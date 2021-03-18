You are here

UK denies coronavirus vaccine shortfall will slow lockdown easing plan

UK denies coronavirus vaccine shortfall will slow lockdown easing plan
The National Health Service has warned local vaccination centers that doses will be ‘significantly constrained’ from March 29 for four weeks. Above, volunteers prepare meals in Blackpool, north west England for distribution. (AFP)


UK denies coronavirus vaccine shortfall will slow lockdown easing plan
  • Next phase of the inoculation campaign, covering people in their 40s, will have to be suspended until May
  • But the government sticking to its target of offering a first dose to every adult by the end of July
LONDON: Britain insisted Thursday its plan to ease coronavirus lockdowns in the coming months remained on track, despite news that its vaunted vaccination program faces a potential pause in April.
The state-run National Health Service in England has warned in a letter to local vaccination centers that doses will be “significantly constrained” from March 29 for four weeks.
The next phase of the inoculation campaign, covering people in their 40s, will have to be suspended until May, the letter said.
Reports said the problem was linked to a delay in getting five million jabs sourced from India by UK-based drugs giant AstraZeneca — the same company whose supply issues have caused anger in the European Union.
“It’s a very complex international supply chain and that does mean occasionally we will experience issues and that’s what we’ve experienced right now,” cabinet minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News.
But the government was sticking to its target of offering a first dose to every adult by the end of July, he said, after Britain on Wednesday said it had surpassed 25 million jabs delivered.
The government’s phased easing of its third lockdown in England, which was imposed in January amid a winter surge in caseloads of Covid-19 and resulting deaths, hinges on the success of the inoculation drive.
“There’s no reason to believe the roadmap is affected by this temporary shortage in supply,” Jenrick stressed of the relaxation plan.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Oxford University, provides the bulk of Britain’s campaign.
The company said its “UK domestic supply chain is not experiencing any disruption,” but made no mention of possible problems in India or elsewhere.
Britain’s current other vaccine provider is Pfizer, which denied any issues with its UK delivery schedule.
The supply issues are another headache for AstraZeneca after its jab was suspended in several EU countries, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency due later Thursday following isolated cases of blood clots and brain hemorrhages.
The EU meanwhile threatened on Wednesday to invoke emergency powers to block European exports of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure “reciprocity” with other suppliers, urging Britain to send Europe more jabs.
Britain reacted angrily to the threat, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggesting the bloc was engaging in “brinkmanship,” and has dismissed any medical issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, said on Wednesday he would take it vaccine “very shortly.”
England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam also pushed back at the AstraZeneca suspension in European countries including France, Germany and Italy.
“Vaccines don’t save lives if they’re in fridges. They only save lives if they’re in arms,” he said.

EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine

EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine

EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
  • The European Medicines Agency’s expert committee is set to announce the results of its investigation later on Thursday
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

LONDON: The world awaits a decision from Europe’s top medical regulator into whether there is any evidence to show the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to a small number of blood clots reported in people across the continent.
The European Medicines Agency’s expert committee is set to announce the results of its investigation later on Thursday.
Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended immunization using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unusual blood clots in several people among the 17 million who have received at least one dose in Europe. Both the EMA and the World Health Organization have said there is no current evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the potentially small risk of getting vaccinated.
AstraZeneca said after a careful review of its COVID-19 immunization data, it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots in any age group or gender in any country.

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta
  • New military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate
  • This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges from the ruling junta that her lawyer said Thursday were “groundless” but could ensure she would never be able to return to politics.
The coup on February 1 that ousted Suu Kyi’s government has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.
The new military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate since she was detained alongside top political allies, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.
On Wednesday night, military broadcaster Myawady aired a video of a Myanmar businessman confessing to giving her a total of $550,000 over several years.
Maung Weik said he had donated money to senior government figures for the good of his business.
“Aung San Suu Kyi committed corruption and (authorities) are preparing to charge her according to anti-corruption law,” an announcer said during the broadcast.
This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her.
Last week a junta spokesman said a now-detained chief minister had admitted to giving her $600,000 and more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of gold bars.
“Those accusations are groundless,” Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
“Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects... but bribery and corruption are not her traits,” he said, adding that most people in Myanmar will not believe the allegations.
However, a conviction for bribery in a case against her “personal character” could see Suu Kyi “prohibited from taking part in political activities,” Zaw said.
Soldiers and police terrorized several battle-scarred Yangon neighborhoods Wednesday night, as a mobile data blockade combined with an Internet shutdown pushed scared residents further into an information blackout.
“Security forces threatened to shoot” residents if they did not remove the barricades that demonstrators have built across the commercial capital as they battle authorities, according to a doctor from the South Okkalapa township.
They also raided homes and arrested at least 10 people, he said.
In neighboring Thingangyun township, one man said he had heard continuous gunfire for 30 minutes before midnight, adding he had put cotton buds in the ears of his two sons so they could fall asleep.
Even going out to buy food has become a terrifying ordeal he said, with residents forced to move quickly through the streets to avoid encountering patrols of trigger-happy security forces.
“It makes me sad and furious as well... it’s like all our dreams (of democracy) have vanished,” he said.
But “our hatred (of a military regime) is much more than our fear.”
Protesters were back on the streets Thursday, with some in Yangon testing a giant slingshot to shoot projectiles.
Sunday was the bloodiest day since the coup, with the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group recording more than 70 deaths across the country.
The bulk of the death toll came in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar – an impoverished garment-producing township mostly housing Chinese-owned factories – with the junta later imposing martial law on the area.
Five other townships were also placed under martial law by Monday, which effectively shunts nearly 2 million of Yangon’s sprawling population under the direct control of military commanders.
Any arrests made there will be tried in military courts.
Despite mass international condemnation the junta continues to rack up an increasing toll, with AAPP reporting Thursday that more than 210 people have been killed so far.
The junta has justified the coup by claiming electoral fraud in elections last November that were won by Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide.

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

India's richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally.
Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies’ production being disrupted.
India’s total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to health ministry data released on Thursday.
The country’s first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.
Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai’s suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.
The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lock down in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
“We have asked industries there to operate with minimum manpower as much possible,” said a senior Maharashtra government official, declining to be named as he was not authorized to talk to the media. “Most of the IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home.”
Hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were filling up fast, especially in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, said another state official.
Earlier this month, more than 80 percent of oxygen and intensive-care beds in Maharashtra were unoccupied.
Half a dozen other states, such as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have also seen a rise in cases this month. The government has blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks for the rise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to “stop the emerging second peak of corona.”
India has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunization drive in the middle of January.

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

North Korea says will ignore US while 'hostile policy' in place

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
  • Senior official: ‘New regime’ had only put forward a ‘lunatic theory of ‘threat from north Korea’’
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea accused the new US administration of adopting “lunatic theory” Thursday, saying it would ignore attempts at dialogue by Washington unless it changed course, as President Joe Biden’s top envoys held talks in Seoul.
The comments from the North’s first vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui came with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in the South on the second leg of an Asian tour to bolster a united front against the nuclear-armed North and an increasingly assertive China.
There could be no contact nor dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang “unless the US rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK,” Choe said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, referring to the North by its official name.
“Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the US in the future, too.”
The “new regime” in the US, she added, had only put forward a “lunatic theory of ‘threat from north Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization’.”
The talks process between then president Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un deadlocked after their second summit in Hanoi in early 2019 broke up over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
The North remains subject to sanctions over its banned weapons programs, but has also voluntarily closed its borders for more than a year to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in neighboring China.
The new US administration is carrying out a review of Washington’s policy toward the North, and after the envoys met their South Korean counterparts Blinken told reporters: “We are committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, reducing the broader threat that DPRK poses to the United States and our allies.”
After leaving Seoul, he is due to hold talks with Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, and said he would press Beijing, Pyongyang’s key diplomatic ally, to intervene.
“China has a critical role to play in working to convince North Korea to pursue denuclearization,” he said.
“Virtually all of North Korea’s economic relationships, its trade, are with or go through China, so it has tremendous influence. And I think it has a shared interest in making sure we do something about North Korea’s nuclear program.”
He declined to comment directly on Choe’s remarks.
The US envoys on Thursday oversaw the signing of a new agreement on Southern payments toward the costs of the 28,500 US troops stationed in the country to defend it from its neighbor and protect Washington’s regional interests.
They were to meet later with President Moon Jae-in, who brokered the talks process between Kim and Trump.
The Republican’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw the two leaders trade insults and threats of war before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of headline-grabbing meetings, beginning in Singapore.
But ultimately no progress was made toward Washington’s declared aim of denuclearizing North Korea.
Shortly before Biden’s January inauguration, leader Kim decried the US as his country’s “foremost principal enemy” and Pyongyang unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade.
It had maintained silence during the first weeks of the Biden administration, with state media not even mentioning the new US leadership until this week.
Choe said Thursday that for talks to take place, Pyongyang and Washington would have to meet as equals.
“We make it clear that we won’t give it such opportunities as in Singapore and Hanoi again,” she said.
Since mid-February, Washington has attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through several channels, officials say, but not received any response.
So far, the North has refrained from carrying out any direct provocations since Biden was inaugurated, but is now beginning to amplify its rhetoric.
Seoul and Washington are security allies and kicked off joint military exercises last week. That prompted the North Korean leader’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong to warn the new US administration against “causing a stink at its first step” if it wants to “sleep in peace for coming four years.”

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.
A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.

