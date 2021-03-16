You are here

  UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen

Members representing African communities in Yemen speak in front of the offices of the International Organization for Migration in Sanaa, following last weekend’s fire in a holding facility, on Mar.13, 2021. (AFP)
Members representing African communities in Yemen speak in front of the offices of the International Organization for Migration in Sanaa, following last weekend's fire in a holding facility, on Mar.13, 2021. (AFP)
  • Martin Griffiths: Yemen conflict deteriorating with Houthi attacks on Marib and Saudi Arabia
NEW YORK: The UN called on Tuesday for an independent investigation into the deaths of dozens of African migrants during a fire at a Houthi-run detention center.

“It is not only Yemenis who are suffering in Yemen. The world was reminded of the plight of the migrant community last week when ahorrific fire broke out at a detention facility in Sana’a holding predominantly Ethiopian migrants,” the organization's Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said. “Dozens were killed in the fire and over 170 seriously injured. There must be an independent investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Griffiths also said the ongoing conflict in the country was deteriorating, especially with the continuation of the Houthi militia’s offensive on Marib and cross-border attacks targeting Saudi Arabia. 

“Ansar Allah’s offensive on Marib governorate continues, putting civilians, including an estimated one million internally displaced persons, at risk. Fighting forces on both sides have suffered heavy losses. I see shocking reports of children increasingly getting drawn into the war effort and deprived of their future,” he said.

“Cross-border attacks have also increased significantly in recent weeks. I am concerned by the intensification of missiles and drone strikes, including ones that have targeted civilian and commercial infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, airstrikes took place within the confines of Sana’a city, endangering civilians there as well.

“In Hudaydah, there has been a troubling continuation of violence causing civilian deaths and injuries, including women and children. I join General Guha, head of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement, in condemning attacks that endanger civilians,” he added.

The UN relief chief, Mark Lowcock, also said there had to be greater accountability for those responsible for violations of humanitarian law in the country.

“About 15,000 people have fled the fighting so far. More than half are crowded into makeshift camps or other dangerous sites, he said. If fighting escalates, tens of thousands more will flee, likely into severely deprived camps that are already over-capacity,” he said. “Yemen needs greater accountability for all serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in Yemen, including any violations against refugees and migrants.”

He added that the Houthis threatening Marib, a place he called a “rare safe haven” in Yemen, was putting the lives of 1 million displaced people in danger.

Lowcock also accused the Houthis of inflexibility regarding the Safer tanker, which contains 48 million gallons of oil, but is deteriorating without proper maintenance. 

“On the Safter tanker, the United Nations is still discussing with Ansar Allah several logistical issues that are delaying the mission. The UN is being as flexible as possible because we want the project to start,” he said. “So far Ansar Allah has not been as flexible in return. There are several pending issues where the UN has no room for manoeuvre, either because the budget can’t accommodate it, or because there would be safety concerns for mission personnel.

“When Ansar Allah agreed to the mission plan in November 2020, they also committed to facilitate mission preparations and logistics. The UN remains eager to help.”

Topics: Yemen Martin Griffiths Mark Lowcock Houthi United Nations

France says tactical problems, Iran internal situation slowing revival of nuclear talks

France says tactical problems, Iran internal situation slowing revival of nuclear talks
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

France says tactical problems, Iran internal situation slowing revival of nuclear talks

France says tactical problems, Iran internal situation slowing revival of nuclear talks
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive Iran nuclear talks are stalling because of tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.
Speaking in the French Senate, Jean-Yves Le Drian added that reviving the 2015 nuclear deal would be a prelude to discussing the regional situation and Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Topics: France Iran Jean-Yves Le Drian Iran nuclear deal

21 troops killed in ambush in south Syria: monitor

21 troops killed in ambush in south Syria: monitor
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
AFP

21 troops killed in ambush in south Syria: monitor

21 troops killed in ambush in south Syria: monitor
  • Soldiers were heading to Al-Mzairib district when militants loyal to the former opposition commander opened fire seeking to thwart his capture
  • Militants attacked two military trucks and two small buses carrying regime forces, said the Head of Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdul Rahman
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT — Armed men killed 21 Syrian soldiers, heading to arrest a former opposition commander, in an ambush in Daraa province on Tuesday, a war monitor said.
“At least 21 members of the Fourth Armored Division and the regime’s intelligence units were killed in an ambush by militants,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The soldiers were heading to the Al-Mzairib district in the rural west of the province when militants loyal to the former opposition commander opened fire at them seeking to thwart his capture, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.
“The militants attacked two military trucks and two small buses carrying regime forces,” he added.
That sparked a gunfight which forced Damascus to deploy reinforcements to the area, Abdul Rahman said.
Russia-backed regime fighters recaptured Daraa from rebels in 2018, in a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.
State institutions have since returned, but the army is still not deployed across the whole province, the Observatory says.
Many former rebels stayed instead of evacuating under a Moscow-brokered deal, either joining the army or remaining in control of parts of the province. They were allowed to keep their light firearms.
Al-Mzairib is among the districts controlled by former opposition forces.
Since it came under regime control, Daraa has witnessed a spate of bombings and assassinations targeting regime forces, former opposition figures and civilians. Most of them remain unclaimed.
Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions since it started with anti-government protests in 2011.

Topics: Syrian Army Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June — caretaker PM Diab

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June — caretaker PM Diab
Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June — caretaker PM Diab

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June — caretaker PM Diab
  • We are making efforts to secure new credit lines to cover needs, Diab says
  • Central bank has drawn on foreign reserves to subsidize three key commodities and some basic goods
Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.
Diab’s government has been serving in a caretaker capacity since it resigned after the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that destroyed large parts of the capital and killed 200 people.
“Right now the fuel for the electricity company can last until end-March, but we are making efforts to secure new credit lines to cover needs,” Diab told Reuters.
Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
As dollar inflows dried up, the central bank has drawn on foreign reserves to subsidize three key commodities — wheat, fuel and medicine — and some basic goods.
Diab told Reuters in December the country could ration reserves left for subsidies to last six months.
“We had feared and warned before of the consequences of continuing to drain reserves,” he said on Tuesday, adding that he had sent several suggestions for rationing subsidies to parliament since December.
“But no decision has been taken so far,” he said.

Topics: Hassan Diab Lebanon subsidies

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Tuesday it has facilitated the evacuation of 160 African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

The bloc’s spokesman said the transfer of migrants was carried out in collaboration with the United Nations and in coordination with the the legitimate Yemeni government. 

The coalition said the Houthis committed grave violations against African migrants in Yemen. 

The news comes as survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants spoke of their ordeal under detention in Sanaa.

The migrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released Tuesday. 

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Ethiopia

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
  • Event takes place on Wednesday before new year on March 20
  • Opposition: Regime has ordered ‘extraordinary mobilization’ of ‘repressive forces’
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Iranian regime is taking “extraordinary deterrent measures” to prevent an uprising of citizens against its repressive rule during the upcoming Festival of Fire, dissident leaders said on Monday.

The festival, also called Chaharshanbe Suri or Scarlet Wednesday, takes place on the Wednesday prior to the Iranian new year on March 20, when young people dress in disguises, bang spoons against plates and go through their communities to receive snacks.

Dissidents said Tehran fears that Iran’s youth might use the event as an opportunity to disrupt regime oppression and spark a revolution.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said the regime had ordered “extraordinary mobilization” of its “repressive forces.”

The NCRI cited a statement issued by Iran’s state news agency which declared the “Public Security Police Authority and Lightning Plan” to deal with “possible incidents.”

Gholam-Reza Montazeri, deputy chairman of the Parliament’s cultural committee, said: “Due to lack of attention, the Festival of Fire has become a threat ... It has become a tumultuous festival over time.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad-Reza Yazdi, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, told the regime-run Hamshahri Online Daily: “Taskforces have been formed in different communities of Tehran to confront ... those who disrupt public security.”

Iran’s state-run media said the regime is threatening anyone who disrupts “public order” with severe punishment.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), an Iranian opposition group, has called for the festival to be turned into an act of defiance against the regime.

In anticipation of potential protests, Iran has increased security measures against several high-profile prisoners.

The Iranian opposition has urged the UN and human rights groups to take immediate action to secure the release of all political prisoners in the country, and has demanded that an international commission of inquiry be allowed to meet with them.

Topics: Iran Protests

