Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children

UK school drops lawsuit over Muslim girl’s ‘too long’ skirt

LONDON: A UK school that threatened a lawsuit over a Muslim schoolgirl whose skirt was “too long” has backed down from taking legal action and apologized, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Siham Hamud, 12, of Uxbridge High School in London, said she was bullied over her religion after being sent home every day in December and told she could only return when wearing a shorter skirt.

The school subsequently threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs.

But three months after first threatening legal action, Uxbridge High School has reversed its decision.

Siham’s father Idris Hamud said the period has been “difficult” for the family, and he felt relief upon hearing the news.

In a statement released by lawyers, Hamud said he is “pleased” that the school has listened to their concerns.

“We are very happy that Siham has been able to resume her schooling, with her right to practice her faith by wearing an ankle-length skirt in the same style as the school uniform skirt now accommodated by the school,” he added.

The school has also sent a letter of apology, the statement said. “We thank the school for its willingness to work towards a fair and positive outcome,” Hamud said.

“This has been a difficult period and we are relieved to now have the matter concluded. We are grateful for the support we have received from the wider community.”

Hamud had previously warned that his daughter was “being denied an education because of her religious beliefs.”