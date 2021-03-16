You are here

Insight into MENA's Snapchatters

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters
  • New report explores defining characteristics of Snapchat Generation in region
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Social media company Snap Inc. has released a new study exploring how Snapchatters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are adopting new behaviors and values.

With a monthly reach of 67 million unique Snapchatters in the region, the report sheds light on what matters to the Snapchat Generation, and reflects their thinking on issues of self-expression, communicating with family and friends, and the value they place on relationships.

Abdullah Al-Hammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., said: “The Snapchat Generation is particularly unique in Saudi Arabia. While family relationships are essential for Snapchatters, they have an individual strive as they are more driven, competitive, and image-conscious, with a preference toward becoming self-employed entrepreneurs.”

Snapchatters in the MENA region

According to the report, the Snapchat Generation was “particularly unique” in the MENA region where family was an essential relationship. Yet, Snapchatters were independently driven, competitive, and image conscious. 

Regional users of the messaging app were found to be less likely than their global counterparts to report stress. There were also certain trends that emerged within the region, for instance, Saudi Snapchatters having an affinity toward nostalgia, while those in the UAE were more focused on physical health.

Defining characteristics

Inclusive: Seventy percent of the Snapchat Generation described themselves as being inclusive. They were more likely than non-Snapchatters to say they and their friends were inclusive of people who were different.

Worldly: A total of 80 percent said that they were informed about world events and news. The study revealed that they were more likely than non-Snapchatters to volunteer – with three out of four volunteering – and to report their generation as being more liberal and conservative, demonstrating a nuanced perspective on political, social, and worldly views.

Kind: A whopping 90 percent describe themselves and their friends as kind, which was consistent throughout the MENA region and the world.

Creative: Eighty percent described themselves as being creative. Usually, being creative as a self-descriptor was ranked second, after kindness.

Authentic: “It’s important to me to be true to myself,” said 80 percent of Snapchat platform users, demonstrating a strong affinity toward authenticity. They also wanted to be their true selves in the online world, with 68 percent valuing being themselves online.

Driven: Seeing themselves as both street smart (74 percent), book smart (65 percent), and competitive (79 percent), the Snapchat Generation was driven and ambitious.

Spending habits

Discretionary spending power for the Snapchat Generation was $425 billion in the MENA region. 

According to the report, the group was willing to outspend non-Snapchatters across every category from video games (23 percent) and a new mobile phone (28 percent) to music services (55 percent) and shampoos (60 percent).

Compared to non-Snapchatters, the group also had a higher affinity toward brand names and logos, with 60 percent saying that having branded products made them feel like they fitted in, compared to 45 percent of non-Snapchatters. 

Head of Snap Inc. operations in the UAE, Jake Thomas, said: “From an early age, the Snapchat Generation in MENA has stepped up to be the changemakers they believe the world needs.

“As a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the region’s Snapchat Generation also has a renewed appreciation for friends and family and will likely carry this deep need for connection through as a defining characteristic.”

Topics: snapchat Snapchatters MENA

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.
Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the US platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and US social media firms.

Topics: Russia Twitter

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East
  • Short-form video feature ‘gives users freedom, flexibility,’ says MENA rep
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Instagram today launched its short-form video-sharing feature, Reels, in the Middle East following a global announcement in August last year.

Revealed at the company’s House of Instagram event, the latest feature will be a new way for the platform’s users in the Middle East to create and discover short videos. The news follows the introduction of the music option on Instagram Stories earlier this month.

Reels has been rolled out in phases around the world. Users can film and edit up to 30-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new tools. Users can also share Reels with their followers on the feed. For those with a public account, Reels can be made available to the wider Instagram community through the dedicated Reels Tab.

Users can film videos directly on Reels or upload a saved video from a phone’s camera roll for editing.

In addition to sharing to the Reels tab, users also can share videos directly to the feed. A new Reels tab will be then added to the user’s profile, where all their Reels will live. Reels can also be shared with friends via Stories and DM. If the account is public, non-followers can also watch the reel.

“Self-expression and versatility are part of the creative DNA of the region’s Gen Z and millennial population. As one of the primary platforms for this group of creators, we have always sought to adapt our features to what they need,” said Samer Jamal, strategic partner manager at Instagram MENA.

“With Reels, they now have more leverage when it comes to creating and sharing short-form content. Reels provides our community with greater freedom and flexibility to innovate, experiment and elevate their content, and we cannot wait to discover a new generation of talent via the feature.”

Topics: Instagram Middle East

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action
  • Extreme E is an international off-road racing series that uses electric SUVs
  • The tour will start in Saudi Arabia’s much celebrated AlUla
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Extreme E, the off-road electric race championship, has confirmed MBC Action will televise all five of the series’ X Prix across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Extreme E is an international off-road racing series that uses electric SUVs to race in different parts of the world.

In the MENA region, Extreme E’s inaugural race will be held in AlUla, in Saudi Arabia. People from all 23 Arabic-speaking countries in the MENA region will be able to tune in to the race, which will be aired in English, Arabic, and Farsi. Additional content such as highlights and reviews will be available on both MBC Action’s TV channel and its digital platforms.

“With our series making its debut in Saudi Arabia in just a matter of weeks, we are delighted to announce our broadcast agreement with MBC Group today,” said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E.

“I am confident that Extreme E’s incredible menu of motorsport firsts, including a thrilling fully electric format, male and female driver pairings and the environmental stories behind the series, will delight MBC’s discerning and wide-spread audience and we can’t wait to bring the action to them in April.”

MBC Action is a free-to-air channel that launched in 2007. It targets the region’s young adventure enthusiasts, delivering sports news, action movies, dramas, and thrillers.

“With a few weeks to go until the Desert X Prix takes place in stunning AlUla, our partnership with Extreme E couldn’t have come at a better time,” added Ashraf Younis, Director of MBC Action.

“We cannot wait to showcase the events of this off-road racing series in the world’s largest continuous sand desert to audiences across Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region.”

Nine teams are confirmed to compete in Extreme E’s opening round at AlUla. Keeping in line with Extreme E’s mission to “race without a trace,” the event will not be open to spectators. Instead, audiences can follow the races through the live TV broadcast and social media.

Topics: Extreme E AlUla motor sports sport MBC Action MBC

Staff accuse BBC of ignoring its own diversity rules

Several employees have complained, describing the reshuffle as evidence that the BBC “only pays lip service to diversity.” (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Several employees have complained, describing the reshuffle as evidence that the BBC “only pays lip service to diversity.” (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Staff accuse BBC of ignoring its own diversity rules

Several employees have complained, describing the reshuffle as evidence that the BBC “only pays lip service to diversity.” (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Criticism follows sacking of board member Kamal Ahmed
  • Veteran journalist: ‘BBC happy to have brown people at table but not at any position of influence in terms of editorial output’
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Staff members have criticized the BBC for ignoring its own diversity regulations just a month after the sacking of board member Kamal Ahmed, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The BBC culled its news board while following through with an £80 million ($111 million) savings proposal. Several key positions, including editorial director — held by Ahmed — were closed.

The resulting board is exclusively white, with two vacancies temporarily filled by white members.

In 2019, the BBC introduced a diversity policy that required at least two minority members in each senior leadership group, which the new formation of the board is violating.

Several employees have complained, describing the reshuffle as evidence that the BBC “only pays lip service to diversity.”

The Independent relayed the concerns of the journalists, who range from junior staff members to senior figures.

One journalist said: “This is very, very bad for the future of BBC News. Kamal was an ally and a voice who spoke up for minority audiences and under-represented groups at a senior level. He was often the only senior ally in the room at editorial meetings. He championed and empowered younger journalists.

“Not only does this send a worrying message about the future direction of BBC News, but it shows that we aren’t learning from our very big mistakes of the past.

“Tim Davie (the new director general) says he wants a BBC that represents all audiences. By pushing out the only non-white member of the news board, we have fallen at the first hurdle.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The final membership of the board has not been announced. Two out of the eight posts … remain vacant.”

But staff members have expressed concern that potential non-white members appointed to the board will be considered as “token hires.”

Another BBC worker said: “The problem here is they’ve yet again shown how tone-deaf they are at that level. Now what they’re basically saying in all of their responses is ‘don’t worry, what we’re going to do now is hire two token people of color,’ as if it’s diversity by number.”

A veteran BBC journalist said: “The BBC is happy to have brown people at the table, but not at any position of influence in terms of editorial output.”

One employee who is considering leaving the BBC said: “It’s a really disheartening, scary time. The talent is leaving at an alarming rate. I can’t stay in an organization that’s becoming increasingly embarrassing to defend.”

Another said: “It’s a complete farce the idea that they’re going to modernize when actually they’ve got people very content with things staying as they are. The culture seems really alienating at the moment and how easily this decision was made without any consultation.”

The broadcaster said the restructuring decision last month was part of ambitions to “modernize BBC News.”

A leaked internal email seen by The Independent said: “Diversity and inclusion are a priority — for the news board and for everyone … We have interim cover in place for the HR Director and International roles. Recruitment is progressing to find a permanent candidate for both positions.”

Topics: media BBC UK Diversity

Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests

Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests
This undated family file photo shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP)
Updated 12 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests

Myanmar cracks down on journalists documenting anti-coup protests
  • Crackdown comes as security forces have escalated deadly violence against protesters
  • At least 38 journalists have been imprisoned for covering anti-coup protests
Updated 12 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta is cracking down on journalists covering mass protests, with dozens, including foreigners, being detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

The crackdown comes as security forces escalate deadly violence against protesters, who have been coming to the streets in their hundreds of thousands to demand the release of elected government leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who were overthrown in the coup.

At least 12 people were killed on Thursday, when police fired live rounds at demonstrators, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP Burma), which has recorded 69 protester deaths since the beginning of the coup. AAPP estimates that 2,000 people have been detained, with at least 38 of them journalists covering the protests.

Five independent news outlets were banned from broadcasting earlier this week. Some of their premises were raided by authorities, and had their editors detained.

“The junta might (want) to block the flow of information like North Korea does. But as long as we have internet access, their crimes will be reported anyway,” an editor from Myanmar Now, one of the outlets whose offices were raided, told Arab News on Friday.

“We will continue our work to keep providing information online and defy the junta that wants to see us stop working ... It is also a revolution to stay alive when someone wants your death," he said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Robert Bociaga, a Polish freelance photojournalist working with CNN and Deutsche Welle, was detained in Taunggyi, Shan State, while covering an anti-junta protest, local media reported.

While authorities refused to comment on whether the Polish reporter had been released, a court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of six other journalists, including Associated Press photojournalist Thein Zaw who was arrested while photographing security forces charging at protesters in Yangon on Feb. 27.

Protests continued across the country on Friday, fueled by the junta’s move to bring new charges against Suu Kyi, accusing her of corruption.

“The junta is trying to portray her as a criminal. It is ridiculous,” Sandar Min, a senior member of the former ruling party National League for Democracy, told Arab News over the phone on Friday.

In Yangon’s Hlaing Thar Yar township, demonstrators raised barricades to protect tens of thousands of protestors from violence.

“We would not tolerate (it) if they attempted to disperse us violently,” protest leader Thar Zay told Arab News.

“We have prepared how to respond to them if we see such violence against protesters here.”

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohing muslims

