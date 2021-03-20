You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Egypt on Saturday, March 20, received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbzjk

Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
  • The Sinopharm vaccine produces antibodies in 99% of coronavirus cases, and is totally effective in eliminating infections in moderate and severe cases
  • Egypt is among dozens of nations depending on China to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has received a further 300,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine as part of its anti-coronavirus campaign, Minister of Health Hala Zayed has said.
The shipment will undergo analysis by the Egyptian Drug Authorities (EDA) and will soon be used in the country’s rollout targeting medical workers, Egyptians with underlying health conditions and the elderly.
Eligible citizens are required to register online to take part in the rollout. Once given approval, they can visit one of the 40 designated health facilities located across the country to receive a vaccine.
The EDA previously granted the Sinopharm vaccine emergency approval.
The jab produces antibodies in 99 percent of coronavirus cases, and is totally effective in eliminating infections in moderate and severe cases.
In February, Egypt received its first major shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian government has raised concerns that coronavirus case numbers could soon spike during the holy month of Ramadan.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged people to take “extra care and caution” ahead of the Ramadan season.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt China Sinopharm vaccine

Related

Egypt to implement raft of family planning measures and services
Middle-East
Egypt to implement raft of family planning measures and services
Special Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security
Middle-East
Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Marwa Elselehdar. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
  • Marwa Elselehdar has become the first woman to work as a sea captain in Egypt
  • As a little girl, Elselehdar always loved the sea and enjoyed swimming
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: She enrolled in the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt and joined the International Transport and Logistics Department, but she was more drawn to the curriculum that was being taught to her brother in the Department of Maritime Transport and Technology.

The department was limited to men, but she still submitted an application to join and was eventually accepted, becoming the first Egyptian woman to study in this department.

Elselehdar’s brother and mother supported her dream of becoming the first female captain in Egypt. Her father, while more apprehensive because of the difficulties in the field, did not object to her studies. She thus began the formalities to join the department, and her unique request was submitted to the president of the academy for consideration.

The president called for research in maritime law to verify the possibility of issuing a captain’s license to her, since it was the first case of its kind. After making sure that the law did not pose restrictions, examinations began.

Elselehdar passed the physical and medical tests, as well as personal interviews, proving her ability to be in control and manage diverse situations, and she joined the department like any other student.

I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges.

Marwa Elselehdar

“I started my journey in the department as the only woman among 1,200 students. I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges, and I graduated in 2013,” she said.

After her graduation, Elselehdar joined the crew of the AIDA IV ship, with the rank of the second officer.

At the time of the opening ceremony of the new Suez Canal, she applied to register as part of the crew that would lead the AIDA IV in the celebrations. Her request was accepted, and she prepared with her colleagues for the ceremony.

On the day of the ceremony, she led the AIDA IV — the first ship to cross the new shipping route — as the youngest and first Egyptian female captain to cross the Suez Canal.

Elselehdar has been working in the field for 10 years. She explained that the percentage of women in similar maritime positions does not exceed 2 percent worldwide, adding that being the first Egyptian woman in this regard was a great honor for her and noting that many girls followed her example and entered the field after her.

In 2017, Elselehdar was honored on Women’s Day by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

She expressed her pride in this honor, seeing it not only as a form of appreciation from the state for what she has done but also as a demonstration of the state’s interest in empowering Egyptian women and placing them in leadership positions. Recently, Egyptian women have started participating in many occupations that were traditionally male-dominated.

The Encyclopedia of Arab-African Economic Integration chose Elselehdar among the top 20 Arab women in terms of achievement.

Elselehdar said that the boat she is now working on is owned by the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety, affiliated with the Egyptian government and managed by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

“Unlike fast flights, cruises can be long and arduous and can take up to a month or more. Of course, on these trips, I am the only woman among my fellow men.

“In the beginning, it was somewhat difficult, but we later became one team, and we split tasks equally. And because of the length of these trips, we all become like siblings,” she added.

Now almost 30 years old, Elselehdar dreams of obtaining a master’s degree and a Ph.D. She also hopes that marriage and having a family will not hinder her career.

 

Topics: Marwa Elselehdar Egypt

Related

Special Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Muslim Brotherhood affiliated TV channels in Ankara were ordered to stop airing criticisms against Egypt with penalties to be imposed if disobeyed. (Screenshot)
Media
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop criticizing Egypt: reports 

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention
  • The Houthis acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in Sanaa
  • A Houthi Interior Minister statement said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday broke its silence on the cause of a fire that tore through a detention center for migrants earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.
The Houthis acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in the capital, Sanaa, trying to end a protest by the migrants.
A statement by the Houthi Interior Minister said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried before court.
The migrant community in Sanaa has called for an international probe into the tragedy, a demand backed by international rights groups.
Some 900 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, had been detained at the facility — including more than 350 inside the hangar. The site was run by the Passports and Naturalization Authority.
At least 45 people were killed in the March 7, the militia said, including one who died of his wounds on Friday. More than 200 others were wounded.
The migrants had been protesting and went on hunger strike against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the detention facility, according to survivors and local rights campaigners.
The Houthis Saturday claimed that the migrants were protesting to pressure the International Organization for Migration to transfer them.

Topics: Houthis Yemen migrants

Related

Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Thousands protest Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s treaty

Thousands protest Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s treaty
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Thousands protest Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s treaty

Thousands protest Turkey’s withdrawal from women’s treaty
  • “Reverse your decision, apply the treaty!” chanted thousands of people during a protest in Istanbul
  • The protesters held up portraits of women murdered in Turkey
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Thousands protested in Turkey on Saturday calling for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.
The government sparked domestic and international outrage after announcing the decision before dawn on Saturday, the latest victory for conservatives in Erdogan’s nationalist party and their allies who argued the treaty damaged family unity.
The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.
“Reverse your decision, apply the treaty!” chanted thousands of people during a protest in the Kadikoy neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul on Saturday.
The protesters held up portraits of women murdered in Turkey, one reading: “It is women who will win this war.”
Protester Banu said she was “fed up with the patriarchal state.”
“I’m fed with not feeling safe. Enough!” she told AFP.
Other smaller protests were held in the capital Ankara and the southwestern city of Izmir, according to media reports.
Europe’s top rights body, the Council of Europe, denounced Turkey’s withdrawal from a treaty it sponsored.
“This move is a huge setback to these efforts and all the more deplorable because it compromises the protection of women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond,” Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said.
The treaty “is widely regarded as the gold standard in international efforts to protect women and girls from the violence that they face every day in our societies,” she added.
The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor tweeted that “this is the current Turkish government’s real face: complete disregard to the rule of law, and full backsliding on human rights.”
Conservatives had claimed the charter damages family unity, encourages divorce and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBT community to gain broader acceptance in society.
Turkey had been debating a possible departure after an official in Erdogan’s party suggested dropping the treaty last year.
Since then, women have taken to the streets in cities across the country calling on the government to stick to the convention.
The publication of the decree in the official gazette early Saturday immediately sparked anger.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, one of Erdogan’s main rivals, tweeted that the decision “tramples on the struggle that women have been waging for years.”
Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairperson of the main opposition CHP party, said abandoning the treaty meant “keeping women second-class citizens and letting them be killed.”
“Despite you and your evil, we will stay alive and bring back the convention,” she said on Twitter.
Even the pro-government Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), whose deputy chair is Erdogan’s younger daughter, expressed some unease, saying the Istanbul Convention “played an important role in the fight against violence.”
In response to the avalanche of criticism, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “our institutions and our security forces will continue to fight domestic violence and violence against women.”

Topics: women Turkey Protests

Related

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Middle-East
Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

Jailed British Iranian in solitary for 5 months

British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (Amnesty/Ehsan Iran 88 Wikpedia/File Photos)
British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (Amnesty/Ehsan Iran 88 Wikpedia/File Photos)
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Jailed British Iranian in solitary for 5 months

British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (Amnesty/Ehsan Iran 88 Wikpedia/File Photos)
  • Workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison
  • Amnesty International: He is an arbitrarily detained ‘prisoner of conscience’
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison after he was secretly recorded talking about politics in a cafe, human rights campaigners have revealed.

Raoof was arrested at his home in Tehran in October and taken to Evin, where Iran keeps political prisoners and dual nationals. There are frequent allegations of torture at the prison.

Satar Rahmani, a London-based colleague of Raoof, told the UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper that the former London teacher was helping to translate English-language news articles into Farsi around the time of his arrest.

“He and 15 other workers were arrested. They were using a coffee shop as a place to talk about workers’ rights,” Rahmani said.

“Without their knowing, there was a spy, a young girl, in the coffee shop who secretly recorded their discussions, and that led to the arrests.”

Raoof’s contact with the outside world has been limited to a brief telephone call three months ago with a distant relative in Iran.

While nine other suspects have been bailed, he is being held in ward 2A of Evin, where British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals have been imprisoned. 

Amnesty International said Raoof is an arbitrarily detained “prisoner of conscience,” and expressed concern that he could be given a sentence of up to 16 years. 

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded the “immediate release” of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other controversially detained Britons in a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was asked to provide consular assistance to Raoof.

Topics: Iran UK British-Iranian

Related

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in Iran court for propaganda trial
Middle-East
British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in Iran court for propaganda trial
Update Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
Middle-East
Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
  • Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen at half-capacity in provinces with lower infection rates
  • They have been full of customers as the rules prove nearly unenforceable. 
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey’s COVID-19 infection rates are rapidly rising after the country began easing restrictions at the start of March, raising fears that its tourism industry could be hampered in the summer.
Daily cases, which stood at 8,424 on March 1, have jumped to 21,030. Turkey has struggled to limit the spread of COVID-19 as it has looked to reopen the economy while maintaining some anti-virus measures.
Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen at half-capacity in provinces with lower infection rates, but they have been full of customers as the rules prove nearly unenforceable. 
“The decision on opening up for the tourism season is up to the success of the vaccination campaign. In order to obtain herd immunity, Turkey needs to vaccinate 70 percent of the population,” said Vedat Bulut, secretary-general of the Turkish Medical Association.
“The Aegean and Mediterranean coast currently have lower infection rates than the worst-affected areas, but when the weather gets warmer people will move there for holidays. There should be a lockdown for 14 days and then we can manage to decrease the daily cases to 100 to 200.”
The loss of tourism income during the pandemic has further hit Turkey’s weakening economy.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held mass political rallies, which epidemiologists have pointed to as super-spreader events. Thirty percent of the new cases are mutations, most of them the UK variant.
The double dose of vaccinations has been given to just 5.8 percent of the population. The country aims to have vaccinated 50 million people by autumn.
That figure will see 60 percent of the population inoculated, below the herd immunity levels experts have deemed necessary to allow for further easing of restrictions.
Tourism workers will be prioritized for vaccinations, according to Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy. 
His ministry has produced hygiene protocols for tourism businesses as it gambles on reopening the hospitality sector ahead of the country’s herd immunity threshold being met.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey tourism

Related

Turkey’s president fires central bank governor by decree
Business & Economy
Turkey’s president fires central bank governor by decree
Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Middle-East
Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence

Latest updates

US Fed refuses to extend COVID-19 regulatory break
US Fed refuses to extend COVID-19 regulatory break
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
US to place some migrants in hotels
US to place some migrants in hotels
What We Are Reading Today: The Papers of Thomas Jefferson
What We Are Reading Today: The Papers of Thomas Jefferson

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.