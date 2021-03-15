You are here

  • Home
  • Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum

Begum travelled to Syria after being recruited online at the age of 15. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rshnk

Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
  • Sir Anish Kapoor: ‘It is her right to be tried in the British courts by a jury of her peers’
  • Begum went to Syria to join Daesh in 2015
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

One of the UK’s most famous artists has described the government’s treatment of Shamima Begum, the British woman who went to Syria to join Daesh in 2015, as “disgraceful.”

Begum, who joined the terrorist group in Syria when she was 15 years old alongside two other British schoolgirls from London, had her citizenship revoked in 2019 by the Home Office.

She has since been forced to live in a refugee camp run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In February, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Begum, now 21, would not be permitted to return to Britain to pursue an appeal against the Home Office decision.

British-Indian sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor — famous for the Orbit Tower in the Olympic Park in London, among other things — called the treatment of Begum a “disgraceful indictment of our national conscience.”

In a statement, he said: “Let us for one moment imagine that four young white school girls from Wiltshire were enticed to go to Syria and join IS (Daesh). Would they be seen as terrorists or victims of terrorists?”

He added: “We have no doubt that we would be demanding that no expense be spared and not a moment wasted in having them returned to the safety of their homes in England. The fact that Shamima wants to come back to the UK shows that she is willing to face the law here for her past mistakes.

“Shamima is a British citizen, and it is her right to be tried in the British courts by a jury of her peers for any offence she may have committed.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Anish Kapoor Daesh European Terrorism

Related

UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum may not be ‘continuing threat,’ UK court told
World
‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum may not be ‘continuing threat,’ UK court told

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum

Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
  • Dutch FM: Focus of ICJ challenge is on not allowing Syrian president to act with ‘impunity’
  • ‘The Assad regime has committed horrific crimes time after time. The evidence is overwhelming. There must be consequences’
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dutch push to bring Syrian President Bashar Assad to justice for “horrific crimes and gross violations of human rights” is gathering momentum.

Six months since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenge was first announced, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told Sky News on Monday that he is now “more optimistic” about bringing Assad to justice, but admitted the process could take years.

“The Assad regime has committed horrific crimes time after time. The evidence is overwhelming. There must be consequences,” Blok said last year when his government announced the challenge.

“Large numbers of Syrians have been tortured, murdered, forcibly disappeared and subjected to poison-gas attacks, or have lost everything fleeing for their lives.”

Ignoring legal action as a recourse against Assad would risk giving him “impunity,” Blok said.

Multilateral action against the regime is regularly blocked by Russia and China at the UN Security Council (UNSC), which is why, Blok said, the Netherlands has chosen to challenge Assad in the UN’s highest court, the ICJ.

The Dutch legal challenge hinges on Syria’s alleged breach of the UN Convention against Torture, which it ratified in 2004.

The impasse in the UNSC means this could be the best hope for holding the Assad regime accountable for its crimes.

“I am more optimistic because from the beginning the Netherlands was convinced we should take this step to hold the Syrian government accountable,” Blok said.

“Now we have been joined by Canada, and Syria has confirmed it is willing to start talks. We feel we have a very fair case,” he added.

“The Netherlands, Canada and Syria are all parties to the Convention against Torture, which means countries can hold each other accountable for violations.”

The Dutch are poised to enter diplomatic negotiations with the regime, and have made Syria’s cessation of torture, the release of political prisoners, and compensation payments to victims central demands moving forward.

Blok acknowledged that the demands are ambitious, but explained that he wants to pursue diplomatic negotiations before going down the legal route.

“We should tread carefully now. We hold the Syrian government — and of course President Assad is the head of the government — accountable,” Blok said.

“That means we first have to start diplomatic negotiations with them, and that is what we will do now. I cannot foretell the outcome, but what I can say is that if unfortunately these talks do not end in the result I am hoping for — an end to the violations of the treaty and an end to the violence — an option is open to indeed go to court,” he added.

“It won’t be easy and, of course, cynicism is an easy way out, but it’s a dead end street because then we would leave Syria with impunity.”

Topics: Assad regime International Court of Justice (ICJ) Stef Blok Dutch

Related

London-based company used to ship the ammonium nitrate that caused last August’s devastating explosion in Beirut has been linked to three individuals known to have ties to Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Probe suggests links between Assad regime, Beirut blast
Erdogan accuses Assad regime of violating Idlib cease-fire
Middle-East
Erdogan accuses Assad regime of violating Idlib cease-fire

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • AstraZeneca says 37 reports of blood clots out of 17 million people vaccinated in Europe
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and European regulators have said there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
Germany’s health minister said the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had been vaccinated.
“Today’s decision is a purely precautionary measure,” Jens Spahn said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would likewise suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Union’s drug regulatory agency will weigh in on the vaccine. He said France hopes to resume using the formula soon.
Italy’s medicines regulator also announced a precautionary, temporary ban.
AstraZeneca said on its website that there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain. The drugmaker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.
In fact, it said the incidence of clots is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar to that of other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have also said that the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.
The AstraZeneca shot has become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to vaccinate their citizens against COVID-19. But Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are also used on the continent, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine has been authorized but not yet delivered.
In the US, which relies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca is expected to apply any day now for authorization.
Blood clots can travel through the body and cause heart attacks, strokes and deadly blockages in the lungs. AstraZeneca reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, or a type of clot that often develops in the legs, and 22 instances of pulmonary embolisms, or clots in the lungs.
Denmark last week became the first country to temporarily halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate. It said one person developed clots and died 10 days after receiving at least one dose. The other countries include Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo and Bulgaria.
Last week, Germany and France were among the nations that stuck by the shot, while Italy suspended only a specific batch of the vaccine. Britain is standing by AstraZeneca’s vaccine for now.
Spahn, the German health minister, said of the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca shot: “The most important thing for confidence is transparency.” He said both first and second doses of the vaccine would be affected by the suspension.
German authorities have encouraged anyone who feels increasingly ill more than four days after receiving the shot — for example, with persistent headaches or dot-shaped bruises — to seek medical attention.
Germany has received slightly over 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Spahn said about 1.6 million doses of the shot have so far been administered in the country.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
World
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi health ministry denies halting use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry denies halting use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list
“It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate,” said one critic of Macron's initiative. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list

France criticized for low Arab representation in ‘model immigrant’ list
  • ‘There really aren’t so many blacks and Arabs on the list’
  • ‘It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate’
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for the low representation of Arabs in a new bid to promote role models for immigrant communities.

A list of 318 people published to show the “diversity of France” in street names was posted by Towns Minister Nadia Hai after Macron said names for public spaces such as squares and buildings discriminated against ethnic minorities.

Louis-Georges Tin, a French academic and activist from the Representative Council of Black Associations, said while the list is “a good thing in principle,” it fails to achieve the diversity it intends to promote.

“There really aren’t so many blacks and Arabs on the list,” he said. “It is striking that even when they are trying to promote diversity, they manage to discriminate.”

He added: “If the message is supposed to be that they want to promote diversity, no one is going to understand it.”

Critics have pointed out that many of the list’s figures are white and 79 percent are men. They all count as immigrants to France because they or their parents immigrated to the country, often from other European nations.

Among the ethnic minority figures on the list is Ahmed Boughera El-Ouafi, an Algerian who fought for the French during World War I before winning a gold medal in the marathon at the 1928 Olympics.

Topics: France Louis-Georges Tin French Arabs

Related

Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure
World
Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure
France’s Macron asks Iran for ‘clear gestures’ on nuclear inspections
Middle-East
France’s Macron asks Iran for ‘clear gestures’ on nuclear inspections

Vatican announces job-creation projects in Syria

Vatican announces job-creation projects in Syria
Violence, corruption and economic collapse have made life in Syria difficult for millions of people. (File/Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Vatican announces job-creation projects in Syria

Vatican announces job-creation projects in Syria
  • Aim is to encourage those who have fled war-torn country to return
  • Announcement made on 10th anniversary of start of conflict
Updated 15 March 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Vatican’s Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO) has announced that it will support job-creation projects in Syria so that people who have fled the war-torn country can return.

The announcement was made on the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict, which has left several hundred thousand dead, displaced 12 million and left 12.4 million — 60 percent of the population — affected by food insecurity.

“Today, Syria is wounded and bleeding badly … We really must be close to the local population and help it to heal its physical, psychological and spiritual wounds,” said Father Kuriacose Cherupuzhathottathil, secretary of ROACA.

“We all are called to do more and quickly, so that we can help to build there a society based on non-violence, dialogue, respect for human dignity and fundamental freedoms, pluralism, democracy, citizenship, and separation between religion and state,” he added.

“People there need security, homes, schools, jobs, hospitals. This is why we aim to promote projects helping Christians and Muslims in Syria so that they can live a dignified … life.”

Projects financed by ROACO are implemented on the ground by Catholic NGOs. Most of them are in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, where ROACO has financed 26 projects in the past 10 years.

“Each of those projects aims to witness the pope’s love for Syria. He hopes peace and prosperity will reign again there soon,” Cherupuzhathottathil said.

On the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict, Pope Francis lamented its many devastating effects on the Syrian people.

The war, he said, “has caused one of the worst humanitarian disasters of our times — an untold number of dead and wounded, millions of refugees, thousands missing, destruction, violence of all kinds and immense suffering for the entire population, especially the most vulnerable such as children, women and the elderly.”

The pope renewed his “heartfelt appeal” for all parties to the conflict to “show signs of goodwill, so that a glimmer of hope may open up for the exhausted population.”

He urged the international community to make a “decisive and renewed” commitment to rebuild Syria so that “once the weapons have been laid down, the social fabric can be mended and reconstruction and economic recovery can begin.”

Topics: Vatican pope Syria syrian civil war

Related

Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit
World
Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit
A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000: Monitor
Middle-East
A decade of war in Syria killed over 388,000: Monitor

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar
  • Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

YANGON: Five anti-coup protesters were killed at demonstrations in Myanmar on Monday, according to witnesses and residents, a day after the country saw its highest death toll since the military seized power.
In the central city of Myingyan, “three people including a woman... were killed with gunshots,” said a resident, adding that they had to retrieve the injured from the streets.
Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.
“One of them was shot in his chest and died... another one was shot in the head.”
The fresh violence comes after Myanmar saw at least 44 dead in anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday — making it the deadliest day since the February 1 coup.

Topics: Myanmar coup

Related

Special Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests
Media
Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests
Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar
World
Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Latest updates

Suspect threatens to kill Dubai former boss through Lebanese political connections
Suspect threatens to kill Dubai former boss through Lebanese political connections
Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
Dutch legal challenge against Assad regime gathers momentum
7 rockets target Iraq base housing US troops: security source
7 rockets target Iraq base housing US troops: security source
Instagram Reels launches in Middle East
Instagram Reels launches in Middle East

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.