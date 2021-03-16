Indian workers start Gulf return as COVID-19 restrictions ease, minister says

You are here

Jaishankar said that about 4.58 million Indians from 98 countries returned to India during the pandemic. (File/AFP)/
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

  • The Gulf states are home to millions of Indian nationals who have been a key force in production across the region’s $3.7 trillion economy
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Indians who left the Gulf at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic have started to return, state news agency WAM reported, citing Indian minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
“The focus of our efforts in the last few months has now shifted to Indians going back to their usual places of work, study and domicile,” the minister said, adding “the largest numbers, not surprisingly, have gone to the Gulf.”
The Gulf states are home to millions of Indian nationals who have been a key force in production across the region’s $3.7 trillion economy.
Jaishankar said that about 4.58 million Indians from 98 countries returned to India during the pandemic – 39 percent of the returnees were blue-collar workers, 39 percent were professionals, six percent were students, eight percent were visitors and 4.7 were stranded tourists.
He added that the Indian government had been actively urging Gulf governments “to look sympathetically at the employment of their citizens as they chart their recovery pathway.”
“The Gulf has been the focal point of our endeavors, though this is a global effort on our part,” he added.

DUBAI: As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to push industries to the wall, the automotive industry has been seeing an unusual upward trajectory, with rising demand for new cars.

Many in the UAE value car ownership now more than ever, with 27 percent deeming it “more important” than during pre-pandemic times, according to a recent report by US-based management consultancy Arthur D. Little (ADL).

The Future of Automobility study surveyed around 8,500 people across 13 different countries, including the UAE, China, and Japan.

“The crisis has influenced car ownership intentions, with UAE consumers in particular expressing a need for the sense of security. The protection we feel inside our ‘socially distanced transport bubble,’ as opposed to using public transport, seems to be preying on the mind of the consumer more than ever before,” Joseph Salem, regional practice leader transportation at ADL, said.

This increased interest in car ownership was also reflected in the 2020 financial disclosures for some big car brands in the region.

Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia posted a 28-percent growth in new car sales by the end of last year, which was notable because of the pandemic and the mobility restrictions it prompted throughout 2020.

There was an extraordinary uptick in car sales in the Kingdom in June last year, as people rushed to buy new cars before the value-added tax was increased from five percent to 15 percent. Around 247,800 sales were made in the first half of 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

Across the 13 countries where the ADL study was carried out, nearly half of the respondents also said car ownership has become more important than it was before the pandemic.

The report predicted a release of pent-up demand post-pandemic that will potentially stimulate the market, translating this enthusiasm into actual car sales.

But it warned the “longer-term health of the car industry will ultimately depend on national economies and post-pandemic recovery.”

The pandemic also introduced new challenges for car brands to reach out to the market, accelerating the adoption of digital strategies such as online car lots instead of traditional face-to-face consultations.

Buyers in the UAE still preferred person-to-person interaction when it came to purchasing cars, the report said.

Japanese luxury brand Infiniti launched an online platform at the peak of the pandemic to circumvent COVID-19 restrictions.

“This new service allows consumers to interact with our brand virtually, enabling them to customize their new car, book in-home test drives and home pick-up and drop-off for owner servicing,” Nasif Siddiqi, managing director of Infiniti’s international markets, told Arab News.

This digitization push will continue in 2021 for the global automotive industry, with the Chinese market at the forefront.

Some 71 percent of customers with the Asian giant said they would be willing to buy their next car fully online, as against just 35 percent in Europe and 42 percent in the US, the ADL report said.

RIYADH: Travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia will not have to pay customs duty on new personal belongings if they are worth less than SR3,000 ($800), Saudi Customs has clarified.
The threshold for personal shipments is SR1,000 (including shipping fees), Al Arabiya reported.
A 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) is imposed on imported goods, Saudi Customs said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
Students returning from abroad will be exempted from taxes on used household furniture and personal belongings as soon as a proof of college attendance is submitted, it said.
Cars manufactured in 2016 and afterwards are allowed to be imported from UAE to Saudi Arabia, if they follow local specifications and standards and the fuel economy standard.
Tax will be applied at 5 percent of the vehicle’s value, in addition to 15 percent VAT.
The 15 percent VAT rate also applies to goods imported from other Gulf states, in addition to shipping fees, customs fees and any other charges.
These will be applied until the electronic services system among the Gulf countries begins, Saudi Customs said.

RIYADH: Saudi food giant Savola reported a 92 percent jump in profits last year driven by rising demand for frozen foods.
The company behind some of the Kingdom’s best known supermarket brands said net income jumped to SR910.8 million ($242.6 million) last year — even though overall sales rose only marginally to about SR21.7 billion.
The standout performer for the Jeddah-based group was its frozen food segment where revenues grew 18.8 percent.
“For the year 2020 as compared to last year, net profits from the food processing, frozen foods and investments increased by 6.4 percent, 57.1 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively,” the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.
Frozen food sales surged worldwide last year, especially during the early days of the pandemic when consumers panic bought staple items through fear of shortages emerging.
Some of the world’s largest food producers including Nestle and Unilever have benefited from an increase in people eating at home during coronavirus lockdowns.
Gulf food producers are emerging from a tough trading period prior to last year as the introduction of value added tax in some countries and the departure of expats led to a lull in consumer spending that is now abating.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s currency hit a new low against the dollar on the black market Tuesday, continuing its freefall in a country gripped by political deadlock and an economic crisis.
The latest plunge means the Lebanese pound has lost almost 90 percent of its value on the informal market in just 18 months.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 since 1997, but the country’s worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war has seen its unofficial value plummet.
The slide has picked up speed over the past two weeks, with the exchange rate soaring from 10,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on March 2 to around 15,000 on Tuesday.
Three money changers said they were buying dollars for 14,800 to 14,900 Lebanese pounds, while a customer told AFP they had sold the foreign currency at 15,000 pounds to the dollar.
The pound’s fall has led to soaring food prices in a country where more than half of the population now lives below the poverty line.
The smell of burnt tires wafted over Beirut on Tuesday after gaggles of protesters took to the streets in the capital and elsewhere in the country, in the latest such demonstrations in recent weeks.
“Lebanon exchange rate reaches 15,000LL to the 1$. Last night it was 13,250,” tweeted analyst Maha Yahya.
“Country collapsing around us & we are unable to do anything,” said Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
Since autumn 2019, banks have largely prevented ordinary depositors from accessing their dollar savings or transferring them abroad, forcing them to resort to the black market to obtain foreign currency.
In a country that needs dollars to import goods, several shops have closed their doors in recent days to re-price goods and some factories have halted production.
The government resigned in August last year after a devastating port blast that killed 200 people and ravaged a large part of the capital.

A southeast Asian digital wealth management firm has reported rapid growth since its November launch in the Middle East, especially among female clients.

And from retirement to buying a home, StashAway has pinpointed the reasons why users have invested their money with the platform.

The first digital wealth manager to obtain an asset management license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Ramzi Khleif, general manager of StashAway MENA (Middle East and North Africa), said the “appetite from the market has been extremely strong.”

One of the trends he noticed has been an increase from female investors. When it launched in the Middle East, the company found that two-thirds of signups were men, but the way the current numbers are growing it expects that to change by the end of the year.

“It’s also interesting for us to see how trends in the Far East are very much happening here, with the rise of female investors,” Khleif added.

“We are driven to reach out to more women, empower and educate them on finance. Based on these trends we predict that women will make up half of our client base which is faster than how long it took us to achieve this in Singapore and Malaysia.”

The issue is certainly a pertinent one as research by Barclays Private Bank late last year found a substantial wealth transfer was poised to happen over the next 20 years, with an estimated $15 trillion set to pass to the next generation.

Studies have forecast that four-in-five women from high-net-worth (HNW) families were getting ready to inherit substantial wealth over the next decade or two.

Rasha Badawi, director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in the Middle East, said: “As traditional family roles change and more women hold prominent positions in international business, their growing global influence is going to be a major economic force over the next decade, redefining areas that have historically been focused on, and dominated by, men.”

The bank’s research suggested that changes within financial services are needed to better support the growing number of HNW women as they are inheriting more wealth and responsibility. Therefore, wealth managers need to empower wealthy women and embrace their increasing power and influence.

Dr. Ylva Baeckstrom, a behavioral finance and gender expert, told Arab News: “The industry needs to overcome existing biases, work to deliver services and advice that are the equal of those presented to their male relatives, and provide women with the base to support their role as global business leaders of the future.”

StashAway also carried out a survey of why people were opting to invest their money. It found that 32 percent of respondents were focused on growing money for retirement purposes, mainly due to the absence of pension schemes in the region, while buying a property was the main goal for 19 percent of survey participants.

Founded in Singapore in 2016, StashAway has clients in 145 countries and has so far raised $36.4 million in four funding rounds.

