How Khomeini’s fundamentalist views drive Iranian incitement and malign behavior

Half a century after Iran's supreme leader published "Islamic Government," Iran's foreign and domestic policy has retained its commitment to extremism and violence.
Half a century after Iran’s supreme leader published “Islamic Government,” Iran’s foreign and domestic policy has retained its commitment to extremism and violence. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Hani Nasira

  • Many acts of violence in the Middle East since 1979 can be traced to the founding ideology of the Islamic republic
  • Export of Islamic revolution looks likely to be the overriding goal of the Iranian regime for the next 50 years as well
CAIRO: On Oct. 6, 1981, Egypt’s President Anwar Sadat was gunned down by Islamist militants during a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1979 Arab-Israeli War. The world condemned the attack. But in Tehran, the assassination was applauded.

A hit squad composed of dissident army officers affiliated with the Egyptian Islamic Jihad launched the attack, hoping it would spark an Islamist uprising. A brief insurrection took hold in Asyut in Upper Egypt, but was soon put down.

Although Iran had no direct hand in the plot to kill Sadat, Ayatollah Khomeini, architect of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Shah, certainly played a part in inciting the act of violence.

Sadat, whose peace deal with Israel made him the target of hardline Islamists, had frequently lashed out at Iran’s theocratic regime, branding Khomeini a “lunatic” who misrepresented Islam.

Iran’s new rulers, on their part, accused Egypt of “betraying” the Palestinian people and launched virulent diatribes against Sadat for granting asylum to the Shah and giving the deposed monarch a state funeral.

“The Egyptian people must know that had they only rebelled just as the Iranian people did, they would have thwarted the conspiracies,” Khomeini said after Sadat’s deal with Israel.

“The people of Egypt should not fear their government and not care about its laws. Just as our people broke the barrier of fear, they must fill the streets, banish the tails of arrogance, and not compromise for this despised authority.”

So grateful was Iran for the murder of Sadat that it glorified his assassin, Khalid Islambouli, even naming a street in Tehran after him.

But then again, incitement, export and celebration of violent fundamentalism is written into the DNA of the 1979 revolution.




Iran’s interventionist policy, implemented through proxy warfare and malign behavior, is bound up in the same Khomeinist values that live on today through his successor, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“When we say we must spread our revolution everywhere, it must not be misinterpreted to us wanting to expand our borders,” Khomeini said in a sermon, soon after taking power.

“We consider that all Islamic countries are a part of us. We respect each country. We wish to spread what happened in Iran and this awakening that led the people to steer away from the great powers.”

Iran’s constitution even says the task of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is to spread the rule of God on earth and to build a unified global society based on the struggle to liberate the oppressed of the earth. It also says the task of Iran’s foreign policy is to support “legitimate jihad.”

Iran inspired the first extremist organization in Palestine, the Islamic Jihad Movement, in 1979, and supported Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party throughout the 1980s.

The IRGC and its Hezbollah underlings offered training to Al-Qaeda operatives in the 1990s and continue to fan the flames of “legitimate jihad” in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Iranian incitement has contributed to the murder of prominent Lebanese intellectuals, of whom Husayn Muruwwa, Mahdi Amel and Lokman Slim are just three.

The US State Department consistently brands Iran the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism, highlighting its execution of dissidents at home and targeting of opponents abroad.

Khomeini glorified the sacrifices of impressionable young men like Islambouli who fill the ranks of Iran’s proxy armies, inciting others to fight and die in the cause of “jihad” and for achieving revolutionary aims.

“For God is my witness, whenever I look at these young people fighting on the front lines with passion and vigor, I feel ashamed of myself,” Khomeini said in one sermon. “Who are you? What are we? We have spent eighty something years in this world — I am speaking for myself — and we have not achieved what they have done in these few days.

“We could not discipline ourselves. For me it is too late, but you, you should discipline yourselves, be careful not to trade this world for something else. We are all mortal, that we must approach God in order to make room for us in the other world.”

Much of the ideology used to incite violence and motivate the regime’s foot soldiers today was formulated long before Khomeini and his acolytes took power.

In his book, “Islamic Government,” based on a series of lectures he delivered in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf in February 1970, Khomeini elaborated on the system of velayat-e faqih — or guardianship of the Islamic jurist — which prevails in Iran today.

The book is a mishmash of inflammatory jurisprudence and radical Islamic principles, whose ultimate aim is to incite jihad to strengthen the foundations of the revolutionary state and weaken those of the “tyrants” and “polytheists” of non-Islamic regimes who deserve to be overthrown.

“The persistence of these governments means the disruption of the system of Islam and its provisions,” Khomeini wrote. “There are many texts describing every non-Islamic regime as being polytheist, and its ruler or authority as being tyrant. We are responsible for eradicating the effects of polytheism from our Muslim society and shedding them away from our lives.”

In essence, Khomeini peddled the baseless claim that a vast Jewish conspiracy was at work and that non-Islamist regimes, including the Gulf monarchies, were in league with Israel and Western powers.

“We must expose this betrayal, and shout at the top of our lungs so that people understand that the Jews and their foreign masters plot against Islam, and pave the way for Jews to prevail over this whole world,” he said.

Khomeini also railed against what he viewed as the influence of secularism on regional governments. “All colonial institutions have inculcated in people’s mind that religion does not meet with politics, spirituality does not have to interfere in social affairs and jurists have no right to determine the destiny of the nation,” he claimed with no basis in fact.

“It is very unfortunate that some of us believed in those falsehoods, thus achieving the greatest hope that the souls of the colonizers had dreamed of.”

For Khomeini, the infiltration of these secular institutions by Islamists was an effective means of overthrowing them. “It is natural that Islam be allowed to infiltrate the organs of the oppressors if the real aim is to curb grievances, or to cause a coup against those who are in charge. In this case, infiltration is even obligatory, and no one can disagree,” he wrote.

Indeed, he echoed the conclusions of Sayyid Qutb, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood who was convicted and hanged in 1966 for plotting the assassination of Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser. “We must fight the rule of the tyrant, because God almighty has ordered it and he has forbidden obedience to the tyrant,” Khomeini wrote.

Decades later, on the eve of the Islamic revolution’s 40th anniversary, Khomeini’s pupil, Ali Khamenei, issued his “Fundamental Islamic-Iranian Blueprint for Progress.”

The 56-point document, published on Oct. 14, 2018, set out the supreme leader’s vision for the next 50 years, including the “extension of the reasoning and the spirit of “jihad” in the Islamic world, supporting Islamic liberation movements and demanding the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Half a century after Khomeini published “Islamic Government,” it is obvious that the same principles of interventionism and incitement are shaping the regime’s vision for the next 50 years.

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters

Jordan uses tear gas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters
AMMAN: Jordan used tear gas on Monday to suppress protests against a curfew imposed to stem a severe outbreak of COVID-19, witnesses and residents said.
Police took action after hundreds of protesters in several cities including Amman demonstrated for a second day and defied a night curfew which was extended last week, they said.
Many of the protesters called on the government to resign and demanded an end to emergency laws in place since the outset of the pandemic, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.
Others were angry after nine people, mostly COVID-19 patients, died on Saturday when medics in a government hospital allegedly ignored depleted oxygen supplies on respirators for at least two hours.
Authorities deployed several thousand anti-riot police to disperse protesters as dozens of activists were rounded up in several cities and towns, witnesses said.
Tear gas was used to disperse crowds in several cities including the teeming Jabal Nazal neighborhood of the capital, a resident said.
The authorities blocked certain Facebook applications that allow live broadcasting from demonstrations, users and sources within the telecommunications sector told Reuters. The outage lasted several hours.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
The curfew has been extended several times since it was imposed a year ago, most recently on Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began. The country of 10 million people has recorded 5,428 deaths from the virus.
Jordan’s King Abdullah said in comments broadcast on state media he understood that people were frustrated over worsening living conditions. Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the pandemic.
But he warned his countrymen not to be swayed by dissidents, saying they sought “to sow internal strife.”
Anger with the authorities over worsening living standards and corruption has in the past triggered major civil unrest in Jordan.
Many of the protesters were a mix of the country’s traditional Herak opposition who demand radical political change and self-employed wage-earners hurt by the shutdowns

US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US slams ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Condemnation by Washington followed latest attacks on civilian targets in the Kingdom by Iran-backed militias in Yemen
  • Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait on Monday, and two missiles were also fired toward the city
The US government on Monday condemned the latest attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias in Yemen.
“We strongly condemn all egregious Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. “And these attacks are unacceptable, they’re dangerous, they put the lives of civilians at risk.
“We remain deeply concerned by the frequency of these attacks, including on Saudi Arabia. We strongly call on all parties to seriously commit to a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices in conjunction with US Special Envoy (for Yemen) Tim Lenderking.”
The Iran-backed Houthis fired two ballistic missiles toward the city of Khamis Mushait on Monday. The Arab coalition said they were launched from Saada city in northwestern Yemen and landed in two uninhabited areas near the Kingdom’s southern border, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported. 
Earlier, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the early hours of Monday. The attacks are the latest in a series that have targeted the Kingdom in recent weeks.
Price urged the Houthis “to come to the table and to commit to peace and diplomacy in the region,” but added that attacks such as those on Monday “are not actions of a group who say that they want peace.”
He said that President Joe Biden has made ending the conflict in Yemen one of his first foreign policy priorities, and this is reflected by his appointment of Lenderking, who is working to that end with his UN counterpart, Martin Griffiths.
“We now have a sound, fair plan for a nationwide ceasefire with elements that would immediately address Yemen’s dire humanitarian situation,” said Price. “And that plan has been before Houthi leadership for days. The United States is building on a UN framework and amplifying it through our own diplomatic engagement and expanded regional support. We … call on the Houthis to seize this moment and come to the table, to diplomacy.”
Biden appointed Lenderking, a longtime State Department diplomat, as his envoy to Yemen on Feb. 4. Griffiths, a British diplomat, has been the UN envoy to the country since February 2018.

UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria

UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria
UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria

UN envoy’s ‘profound regret’ over failure to end suffering in Syria
  • On 10th anniversary of start of war, Geir Pedersen tells Security Council Syrians are ‘among the greatest victims of this century’
  • Russian representative defends Syrian regime; US ambassador urges Assad to stop ‘delaying and distracting’ and release detainees
NEW YORK: Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, gave a deep sigh on Monday as he began his latest briefing to the Security Council on a conflict he said will be remembered “as one of the darkest chapters in recent history.”
Speaking on the day that marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the Civil War, he noted that it has lasted approximately as long as the First and Second World Wars combined — and said that he regrets that the UN has been unable to help end the suffering of the Syrian people.
“Ten years ago, peaceful popular demonstrations were violently suppressed,” Pedersen told council members. “Syria was sent into a spiral of armed conflict. In time many countries and fighters from across the whole world came to Syria to fight in one form or another.
“It must sometimes feel to ordinary Syrians that they are all trapped in an endless and global conflict. (The) Syrian people are among the greatest victims of this century.”
During the past decade, Syrians have been “injured, maimed and killed in every way imaginable — their corpses even desecrated,” he said.
“They have been snatched from the streets, thrown into prisons or abducted, disappeared, mistreated, tortured, paraded in cages, and ransomed or exchanged in prisoner-swap deals.
“They have endured the unspeakable horrors of chemical weapons. They have seen foreign fighters flooding into their country,” where five foreign armies are actively involved in the conflict, he added.
“They have been displaced into city-sized camps, or to sleep in the open in olive groves and abandoned houses, only to be displaced again and again, in baking heat and freezing snow,” the Norwegian envoy said. “They have fled Syria, often only to face further poverty and discrimination, or worse, perishing at sea in search of refuge.
“They have experienced corruption, mismanagement, sanctions and economic meltdown. Syrian women have faced conflict-related sexual violence — from all parties — and a rise in early and forced marriages.”
Meanwhile, he added, the perpetrators enjoy “near-total impunity,” talks between the government and the opposition continue to stall, and the international community remains “divided, trapped in geopolitical competition, caught in their own competing narratives.”
Pedersen, the fourth envoy tasked with leading UN efforts to end the Syrian war, took over the role in January 2019.
“I express the profound regret of the United Nations that we have not yet been able to mediate an end to this tragic conflict,” he said on Monday. His three predecessors made similar statements.
However there are signs of hope, Pedersen added as he highlighted the fact that Syria is enjoying a period of relative calm and the front lines have not shifted for a year. He called for this fragile calm to grow into a nationwide ceasefire based on Security Council Resolution 2254.
At the same time, however, he warned of the danger of a “prolonged stasis,” during which Syrians will continue to pay a heavy price in terms of “despondency and despair,” if the international community does not work together to help resolve the crisis.
“That is a grave danger, especially if Syria does not receive high-level and creative international diplomatic attention,” said Pedersen. “After all, this is among the most deeply internationalized conflicts of a generation, with many of the issues that matter most to the Syrians not even in Syrian hands.”
Calling for an end to the “you first” syndrome that has dogged much of the international diplomacy on Syria, he emphasized the need for a reciprocal “steps-for-steps, step-by-step” approach from Syrian and international powers.
He also stressed the importance of progress on the issue of detainees, abductees and missing persons, which he said would be “an important humanitarian gesture and a vital confidence-builder.”
The envoy also reiterated the need for full, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all parts of Syria.
Turning to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, he said the upcoming sixth session of its small drafting body needs to have clear goals, more credible working methods, enhanced cooperation among the co-chairs, and a clear future work plan.
Pedersen urged the 15 members of the Security Council “not to lose sight of the fundamental importance of a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict.”
He added: “I am convinced that (a solution) is possible — in some ways, it is more possible now than before — but to turn those possibilities into realities, creative and high-level engagement from key international players with a stake in this conflict will be needed.”
The envoy also cautioned council members against continuing to engage in their “competing narratives” on Syria, yet as soon as he finished his briefing it was clear his plea had fallen on deaf ears.
Vassily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN once again defended the Assad regime. He blamed “external forces” for tapping into the unrest that began in 2011 and stirring things up in an attempt to overthrow “the legitimate authorities.”
Although Syrians, 60 percent of whom face hunger, need collective international assistance, “simply distributing food is not going to solve the problem,” he said.
“There is a need to help orderly Syrians to rebuild their normal lives by carrying out infrastructure projects for early recovery. This approach will make it easier for refugees and IDPs (internally displaced people) to return home,” Nebenzya added.
International powers, including the EU, have made it clear on a number of occasions that there will be no reconstruction funds for Syria without progress in the peace process, the implementation of Resolution 2254, and steps to hold accountable the perpetrators of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity.
However, Russia has vetoed 16 Security Council resolutions on Syria in the past decade, in many cases backed by China.
“There’s only one reason we have not been able to enact this solution and resolve this crisis: the Assad regime’s refusal to engage in good faith,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN. “So we call on Russia to press the Assad regime to quit stalling.”
She also warned the international community “to not be fooled by upcoming Syrian presidential elections. These elections will neither be free nor fair. They will not legitimize the Assad regime. They do not meet the criteria laid out in Resolution 2254 — including that they be supervised by the UN or conducted pursuant to a new constitution.”
Thomas-Greenfield added: “Instead of delaying and distracting, the Assad regime should release those who have been arbitrarily detained, particularly women, children and the elderly.”

Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement

Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement
Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement

Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement
  • Continued conflict has also led to space for terrorists to exploit, they say
  • Imperative that Syrian regime engage seriously in the political process and allow humanitarian assistance
LONDON: Syrian President Bashar Assad and his backers bear responsibility for the years of war and human suffering that followed, the US and a number of European countries said on Monday.
“The Assad regime’s response has been one of appalling violence,” the foreign minsters of the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy said in a joint statement issued on the 10-year anniversary of the Syrian uprising.
“We praise the brave individuals and organizations who over the last ten years have exposed the truth from Syria, documented and pursued abuses, mass atrocities, and grave violations of international law to hold the perpetrators accountable and delivered vital assistance to communities,” they said.

The foreign ministers also said that a decade of conflict, widespread corruption, and economic upheaval have left the Syrian economy “broken.”
More than half of the population, nearly 13 million Syrians, depend upon humanitarian assistance, the statement said.
“Continued conflict has also led to space for terrorists, particularly Daesh, to exploit,” they said, adding that preventing Daesh’s resurgence remains a priority.
The US and Europe said the Syrian regime and its supporters must “engage seriously in the political process and allow humanitarian assistance to reach communities in need.”

On the proposed presidential election this year, the foreign ministers said they would neither be free nor fair, and should not lead to any normalization of ties with the Syrian regime.
“Any political process needs the participation of all Syrians, including the diaspora and the displaced, to enable all voices to be heard,” they said, adding they must be under the auspices of the UN.
Millions of Syrians have fled the fighting over the last ten years, the majority of which are hosted by Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to those who are internally displaced and are unable to return home.

“We will not abandon the Syrian people (and) our nations commit to reinvigorating the pursuit of a peaceful solution which protects the rights and future prosperity of all Syrians, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” the statement said.
The foreign minsters added that they would not tolerate impunity or non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, firmly continue to press for accountability for crimes, and welcomed the “ongoing efforts by national courts to investigate and prosecute crimes within their jurisdiction committed in Syria.”

They also called for a nationwide cease-fire, unhindered aid access to those in need, and the release of those arbitrarily detained.
“We reiterate our firm support for UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s efforts as the only way to resolve this conflict, the statement said, adding: “We cannot allow this tragedy to last another decade.”

Palestinian delegations plan to meet in Cairo to discuss elections

Palestinian delegations plan to meet in Cairo to discuss elections
President Mahmoud Abbas.
Palestinian delegations plan to meet in Cairo to discuss elections

Palestinian delegations plan to meet in Cairo to discuss elections
  • The parliamentary and presidential polls are set for May 22 and July 31, respectively, and will be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years
RAMALLAH: Palestinian rival factions Fatah and Hamas will hold a new round of talks on Tuesday in the Egyptian capital to push on with plans for forthcoming elections.
The meeting, announced on Monday by Hamas and Fatah, will come more than a month after the two factions agreed in Cairo talks on “mechanisms” for the polls.
The parliamentary and presidential polls are set for May 22 and July 31, respectively, and will be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.
Hamas, blacklisted as a terrorist group by the EU and the US, won an unexpected landslide at the last elections in 2006, a victory not recognized by President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah.
That led to bloody clashes the following year and a split in Palestinian governance.
Fatah has since run the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Hamas has held power in the Gaza Strip since 2007, the year Israel imposed a devastating blockade on the coastal enclave.
To avoid a repetition of the tensions and violence that erupted in 2009, the two groups met in Cairo in February and agreed a series of steps, including setting up an “electoral court” to oversee the polls.

They also declared they were committed to respecting the results of the forthcoming vote.
On Tuesday in Cairo, the two sides will discuss “key issues linked to the elections,” Hamas official Khalil Al-Khalil said.
“After the legislative elections, we would like to form a national unity government ... and we would prefer to reach consensus on just one national candidate for the presidential vote,” he said.
A spokesman for Abbas, meanwhile, stressed that the Palestinian Authority president is determined to see through the elections despite tensions within Fatah.
Last week, Fatah expelled prominent member Nasser Al-Kidwa from the movement after he announced he would seek the Palestinian presidency in what was seen as an affront to Abbas.
Kidwa is a nephew of the iconic late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

