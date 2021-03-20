You are here

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia state, on March 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia state, on March 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
  • Says “we have to speak out, we have to act” to “combat this resurgence of xenophobia"
  • Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 people of Asian origin, or just over four percent of its population.
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

ATLANTA, USA: US President Joe Biden on Friday denounced the upsurge of violence against Asian-Americans, telling a community plunged into grief after this week’s Atlanta murders that the nation must not be complicit in the face of racism and xenophobia.
After meeting with leaders of Georgia’s Asian-American community, Biden delivered a brief speech at Atlanta’s Emory University, where he branded hate and racism “the ugly poison that’s long haunted our nation.”
Such bigotry and violence has been “often met with silence” in the United States, he said.
“But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit,” Biden stressed.
“We have to speak out, we have to act,” he added, as he called on Americans to “combat this resurgence of xenophobia.”
And he leveled a rebuke of previous president Donald Trump without mentioning his name, saying: “Words have consequences. It’s the coronavirus, full stop.”
Trump faced severe blowback last year for repeatedly calling Covid-19 — which has now killed 540,000 people in the United States — the “China virus” after the country where it was first detected.
Biden noted that attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been “skyrocketing,” a trend confirmed by the group Stop AAPI Hate which says nearly 3,800 cases have been reported since last year, including verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and civil rights abuses.
Biden’s pre-scheduled trip to the southern metropolis was originally intended to focus on his Covid-19 battle plan.
The president began with a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he received a briefing, and he also marked a key milestone in the US having administered 100 million vaccine doses.
“We did it in about 60 days,” Biden said. “We’re not stopping now.”
But this week’s carnage around Georgia’s largest city prompted Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, to add a meeting with Asian-Americans.

Suspect arrested
Three massage parlors around Atlanta were targeted Tuesday, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.
Robert Aaron Long faces eight counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault.
Of the eight fatalities, six were women of Asian descent.
Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to the grieving community members.
Among them was Stephanie Cho, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.
“It was very emotional to hear” messages by the victims’ families read aloud to the president and vice president, Cho told CNN afterwards.
She said the Asian-American women in the room, including Harris whose mother was an Indian immigrant, “had a very somber moment” considering the issue centered around violence against women of Asian descent.
Long has admitted carrying out the attacks, according to law enforcement, but claims he was not motivated by racial hatred.
Officers said Long told police he was grappling with a sexual addiction and that he wanted to “eliminate” a temptation that put him in conflict with his strict religious beliefs.
Authorities have not confirmed the motive, but the killings were seen as laying bare the intersection of sexism and racism in the United States.

Flags at half-staff
The four women killed in Atlanta itself — at two neighboring spas — were named Friday by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office as Hyun J. Grant, 51; Soon C. Park, 74; Yong A. Yue, 63; and Suncha Kim, 69.
Grant, who worked at the Gold Spa, left behind two sons — the eldest of whom, Randy Park, 23, set up a fundraising page which by Friday had attracted more than $1.9 million in donations.
“She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I,” Park wrote. “Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world.”
The other four victims — targeted at Young’s Asian Massage in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth — included Xiaojie Tan, the spa’s 49-year-old owner described as “the sweetest, kindest, most giving person” by a longtime customer, Greg Hynson, speaking to The New York Times.
The attack also claimed the lives of Delaina Yaun, 33 — a mother of two who was at the spa for a couple’s massage with her husband — as well as 44-year-old employee Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels, 54, who was on site doing maintenance.
Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings until Monday as a mark of respect for the Atlanta victims. The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday.
Also in Washington, an extraordinary House hearing Thursday heard testimony from four Asian-American congresswomen.
Democrat Grace Meng warned that Republican rhetoric that paints Asians as responsible for the virus has put “a bull’s eye on the back of Asian-Americans.”
Vigils have been held in several US cities, and police in New York, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and elsewhere stepped up patrols in areas with large Asian-American populations.
Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 people of Asian origin, or just over four percent of its population.

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AP

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the US Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys have been charged in federal court with offenses related to the Jan. 6 riots. The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington, with over 60 users “participating in” an encrypted messaging channel for group members that was created a day before the riots.
The Proud Boys abandoned an earlier channel and created the new “Boots on the Ground” channel after police arrested the group’s top leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December. He was ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia.
Tarrio hasn’t been charged in connection with the riots, but the latest indictment refers to him by his title as Proud Boys’ chairman.
Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.
All four defendants are charged with conspiring to impede Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote. Other charges in the indictment include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct.
Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of North Carolina, serve as presidents of their local Proud Boys chapters, according to the indictment.
A lawyer for Biggs declined to comment. Attorneys for the other three men didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.
Proud Boys members, who describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists,” have frequently engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.
The Proud Boys met at the Washington Monument around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.
Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.
At 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that he and others were “regrouping with a second force” as some rioters began to leave the Capitol, according to the indictment.
“This was not simply a march. This was an incredible attack on our institutions of government,” Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough said during a recent hearing for Nordean’s case.
Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making them difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.
After Tarrio’s arrest, Donohoe expressed concern that their encrypted communications could be “compromised” when police searched the group chairman’s phone, according to the new indictment. In a Jan. 4 post on a newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that they could be “looking at Gang charges” and wrote, “Stop everything immediately,” the indictment says.
“This comes from the top,” he added.
A day before the riots, Biggs posted on the “Boots on the Ground” channel that the group had a “plan” for the night before and the day of the riots, according to the indictment.
In Nordean’s case, a federal judge accused prosecutors of backtracking on their claims that he instructed Proud Boys members to split up into smaller groups and directed a “strategic plan” to breach the Capitol.
“That’s a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today,” US District Judge Beryl Howell said on March 3.
Howell concluded that Nordean was extensively involved in “pre-planning” for the events of Jan. 6 and that he and other Proud Boys “were clearly prepared for a violent confrontation” that day. However, she said evidence that Nordean directed other Proud Boys members to break into the building is “weak to say the least” and ordered him freed from jail before trial.
On Friday, Howell ordered Proud Boys member Christopher Worrell detained in federal custody pending trial on riot-related charges. Prosecutors say Worrell traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.
“Wearing tactical gear and armed with a canister of pepper spray gel marketed as 67 times more powerful than hot sauce, Worrell advanced, shielded himself behind a wooden platform and other protesters, and discharged the gel at the line of officers,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Defense attorney John Pierce argued his client wasn’t aiming at officers and was only there in the crowd to exercise his free speech rights.
“He’s a veteran. He loves his country,” Pierce said.

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP
AP

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
  • Keflavik International Airport is just a few km away but the eruption was not expected to present any danger
  • Iceland has 32 volcanic systems currently considered active, the highest number in Europe
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP AP

REYKJAVIC, Iceland: A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

“Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers,” Iceland’s Meteorological Office (IMO), which monitors seismic activity, wrote on Twitter.
Streams of red lava could be seen flowing out of a fissure in the ground in video footage filmed by a coast guard helicopter and posted by the IMO on its Facebook page.
“The fissure is estimated to be about 200 meters (219 yards) long,” the IMO wrote.
Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
The Krysuvik volcanic system, which does not have a central volcano, is located south of Mount Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland.
“The first notification was received by the Meteorological Office at 2140 GMT. The eruption was confirmed through webcams and satellite images,” the institute said on its website.
While Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport and the small fishing port of Grindavik are just a few kilometers away, the area is uninhabited and the eruption was not expected to present any danger.
Volcanic eruptions in the region are known as effusive eruptions, where lava flows steadily out of the ground, as opposed to explosive ones which spew ash clouds high into the sky.
The Krysuvik volcanic system has been inactive for the past 900 years, according to the IMO, while the last eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula dates back almost 800 years, to 1240.
But the region has been under increased surveillance for several weeks after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake was registered on February 24 near Mount Keilir on the outskirts of Reykjavik.

In this still image captured from a hand out video, lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano in Reykjavik on March 19, 2021. (Icelandic Coast Guard via AFP)

That quake has since been followed by an unusual number of smaller tremors — more than 50,000, the highest number since digital recordings began in 1991.
The seismic activity has moved several kilometers southwest since the quake, concentrating around Mount Fagradalsfjall, where magma was detected just one kilometer under the Earth’s surface in recent days.
Gas emissions from both types of volcanoes — especially sulfur dioxide — can be elevated in the immediate vicinity of an eruption, and may pose a danger to health and even be fatal.
Further away, the pollution can exceed acceptable limits depending on the winds.
The gas “can cause problems, troubles, and negative health effects,” the Environment Agency of Iceland said.

Ringed by active volcanoes
Iceland has 32 volcanic systems currently considered active, the highest number in Europe. The country has had an eruption every five years on average.
The vast island near the Arctic Circle straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland’s intense volcanic activity.
The most recent eruption was at Holuhraun, beginning in August 2014 and ending in February 2015, in the Bardarbunga volcanic system in an uninhabited area in the center of the island.
That eruption did not cause any major disruptions outside the immediate vicinity.
But in 2010, an eruption at the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent huge clouds of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, disrupting air traffic for more than a week with the cancelation of more than 100,000 flights worldwide which left some 10 million passengers stranded.

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for 'landmark' mosque in north west England approved

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
  • Local council approved mosque plans after the Issa Foundation addressed 21 issues that had been raised
  • The Issa Foundation pledged £30,000 to improve safety at a junction close to the mosque and employ parking marshals to reduce road safety risks
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Plans by the British Muslim brothers who own supermarket chain Asda to build a “landmark” mosque in north west England have been approved.
The £5 million ($6.9 million) project to build a mosque in Blackburn by the billionaire siblings had faced objections over the height of its minarets and the noise it may have caused, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Friday.
However, the local council approved the plans after the Issa Foundation agreed to address 21 issues that had been raised.
Councillor Phil Riley told the BBC it would be an “impressive facility” which could “only enhance the spirit of the town.”
Permission for the project to go ahead on the site of a former school was granted on Thursday.
Amongst concerns raised by Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Browne to a committee about the mosque was the height of the minaret towers and the noise created by the call to prayer.
However, planning manager Gavin Prescott said the proposed 29 meter towers “are considered to frame the surrounding area with the existing church towers associated” with two local churches.
He added that noise would be limited with no amplified calls to prayer.
Riley, the council’s lead on regeneration, said it was “going to be no ordinary mosque,” and “an absolutely landmark building at a very important gateway.”
“With its Islamic architecture, it obviously reflects the changing face of modern Blackburn... and this will show Blackburn in the new light of a place where there is diversity, but also where communities mix,” Riley added.
The Issa Foundation has also pledged £30,000 to improve safety at a junction close to the mosque and employ parking marshals to reduce road safety risks.

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
  • International laws against rendering people stateless could mean Britain is forced to repatriate terrorists
  • Home Office “extremely disappointed” by verdict regarding 3 Britons who traveled to Syria
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Three Britons who traveled to Syria to join Daesh have won an appeal against a government ruling that stripped them of their citizenship, in a decision that could open the door for more terrorists to re-enter the UK.
A judge ruled on Friday that two women and a man had been rendered stateless by a Home Office move that stripped them of their British citizenship. It is illegal under international law to make someone stateless.
All three people are Bangladeshi by ethnicity, but did not have Bangladeshi citizenship when their British citizenship was revoked.
Under Bangladeshi law, any blood line to a Bangladeshi-born citizen retains the country’s citizenship until the age of 21.
The trio were said by the British government to be a threat to national security because of their links to Daesh, and were thus stripped of their citizenship to prevent them returning. 
The judge said the three “were not nationals of Bangladesh or any other state apart from the UK. This means that orders depriving them of their British citizenship would make them stateless.”
The judge added: “The secretary of state had no power to make orders with that effect. For that reason — and that reason alone — the appeals against the decisions to make those orders succeed.”
Upon return to the UK, government sources said they will be subject to counterterror investigations and restricted movements, contacts, and use of the Internet and phones.
A Home Office spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed with this judgment and the court’s decision that deprivation cannot stand in these cases. The government’s priority remains maintaining the safety and security of the UK.”
The ruling could mean that more people rendered stateless while in Syria have their British citizenship returned.
High-profile cases such as that of British-Bangladeshi Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria to join Daesh when she was 15, could be influenced by the ruling.
She was 19 when she was stripped of her citizenship, but is now 21 and so may not be eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship.
It is unclear exactly how many British adults remain in Syria in camps administered by the West’s Kurdish allies, but politicians such as Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood have previously warned that blocking their return to the UK may not be in the nation’s best security interests.
He said last year: “We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
  • North Korea cuts ties with Kuala Lumpur after businessman extradited to US
Updated 19 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Friday it will expel all North Korean diplomatic staff in Kuala Lumpur in response to Pyongyang’s announcement that it will sever relations with the Southeast Asian nation over the extradition of a North Korean man to the US to face money-laundering charges.

North Korea announced the move through its state media KCNA, saying it would cut ties with Malaysia after a Malaysian court ruled earlier this month that the North Korean businessman, Mun Chol Myong, should be extradited to the US.

“The government will issue an order for all the diplomatic staff and their dependents at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today, March 19, 2021,” Malaysia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

In response to North Korea’s accusation that the extradition of its national to the US was a “nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime” and “in defiance of the acknowledged international law,” Malaysia said it was conducted in accordance with the principles of justice, rule of law and independence of judiciary.

“The extradition was carried out only after the due legal process had been exhausted,” the ministry said. “The rights of Mun Chol Myong while in custody in Malaysia were also guaranteed and fulfilled, including his access to his own defense counsel, as well as to consular assistance and visits by his family.”

The North Korean businessman was arrested in 2019 on charges of money laundering and violating UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. Malaysian authorities said he was deported on Wednesday.

While the Malaysian foreign ministry said it “deeply regrets” North Korea’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, it denounced the move as “unfriendly and unconstructive.”

Malaysia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with North Korea in the early 1970s. Relations soured after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017 with a nerve agent.

After the incident, Malaysia suspended its embassy operation in North Korea, which it now plans to close for good.

“The government of Malaysia is now compelled by the (North Korean) decision to close the Embassy of Malaysia in Pyongyang, which operation had already been suspended since 2017,” the foreign ministry said.

North Korean Embassy Charge d’affaires Kim Yu Song confirmed to Malaysian media that his mission was also closing.

“Yes, we will be shutting down. We are now discussing the plans with our staff here and liaising with our government,” he said

