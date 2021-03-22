You are here

Yemeni PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Riyadh Agreement, economic crisis

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed arrives in Aden on November 18, 2019. (File/AFP).
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

  • Saeed is scheduled to meet Saudi officials to discuss the possibility of receiving economic support for their government
  • Saeed will also inform Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi about a number of developments
DUBAI: Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Sunday to discuss the Riyadh Agreement and Yemen’s economic crisis, state news agency Saba News reported.

Accompanied by Yemeni Finance Minister Salem bin Breik, Saeed is scheduled to meet Saudi officials to discuss the possibility of receiving economic support for their government.

The support aims to fulfil the Yemeni government’s necessary obligations, including basic services, to citizens and to end the deterioration of the national currency exchange rate.

Earlier in December, Saeed said Institutional corruption and a spiralling currency will be among the targets of Yemen’s new government. He added that the new administration will focus on reviving Yemen’s economy, halting the depreciation of the riyal, alleviating the suffering of Yemenis and combating corruption in state institutions.
Saeed will also inform Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi about a number of developments including the ongoing efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and assess developments.

