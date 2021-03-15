You are here

German ICU doctors urge 'immediate return' to partial lockdown
Members of the medical staff in protective suits transport a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2021
BERLIN: Intensive care doctors in Germany warned Monday that the country would need to make an “immediate return” to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave,” Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany’s intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.
Germany has seen a rise in cases since it began a gradual easing of coronavirus measures late February, allowing schools, hairdressers and other businesses to partially reopen.

"It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate," said one critic of Macron's initiative.
French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for the low representation of Arabs in a new bid to promote role models for immigrant communities.

A list of 318 people published to show the “diversity of France” in street names was posted by Towns Minister Nadia Hai after Macron said names for public spaces such as squares and buildings discriminated against ethnic minorities.

Louis-Georges Tin, a French academic and activist from the Representative Council of Black Associations, said while the list is “a good thing in principle,” it fails to achieve the diversity it intends to promote.

“There really aren’t so many blacks and Arabs on the list,” he said. “It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate.”

He added: “If the message is supposed to be that they want to promote diversity, no one is going to understand it.”

Critics have pointed out that many of the list’s figures are white and 79 percent are men. They all count as immigrants to France because they or their parents immigrated to the country, often from other European nations.

Among the ethnic minority figures on the list is Ahmed Boughera El-Ouafi, an Algerian who fought for the French during World War I before winning a gold medal in the marathon at the 1928 Olympics.

Begum travelled to Syria after being recruited online at the age of 15.
One of the UK’s most famous artists has described the government’s treatment of Shamima Begum, the British woman who went to Syria to join Daesh in 2015, as “disgraceful.”

Begum, who joined the terrorist group in Syria when she was 15 years old alongside two other British schoolgirls from London, had her citizenship revoked in 2019 by the Home Office.

She has since been forced to live in a refugee camp run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In February, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Begum, now 21, would not be permitted to return to Britain to pursue an appeal against the Home Office decision.

British-Indian sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor — famous for the Orbit Tower in the Olympic Park in London, among other things — called the treatment of Begum a “disgraceful indictment of our national conscience.”

In a statement, he said: “Let us for one moment imagine that four young white school girls from Wiltshire were enticed to go to Syria and join IS (Daesh). Would they be seen as terrorists or victims of terrorists?”

He added: “We have no doubt that we would be demanding that no expense be spared and not a moment wasted in having them returned to the safety of their homes in England. The fact that Shamima wants to come back to the UK shows that she is willing to face the law here for her past mistakes.

“Shamima is a British citizen, and it is her right to be tried in the British courts by a jury of her peers for any offence she may have committed.”

Violence, corruption and economic collapse have made life in Syria difficult for millions of people.
ROME: The Vatican’s Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO) has announced that it will support job-creation projects in Syria so that people who have fled the war-torn country can return.

The announcement was made on the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict, which has left several hundred thousand dead, displaced 12 million and left 12.4 million — 60 percent of the population — affected by food insecurity.

“Today, Syria is wounded and bleeding badly … We really must be close to the local population and help it to heal its physical, psychological and spiritual wounds,” said Father Kuriacose Cherupuzhathottathil, secretary of ROACA.

“We all are called to do more and quickly, so that we can help to build there a society based on non-violence, dialogue, respect for human dignity and fundamental freedoms, pluralism, democracy, citizenship, and separation between religion and state,” he added.

“People there need security, homes, schools, jobs, hospitals. This is why we aim to promote projects helping Christians and Muslims in Syria so that they can live a dignified … life.”

Projects financed by ROACO are implemented on the ground by Catholic NGOs. Most of them are in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, where ROACO has financed 26 projects in the past 10 years.

“Each of those projects aims to witness the pope’s love for Syria. He hopes peace and prosperity will reign again there soon,” Cherupuzhathottathil said.

On the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict, Pope Francis lamented its many devastating effects on the Syrian people.

The war, he said, “has caused one of the worst humanitarian disasters of our times — an untold number of dead and wounded, millions of refugees, thousands missing, destruction, violence of all kinds and immense suffering for the entire population, especially the most vulnerable such as children, women and the elderly.”

The pope renewed his “heartfelt appeal” for all parties to the conflict to “show signs of goodwill, so that a glimmer of hope may open up for the exhausted population.”

He urged the international community to make a “decisive and renewed” commitment to rebuild Syria so that “once the weapons have been laid down, the social fabric can be mended and reconstruction and economic recovery can begin.”

YANGON: Five anti-coup protesters were killed at demonstrations in Myanmar on Monday, according to witnesses and residents, a day after the country saw its highest death toll since the military seized power.
In the central city of Myingyan, “three people including a woman... were killed with gunshots,” said a resident, adding that they had to retrieve the injured from the streets.
Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.
“One of them was shot in his chest and died... another one was shot in the head.”
The fresh violence comes after Myanmar saw at least 44 dead in anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday — making it the deadliest day since the February 1 coup.

LONDON: Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.
The Syrian civil war is 10 years old: In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed into a multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.
"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"We are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," Raab said.
Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara’ Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

