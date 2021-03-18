You are here

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. ( AFP / Getty Images file photo)
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. ( AFP / Getty Images file photo)
  • Recall follows intel report saying Putin meddled in US 2020 election
  • Reacting to the report, President Biden said “(Putin) will pay a price”
MOSCOW: Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said Wednesday without citing a specific reason.
The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden’s administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.
It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.
In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said, asked about the declassified report.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov’s return but said that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years.”
“We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “We will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

Topics: Vladimir Putin Joe Biden US Election 2020

UK’s Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, dismisses safety fears

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
  • Johnson, 56, is among the next category of people being called for vaccination
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he will take the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca after a number of European countries halted their rollout of the jab over safety fears.
Johnson dismissed questions in parliament about why several countries had suspended use of the product developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company with scientists at Oxford University.
But he told lawmakers: “I finally got news and I’ve got to have my own jab, very shortly, I’m pleased to discover.
“It will certainly be Oxford AstraZeneca, that I will be having.”
Johnson, 56, is among the next category of people being called for vaccination. The government hopes to have offered it to all adults by July.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that timeline remains on track, despite the National Health Service in England warning in a letter to administrators that vaccine supplies will be “significantly constrained” from March 29 for up to a month.
“Vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs of the supply over the future weeks,” Hancock told a news conference, insisting the letter was “standard” practice.
Britain has now given more than 25 million people a first dose of a Covid vaccine — including 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab — after starting a mass inoculation program in December last year.
It is also using a jab developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in its rollout program but recipients do not normally get a choice of vaccines.
Johnson wrote in the Times newspaper that the AstraZeneca vaccine “is safe and works extremely well.” Hancock and England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam echoed that assurance at the press conference.
European countries including France, Spain and Germany are among those who have halted using the jab pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) amid feared links to blood clots and brain haemorrhages.
Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, on Wednesday criticized opposition to coronavirus vaccines.
“Who would have thought, for instance, that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases,” he said in an article in the Future Healthcare Journal.
Charles, who has been vocal in advocating the rollout of the vaccine among more reluctant minority communities in Britain, added that the jab had the “potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus.”
The 72-year-old Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus last year and suffered mild symptoms. He had his first dose of a vaccine in February.
His wife, Camilla, 73, confirmed on Tuesday she had been given the AstraZeneca shot.
“You take what you are given,” she said as the couple visited a vaccination center at a north London mosque, adding that she had suffered no ill-effects.
Professor Jeremy Brown, from the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said suspension of the AstraZeneca jab was “not logical.”
“There is the concern that what’s happening in Europe might make people in the UK less confident in the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he told broadcaster ITV.
The EMA, the World Health Organization and Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency have all backed the AstraZeneca jab.
France and Italy have said they will “promptly restart” giving the jab if the EMA review allows it.
As Britain has surged ahead with its vaccination program, European countries have been accused of playing politics to distract from their sluggish inoculation rollouts.
European leaders were angered in January after AstraZeneca announced it was unable to deliver the agreed numbers of jabs to the bloc.

Topics: UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Coronavirus COVID-19 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy
  • Prevent review chair accused of track record of hostility toward Muslims
  • Joint statement: ‘If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community’
LONDON: A group of over 450 Islamic organizations in the UK will boycott a review of the government’s anti-radicalization Prevent program over the appointment of its chairman.

William Shawcross, who led the UK Charity Commission from 2012 to 2018, has been accused of having a track record of hostility toward Islam and Muslims.

Prevent facilitates schools, medical trusts, prisons and local authorities reporting individuals they believe may be at risk of turning to extremist ideologies. 

Critics have long said it facilitates discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in the UK, particularly members of the Muslim community.

Many have called for an independent review of its methods, but the impartiality of that review is being called into question.

The opposition to Shawcross surrounds his time at the Charity Commission where, under his lead, Muslim charities said they were unfairly and disproportionately targeted with investigations into their activities.

Groups including 350 mosques, the Association of Muslim Lawyers, the Muslim Youth Network and Advancing Voices of Women Against Islamophobia released a statement saying: “No serious, objective, critical review can be undertaken by someone with such a track record — rather we should expect him to promote a hardening of policies towards Muslims.”

They added: “If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community.”

Neil Basu, a leading UK counter-terrorism police officer, called it “the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy.”

But he warned that a lack of trust from the Muslim community over the appointment of Shawcross to oversee its review risks undoing its progress.

“We will, of course, work with the government’s chosen reviewer, because we believe the process will give our Prevent practitioners the opportunity to share their many years of expertise and insight, with the hope of bringing lasting improvement to this vital strategy,” he said.

“But we also recognize how important the support and trust of our communities will be if we are to continue to protect vulnerable people, and so it is with great disappointment that I read some key groups plan to boycott the review altogether.”

Basu’s faith in Prevent is not shared by the signatories of the statement boycotting the review. 

Prof. Nasar Meer of the University of Edinburgh said: “Prevent is a bad policy that has only worsened with time. An independent review of its attack on the freedom of speech, curtailment of fundamental liberties and criminalization of communities is long overdue. Sadly, the Shawcross review promises no such thing.”

De Montfort University’s Dr. Fatima Rajina said: “The presence of Prevent in smaller organizations within local communities that provide essential services … illustrates its perniciousness.”

She added: “Prevent is expanding its tentacles into community spaces that ought to remain safe for Muslims but, yet again, it is there to surveil and monitor.”

A Home Office spokesperson defended the appointment of Shawcross, saying: “It is absolutely wrong to suggest that Prevent focuses on a particular group, ethnicity or ideology. Unfortunately, some organizations continue to perpetuate falsehoods about Prevent.

“A panel, led by an independent chair, assessed the candidates (for the role of) independent reviewer of Prevent and found that William Shawcross met the criteria and possessed the right range of skills and experience.”

Topics: United Kingdom Prevent program William Shawcross

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
  • Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses
  • The country launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country’s total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.
The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people. Health workers started receiving shots in early February.
“These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens,” Sultan said in a tweet.
Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.
The virus infections have sharply increased lately in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation that has had a history of refusing vaccination.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive across the country has touched 6.26% and crossed 11% in Punjab, the largest province.
Pakistan has recorded 612,315 coronavirus cases and 13,656 deaths, with 2,351 infections and 61 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The country has not secured any vaccine from drug manufacturers and is depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and the donations.
Pakistan is expecting to get GAVI’s first batch of 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca sometime later this month, officials said.
Besides Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, Pakistan has approved Russia’s Sputnik and China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) vaccines for emergency use.
CanSinoBIO has released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.
In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease.
Authorities last week reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theaters and marriage halls in Pakistan after opening up almost all sectors of society.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan China Sinopharm vaccine

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending

UK govt to avoid vote on aid spending
  • Critics say PM fears rebellion from own MPs if Parliament has say
  • Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia set to be worst affected by cuts
LONDON: The UK government has said it will not allow Parliament to vote on cuts to its overseas aid budget, with critics saying it fears that a rebellion from its own MPs could scupper the plans.

The move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to reduce government spending in an effort to reduce the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The government plans to reduce foreign aid by as much as £5 billion ($6.9 billion), a drop to 0.5 percent of the UK’s gross domestic product from its previous legal commitment of 0.7 percent.

Critics have said the move could be unlawful and amounts to “balancing the books on the backs of the world’s poor,” with some of the most poverty-stricken nations set to suffer most.

In leaked plans drawn up by the government, it was revealed that war-torn Syria, Yemen and Libya could see their foreign aid from the UK slashed by as much as two thirds.

Lebanon, in the grip of a devastating COVID-19 outbreak, political deadlock and an economic crisis, could see its budget cut by over 80 percent.

South Sudan and Somalia are also in line to see aid spending from the UK fall, by 59 and 60 percent respectively.

The British government said it will seek to increase spending on foreign aid when the UK’s economic forecast improves.

But that did not stop criticism from a cross-section of MPs, who said the move could breach the 2015 International Development Act, making it subject to legal challenge if not brought to a vote in Parliament.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the House of Commons that the decision would also undermine the UK’s position as president of the G7 this year, noting that it is “the only country in the G7 that is cutting its development budget.”

He added: “If (Johnson) is determined to pursue this aspect of his policy, when will he bring it to the House for a vote? He may be in danger, as from the start of the new financial year, of creating an unlawful budget.”

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said: “We should meet the commitment (to foreign aid spending) we made in successive manifestos. I want to stand beside the prime minister as well as behind him, and we want to proudly meet that commitment.”

Johnson responded that he believes a commitment to increase spending later means that the government will not be in breach of the International Development Act.

“We can be very proud of what we are doing,” he said. “Of course we want the percentage to go back up again when fiscal circumstances allow, but I think people of common sense understand that £10 billion (the new target) is a huge sum in the current circumstances, and they will appreciate that it is right to wait until fiscal circumstances have improved.”

Criticism also came from the charity sector, with Oxfam CEO Danny Sriskandarajah condemning the decision to cut aid spending while increasing the UK’s spending on nuclear weapons. “It shows the government has got its priorities badly wrong,” he told The Times.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson foreign aid

Well-known French theatre director stabbed in brutal street attack

Well-known French theatre director stabbed in brutal street attack
LONDON: A leading French theatre director was stabbed in the throat on Wednesday outside his hotel in Montpellier, officials said.

Alain Francon, 76, was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to hospital after an ambulance arrived. 

The well-known director has been teaching at the National School of Dramatic Arts since mid-February and living in the city's historic central district, a source said.

Francon is one of the country's best-known directors and founded the Theatre Eclate ("Shattered Theatre") troupe in the town of Annecy in the 1970s.

(With AFP)

 

Topics: France Montpellier

