Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
Thailand’s pro-democracy movement’s most controversial demands – first publicly raised by Anon Numpa – have been for reforms to the monarchy. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
  • Anon Nompa is one of the most prominent faces of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement
  • The movement has slowed in recent months, drawing just hundreds
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Police raided a Thai publishing house on Saturday and confiscated a controversial book written by a prominent pro-democracy leader about the monarchy’s role in society, ahead of a planned anti-government protest.
The protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the Grand Palace, where organizers planned to distribute copies of “The Institution of Monarchy in Thailand’s Society.”
Published by Same Sky Books publishing house – which has printed many controversial titles – the 33-page pamphlet is authored by human rights lawyer Anon Numpa.
He is one of the most prominent faces of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement, which has for months issued demands that include reforms to the kingdom’s unassailable monarchy.
Police Major Trirong Prasopmongkol confirmed that authorities raided the publishing house’s premises just north of the capital on Saturday morning, adding that they confiscated approximately “100 books.”
“The next step is we will have experts examine the content to see whether if it is illegal,” he told AFP.
“This raid is related to the protest today because protesters said on social media that they will distribute these books.”
Protest organizers Redem – short for “Restart Democracy” – had announced on Facebook that the first 10,000 arrivals would receive a free copy.
After the raid, Redem issued another post with the book’s e-copy, inviting demonstrators to download it and “read it out loud.”
Thailand’s pro-democracy protests kicked off in July, at their peak drawing tens of thousands, who gathered across Bangkok to call for an overhaul of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s administration and a rewrite of a military-scripted constitution.
But their most controversial demands – first publicly raised by Anon – have been for reforms to the monarchy, including the abolition of draconian royal defamation laws.
The laws shield the ultra-powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family from defamation, but rights groups say its broad use means anything perceived as criticism can land a person in jail for up to 15 years per charge.
Since the movement kicked off, more than 60 people have been charged under the lese majeste law, and a handful of the most prominent leaders – including Anon – are also detained.
The movement has slowed in recent months, drawing just hundreds, but local media reported that 3,000 crowd control police would be deployed for Saturday’s rally.

Topics: Thailand

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan

Tsunami advisory issued after strong quake off northeast Japan
  • The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude
  • The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake hit at 6:09 p.m. (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one meter.
Local utilities were inspecting the status of the region’s nuclear plants, and local railway firms suspended services, including shinkansen bullet trains.
The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.
The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.
The so-called triple disaster affected Japan’s northeast, including Miyagi.
Some residents of coastal communities said they had fled to higher ground after the advisory was issued Saturday evening.
“I recalled that day 10 years ago,” a man in Ishinomaki city told national broadcaster NHK as he fled to a park on a hill.
“Because of our experience of that day, I moved quickly. My heart is pounding hard,” he said.
There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Takashi Yokota, an official of Miyagi prefecture’s disaster management office.
“We have not received any immediate report of damage or injuries following the earthquake and the tsunami advisory. But we are still collecting information,” he told AFP.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there had been no reports of abnormality at the area’s nuclear facilities, including the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, Onagawa nuclear plant and various smaller facilities and experimental nuclear reactors.
Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens. Meteorologists said it was an aftershock of the 2011 quake.
Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

Topics: Japan earthquake natural disaster tsunami

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Updated 35 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Updated 35 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.
Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.
He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.
Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.
There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.
Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from frontline health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.
Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Topics: Coronavirus

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

Updated 20 March 2021
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,033
  • The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

BERLIN, March 20: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,033 to 2,645,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565.

Topics: Coronavirus

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
  • Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures
  • Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections.
Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.
Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.
Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.
Maharashtra reported a record 25,681 cases, including 3,000 in the financial capital of Mumbai, over the past 24 hours.
The state of 112 million people has imposed a lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a wider lockdown is an option, according to local media.
The rise in India’s COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.
In addition to Maharashtra, the Indian states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh all reported a surge in new cases.
The capital, New Delhi, has reported a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks, prompting city authorities to scale up an immunization drive to 125,000 doses per day, from about 40,000.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s 1.35 billion people have been inoculated.
The government has announced plans to inoculate 300 million people, or a fifth of the population, by August. Yet only 42 million have been vaccinated so far, while the world’s biggest vaccine maker has gifted or exported almost 60 million doses.

Topics: India Coronavirus

