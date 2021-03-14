You are here

A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000: Monitor
Destroyed buildings are seen on a deserted street in Homs, Syria January 30, 2013. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

  • The war has forced more than half the country’s pre-war population to flee their homes
BEIRUT: The overall death toll for Syria’s civil war has reached 388,652 since it began a decade ago this month, a war monitor said on Sunday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the figures includes almost 117,388 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.
Attacks by the Syrian regime and allied militia forces accounted for the majority of civilian deaths, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on sources inside Syria for its reports.
The Observatory’s previous tally was issued in December and stood at more than 387,000.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 2020 saw the lowest annual death toll since the war began with just over 10,000 deaths.
Battles slowed this year as a cease-fire held in northwestern Syria and attention turned to containing the coronavirus pandemic.
The Observatory also documented at least 16,000 deaths in government prisons and detention centers since the conflict erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the figures includes almost 117,388 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.

It said, however, that the real number was likely higher because its tally does no include 88,000 people believed to have died of torture in regime prisons.
Today the Syrian regime controls more than 60 percent of the country after a string of Russia-backed victories against rebels since 2015.
Among the regions still beyond its reach are the last rebel enclave of Idlib in the northwest, Turkish-held areas along the northern border, and northeastern parts of the country held by US-backed Kurdish forces.
The war has forced more than half the country’s pre-war population to flee their homes. Some 200,000 people have gone missing, according to the war monitor.

US seeks to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside UN in Yemen — State Department

US seeks to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside UN in Yemen — State Department
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.
“He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country’s government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.
The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen were wholly responsible for conditions in an overcrowded migrant detention center in Sanaa where dozens died in a fire, the UN migration agency said on Sunday.

“Conditions in the holding facility, which was three times over capacity, were inhumane and unsafe,” said Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization for Migration.

The agency chief rejected attempts by the Houthis to deflect blame on to the UN, and he denied the militia’s claims that his organization had neglected the center and failed to install safety equipment, and had refused to send the migrants back to their home countries.

“The IOM does not establish, manage or supervise detention centers in Yemen or anywhere else in the world,” he said. “Our teams provided migrants essential services like food, healthcare and water that they otherwise would not have received.”

Dozens of local rights groups, activists and government officials have called for an international investigation into the deadly fire on March 7. They accuse the Houthis of hastily burying the dead and intimidating survivors and their families to hide the truth. 

The official death toll from the blaze is 43, all migrants from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan. Many survivors are being treated in hospital for burns and the effects of smoke inhalation.

However, the true number of deaths is thought to be far higher, possibly in the hundreds. Under local and international pressure to disclose the number of dead, the Houthis forced leaders of east African communities in Sanaa to issue a statement that blamed the UN migration agency. 

Dozens of African migrants took part in a protest on Sunday outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Aden to demand information about the dead, improvements in their conditions, and for those responsible for the fire to be brought to justice.

“We are so tired, young people died for no reason. There are still lots of injured people in hospital,” one migrant said. A survivor displayed his injuries from the fire and other migrants showed graphic images of charred corpses. 

Eastern Libya forces say arrested top Daesh figure

Eastern Libya forces say arrested top Daesh figure
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

  • The operation targeted the most prominent Daesh leader in Libya, leading to his arrest
  • Daesh gained a foothold in Libya amid the chaos that reigned after Qaddafi was toppled in 2011
TRIPOLI: Forces loyal to Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar announced Sunday the arrest of a top Daesh figure in the south of the North African country.
The eastern-based marshal’s forces led an operation in the southern desert town of Ubari targeting the “most prominent leader” of Daesh in Libya, Mohamed Miloud Mohamed — who goes by Abu Omar — leading to his arrest, said a statement by Haftar’s spokesman Ahmad Al-Mesmari.
Abu Omar was among the top Daesh leaders in Libya when the group took control of the central coastal city of Sirte in 2015, the statement added.
The militants made Sirte a stronghold where they trained fighters and orchestrated attacks, including killing scores of foreign tourists in neighboring Tunisia, before they were driven out of the Libyan city in 2016.
Daesh gained a foothold in Libya amid the chaos that reigned in the country after dictator Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.
Described as a “dangerous terrorist,” Abu Omar had “close ties” with Abu Moaz Al-Iraqi, the head of Daesh in Libya, who was killed last September by pro-Haftar forces, Mesmari’s statement said.
Abu Omar is also accused of having abducted in 2015 four Italian engineers, who were freed after payment of a ransom estimated at four million euros ($4.8 million), it added.
A political crisis in the wake of Qaddafi’s overthrow saw the oil-rich country split between rival authorities in the east and west and the disintegration of security apparatuses, creating fertile ground for militant groups like Daesh to take root.
After Daesh was ousted from Sirte the group was significantly weakened in Libya, but its members have retreated into the desert or blended in with the population on the Mediterranean coast.
A new transitional government was recently approved under a UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue to unify the country’s institutions and is due to be sworn in on Monday.

Son’s desperate attempt to save father after Jordanian hospital ran out of oxygen

Son’s desperate attempt to save father after Jordanian hospital ran out of oxygen
Updated 15 March 2021
Raed Omari

  • Saleh Awad Allawansah, 75, was one of seven COVID-19 patients who died at the Al-Hussein New Salt Hospital
  • Son Mahmoud calls for those responsible to be punished
AMMAN: The son of an elderly Jordanian man who died from COVID-19 after the hospital ran out of oxygen has described the heartbreaking moments when his father could no longer breath.

Saleh Awad Allawansah, 75, was one of seven patients who died at the Al-Hussein New Salt Hospital on Saturday in a tragedy that has sparked widespread anger in the kingdom.

Mahmoud Saleh Allawansah told Arab News that the resignation of Jordan’s health minister was not enough.

“I hold the prime minister accountable and I wish that legal proceedings take place and that all those involved in this incident receive the right punishment with no mercy,” he said, his voice shaking with anger.

Allawansah described how the family had taken his father to the hospital at the start of the month, but noticed straight away the poor standard of care “including medical and security staff, equipment and hygiene.”

“We were with my father, sometimes carrying out the duties of nurses and were doing the cleaning to protect him,” Allawansah said.

Despite the family’s best efforts, Saleh’s condition started to deteriorate.

Last week, doctors told the family that the virus had caused inflammation in the lung and that he required the use of a device to aid his breathing.

“The inflammation was no doubt large but the doctor told us many patients with even worse cases had recovered,” Saleh said.

The family said it was about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday when oxygen levels at the hospital started going down.

“It did not come to my mind that there would be an oxygen problem in the hospital because when you talk about oxygen in a modern hospital that all the Salt city residents are proud of … we never expected a problem,” Allawansah said.

“I thought it might be a simple thing maybe caused by the way my father was sitting on the chair. It took me almost 30 minutes changing my father’s seating position on the right, left, on the bed and chair until I figured out a position where I felt my father was comfortable.

“Then we sat and put the lights off over the bed. (After) only 15 minutes my father couldn’t fight the lack of oxygen,and then my father passed away. I knew it from the change in the computer screen and from the change of the color of his face, which turned yellow. I called the nurses who tried to resuscitate him but all in vain, my father passed away.”

 

 

The hospital’s director and four others have been detained for questioning amid the fall out from the tragedy.

King Abdullah visited the facility on Saturday and angrily ordered the director to step down.

Jordan’s parliament held emergency sessions on Sunday as protests took place across the country.

Discontent grows among Lebanon’s Shiite communities

Discontent grows among Lebanon’s Shiite communities
The protests were in Bekaa and came as the national currency continued to slide in value, with the black market dollar exchange rate hitting LBP13,000. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Protests erupt in areas traditionally supportive of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement
BEIRUT: There is growing discontent among Lebanon’s Shiite community, with protests in areas that are traditionally supportive of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

The protests were in the south and northern Bekaa and came as the national currency continued to slide in value, with the black market dollar exchange rate hitting LBP13,000 on Sunday.
Activist Hussein Ezz El-Din said that many Shiites loyal to the two political parties worked in public institutions or those established by them.
“During the previous period of the popular uprisings, these people did not express their dissatisfaction in the street, and it was impossible to rise (up),” he told Arab News. “Most of the Shiite protesters in the street were either left-wing or independent. But, with the unprecedented collapse of the Lebanese pound over the past week, these people are beginning to show their anger. Their salaries, which are paid in the local currency, are no longer sufficient for them for more than a week. Even people who get their paychecks in dollars from Hezbollah have begun to feel the heat.”
There has been an increase in theft in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Bekaa and the south, according to reports from the Internal Security Forces, as well as an increase in clashes between clans. The uptick in fighting and criminal activity  suggests that the reach of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, which are the de facto authority in these areas, was retreating. The Lebanese pound lost more than 20 percent of its value in 24 hours.
A videotape circulating on social media showed Sheikh Yasser Auda, who is loyal to Hezbollah, berating the party. He said the situation was no longer tolerable and that people were hungry. “If they are still silent, it is because they respect Hezbollah and the Amal Movement until now.”
Auda, who deals with jurisprudence and social issues, said that Shiites could no longer tolerate “humiliation” to this degree.
“Where have you taken us?” he demanded to know. “Stop asking us to be patient and stop laughing at our beards. Whoever gets hungry will turn into a thief and drug dealer. How can a person, who has to feed his children, buy medicine for his father, pay the rent or hospital expenses, be patient?”
He called on Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to think about Lebanon. He said they should think about how they integrated themselves into their homeland and respected their people because all sects were hungry, even the Lebanese army. “People are screaming under the table today, but tomorrow they will be screaming over the table, and then how will you respond?”
Activist Ali Al-Amin said that Hezbollah loyalists concealed their pain because, if they raised their voice, they would be accused of treason. “There is a muffled discontent that may appear when the time is right,” he told Arab News. “The needs will increase the chaos and congestion, and we do not know how people explode.”
Two prominent party loyalists, Anis Al-Naqash and Qassem Kassir, raised the issue of Hezbollah’s fate in light of the worsening economic crisis.
Al-Naqash said the collapse of Lebanon would be the end of the resistance, while Kassir asked the party to become independent of Iran, return from Syria where it fought for Iran in defense of President Bashar Assad, and to turn its attention toward Lebanon’s domestic chaos.
But Hezbollah loyalists accused Kassir of betrayal, with the campaign against him persisting until he offered an apology.
El-Din said that those who received their salaries in dollars from Hezbollah had begun to feel hostility from neighbors, relatives, and the community. “A social rift has taken place. People criticize them and tell them that the money in their pockets will not buy them anything when the shops close and ‘you will starve like us.’”
He added that these people did not have excuses to defend themselves. Instead, their flaunting of luxury cars had decreased and they had curtailed their social mobility. “In Tyre, people cannot afford to drive to work. When the neighbor of the rich man gets hungry, he will knock on his door, and when general stability is shaken, it will affect everyone.”

