You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive

Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive

Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65fgq

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive

Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive
  • EU, Russia join condemnation of drone attack on Riyadh refinery
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Air strikes on Saturday by Saudi-led coalition warplanes halted a tank and infantry offensive in Marib by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The coalition said it launched the air strikes to “thwart the Houthi militia’s attempt to advance toward Marib in Al-Kasrah,” northwest of Marib city, the Yemeni government’s last remaining stronghold in the north. It said it had destroyed Houthi military equipment, including tanks, and had inflicted “heavy losses.”

A Yemeni government official said the coalition had launched at least 20 strikes. “The rebels launched a violent attack, including with tanks, in Al-Kasrah and the attack was thwarted with aerial support from the coalition,” the official said.

“In the past 48 hours at least 70 fighters were killed, including 22 from the government forces, and dozens were injured in clashes.”

Analysts say the Houthis have stepped up their offensive in Marib in an attempt to capture territory as leverage in eventual peace talks.

Loss of the city would be a blow for the Yemeni government, but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including at least 1 million displaced people sheltering in the region, many in desolate camps in the surrounding desert.

HIGHLIGHT

The Houthis continued attacks on Saudi civilians. The coalition intercepted and destroyed on Saturday an armed drone carrying explosives over Khamis Mushayt.

However, analysts also say the city is unlikely to fall to the Houthis, because of the coalition’s overwhelming aerial firepower.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed militia on Saturday continued its attacks on Saudi civilians. The coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed drone carrying explosives over the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.

The coalition said it was taking “all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure against terrorist attacks.”

The attack followed a Houthi armed drone attack on Friday targeting an oil refinery in Riyadh, the second major attack this month on Saudi energy infrastructure. Friday’s attack drew widespread international condemnation that continued on Saturday.

“These aggressions must stop,” the EU said. “The ongoing escalation in and around Yemen is undermining the efforts of the UN special envoy, delaying the prospect of a solution to the conflict, and increasing regional instability,” it said.

Russia also condemned the refinery attack on Saturday, and urged “all parties to the conflict in Yemen to strictly abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law.”

Moscow called on all sides to “immediately and completely abandon military operations that lead to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population.”

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict

Enter


keywords
Topics: Houthi militia Houthi terrorism Marib Yemen

Related

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
Middle-East
Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
  • Nowrouz, an ancient celebration and the most important date in the Iranian calendar, begins at the spring equinox
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the new year of 1400 is ‘an important and sensitive’
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named the Iranian new year that of “production, support and removal of barriers” in a live televised speech broadcast on Saturday.
“There is good ground for a production leap,” Khamenei said, adding that the government needed to get rid of any legal obstacles to production and growth.
The Iranian army fired gun salutes at Tehran’s Azadi Square to usher in Nowruz – or “New Day” in Persian – at 13.07 local time.
Nowrouz, an ancient celebration and the most important date in the Iranian calendar, begins at the spring equinox – the moment when the sun crosses the equator, and day and night are of equal length. It is also celebrated in Afghanistan, the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.
Khamenei said the new year of 1400 is “an important and sensitive” one because of the upcoming presidential election in June.
In a separate message, President Hassan Rouhani said he was hopeful that the new year will see the end of sanctions that the former US president imposed after abandoning a 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers
“We will defeat the sanctions ... I am more hopeful than eight years ago” he said, referring to when he was elected to his first term.
Rouhani, considered a pragmatist, is barred from standing for a third term and the slate of candidates has yet to be finalized.
Iran’s hard-liners say the US sanctions are proof that Rouhani’s policy of reaching out to enemies was a failure. A delay in progress on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal could hurt the chances of a moderate succeeding Rouhani, although the final decision on any diplomatic initiative would be taken by Khamenei rather than the elected president.
Khamenei said on Saturday that the June election will likely ensure a young president at the helm.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor
Middle-East
Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor
Iranian weapons stockpile poses ‘major threat’ to Middle East and beyond, NCRI conference hears
Middle-East
Iranian weapons stockpile poses ‘major threat’ to Middle East and beyond, NCRI conference hears

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
  • The air strikes followed “violent clashes” between SDF forces and Turkish-backed factions — Syrian Observatory for Human Rights 
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: The Turkish airforce conducted its first strikes in 17 months against a zone in north Syria held by Kurdish militia on Saturday night, a monitor said.
“A Turkish fighter jet has struck military positions of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Saida village in Ain Issa countryside... which caused loud explosions,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.
This was the first aerial raid since “Operation Peace Spring,” it added — an October 2019 military campaign launched by Ankara and its Syrian allies against the SDF in northern Syria.
That operation, interrupted after two accords negotiated by Ankara with first Washington, and then Moscow, allowed Turkey to seize control of a “safe zone” inside Syria around 120 kilometers long and 32 kilometers deep.
The village of Ain Issa, however, remained in the hands of Kurdish forces.
The air strikes come the same day as “violent clashes” and “intensive rocket fire” on the frontlines of Ain Issa district between SDF forces and Turkish-backed factions, the SOHR said, adding there had been confirmed casualties.
“Clashes between the two sides have been going on for the last 24 hours... Turkish forces have had difficulty advancing since the SDF destroyed a Turkish tank,” the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, told AFP.
The Syrian Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units, which form a vital component of the SDF, are considered by Turkey to be a “terrorist offshoot” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.
But they have also been a key ally to the United States and others in the battle against the Daesh group in Syria.

Topics: syrian kurds Turkish aggression

Related

Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids
Middle-East
Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party intensifies after dawn raids

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate
Updated 20 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate
  • The mothers cried and shouted slogans, demanding that the politicians leave
  • There were hardly any customers in the clothing and perfume stores in the main shopping centers
Updated 20 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Women took to the streets on Saturday afternoon on the eve of Mother’s Day, despite warnings from doctors about the risk of the coronavirus spreading.
Mothers’ anger at the current situation, which has prompted a generation of young people to migrate, pushed dozens to protest.
A group of mothers gathered in the Bechara Al Khoury area in Beirut and went to downtown Beirut and to the port, site of the port blast seven months ago.
They wore face masks and waved Lebanese flags and banners.
The mothers cried and shouted slogans, demanding that the politicians leave.
The protests took place as dozens of flowerpots, wrapped in glossy colorful paper, were spread out in front of flower shops in Beirut and its suburbs on Saturday. Among their leaves were signs showing their price of 40,000 Lebanese pounds ($26).
The front of bakeries and patisserie shops were filled with cakes, whose prices ranged from 50,000-150,000 Lebanese pounds.
Mother’s Day on Sunday in Lebanon coincides with the beginning of spring. The Lebanese traditionally spend lavishly on gifts for their mothers or wives.
But celebrating the occasion this year is different. Compared to the situation in previous years, there are hardly any customers in the clothing and perfume stores in the main shopping centers.
The prices, as Mrs. Samar said, “are extremely high for those who get their salary in Lebanese pounds. They can barely buy food and baby milk, if they can find them at all, so how can I buy a jacket for my mother whose price is twice my salary? Or how can buy her a bottle of perfume whose price is more than 1.5 million Lebanese pounds?”
The dollar continued its decline on Saturday, trading at between 10,100-11,000 Lebanese pounds.
The country is waiting for the outcome of the meeting betwen President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Monday, but expectations are not high.
After meeting President Michel Aoun on Saturday, Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party Leader Walid Jumblatt, said: “We have reached absolute stalemate amid the economic collapse. Hunger is knocking on people’s doors, and reconciliation has become necessary. God bears witness that I have told people (the reality of the situation).”
Legal money changers are also cautious.
Bilal Ghandour, an owner of a jewelry store in Beirut, said: “On Saturday, money changers refrained from selling dollars. They only bought dollars, fearing that the exchange rate of the dollar would rise on Monday after the meeting at the Republican Palace.”
Ghandour described sales in his shop as “very light.”
He said: “The price of a gram of 18-carat gold is $42, which means 462,000 Lebanese pounds, as per the exchange rate on Saturday, and a small piece of gold must be more than five grams. The situation is very difficult.”
“Those who have dollars can buy, but they only buy pieces whose prices do not exceed $200-$300.”
In a statement, the Syndicate of Money Changers in Lebanon praised the decision of the Banque du Liban to launch its electronic platform and allow banks to trade in currencies similar to legitimate money changers.
The decline in the dollar’s exchange rate did not lead to a decrease in the price of the commodities on the market.
“Everyone wants to compensate for their future losses,” said Antoine, a shopkeeper in Furn El Chebbak.
Mohammed, who sells flowers and plants at Tayouneh Roundabout, said: “The price of the tulip plant this year is 30,000 Lebanese pounds, compared to its price last year of 7,000 Lebanese pounds.
“The price of the cyclamen plant last year did not exceed 10,000 Lebanese pounds, and now it is 50,000 Lebanese pounds,” he said.
“We are not the ones raising the prices. People are tired. Their priorities have changed, and flowers have become a luxury.”
However, demand for cakes had not been affected, according to Ali, the manager of one of the patisserie stores in the Chiyah area, Ain el-Remmaneh.
He said: “Although the prices of sweets intended for Mother’s Day have increased relatively, jumping from 50,000 to 95,000 Lebanese pounds, people are still buying. Perhaps because they are cheaper than clothes, perfumes, and gold, of course.”

Topics: Lebanon Mother's Day Protests

Related

Special Why Lebanon ran out of money and what it can do now
Business & Economy
Why Lebanon ran out of money and what it can do now
Update Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock
Middle-East
Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
  • Badi said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness”
  • Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country, he added
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Houthis do not want a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and respond to international efforts to reach one with obstinacy, the government’s spokesman said on Saturday.
Diplomacy has not yielded any results because of the militia’s rejection, Rajih Badi told Al Arabiya.
Badi also said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness.”
He continued by saying that the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.
Badi made the comments as the Arab coalition makes advances against the Houthis in the Marib province.

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Houthis Yemen

Related

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Adel Al-Jubeir stressed that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US was “strong, dynamic and multifaceted.” (AN Photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Interview: Adel Al-Jubeir talks Yemen, Saudi-US relations, human rights and Israel

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
A lab technician works on investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
  • Fayek said that the EDA has granted a license to an Egyptian factory that will undertake the production of the experimental sample of the Egyptian vaccine to be used in clinical trials
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has approved the manufacture of the first doses of an Egyptian coronavirus vaccine, Covi Vax, according to local media.
The Egyptian channel DMC show “Egypt Can” showed the first pictures of the Covi Vax packages amid plans to begin clinical trials on the vaccine.
“Egypt is moving at a steady pace and is participating in producing a coronavirus vaccine,” the show’s host, Ahmed Fayek, said.
“The Egyptian Drug Authority granted a factory a license to produce the first experimental samples (of the vaccine),” he added.
Fayek said that Egypt will be the first country in the Middle East to manufacture a coronavirus vaccine with solely Egyptian efforts.
“The study and research of the Egyptian coronavirus vaccine have been published in a specialized international scientific journal, as it has proven its effectiveness in laboratory experiments and experiments on animals,” he added.
Fayek said that the EDA had given approval to produce the first experimental batch.
After obtaining approval for clinical trials, the vaccine will pass through three stages.
The first will include a small number of people to ensure the safety of the vaccine on humans. The second will include 100 to 500 volunteers, while the third will be tested on up to 50,000 volunteers from different countries in order to achieve genetic diversity.

FASTFACT

The study and research of the Egyptian coronavirus vaccine have been published in a specialized international scientific journal, as it has proven its effectiveness in laboratory experiments and experiments on animals.

He said the Egyptian vaccine was produced by the National Research Center in Egypt, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
“The National Research Center produced many vaccines against the bird flu,” he said.
Fayek said that the EDA has granted a license to an Egyptian factory that will undertake the production of the experimental sample of the Egyptian vaccine to be used in clinical trials.
“The National Research Center has worked on the virus strain present in Egypt, and has conducted laboratory experiments on four types of animals and is now awaiting the permission to test the vaccine clinically,” he said.
“All of this has been published in scientific research in one of the major medical periodicals around the world, judged by senior international professors and scientists, who also reviewed the Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine and said it produces antibodies.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Latest updates

AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca dispels Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend
Saudi Aramco declares $75bn dividend
Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage
Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue last Indonesian hostage
Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope
Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest
Thai police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up protest

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.