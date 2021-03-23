Erdogan supporters accused of sending death threats to French journalist

LONDON: A journalist and second-generation Turkish immigrant who wrote a book about her experience of integrating into France has accused supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of sending her death threats.
Claire Koc, 37, has filed a criminal complaint after accusations that she had “betrayed Turkey” with the publication of her new book “Claire, Le Prenom de la Honte (“Claire, the Name of Shame”).”
Her lawyer said many of the threats had been made by France-based Erdogan activists, and some had been hunting for her home address.
Koc, who works as a journalist for France’s state broadcaster, used her book to describe the anger that her family and other Turkish immigrants attract by their move to integrate into the French nationality and lifestyle.
She told French daily Le Figaro that when the media reported on her book, she “started to receive a lot of insults, especially on Twitter. Then threats.”
Of the many messages of abuse she received, some stand out for their especially gruesome statements.
From calling for “real bullets” to be used on her to accusations of “betraying your country,” Koc endured torrents of vile tweets.
The post that accused her of being a traitor was accompanied by a Turkish flag and a grey wolf’s head, an apparent reference to the emblem of the far-right Turkish nationalist movement.
Koc said other posts sought to depict her as a covert member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is listed as a terror group by the Turkish government, and which she insists she has no connections with.
“By alleging that I am a Kurdish terrorist, these crazy ultra-nationalists have stuck a target on my back,” she said. “It’s scary because there is no end to it.”
Her lawyer said: “Those people do not mess around: When they describe you either as a traitor to your country or as a terrorist and try to find your address with determination, it’s very worrying.”
French politicians have come to her aid. Sen. Valerie Boyer said it is “intolerable that she has been harassed because she loves France too much. How long are these threats going to continue?”
Provincial governor’s office: Amir Dehbashi ‘is not a journalist, did not work in any local news platforms’
Press watchdog CPJ: Tehran jailing journalists ‘on vague charges as retaliation for their reporting’
Updated 52 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Iran should free detained journalist Amir Dehbashi and end its “outrageous” practise of censoring media, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) warned on Tuesday.
Iranian authorities arrested the reporter earlier this month. Tehran has faced international criticism over its treatment of journalists and media.
On March 14, three newspaper employees were handed lengthy prison sentences on spurious charges of “spreading false news.”
“Iran must free Amir Dehbashi immediately and unconditionally,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.
“Iran’s continued jailing of journalists on vague charges as retaliation for their reporting on social media is an outrageous form of censorship that must end.”
Following Dehbashi’s arrest, a provincial governor’s office claimed that the reporter “is not a journalist, did not work in any local news platforms and only used social media to defame and insult the government officials of the province.”
Dehbashi, who uses social media to publish local news reports, caught the attention of authorities after exposing corruption in construction projects linked to the local government.
The governor’s office named in his reporting filed a lawsuit claiming that Dehbashi had “defamed and insulted a government official,” said the exile-run Human Rights Activists News Agency.
The CPJ said his social media account had been taken offline by authorities following his arrest.
Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book
Abramovic’s lawyers stated “the book falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client's purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club”
The lawyers' statement didn't specify further details about Abramovich’s claims
Updated 23 March 2021
Retuers
LONDON — Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich has sued publishing house HarperCollins over a recent book that reported he purchased England’s Chelsea Football Club at the direction of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Lawyers for Abramovich, based in London, issued a statement alleging a “number of false and defamatory claims” in “Putin’s People,” a history of Putin’s rule published last year by Catherine Belton, now a Reuters correspondent based in London.
The statement, by law firm Harbottle and Lewis, said the book “falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client’s purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club.”
The lawyers’ statement didn’t specify further details about Abramovich’s claims.
A former aide to Putin, Sergei Pugachev, told Belton that Putin saw the acquisition of Chelsea as an opportunity to raise Russia’s profile and increase its influence.
HarperCollins said in a statement that it and Belton will “robustly” fight the suit and defend “the right to report on matters of considerable public interest.” The book, HarperCollins said, “is an authoritative, important and conscientiously sourced work on contemporary Russia.”
Belton’s book chronicles the rise to power of Putin and a circle of fellow former members of the KGB, the Soviet-era spy agency, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In addition to the women featured in the letters, photographers Abdullah Al-Musharraf and Haneen Majdy are also based in the Kingdom.
“The bond between mother and daughter is magical the world over, but Harper’s Bazaar Saudi wanted to explore the special kind of closeness that this relationship enjoys in the Middle East, where family often comes first,” Olivia Phillips, group editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, told Arab News.
“It was also important for us to celebrate that kind of relationship while uplifting and platforming the many and multifaceted voices of local Saudi women, whose letters of love and gratitude were not only poetic but truly meaningful, too.”
The series features Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini; Reema Al-Shubaily and her mother Aseel Al Zamil and Yara Alnamlah and her mother Amani Al-Ayed.
This letter features content creator Ghalia Mahmoudi and her mother Najla Zaini, who is a makeup artist.
In the letter, Mahmoudi listed the things she learnt from her mom that she is thankful for. “You taught me to be creative from when I was a little girl: I loved how we used to bake and decorate cakes together, create handmade cards, and coordinate doll patterns and clothes,” said Mahmoudi.
Zaini also wrote about her experiences and memories of Mahmoudi and thanked her for her love and support. “I love our work together, and how we cooperate during our photo sessions — you adding your fashion touches and me taking care of the make-up; we both complement each other so well.”
Both mother and daughter are fashion designers. Al-Zamil co-owns a fashion brand, Aseel Collection, while Al-Shubaily has her own brand Reema Abayas.
Both mother and daughter were invited to Paris by Franco-Saudi friendship association Generation 2030 to attend fashion shows and interact with other designers.
In the letter, Al-Shubaily said to her mother: “I recall when we both were selected to represent Saudi designers in Paris, your presence next to me was the greatest gift of all. You are always my first inspiration, and I’m lost for words to describe the happiness and pride I feel when you wear one of my designs and I feel joy when I wear one of yours, your artistry highlighting the sophistication, elegance and femininity of the women wearing your clothes.”
Al-Zamil said: “Despite our work in the same industry, I feel proud to see your creative designs and nuances differ from mine. I admire your adventurous character and your love of beauty. I believe that your designs perfectly represent you, which makes me wear every one of your pieces like a badge of honour.”
Alnamlah is a Saudi beauty influencer, content creator, and student of architecture.
In the letter, she said: “You are my soul, my home, my wealth and nourishment, my refuge and comfort, my hope, my faith — you are my whole being. You have influenced my personality since I was a child, instilled in me a deep sense of loving life, and taught me how to interact with others — no matter how challenging.”
While Al-Ayed added: “I love how we’ve become the closest of friends through a relationship that is based on dialogue and respect; that is inspired by harmony and the shared ideas that bring us closer given our work as architecture student and interior designer, and I am amazed by your passion for art and creativity.”
Gendered advertising gets makeover with rise of ‘belief buyers’
Balance in marketing ‘important for society, business,’ says P&G comms chief
Updated 23 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: In spring last year, an Edelman survey found that a whopping 89 percent of consumers across 11 markets want brands to shift money and resources to building products that help people meet pandemic-related challenges.
Although this statistic is new, the sentiment is not.
Over the last few years, more and more consumers are becoming “belief buyers,” meaning that they are more likely to buy — and stay loyal to — brands that align with their beliefs.
With close to 80 percent of consumers being women, gender balance in advertising has emerged as a crucial factor for brands and a key connection point for belief buyers.
Notable campaigns such as Nike’s “What Are Girls Made Of?” And Always’ “Like A Girl” have caught the attention of both brands and consumers.
An organization that has made equality and inclusion one of its core brand-building pillars is consumer goods multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G).
“The reality is we want to be inclusive across the spectrum; whether that’s about people of determination or with regards to race and gender,” said Deepa Vaidyanathan, P&G senior communications director.
Under the umbrella of equality and inclusion, P&G held its We See Equal summit last month focusing on gender equality.
One of the panels at the summit focused on “rewriting gender stories,” and featured Vaidyanathan; Thea Skelton, festival director of Cannes Lions’ regional awards show Dubai Lynx; and Haya Sawan, a Saudi fitness advocate and founder of the SheFit Gym in Jeddah.
Arab News spoke with Vaidyanathan about gender equality, stereotypes and the fair representation of men and women in advertising.
The true meaning of gender balance
All too often, “woke” advertising is focused on empowering women or portraying them in unconventional roles. Another equally important facet of gender balance is the portrayal of men in non-stereotypical and non-toxic roles, especially in the male personal care category. The equal representation of both genders in other categories such as household products and baby care is also important.
“If you don’t change the gender narrative for men as well, you really don’t make an impact on the gender narrative for women,” said Vaidyanathan. It is important to correct the “alpha male stereotype” and reimagine how brands showcase men in their communications, she added.
In 2019, P&G’s male grooming brand Gillette changed its 30-year old tagline “The Best A Man Can Get” to “The Best Men Can Be” in a bid to tackle toxic masculinity.
In other categories, P&G is making an effort to feature men equally in their communication. For instance, Ariel’s “Share the Load” campaign shed light on the unequal distribution of household chores.
Pampers’ “It Takes Two” talked about the role of a father based on an insight that revealed 84 percent of fathers believe that taking care of a baby is primarily a mother’s job.
When it comes to brands like Pampers or Ariel that are not gender-specific, Vaidyanathan said: “We’re thinking about the consumer both from the point of view of a man and a woman, and therefore ensuring that our brands, in themselves, are gender-neutral.”
She added: “It’s a deliberate effort to feature men and women equally in the stories that we’re telling.”
The business case for advertising with a purpose
“We (P&G) talk about being a force for good and a force for growth and we want to do the right thing, and we believe the right thing will lead to the growth of the business,” said Vaidyanathan.
However, it is not uncommon for audiences to react negatively to ads that try to tackle social issues or send out an unconventional message. Gillette’s tagline change sparked online fury, with several commentators calling for P&G to post an apology and threatening to boycott the brand.
However, P&G did not back down. “If you are breaking stereotypes or questioning certain social conditioning, it is because there are people perpetuating it or it has existed for a long time,” said Vaidyanathan.
“Therefore, you almost expect that there will be certain people or groups of people that may not be in agreement with what you call out. And that’s fine because we have to stand by our values and principles.”
These values and principles have served P&G well from both a business and an equity perspective.
“We find that when we are taking a stand for or against certain issues, consumers tend to reward us with their choice and loyalty,” said Vaidyanathan.
Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters
Facebook Inc. said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post.