Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
The Central Bank of Egypt confirmed that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP11 billion for a period of 91 days. (Reuters/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
  • Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers. •Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt on Sunday issued treasury bills worth EGP19 billion ($1.21 billion) on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers.

Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year.

On its website the Central Bank of Egypt confirmed that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP11 billion for a period of 91 days, while the second offering would be EGP8 billion for a period of 266 days.

Central bank revenues from loans and balances with banks, in addition to the proceeds from treasury bills and bonds, rose from EGP26.51 billion to a record EGP145.387 billion during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, compared to EGP118.875 billion for the year before that. 

Financial statements showed that the central bank increased its revenues from loans and bank balances to EGP18.7 billion at the end of June 2019, compared to EGP11.6 billion pounds at the end of June 2018.

NBE expansion plans

National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is looking to launch a subsidiary bank in South Sudan and a branch in Saudi Arabia, deputy chairman Yehia Abou El-Fettouh has said.

In an official statement, El-Fettouh said that NBE had obtained the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch an affiliated bank in South Sudan with about $30 million in capital, adding that approval will soon be granted by South Sudan.

The Central Bank of Egypt also granted NBE permission to open a branch in Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that requirements by regulatory authorities in the Kingdom are being finalized.

El-Fettouh said that NBE seeks to consolidate its presence in emerging markets, especially in Africa, which is within the framework of Egypt’s goal to improve economic and commercial relations in the region.

Topics: Central Bank of Egypt

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer. (AFP)
Updated 21 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer
  • The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites
Updated 21 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Charter flights from Italy to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort town and other tourist destinations will resume in summer, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, Eng Ahmed Youssef has said.

In a meeting held in Sharm El-Sheikh with an Italian delegation of 140 tourism and travel agency figures, Youssef discussed ways to promote Egyptian tourism in Italy and promoted joint cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the Italian delegation praised Egypt’s tourism industry and its archaeological treasures.

The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites.

Youssef said that the trip included well-known industry figures and several bloggers, and was part of the authority’s marketing initiative.

Topics: Italy Egypt

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
  • UAE move follows Dubai lead in October
  • Comes amid increased regional competition
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.
The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.
Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.
“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents,” he said.
Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE’s 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.

Topics: real estate Dubai economy

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000

Palm island centerpiece tower set for October open with prices from $463,000
  • October handover for residential units
  • Hotel to open in the summer
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-story landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is set to be fully handed over by October, Nakheel said.
The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from 1.7 million dirhams ($463,000).
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.
Soaring 240 meters above the world-famous island, the iconic building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the Dubai developer said in a statement on Sunday.
“The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai,” said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel.
The global pandemic has created fierce competition between Dubai developers to promote their projects amid a growing overhang of supply in the emirate.
The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences with the 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.
The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-story rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, opening soon, as well as AURA Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and SUSHISAMBA, which will both open later this year.

 

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
  • Comes amid pandemic property slowdown
  • Finance provider aims to reduce debt burden
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amlak Finance, the Dubai-company that financed much of the emirate’s boom years property projects, reported widening losses of 451.1 million dirhams ($122.8 million) for 2020.
The Islamic finance company said that fair value losses on its investment properties ballooned to about 462 million dirhams from 18.2 million dirhams a year earlier. At the same time impairments on its Islamic financing and investment assets doubled to 204.3 million dirhams.
Real estate prices “declined significantly due to COVD-19 impact” last year leading to the jump in the fair value loss on its portfolio, the company said.
Amlak has been involved with a number of restructuring plans since 2014 with its financiers.

Topics: real estate Finance Dubai

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
  • The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Steps taken by the Kuwaiti government to mitigate depletion of the treasury’s liquid assets could push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third quarter this year, Bank of America estimates.
Kuwait’s General Reserve Fund (GRF), the sovereign fund used to cover state deficits, has been squeezed by the coronavirus-driven drop in oil prices and a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law to allowing state borrowing.
The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87 billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months through asset swaps with Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF) — a nest egg for when the country’s oil runs out — and thanks to money returned to the GRF after a law last year halted a mandatory annual transfer of 10% of state revenue to FGF.
“Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the depletion of the liquid assets in the GRF. We estimate this lengthened the timeline for depletion of GRF liquidity until 3Q21,” BofA said in a report dated March 17.
“Clawback of accrued dividends from government entities could lengthen this timeline further.”
The GRF is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion in accrued dividends, sources told Reuters this month.
While such negotiations could boost GRF liquidity, the transfers are likely to occur over a relatively long timeframe rather than on up front, said BofA.
“Authorities may also approach other government entities for similar transfers, in our view,” the bank added.
Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on Kuwait’s sovereign debt rating to “negative” from “stable.”
“Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without further measures to replenish it,” Fitch said.

Topics: Kuwait

