Al-Ittihad settle Sekou Sanogo transfer dispute with Swiss club Young Boys

In January, Sekou Sanogo (R) left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract. (AFP/File Photo)
In January, Sekou Sanogo (R) left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad settle Sekou Sanogo transfer dispute with Swiss club Young Boys

In January, Sekou Sanogo (R) left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Final payment relating to signing of Ivorian midfielder means Jeddah club have closed all transfer issues from 2018
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad has settled all its outstanding financial disputes relating to transfers of foreign players from 2018, according to Arabic-language sports newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The announcement came after the club reportedly transferred a fee of 3 million euros ($3.58 million) – representing the final two scheduled payments – to Swiss club Young Boys for the purchase of the Ivory Coast midfielder Sekou Sanogo three years ago.

In January, Sanogo left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract.

The announcement also revealed that after the transfer of the outstanding amount, only a few logistical steps remained before the case could officially be closed.

It is the latest dispute with a foreign club to be settled by Al-Ittihad after similar cases were completed for the transfers of the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe from Gremio, Cape Verdean player Garry Rodrigues from Galatasaray, the Moroccan defender Manuel Marouane da Costa from Istanbul Basaksehir, and Aleksandar Prijovic of Serbia from Greek club PAOK.

The Jeddah club had agreed a three-part plan of payment for Sanogo’s move that saw it complete the first one in March of 2020, before settling the remaining amount this year.

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Ivory Coast

Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Atletico look to Suarez for inspiration in Chelsea match

Atletico look to Suarez for inspiration in Chelsea match
  • The Uruguayan's form has matched his team's, with a slight downturn in recent weeks perhaps inevitable after such an impressive first half of the season
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's hopes of coming back against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday may depend on Luis Suarez returning to form on his return to the country where he became one of the best in the world.

Atletico trail 1-0 after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick lit up an uneventful first game at the Wanda Metropolitano last month and handed Chelsea a crucial advantage heading into this week's second leg.

And if they are to reach the quarterfinals with another upset like the one that knocked out Liverpool last year, Atletico are likely to need Suarez back to his best at Stamford Bridge.

The Uruguayan's form has matched his team's, with a slight downturn in recent weeks perhaps inevitable after such an impressive first half of the season.

Suarez scored 16 goals in his first 21 games while Atletico lost only one of their first 20 in the league, when a first La Liga title since 2014 seemed firmly within their grasp.

Yet they have won only three of their last eight and Suarez has scored only twice in that time, even if those two goals have come in the last three, against Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

Certainly, there can be no room for complacency for Chelsea, who know only too well the damage Suarez can do after his hugely successful four seasons for Liverpool, when he scored 82 goals in 133 appearances.

"He is a natural-born striker," said Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel before the first leg. "He has that certain mentality that only strikers have. This mentality to show his will, intensity and anger to score and score and score and is never satisfied. What a mentality, what a player."

Tuchel is such a fan he even tried to sign the 34-year-old for Paris Saint-Germain when it became clear he was on his way out of Barcelona last summer.

"There was a possibility," Tuchel said. "We heard the rumors he was about to leave Barcelona and who cannot be interested to sign one of the best strikers in world football, in history and the present?

"We tried our luck. We did not make it, he chose to stay in Spain with Atletico and again he proves his quality."

Suarez has history with Chelsea too, after one of his three biting incidents happened while playing against them for Liverpool in 2013, with Branislav Ivanovic that time the victim.

But without fans in the stadium and with a fresh crop of players, Chelsea will be focused completely on thwarting Suarez's threat to their goal while the striker will be hoping to end his own six-year wait for a Champions League goal away from home.

"For all the competitions, not just the Champions League, his presence gives us experience and leadership," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone last month.

"He brings confidence to our team and a lot of tension for our opponents because history shows this is a player who has a gift around the goal."

Suarez's 18 goals in 29 games this season means his switch to Atletico from Barcelona last summer has already been a triumph but there will be disappointment now if he does not end the season with a trophy.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Chelsea champions league

Saudi female fighters take aim at another stereotype

Halah Al-Hamrani has been a boxing trainer for almost 20 years. (Halah Al-Hamrani)
Halah Al-Hamrani has been a boxing trainer for almost 20 years. (Halah Al-Hamrani)
Updated 16 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi female fighters take aim at another stereotype

Halah Al-Hamrani has been a boxing trainer for almost 20 years. (Halah Al-Hamrani)
  • Combat sports have surged in popularity among women in recent years, with Halah Al-Hamrani, founder of Flagboxing gym, leading the way
Updated 16 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi female participation across the sporting landscape may be blossoming these days, but in many cases the seeds for the current success were sown decades ago.

Boxing and other martial arts have always been male-dominated sports globally, and across the Middle East and in Saudi Arabia.

But women in the Kingdom are becoming increasingly adept at breaking stereotypes and celebrating their own achievements in sports, and beyond.

Halah Al-Hamrani has been teaching boxing for 20 years and, in 2016, opened her first gym, Flagboxing, in Jeddah. Before the 2020 lockdown following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she followed that up with a second center.

However, her journey as a boxing trainer began at her family home, as public gyms for women were rare.

Things have changed rapidly, according to Al-Hamrani, who has seen women’s participation in the sport rise by up to 70 percent in the last two decades.

But more recently, thanks to social media as well as social and cultural changes in the Kingdom, that there has been an explosion in the number of women lacing up their gloves.

“When I first started training people, it was apparent that women were very much interested in combat sports,” Al-Hamrani told Arab News. “I started getting on social media in 2014, and that’s when I started to realize just how many women were interested.”

She said that one reasons women sign up for boxing, beyond the fitness benefits, is that they find it therapeutic.

“You get a lot of different reasons why people join, but most of the time it’s just that they have a lot of internal struggles that they want to let out when they come to the gym,” said Al-Hamrani.

“It’s a way of letting out annoyances that have been going on in their life, punching it out.”

From a health perspective, the trainer said that boxing’s physical benefits are holistic. 

“In general, boxing is a full body workout, you’re targeting a lot of the (upper body) muscles, but the legs are involved as well,” she added. “You can reach your optimum shape and fitness levels, but you have to be very patient with the skill aspect of the sport in order to reach your goals.”

Al-Hamrani’s classes benefit from the years of experience she has had tailoring specific routines and exercises for her female students.

“I do a 100 percent work skill and footwork right off the bat,” she said. “If you go to any other gym, they’re going to put you in front of a bag, have you punch the bag without understanding anything about the sport itself. It’s just to release whatever pressure you have, which is great.

“From a fitness aspect, that’s fine, but at the same time, you have to develop better (technical) ability standing in front of the bag,” Al-Hamrani added. “If you want to burn more calories or you want to stay injury free, you cannot neglect the skill part of the sport.”

More than 90 percent of the women who join her classes may not be looking to fight competitively, but she highlights the importance of body form and footwork nevertheless. 

“The better your skill, the better you’ll be able to work, the more calories you’re going to shed and the fewer injuries you will develop,” Al-Hamrani said.

With those good, long-term habits in the bag, it won’t be long before we see young female Saudi fighters making their mark competitively in the ring.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Martial Arts women empowerment

Omar Al-Fadhli wins jiu-jitsu gold for UAE in Moscow

Omar Al-Fadhli wins jiu-jitsu gold for UAE in Moscow
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Omar Al-Fadhli wins jiu-jitsu gold for UAE in Moscow

Omar Al-Fadhli wins jiu-jitsu gold for UAE in Moscow
  • Emirati champion was only Arab participant in third round of sixth edition of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam tour
  • The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour returns to the UAE capital for the final leg of the 2020-2021 season on April 2 to 3 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

MOSCOW: Emirati jiu-jitsu champion Omar Al-Fadhli has won the gold medal in the 62kg purple belt category at the third round of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam in Moscow.

The tournament, staged in the Russian capital, witnessed the participation of 222 competitors from 15 countries holding purple, brown, and black belts in the Japanese martial art.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Moscow (ADGS Moscow) was the third stop in the 2020-2021 season after two hugely successful events in Miami in September and Rio de Janeiro in December, and once again included some of the top-ranked competitors in the world in the adult and masters divisions.

Al-Fadhli was the only Arab and Emirati taking part in the tournament, which was subject to strict travel and health measures ahead of the action.

Abdulmunam Al-Hashemi, president of the Emirati and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and first vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, praised the success of the event and the continuity of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) despite the extraordinary global health conditions.

All athletes competing at the ADGS Moscow followed health and safety guidelines set up by the AJP during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with masks being mandatory during the event and access to the venue restricted to athletes and coaches only.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour returns to the UAE capital for the final leg of the 2020-2021 season on April 2 to 3 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Moscow (ADGS Moscow) Omar Al-Fadhli

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap
  • The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championship – winning 116 caps and scoring 62 international goals
  • Ibrahimovic has been announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo on March 28
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden’s squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.
The player, known for his not-so-humble ways, also announced his return himself by posting a picture of himself on Instagram in the Swedish team kit with the caption “The return of the God.”
The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championship after winning 116 caps and scoring 62 international goals.
Media had speculated about Ibrahimovic’s possible return to the national team, but the Swedish Football Association had refused to comment until Tuesday, when he was announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo on March 28, as well as a friendly against Estonia on March 31.
Ibrahimovic has been nursing a muscle injury lately but hopes to return to the pitch on Thursday when Milan face his former club, Manchester United, in the Europa League round of 16.
The Swede has made headlines over the years with cheeky hints that he could be returning to the Swedish team.
But things took a more serious turn last autumn when he told media in the Scandinavian country that he missed playing for the team.
Ibrahimovic and coach Janne Andersson then met for talks.
Without “Ibra,” Sweden reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and qualified directly for Euro 2020, which have been postponed to June-July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics: Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic Janne Andersson

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams
Updated 15 March 2021
John Duerden

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams
  • Al-Qadisiyah’s Australian defender Williams faces leaders Al-Hilal on Saturday after recent Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab tests
  • It is, according to Williams, no coincidence that the Jeddah giants have become resurgent after the arrival of Hegazi from West Bromwich Albion in late October
Updated 15 March 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: While Bafetimbi Gomis and Odion Ighalo get the goals and the headlines for Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, respectively, it may be Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazi who makes the difference in Saudi Arabia’s title race this season.

That is the opinion of Rhys Williams, and he should know. Al-Qadisiyah’s Australian center-back has faced both Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in recent weeks and is gearing up to take on Al-Hilal on Saturday.

The battle for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title is now a three-way race thanks to the form of Al-Ittihad who have come up along the rails to third place and within striking distance of top spot.

Last week, defending champions Al-Hilal won 4-2 at Al-Wehda to go above Al-Shabab on goal difference after the long-term leaders lost 2-1 at Al-Ittihad.

That win means that Al-Ittihad, who were almost relegated last season and won just three of the first 10 games this time around, are just four points off pole position and in great form after collecting 12 points from the last five games.

It is, according to Williams, no coincidence that the Jeddah giants have become resurgent after the arrival of Hegazi from West Bromwich Albion in late October, a decision that Slaven Bilic, then coach of the English Premier League team, publicly disagreed with.

“Hegazi has come in and made a massive difference,” Williams, who played under England coach Gareth Southgate at Middlesbrough, told Arab News. “He has a big presence in defense and provides the stability and leadership that they needed. You can see the quality he has, and the team has.”

Williams saw it first-hand on Feb. 28 as Al-Ittihad traveled to Al-Qadisiyah and won 4-1. It was an impressive performance and result, given that the hosts had not lost in 2021.

Williams said: “They came along and beat us well and that was our first defeat in 12 or 13 games. It was a big loss at home, and we could see that they have come along leaps and bounds since the start of the season.”

With seven games remaining, Al-Ittihad have hit form at the right time.

“Al-Ittihad are a dark horse. They also beat Al-Shabab last weekend and that has really opened things up. In this league you never know what will happen and any team can drop points.”

Williams has already spent three years in Saudi Arabia and noted that he and his family love life in the eastern city of Alkhobar. With the team safely in mid-table, though with an outside chance of a top-four finish, the former Australian international can focus on enjoying the last quarter of the season and what is shaping up to be a classic title race.

“It has been great, and it is hard to say what will happen. It has been cat and mouse for a while between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab and both have their strengths,” he added.

Williams has first-hand experience of facing some of the most talented strikers in Asian football. Al-Shabab were already going well when they loaned striker Odion Ighalo from Manchester United in February.

“Al-Shabab are well-suited to do well and bringing in Ighalo gives them something extra. They have been impressive this season and are a very tactical and technical team.”

Argentine star Ever Banega has caught the eye with his playmaking abilities. “He is threading passes through for Ighalo and others.”

Last week Al-Qadisiya hosted Al-Shabab and after taking a first-half lead were on course for a famous win until Turki Al-Ammar earned a point for the Riyadh club in the final seconds. Williams was not too down-hearted, however.

He said: “It was a tough game for us. We started well in the first half but in the second half we had our backs to the wall. We held out until the 92nd minute when they scored but we will take the draw against a strong team like that.”

Al-Hilal may have just gone into first place but have not been as dominant this time around as was the case last season.

Last month the champions fired head coach Razvan Lucescu and replaced the Romanian with Brazilian boss Rogerio Micale. There have been reports in South America however that Al-Hilal want to tempt Marcelo Gallardo from Argentina’s River Plate to Riyadh.

Amid such instability, the fact that the team are now in first place is impressive.

“They haven’t been at their best this year and recently got rid of their manager, but they still have Bafetimbi Gomis. He is always capable of scoring,” Williams said.

It will be up to the Al-Qadisiyah defender to stop the former French international this weekend.

“It will be a big challenge for us against such a strong team. We have to put our best foot forward and if we play to our best then we are capable of getting a result. We are looking to finish as high in the table as possible.”

The next few weeks are set deliver a three-way race to the finish line that the SPL has not seen for some time.

Topics: Ahmed Hegazi Al-ittihad Rhys Williams Al-Qadisiyah

