Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday signed an agreement with the Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain train in cooperation with the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Finance.
As per the agreement, SAR will be responsible for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain high-speed train for five years. It will also manage crowds and security of the project.
Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, said the agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims.
The agreement is also in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites through Kidana Company for Development, which offers an integrated plan to develop the sites with the participation of the private and nonprofit sectors, he added.
Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, expressed his happiness with the leadership’s trust in choosing SAR to improve services for pilgrims.
He said the company will make efforts to reduce operation and maintenance costs gradually up to 35 percent.
He said the train service will be operated as per international standards to ensure world-class services and safety to passengers..
