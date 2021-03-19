You are here

Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community

People march through a neighborhood to protest against anti-Asian violence on March 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP)
People march through a neighborhood to protest against anti-Asian violence on March 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP)
AFP

Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community

Atlanta shootings expose fear in Asian-American community
  • President Biden and VP Kamala Harris to meet Asian-American leaders in Atlanta on Friday
ATLANTA, USA: Asian-American communities were on alert Thursday after a shooting rampage that left six women of Asian origin dead and stoked fears in a population already alarmed by a surge in hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Three massage parlors around Atlanta were targeted Tuesday, before a 21-year-old man suspected of the killings was arrested in southwest Georgia hours later.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential hopeful who is running for mayor of New York.
“I’ve been Asian all my life, and I remember — vividly — growing up with this constant sense of invisibility, mockery, disdain, a sense that you cannot be American if you have an Asian face,” Yang said.
“But this has metastasized into something new and deadly and virulent and hateful,” he told a press conference in New York alongside the Black civil rights activist Al Sharpton.
The White House announced that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were already scheduled to be in Atlanta on Friday, would meet Asian-American leaders to “discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community.”
Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, faces eight counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault for Tuesday’s attacks, in which six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.
He has admitted carrying out the attacks, according to law enforcement, but claims he was not motivated by racial hatred.
FBI Director Chris Wray reiterated in an interview with public radio station NPR on Thursday that the gunman’s motive was yet to be fully understood, but the shootings nevertheless struck a chord in a country where hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise.
Chi-Chi Zhang, an Asian-American woman living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, described discussing race and hate crimes with her two young daughters, aged two and four.
“We started to talk about what our escape plan would be if we were to be attacked on the street,” she said. “How is that a normal conversation to have with a two-year-old?“
Zhang said that for much of her life she had been taught to conform to the idea of a “model minority” but added that the concept of keeping one’s head down was “the reason nobody pays attention to crimes against us.”

‘Pandemic of discrimination and hate'
In Washington, a House subcommittee discussed a worrying rise in anti-Asian sentiment, with chairman Steve Cohen describing Asians being subjected to “verbal harassment, being spat at, slapped in the face, lit on fire, slashed with a box cutter or shoved violently to the ground.”
“For many Asian-Americans, Tuesday’s shocking events felt like the inevitable culmination of a year in which there were nearly 3,800 reported incidents of anti-Asian hate,” the Democratic lawmaker from Tennessee said.
The surge, he said, had been fueled by references to coronavirus as the “China virus” — a term often used by Donald Trump, although Cohen did not cite the former president by name.
According to the sheriff’s office, “Long told investigators that he blames the massage parlors for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex” and the shootings were not racially motivated.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Long’s claims should be taken “with a grain of salt” while Sarah Park, of the Korean American Coalition-Metro Atlanta, said racism was clearly a factor.
Among those testifying before the House panel were four members of Congress of Asian origin.
“Asian-Americans must not be used as scapegoats in times of crisis — lives are at stake,” said Judy Chu, a Democrat from California. “It’s critical that Congress takes bold action to address this pandemic of discrimination and hate.”

‘Un-American'
The ranking Republican on the panel, Chip Roy of Texas, said the victims of the Atlanta shootings deserve justice but expressed concern about “policing” the right to voice criticism of China’s communist leadership.
Roy’s remarks drew an angry response from Meng, a Democrat from New York, who suggested Republican rhetoric on the pandemic had put “a bull’s eye on the back of Asian-Americans.”
Vigils were held in several US cities on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the shootings and condemn racially motivated violence.
Police in New York, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and other major cities stepped up patrols in areas with large Asian-American populations.
Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings until sunset on Monday as a mark of respect for the Atlanta victims.
Biden said that while the motive has not yet been fully established “what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain.”
“The recent attacks against the community are un-American,” he tweeted. “They must stop.”
Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 people of Asian origin, or just over four percent of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.
Fallout from the case extended to the Cherokee County sheriff’s department, where Captain Jay Baker was removed Thursday as his agency’s spokesman for its investigation, The New York Times reported.
Baker was the target of criticism after telling a news conference that Long committed the killings after “a really bad day.”
Scrutiny grew after a post purported to be from Baker’s private Facebook account showed him promoting T-shirts describing Covid-19 as an “imported virus” from China — raising questions about whether personal biases would affect his work on the case.
 

Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land

Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land

Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land
  • The border dispute feeds into wider tensions in the region, including over Ethiopia’s controversial Blue Nile dam
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AFP

WAD KAWLI, Sudan: Under a thatched roof, Sudanese dream of returning to farmland at the heart of a decades-old dispute with Ethiopia that has turned violent and threatened to ignite a wider conflict.
From the town of Wad Kawli, west of the Atbara river, the farmers used to cross the narrow stream with wooden plows to cultivate fertile fields in Fashaqa, a region claimed by Sudan and Ethiopia.
By the mid-1990s, they were no longer able to tend their fields after Ethiopia pushed into the contested borderlands, allowing thousands of its own farmers to take over.
“Our last proper harvest of sesame crops from these fields was in 1996,” Mohamed Omar, a community leader in Wad Kawli, told AFP.
Farmers and traders long ignored the dividing map lines of colonial-era treaties.
But now the local dispute over fields of sesame and sorghum grown by smallholder farmers has put their thatch-hut villages on the front lines between two of Africa’s most powerful nations, Sudan, third largest in terms of territory, and Ethiopia, the second biggest in terms of population.
The border dispute feeds into wider tensions in the region, including over Ethiopia’s controversial Blue Nile dam.
Ethiopia’s push into Fashaqa came as its relations with Sudan soured following the attempted assassination of then Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in 1995 while he was visiting Addis Ababa.
At the time, Addis Ababa accused Khartoum of being behind the plot, leading to tensions that saw Sudanese forces under now-ousted president Omar Al-Bashir withdraw from the region.
“We were simply told that it was no longer safe for us to go to east Atbara,” recalled farmer Abdelreheem Mirghani.

Stolen land
More than two decades after their withdrawal, the Sudanese army returned to Fashaqa last year to recapture what it considered stolen land.
The move, which came two years after Bashir’s ouster, angered Ethiopia and triggered deadly clashes.
Now, villages have become military restricted areas, and Sudanese farmers have yet to re-enter.
Sudanese farmers from Fashaqa have over the years been caught up in the conflict between Khartoum and Addis Ababa.
The two sides held border talks over the decades, but they have yet to mark out clear boundaries.
Sudan regularly invokes colonial-era treaties from 1902 and 1907, which say the Fashaqa lies within its boundaries, a claim Ethiopia refutes.
The exact size of the contested land is unclear, but Fashaqa covers some 12,000 square kilometers (4,630 square miles) and the flashpoint border zone measures around 250 square kilometers.
Amid all the uncertainty, farmers left Wad Kawli, bringing its population down to barely 4,000 from 12,000 in the early 1990s, according to Omar.
One farmer, Mohamed Gomaa, said he fought for years to have access to even a small part of the east Atbara area.
“The Ethiopians forced us out by threatening to burn the harvest,” he said.
“We now cultivate small plots on the western side of the river, but the soil quality in the east is simply unrivalled anywhere in Sudan.”

Abused by militias
Over the years, villagers were forced to adapt, cultivating land west of the river and welcoming Ethiopian traders.
Some even learnt Ethiopia’s Amharic and Tigrinya languages, and others married into Ethiopian families.
But they still face attacks by Ethiopian militias.
“My father was kidnapped for a week in 2013 and we paid a hefty ransom equivalent to 700,000 Sudanese pounds ($1,850) to bring him back,” said Zakaria Yehia, a nurse from Wad Kawli.
Other villagers showed scars they said were from bullets or violent encounters with Ethiopians.
“We got used to waking up to find our cattle were stolen,” said Fatma Khalil, the wife of community leader Omar.
She said Sudanese forces began arriving into the border zone, including Wad Kawli, last year.
“Nowadays, there is a greater sense of security,” Khalil said. “Now we can have some undisturbed sleep during the night.”

Sudanese troop deployment
The Sudanese troop deployment coincided with the outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which borders Fashaqa.
The fighting has forced around 60,000 refugees to flee to Sudan.
Ethiopia had warned Sudan against the troop deployment, but tensions soared after the alleged killing of four Sudanese soldiers in a December ambush by Ethiopian forces and militias.
Sudan responded by sending reinforcements to the border, in an operation it said was “to recapture the stolen lands and take up positions on the international lines.”
Ethiopia denounced the move as an “invasion.”
A string of clashes followed, with both sides began trading accusations of violence and territorial violations.
Sudan says it has regained control over large swathes of Fashaqa, and Ethiopia has warned of military action unless Sudanese forces stop their advance.
On Wednesday, Sudan’s head of state Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said there will be “no negotiations” unless Ethiopia acknowledges Fashaqa is “Sudanese land.”
And Wad Kawli villagers support his call.
“This is our land, we have always cultivated it,” said the nurse Yehia. “And now we want it fully back.”

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
  • North Korean Mun Chol Myong was extradited to the US to face money laundering charges
  • He was accused of supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Friday said it was cutting diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a court ruling that allowed a North Korean to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry called the charges an “absurd fabrication and sheer plot” orchestrated by the US, “the principal enemy of our state” where the man was eventually extradited.
The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the US pressure.”
It also said the United States will “pay a due price.”
Earlier this month, Malaysia’s top court rejected an assertion by North Korean Mun Chol Myong that the US charge was politically motivated, ruling that he could be extradited.
Mun had lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the request, but Mun challenged the bid.
In his affidavit, Mun denied accusations by the US that he was involved in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions while working in the city-state before moving to Malaysia in 2008.
He denied that he had laundered funds through front companies and that he issued fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to his country. He said in his affidavit that he was the victim of a “politically motivated” extradition request aimed at pressuring North Korea over its missile program.
North Korea and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1973, but have suffered major setbacks since the 2017 slaying of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Two women — one Indonesia and the other Vietnamese — were charged with colluding with four North Koreans to murder Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX nerve agent. The four North Koreans fled Malaysia the day Kim died.
Malaysian officials have never officially accused North Korea of involvement in Kim’s death, but prosecutors made it clear throughout the trial they suspected a North Korean connection. North Korea has denied any involvement. The two women, who have said they thought they were taking part in a harmless prank for a TV show, were later released.
Malaysia scrapped visa-free entry for North Koreans and expelled North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol after he rejected Malaysia’s investigation and insisted the victim was an ordinary citizen who died of a heart attack.
North Korea responded by banning Malaysians from leaving, entrapping three diplomats and six of their family members. The nine Malaysians were only allowed to fly back after Malaysia released Kim’s body to North Korea and allowed the North Koreans to leave, including an embassy official and a North Korean Air Koryo employee wanted by police for questioning over Kim’s death.
The reported extradition comes amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. Diplomatic efforts led by the US to persuade North Korea to abandon its advancing nuclear weapons program have stalled for more than two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

US charges Swiss 'hacktivist' for data theft and leaks

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AP

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks
  • Kottmann had described the most recent hack and leak of camera footage from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist” cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance
  • The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AP

SEATTLE: The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a US security-camera startup.
An indictment against 21-year-old Till Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Western District of Washington.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September on a range of allegations dating back to 2019 involving stealing credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities on the web.
Kottmann had described the most recent hack and leak of camera footage from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist” cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance.
Acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman rejected those motives in a statement Thursday.
“These actions can increase vulnerabilities for everyone from large corporations to individual consumers,” Gorman wrote. “Wrapping oneself in an allegedly altruistic motive does not remove the criminal stench from such intrusion, theft, and fraud.”
Kottmann didn’t immediately return an online request for comment Thursday.
Swiss authorities said they had raided Kottmann’s home in Lucerne late last week at the request of US authorities.
The indictment ties a number of hacks to Kottmann over the past year, including one targeting an unnamed security device manufacturer based in the Seattle region and another affecting a maker of tactical equipment.
In several cases, prosecutors said Kottmann improperly used valid employee credentials to gain access to source code databases. The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company.
The indictment doesn’t mention last week’s high-profile hack of Verkada, which drew attention because it exposed live camera feeds and archived video footage from schools, jails, factories, gyms and corporate offices.
Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, told The Associated Press last week they belonged to a group nicknamed APT-69420 Arson Cats, a small collective of “primarily queer hackers, not backed by any nations or capital but instead backed by the desire for fun, being gay and a better world.”
Kottmann has previously attracted attention for leaking hacked material to expose security flaws, including from US chipmaker Intel last year.

 

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try
  • Test could pave way for sending of rocket segment to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA completed an engine test firing of its moon rocket Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.
This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at Mississippi’s Stennis Space Flight Center once the engines shut down on the test stand.
NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first test flight without a crew would occur by year’s end as planned.
John Honeycutt, NASA’s program manager for the Space Launch System or SLS rocket, said everything seemed to go well in Thursday’s test firing. “The core stage ... got an A-plus today,” he told reporters.
During the first test, the engines fired for just a minute, automatically cut short by strict test limits that were relaxed for the redo. Valve issues also had to be resolved prior to Thursday’s countdown.
With this critical test finally finished — and assuming everything went well — NASA can now send the rocket segment to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch.
Noting they’re taking it one step at a time, officials declined to say whether this first SLS launch will occur by year’s end as had been planned or will bump into 2022. The SLS rocket will send an empty Orion capsule to the moon and back.
The four engines tested Thursday actually flew into orbit on NASA’s space shuttles and were upgraded for the more powerful SLS system. The orange core stage is reminiscent of the shuttle’s external fuel tank, which held the liquid hydrogen and oxygen that fed the main engines.
Boeing built the core stage, which stands 212 feet (65 meters.)
The Trump administration had pressed for a moon landing by astronauts by 2024, a deadline increasingly difficult if not impossible to achieve at this point. The current White House has yet to issue a revised timeline.
NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said the space agency is conducting an internal study to determine a schedule for the astronaut moon landings — “what we can optimally do” based on budgets. The review will take a few months, he noted.

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
  • European Medicines Agency concludes that vaccine's benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks
  • Germany resumes administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning and France too said it would resume use of the vaccine
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM/LONDON — Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.
Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca’s ambition to produce a “vaccine for the world,” as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million.
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) “clear” conclusion following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders was that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks, though it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.
“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a briefing. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”
Within hours, Germany said it would resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning. Health Minister Jens Spahn said suspending the vaccine out of caution had been the right call “until the clustering of this very rare type of thrombosis had been examined.”
France too said it would resume use of the vaccine, with Prime Minister Jean Castex saying he would receive the shot himself on Friday afternoon.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would do the same, and that his government’s priority remained to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.
Spain said it was evaluating a possible resumption, while Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania said they would restart administering the vaccine.
Many governments had said the decision to pause inoculations was out of an abundance of caution. But experts have warned political interference could undermine public confidence in vaccinations as governments struggle to tame more infectious virus variants.
“We trust that, after the regulators’ careful decisions, vaccinations can once again resume across Europe,” said AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Ann Taylor in a statement.
EUROPE LAGS BRITAIN, US
The EMA’s review covered 20 million people given the AstraZeneca shot in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), which links 30 European countries.
Safety concerns had led at least 13 European countries to stop administering the shot, slowing an already faltering inoculation campaign in the EU, which lags Britain and the United States.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said earlier that it was investigating five cases of the rare brain blood clot that had been reported out of 11 million shots administered in the UK.
It said it would investigate reports of clots in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. But the agency said use of the vaccine should continue and one official said Britain’s rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved.
The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched at volume and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programs in much of the developing world.
“The EMA’s (verdict) now provides clarity about the safety of this vaccine, which should now be vaccinated at a high rate after this safety stop in order to efficiently prevent the actual risk, i.e. sometimes serious medical harm from Covid-19,” said Clemens Wendtner, head of infectious diseases at Munich clinic Schwabing.
The drugmaker’s own review covering more than 17 million people who have received its shot in the EU and Britain found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.
The World Health Organization this week also reaffirmed its support for the shot.
The EMA said it would update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for health care professionals.
The agency said it is in touch with regulators around the world to keep tabs on possible side effects of all COVID-19 vaccines.

