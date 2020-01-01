You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

Saudi passengers walk on the platform at Makkah’s train station. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydgpr

Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

  • The project’s management said trips between King Abdullah Economic City station and Madinah would reach the top speed
  • The railway is the first high-speed electric train in the region and spans over 450km
Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High-Speed Railway started increasing the speed of trains to 300 kilometers per hour (kph) for round trips to Madinah on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project’s management said trips between King Abdullah Economic City station and Madinah would reach the top speed, making the travel time between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Madinah around two hours, and between Makkah and Madinah approximately two hours and 45 minutes.
The railway is one of the most modern and fastest means of transport in the Middle East.
All stations include facilities such as lounges for business class travelers, a center for public transport, helicopter landing sites, parking lots, Civil Defense stations, mosques and commercial spaces to meet travelers’ requirements.
It is the first high-speed electric train in the region and spans over 450km, connecting five stations across Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Madinah.
The railway was inaugurated by King Salman in Sep. 2018, and is in line with the objectives of reform plans to increase the number of pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom’s holy places.
Officials describe it as the biggest transportation project of its kind in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Haramain High-Speed Railway

Related

Saudi Arabia
New service schedule for Saudi Arabia's Haramain railway
Saudi Arabia
Haramain railway resumes Madinah-Makkah journeys

Saudi Aviation, BAE Systems sign MoU to enhance aircraft maintenance

Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aviation, BAE Systems sign MoU to enhance aircraft maintenance

  • MoU aims at joint cooperation to enhance local aircraft maintenance
  • The two parties will work on new programs to train Saudi youth
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Aviation Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi BAE Systems for development and training.
This MoU aims at joint cooperation to enhance local aircraft maintenance, which is witnessing a steady growth in Saudi Arabia.
Under this MoU, the two parties will work on new programs to train Saudi youth in fields compatible with the capabilities of the company, in addition to analyzing information and current and future requirements in the maintenance and operation of aircraft.
Prince Fahd bin Mishaal, president of the Saudi Aviation Association and the vice-chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, said that he was optimistic about the move, saying that the association seeks to upgrade its services and keep pace with developments in Saudi Arabia.
“The Saudis working in the field of civil aviation have proven their professionalism and competence on the local and international levels,” he said. “Therefore, by signing this MoU, the association will lead these capabilities to the ranks of developed countries.”

Topics: Saudi Aviation Association Saudi BAE Systems BAE Systems memorandum of understanding (MoU) aircraft

Related

Saudi Arabia
Trial phase starts at Saudi Arabia’s new Arar airport terminal 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

Latest updates

China’s incense makers take smell of Arabia to the Orient
Global air crash deaths fall by more than half in 2019
Mariah Carey first to score #1 hit in four different decades
New Year’s celebrations go flat for Spurs and Chelsea as Mourinho gets booked
Saudi Aviation, BAE Systems sign MoU to enhance aircraft maintenance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.