This was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to humanitarian aid and worsened the situation in areas already devastated by conflict."

Recognizing the importance of food security to ensure human security, the UAE has been actively supporting the UN in its global efforts to supply necessary provisions, including food, to those in conflict zones.

In its statement, the UAE recalled the establishment of an air bridge operation in partnership with the World Food Programme in May 2020 that reconnected aid operations with supplies of medical equipment, goods, and expertise in a time when food insecurity in conflict areas was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE also highlighted its recent announcement of $230 million in funding to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in February, in continuation of its efforts to alleviate hunger and suffering in the region and across the world.

Emphasizing that predictive modeling for natural disasters and disease outbreaks could be an integral asset to the Security Council’s preventative action, the UAE recommended that the council take into consideration risk factors when discussing issues on its agenda.

The statement went on to stress that women and young people need to be a part of reaching a sustainable solution for conflict-induced food insecurity.

Additionally, the UAE affirmed its commitment to focusing on addressing food insecurity during its membership on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.

Topics: UAE United Nations Security Council UN Security Council terrorism

